Chrysler 300 Is Under Consideration For Police Duty In Australia

As the Ford Falcon and current Holden Commodore head off into the sunset, Australian police departments are wondering what should replace them. V6 models were used for patrol duty, while V8 models would be used for pursuits. One possibility is the Chrysler 300.

“With the going away of Australian manufacturing, from potential fleet customers we’ve had a lot of enquires for the 300,” said Steve Zanlunghi, head of FCA Australia to Car Advice.

“Specifically we’ve had the police come to us, asking for a bid, if it would make sense.”

Zanlinghi didn't mention whether the police were interested in the V6 or the 300 SRT with a 6.4L V8. Our possible guess is that the police are interested in both.

The Chrysler 300 isn't the only vehicle under consideration by Australia's police forces. The Ford Mustang is a possible contender for replacing the V8 Commodore and Falcon. Both Kia and Holden have been in talks about having the Sorento and next Commodore be used for police duty. Meanwhile, the Queensland Police have opted for the Hyundai Sonata to take the place of their current six-cylinder fleet. The turbo version is under consideration for possible pursuit duty.

Source: CarAdvice

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears