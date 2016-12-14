  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Chrysler 300 Is Under Consideration For Police Duty In Australia

    By William Maley

      • Down under, the 300 could be seen in police livery

    As the Ford Falcon and current Holden Commodore head off into the sunset, Australian police departments are wondering what should replace them. V6 models were used for patrol duty, while V8 models would be used for pursuits. One possibility is the Chrysler 300.

    “With the going away of Australian manufacturing, from potential fleet customers we’ve had a lot of enquires for the 300,” said Steve Zanlunghi, head of FCA Australia to Car Advice.

    “Specifically we’ve had the police come to us, asking for a bid, if it would make sense.”

    Zanlinghi didn't mention whether the police were interested in the V6 or the 300 SRT with a 6.4L V8. Our possible guess is that the police are interested in both.

    The Chrysler 300 isn't the only vehicle under consideration by Australia's police forces. The Ford Mustang is a possible contender for replacing the V8 Commodore and Falcon. Both Kia and Holden have been in talks about having the Sorento and next Commodore be used for police duty. Meanwhile, the Queensland Police have opted for the Hyundai Sonata to take the place of their current six-cylinder fleet. The turbo version is under consideration for possible pursuit duty.

    Source: CarAdvice
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Chrysler

    User Feedback




    hyperv6

    I find it sad.

    It was one vehicle that really was starting to change the impression of Chrysler cars and it is left to rot and now pushed into fleet service down under.

    If FCA had updated this car when they got a bailed out Chrysler they could have easily competed on a higher level and easily surpassed Lincoln in status.

    Now it is a heavily discounted car, fleet car and now appears it may not be replaced by FCA when the run is done.

    So much wasted potential and what could have been.

    Thanks Sergio!

     

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Cooooooooool.

    Another line of awesome MOPAR cop cars. Good for Chrysler to re-enter the cop car scene. Now that GM let go of their Caprice. No reason for Ford and their Crown Vic to have all that all on their own.

    I googled it to see how it looks...looks menacing.

    Image result for charger cop car

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    11 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Cooooooooool.

    Another line of awesome MOPAR cop cars. Good for Chrysler to re-enter the cop car scene. Now that GM let go of their Caprice. No reason for Ford and their Crown Vic to have all that all on their own.

    I googled it to see how it looks...looks menacing.

    Image result for charger cop car

    Yet most departments are now buying Explorers. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    @hyperv6

    YUP!

    I was being sarcastic with that post just acknowledging how old this platform is. 

    The Chrysler 300 anywhere in the world was more or less about luxury and high styling.

    Even the Chrysler 300 faced Dodge Charger station wagon that was sold in Europe was all about class.

    Like you said, its a bloody shame Sergio is dragging this nameplate to the ground.

    I guess one real cool thing about all this is that maybe  a SRT8  6.4liter Hemi gets to re-live again in Aussie land.

    Hey...maybe a Chrysler 300 Hellcat too? At this point in time...what else could MOPAR SRT engineers do but make a 300 Hellcat!  The Viper is gone too...they now have extra time on their hands...if only for Australia.

    Hey...they would be filling a void with GM and Ford ditching their Aussie muscle cars...

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6

    The segment I'd a declining one down under hence Ford and GMs departcher so tFCA will just be picking bones till the car is replaced or is killed off.

    FCA is just looking for volume with out much investment.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Guest Howie

    The picture above is of a police Dodge Charger. They are everywhere around here. Though it's the 300's sister it's OK. But to apply this treatment to the 300 is not only sad but very poor marketing. The 300 name still carry some aura even after being neglected all those years. Of course it's on the other side of the planet, and from the article it sounds more like wishful thinking from FCA but this sole fact shows that they have no cue. Or maybe they have : going all Jeep and maybe Dodge but even with those they seem out of breath for development.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    13 hours ago, Guest Howie said:

    The picture above is of a police Dodge Charger. They are everywhere around here. Though it's the 300's sister it's OK. But to apply this treatment to the 300 is not only sad but very poor marketing. The 300 name still carry some aura even after being neglected all those years. Of course it's on the other side of the planet, and from the article it sounds more like wishful thinking from FCA but this sole fact shows that they have no cue. Or maybe they have : going all Jeep and maybe Dodge but even with those they seem out of breath for development.

    Actually it is much worse already than the town car was at the end. 

    They have discounted them in the states to the point they can be had for $30K which is a great price for the buyers but horrible for resale and image. 

    FCA was handed a dream and killed it with the lack of attention. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, hyperv6 said:

    Actually it is much worse already than the town car was at the end. 

    They have discounted them in the states to the point they can be had for $30K which is a great price for the buyers but horrible for resale and image. 

    FCA was handed a dream and killed it with the lack of attention. 

    I just had a 300C for a week and I really really enjoy that car. I'd want it in a V8, but AWD is a necessity for where I live..... I was told that I could replace the Encore with the 300C as long as it was AWD... so maybe. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    33 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I just had a 300C for a week and I really really enjoy that car. I'd want it in a V8, but AWD is a necessity for where I live..... I was told that I could replace the Encore with the 300C as long as it was AWD... so maybe. 

    Well the V8 while both desirable are not necessary.

    The ways some people go on about awd in some parts of the country you would think the we never got around with out it? Most people here get around just fine and we have no large number of AWD cars. In same areas here the snow gets so deep they mark the road sides so the plows know where to go so so it is not like we just get a dusting here. We can go from an inch to 20 inches in 40 miles here in the same day due to Lake Erie.  

    My Inlaws get around just fine in theirs with out both. They live in the Snow Belt of eastern Ohio 2 weeks and the Mountains of WV 2 weeks at a time with the V6 and RWD with limited slip.

    They paid just over $30K for their 300. Other than some quality issues and recalls they have liked it. 

    They just had to replace the batteries in the Key fobs and I am not sure if that is normal for key less operation or not after just over a year?

    You may want to wait for the Terrain to see price and what it is like as it will be bigger than the Encore but nearly as efficient and should be at least to the GMC upgrade levels. I also expect a decrease in the price similar to the Acadia.  

    Might get more for the money? We should know for sure soon. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, hyperv6 said:

    Well the V8 while both desirable are not necessary.

    The ways some people go on about awd in some parts of the country you would think the we never got around with out it? Most people here get around just fine and we have no large number of AWD cars. In same areas here the snow gets so deep they mark the road sides so the plows know where to go so so it is not like we just get a dusting here. We can go from an inch to 20 inches in 40 miles here in the same day due to Lake Erie.  

    My Inlaws get around just fine in theirs with out both. They live in the Snow Belt of eastern Ohio 2 weeks and the Mountains of WV 2 weeks at a time with the V6 and RWD with limited slip.

    They paid just over $30K for their 300. Other than some quality issues and recalls they have liked it. 

    They just had to replace the batteries in the Key fobs and I am not sure if that is normal for key less operation or not after just over a year?

    You may want to wait for the Terrain to see price and what it is like as it will be bigger than the Encore but nearly as efficient and should be at least to the GMC upgrade levels. I also expect a decrease in the price similar to the Acadia.  

    Might get more for the money? We should know for sure soon. 

    With this latest ice storm, even our AWD vehicles struggled to get up our driveway. 

    Whatever we get next time, I'm going back to a V6 or better for the Encore replacement.  Even a Grand Cherokee 4x4 V6 can maintain 27mpg highway.... and the Encore is 32ish.. The CR-V tops out at 27mpg if I'm gentle on it.  The CR-V will be replaced with a truck and the GM full-sizers can get into the low 20s..  That's not a big enough increase in MPGs for me to be satisfied with the lack of power. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    I believe Chrysler has dropped their V8 AWD LX vehicles.  They're all V6 now. 

    I'm currently looking at compact hatches... Cruze, Civic, '17 Impreza.  Sonics are non-existent in my area... I guess they're on slow build to help the Bolt get off the ground, not sure, but I do like the new style after seeing one at Enterprise.

    The updated Trax is OK, if a little stodgy in the looks department.  The HR-V is, by all accounts, a slug power-wise.  I really like the Renegade and wish it had a bit longer cruising range, I'm wondering how big the gas tank will be in the new Compass.  Tucson base is boring, and the uplevel ones have an awful DCT.  EcoSport is not out yet, and the Escape is big like the CR-V (but not as nice or roomy).

    The new CR-V looks fantastic in person, I love the macho look.  The Alltrack is real nice too.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    With this latest ice storm, even our AWD vehicles struggled to get up our driveway. 

    Whatever we get next time, I'm going back to a V6 or better for the Encore replacement.  Even a Grand Cherokee 4x4 V6 can maintain 27mpg highway.... and the Encore is 32ish.. The CR-V tops out at 27mpg if I'm gentle on it.  The CR-V will be replaced with a truck and the GM full-sizers can get into the low 20s..  That's not a big enough increase in MPGs for me to be satisfied with the lack of power. 

    As you should know any wheel drive is pointless on ice. 

    I am waiting to drive the new terrain 2.0 and if we do not like we will go for the Acadia V6. 

    If you want mpg the diesel is you best choice. 

    To be honest if the 2.0 is anything like my SS the mpg and power make my Terrain v6 feel like a pig. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    I still find it funny that people bitch about the platform when 9% don't know or care how old the platform is, much the reason why Ford was able to use the Fox and Panther platforms for 30ish years (and they still use an old Volvo platform from the 90s for some of their highest volume vehicles).  The full-size segment is unfortunately a dying one and i doubt Chrysler, the brand, has much life left anyway.  In any case huge sales for one model are not a necessity since they have 3 models pumping out of the same plant.  We know new models are coming and when so the continual bitching about the age of the platform is little more than spiteful whining. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    3 hours ago, Stew said:

    I still find it funny that people bitch about the platform when 9% don't know or care how old the platform is, much the reason why Ford was able to use the Fox and Panther platforms for 30ish years (and they still use an old Volvo platform from the 90s for some of their highest volume vehicles).  The full-size segment is unfortunately a dying one and i doubt Chrysler, the brand, has much life left anyway.  In any case huge sales for one model are not a necessity since they have 3 models pumping out of the same plant.  We know new models are coming and when so the continual bitching about the age of the platform is little more than spiteful whining. 

     

    I find it sad how you appear reserved in accepting the fate of Chrysler and the Dodge cars.

    Odds are good 2021 will never come to Dodge and Chrysler cars.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    1 minute ago, hyperv6 said:

     

    I find it sad how you appear reserved in accepting the fate of Chrysler and the Dodge cars.

    Odds are good 2021 will never come to Dodge and Chrysler cars.

    Show me some proof to that pudding.  I agree Chrysler may die, but Dodge will be kicking. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    5 hours ago, Stew said:

    Show me some proof to that pudding.  I agree Chrysler may die, but Dodge will be kicking. 

    Well after this year they will have only two cars and a hand full of SUV models that are selling better than cars but still far from world class or in volumes that will save FCA. 

    They will need smaller vehicles even Cross overs yet they have none in the Dodge brand. 

    What new products to they have that will show profits and volume needed to sustain a large corporation today. Show me where it is outside of Jeep and Ram? 

    They really have nothing that sells well at the volumes needed from 150K-250K outside of the trucks and jeep. 

    Alfa has missed the 360,000 goal of this year by a long shot.  Maserati has not grown as predicted. Fiat has under-performed and has proven to be a sore spot with dealers that bought in. 

    Dodge and Chrysler are killing the 200 and Dart you told me that were doing so well.  The Viper is going away as it lost that special touch it had when Dodge called the shots. There is no Omni to save them. The Minivans are a slight help but a shadow of their past volumes as people have moved on to the CUV. 

    The 300 is now a shadow of it's past glory of profits with steep discounts. 

    The SUV models are there but not the volume of the others out on the market. That segment is fast changing and they had better be ready for updates as they will grow stale fast as others move on. Same for the trucks as they can not afford to delay here. They also need a sold mid size truck as they will be left behind. 

    It is clear to all here how Sergio has Fd up The Chrysler operation. 

    If you are so optimistic then present the models that are coming in the next 5 years that will save Dodge? The AWD or wide body Challenger I don't think so. What models will restore their volume and their profits with no large incentives at higher ATPs as the market is going into a slump? 

    You have always puzzled me as you have never been upset or spoke out on how Sergio is killing Chrysler and Dodge. I am a GM fan and I hate the man for what he has done here. When he said he wanted GM to join in That was something I knew would not happen but it pissed me off.  

    Just what does the Chrysler have going for it in the next 5 years that is a sure thing? The LX models are 2021 if you believe that one. What is going to help Chrysler meet CAFE increases in 2025 even if Trump lowers the standards?  

    Just what is going to improve their return buyers. They have been at 25% second to last in return buyers. What is going to improve their quality as 6 of ten on the list of highest problem cars are FCA products. 

    Not trying to beat you down I just want you to wake up and get mad and really understand you are going to lose your company if things do not change. This is a time all Chrysler fans should stop hyper ventilating over the Hell Cat and demand Sergio save the company you love. A expensive low volume 700 HP car will not do it alone. 

    My fear is it may be too late now. There really are no partners interested and there is a lot of problems looming ahead. 

    When it happens I will not rub it in but you have been warned. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    12 hours ago, hyperv6 said:

    Well after this year they will have only two cars and a hand full of SUV models that are selling better than cars but still far from world class or in volumes that will save FCA. 

    They will need smaller vehicles even Cross overs yet they have none in the Dodge brand. 

    What new products to they have that will show profits and volume needed to sustain a large corporation today. Show me where it is outside of Jeep and Ram? 

    They really have nothing that sells well at the volumes needed from 150K-250K outside of the trucks and jeep. 

    Alfa has missed the 360,000 goal of this year by a long shot.  Maserati has not grown as predicted. Fiat has under-performed and has proven to be a sore spot with dealers that bought in. 

    Dodge and Chrysler are killing the 200 and Dart you told me that were doing so well.  The Viper is going away as it lost that special touch it had when Dodge called the shots. There is no Omni to save them. The Minivans are a slight help but a shadow of their past volumes as people have moved on to the CUV. 

    The 300 is now a shadow of it's past glory of profits with steep discounts. 

    The SUV models are there but not the volume of the others out on the market. That segment is fast changing and they had better be ready for updates as they will grow stale fast as others move on. Same for the trucks as they can not afford to delay here. They also need a sold mid size truck as they will be left behind. 

    It is clear to all here how Sergio has Fd up The Chrysler operation. 

    If you are so optimistic then present the models that are coming in the next 5 years that will save Dodge? The AWD or wide body Challenger I don't think so. What models will restore their volume and their profits with no large incentives at higher ATPs as the market is going into a slump? 

    You have always puzzled me as you have never been upset or spoke out on how Sergio is killing Chrysler and Dodge. I am a GM fan and I hate the man for what he has done here. When he said he wanted GM to join in That was something I knew would not happen but it pissed me off.  

    Just what does the Chrysler have going for it in the next 5 years that is a sure thing? The LX models are 2021 if you believe that one. What is going to help Chrysler meet CAFE increases in 2025 even if Trump lowers the standards?  

    Just what is going to improve their return buyers. They have been at 25% second to last in return buyers. What is going to improve their quality as 6 of ten on the list of highest problem cars are FCA products. 

    Not trying to beat you down I just want you to wake up and get mad and really understand you are going to lose your company if things do not change. This is a time all Chrysler fans should stop hyper ventilating over the Hell Cat and demand Sergio save the company you love. A expensive low volume 700 HP car will not do it alone. 

    My fear is it may be too late now. There really are no partners interested and there is a lot of problems looming ahead. 

    When it happens I will not rub it in but you have been warned. 

    What?  CUVs are the hot things right now and EVERY Jeep sales like hotcakes as does the Ram.  The Ram vans even do decent for being commercial vans.  the LX cars still sell more than enough to be extremely popular.  Look at GM and Ford to a lesser extent having to close down factories for their cars (even new ones).  You simply hate FCA.  I wish ou would just stop and admit it.  Nothing wrong with it, but coming in and starting a bash-fest on EVERY SINGLE FREAKING FACE THREAD GETS OLD!

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6

    I stated other than Ram and Jeep.

    what does Dodge have? Nothing. If the LX is extremely popular you have an idea of low volume popular. Challenger sales of  22K, 66K and 59K are not spectacular. Charger sales are better at 90K the last three years but with discounts and incentives not much money generated.

    FCA sales are a drop in the bucket to what Ford, GM, Toyota and VW do in a year.  Profits are just not there either.

    Let make this clear You think FCA is doing great and I say they could and should be doing better. You appear to like Sergio I hate him for killing Chrysler. You admit Chrysler is going down and appear to be fine with it and I say it is wrong and they should fund them to be what they could be for FCA and make a lot of money.

    My point is Sergio has starved Chrysler and is slowly killing What is left of the Chrysler cooperation. The Money from Jeep is going to Fiat and Alfa should be going to Dodge and Chrysler.
    Where am I wrong. Is this hate of Chrysler?

    You can remain in denial but that is not going to change the outcome. 

    Anyone else here think that Sergio and Chrysler is doing a really great job outside of Jeep and Ram?

     

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    11 minutes ago, hyperv6 said:

    I stated other than Ram and Jeep.

    what does Dodge have? Nothing. If the LX is extremely popular you have an idea of low volume popular. Challenger sales of  22K, 66K and 59K are not spectacular. Charger sales are better at 90K the last three years but with discounts and incentives not much money generated.

    FCA sales are a drop in the bucket to what Ford, GM, Toyota and VW do in a year.  Profits are just not there either.

    Let make this clear You think FCA is doing great and I say they could and should be doing better. You appear to like Sergio I hate him for killing Chrysler. You admit Chrysler is going down and appear to be fine with it and I say it is wrong and they should fund them to be what they could be for FCA and make a lot of money.

    My point is Sergio has starved Chrysler and is slowly killing What is left of the Chrysler cooperation. The Money from Jeep is going to Fiat and Alfa should be going to Dodge and Chrysler.
    Where am I wrong. Is this hate of Chrysler?

    You can remain in denial but that is not going to change the outcome. 

    Anyone else here think that Sergio and Chrysler is doing a really great job outside of Jeep and Ram?

     

     

    Chrysler is a smaller company than GM or Ford or Toyota.  their figures will naturally be lower as they simply do not have the production capacity.  The LX cars are 3 models made at the same factory which by definition has limits on how much it can build.  You realize the target for challenger sales was 25-50k a year right?  they are building way more than that and have actually surpassed  the Camaro a few months in sales which is amazing as we are talking the oldest vs the newest.  I personally don't blame them for continuing to make the X cars as long as possible because at this point they are cash cows.  I am personally not so closed minded.  they have a goal to be out of debt by 2020 so of course they are concentrating on their highest profit products and making sure they have the plant capacity to build them.  it is kind of how everyone scoffed when they said they were going to concentrate on SUVs and look now as everyone realizes that is the future they all start doing the same.   Try thinking beyond on the small-term/short term and think of the long run and long term. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    On 12/18/2016 at 6:30 PM, hyperv6 said:

    As you should know any wheel drive is pointless on ice. 

    I am waiting to drive the new terrain 2.0 and if we do not like we will go for the Acadia V6. 

    If you want mpg the diesel is you best choice. 

    To be honest if the 2.0 is anything like my SS the mpg and power make my Terrain v6 feel like a pig. 

    Naturally, I'll drive them all.... I'll even consider the 'Nox diesel.  I'm not super concerned about MPGs... I primarily work from home now and Albert just got a new job with a much shorter commute.  When I do take a road trip, power getting over the mountains with the inlaws and luggage in back is more important to me than mpg.  And again... even a JGC V6 does pretty well in that regard.

    I was rushing around in the Encore yesterday and the lack of power (after driving a 300C V6 all week) was annoying me to no end. 

    21 hours ago, Stew said:

    Show me some proof to that pudding.  I agree Chrysler may die, but Dodge will be kicking. 

    Chrysler will be down to one vehicle. 

    Dodge is probably going to lose Durango. Already lost the Dart. Probably going to lose the Challenger and possibly Charger.... 

    And it is all Sergios doing as he tries to rebuild the failed brands of Alfa and Fiat.  If you need any more proof... it's right there in the name.... Fiat-Chrysler-Automotive.... Fiat comes first. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Naturally, I'll drive them all.... I'll even consider the 'Nox diesel.  I'm not super concerned about MPGs... I primarily work from home now and Albert just got a new job with a much shorter commute.  When I do take a road trip, power getting over the mountains with the inlaws and luggage in back is more important to me than mpg.  And again... even a JGC V6 does pretty well in that regard.

    I was rushing around in the Encore yesterday and the lack of power (after driving a 300C V6 all week) was annoying me to no end. 

    Chrysler will be down to one vehicle. 

    Dodge is probably going to lose Durango. Already lost the Dart. Probably going to lose the Challenger and possibly Charger.... 

    And it is all Sergios doing as he tries to rebuild the failed brands of Alfa and Fiat.  If you need any more proof... it's right there in the name.... Fiat-Chrysler-Automotive.... Fiat comes first. 

    I have no doubt that Chrysler is a goner, but IMHO Dodge will stick around for when they do get more into car production and to hold the minivans and more sporty CUVs that don't have to worry about off-road versions.  It will be a while before it gets full strength though.  I think Alfa has a chance, but the vehicles will have to be well built and op performers from the start.  Fiat needs to go or at least completely rethink their offerings. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, Stew said:

    I have no doubt that Chrysler is a goner, but IMHO Dodge will stick around for when they do get more into car production and to hold the minivans and more sporty CUVs that don't have to worry about off-road versions.  It will be a while before it gets full strength though.  I think Alfa has a chance, but the vehicles will have to be well built and op performers from the start.  Fiat needs to go or at least completely rethink their offerings. 

    The problem is that I think there is a chance that FCA will not make it that far financially.  They're dumping all of their resources into black holes that aren't selling like Fiat and Alfa, but they've canceled or will cancel their entire family sedan lineup!?  I get that CUVs are the hot item these days, but sedans are still over 50% of the non-Truck market.   Fiat and Alfa are "nice to haves" while Chrysler and Dodge are essentials.   They're not going to take on Ford, GM, Toyota, Hyundai with Fiat.  Just t'aint gonna happen.   Their only domestic investment lately has been Jeep and that might prop them up for a little while longer.... but the Ram 1500 is delayed again? 

    The sooner Sergio can be sent packing, the better.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The problem is that I think there is a chance that FCA will not make it that far financially.  They're dumping all of their resources into black holes that aren't selling like Fiat and Alfa, but they've canceled or will cancel their entire family sedan lineup!?  I get that CUVs are the hot item these days, but sedans are still over 50% of the non-Truck market.   Fiat and Alfa are "nice to haves" while Chrysler and Dodge are essentials.   They're not going to take on Ford, GM, Toyota, Hyundai with Fiat.  Just t'aint gonna happen.   Their only domestic investment lately has been Jeep and that might prop them up for a little while longer.... but the Ram 1500 is delayed again? 

    The sooner Sergio can be sent packing, the better.

    I do agree and everything is just guessing and hoping right now.  I have one bi worry for he auto industry as a whole and that is the new administration, but that is a thought for another thread once I reach that 1000 post milestone lol. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. surreal1272
      surreal1272
      (44 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Chrysler News: Chrysler 300 Is Under Consideration For Police Duty In Australia
      By William Maley
      As the Ford Falcon and current Holden Commodore head off into the sunset, Australian police departments are wondering what should replace them. V6 models were used for patrol duty, while V8 models would be used for pursuits. One possibility is the Chrysler 300.
      “With the going away of Australian manufacturing, from potential fleet customers we’ve had a lot of enquires for the 300,” said Steve Zanlunghi, head of FCA Australia to Car Advice.
      “Specifically we’ve had the police come to us, asking for a bid, if it would make sense.”
      Zanlinghi didn't mention whether the police were interested in the V6 or the 300 SRT with a 6.4L V8. Our possible guess is that the police are interested in both.
      The Chrysler 300 isn't the only vehicle under consideration by Australia's police forces. The Ford Mustang is a possible contender for replacing the V8 Commodore and Falcon. Both Kia and Holden have been in talks about having the Sorento and next Commodore be used for police duty. Meanwhile, the Queensland Police have opted for the Hyundai Sonata to take the place of their current six-cylinder fleet. The turbo version is under consideration for possible pursuit duty.
      Source: CarAdvice
      Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Chrysler News: Chrysler 300 Is Under Consideration For Police Duty In Australia
      By William Maley
      As the Ford Falcon and current Holden Commodore head off into the sunset, Australian police departments are wondering what should replace them. V6 models were used for patrol duty, while V8 models would be used for pursuits. One possibility is the Chrysler 300.
      “With the going away of Australian manufacturing, from potential fleet customers we’ve had a lot of enquires for the 300,” said Steve Zanlunghi, head of FCA Australia to Car Advice.
      “Specifically we’ve had the police come to us, asking for a bid, if it would make sense.”
      Zanlinghi didn't mention whether the police were interested in the V6 or the 300 SRT with a 6.4L V8. Our possible guess is that the police are interested in both.
      The Chrysler 300 isn't the only vehicle under consideration by Australia's police forces. The Ford Mustang is a possible contender for replacing the V8 Commodore and Falcon. Both Kia and Holden have been in talks about having the Sorento and next Commodore be used for police duty. Meanwhile, the Queensland Police have opted for the Hyundai Sonata to take the place of their current six-cylinder fleet. The turbo version is under consideration for possible pursuit duty.
      Source: CarAdvice
      Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Anyone who had spoken to me in person in the past 3 months has heard me mention my apartment renovations where I am gutting them and turning them into much nicer places. Here is one that has gotten the most changes. Four walls removed, converted to an open floor plan, getting an all new tile bath/shower and a new kitchen, refinishing the hardwood floors throughout. Plus this one has a two car garage attached.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      My last flights of 2016 are tomorrow and I'm going to....just... barely... squeak into gold status. What's crazy is that I'm Platinum now which means I flew twice as much in 2015.... Yet I still feel like I got hit by a truck.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      It's only Tuesday and it's been a rough week. Time to devour my sorrows.
      · 1 reply

  • Who's Online (See full list)