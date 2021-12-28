Chrysler to Unveil Airflow Concept and Announce Roadmap for Brands Future at CES 2022.

During Stellantis EV Day and Software Day at the beginning of 2021, we now will get a more detailed look at the New Chrysler EV brand as they plan to unveil the first of many EVs in the 96-year history of the iconic brand as Stellantis plans to build back better Chrysler.

The airflow as shown on Jay Leno's garage dates from 1934 and is now ready for a revival of the name in the all-new electric vehicle.

The plans for Chrysler at the 2022 CES show is as follows:

Chrysler will introduce the Chrysler Airflow Concept and outline its future electrification strategy at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022

CES 2022 will feature first public display of the Chrysler Airflow Concept, which was previewed in Stellantis EV Day and Software Day presentations earlier this year

Chrysler will share a roadmap for building on the iconic brand’s 96-years-plus reputation for innovative engineering, groundbreaking style and affordable luxury

While the current concept was shown earlier this year at the Stellantis EV day, CES 2022 will be the start of the Chrysler revival as they show off the Chrysler Airflow as the first of a new portfolio of EVs.

How much of the concept makes it into production and what all new changes and platform that will be used is expected to be touched on as CEO Chris Feuell will present on January 5th, 2022 @ 11am PST.

Chrysler has had amazing success with their latest version of the Pacifica AWD Hybrid minivan with the most advanced AWD system in its class.

Chrysler roadmap will show how they will deliver on their promise of iconic, elegant, executed autos for the 21st century delivering at an attainable value around the globe.

Stellantis plans to have a showcase of electrification at the CES 2022 show as they will display the production Citroen Ami Urban EV, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 in-car-technology system, DS Automobiles Formula E race car, Fiat new 500 as well as the Chrysler Airflow.

One does not need to be in attendance at the CES 2022 to hear and see the reveal of the EV portfolio, you can watch it here:

https://stellantisces2022.com/

To quote the press release:

Elements of the Stellantis stand at CES 2022 include:

Chrysler Airflow: Chrysler debuts the Airflow Concept, leading the brand's transformation to clean mobility and seamlessly connected customer experiences.

