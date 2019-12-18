Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Most of FCA's Vehicles Moving to PSA platforms

      ...going with the more modern stuff...

    In a discussion about their pending merger, Fiat Chrysler revealed that the combined company's future vehicles in the small to mid-size range will be built on two of PSA's platforms.  The reasoning behind it is that PSA's platforms are more modern than FCA's which first debuted in 2003. They are also capable of a wider range of propulsion methods like electrification that are harder to incorporate into the aging platform that FCA is using.  

    The smaller of the two platforms, PSA's CMP, launched last year is found under the Peugeot 208, 2008, DS 3 Crossback and the new Opel Corsa.  The larger platform is called EMP2 and launched in 2016.  It underpins the Peugeot 3008, 5008, 508, DS7 Crossback, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Opel Grandland. Both of these platforms could become the basis for new Jeep, Dodge, and Fiat models. The first possible FCA model to debut on one of these platforms is likely to be a small crossover for Alfa Romeo, due out in 2022.

    On the other hand, the Ram trucks and larger Jeep models will continue to use technology developed by FCA.  The next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is already well into development and the forthcoming Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are set to go into production in early 2021. 

    The primary question mark remains around the larger Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Challenger, and Chrysler Pacifica. 

    Source: CarScoops

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    I doubt that PSA makes anything that could be the next 300/Charger/Challenger anytime soon.  The Pacifica really does not need a platform change anytime soon.  Other than that, PSA platforms will address the weaknesses of FCA small and midsize cars (and hopefully crossovers) within a couple of years and actually make all of this work.

    Which would you rather drive: a Dodge Dart or a Peugeot 208?  A Chrysler 200 or a Peugeot 3008?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I imagine the PSA platforms and powertrains will take over, and commoditize the running gear of all the FWD/AWD cars and crossovers.  Stuff like Promaster City and any commercial vans will all be one vehicle with multiple badges.  Obviously Ram pickup is unique, and the larger Jeeps.  The 300/Charger cars could end up on Georgio or a PSA platform or dead, that is basically a 1 market vehicle in a shrinking market, PSA is going to want global product.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Be interesting to see what really happens in 16 months once the merger is complete as Month 16 to 24 will be the assessment period and axe cutting period of products to survive.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I could see the next gen versions of the 3 current smaller Jeeps on such a platform.  Maybe a Dodge Journey replacement also.    It will be interesting to see if any sedans come to the US and under what brands, given the current US sedan market contraction...I do like the looks of the 508. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    From the Detroit Free Press; should answer a number of questions/musings above :

    Quote

    "The biggest intangible asset of a car company is the brand portfolio," Tavares said, echoing a sentiment expressed by Sergio Marchionne, the late FCA CEO. "The brands carry passion, the brands carry the history and the brands carry the emotions. This is the reason why we consider they will stay in their countries of origin — Italian brands will stay in Italy, French brands will stay in France, American brands will stay in the U.S., and German brands will stay in Germany.

     

    Quote

    Industry expert and "Autoline" host John McElroy echoed the sentiment that the Chrysler legacy, with Jeep and Ram included, will have a future.

    "Chrysler is the golden goose within FCA. It makes 100% of the profits. It will also be the most profitable part of PSA-FCA, and PSA will not want to screw that up. The merger could actually help the Chrysler brand, which is down to only two vehicles, the 300 (sedan) and Pacifica (minivan)," McElroy said.

     

    :D

    Edited by balthazar
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Gets EPA Rating
      By Drew Dowdell
      The EPA has officially released its assessment of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The EcoDiesel is only available as a 4-door with an 8-speed automatic and in that configuration, the EcoDiesel manages to get 29 mpg highway, 22 mpg city, and 25 combined. That is slightly better than a 4x4 Ram 1500 with the same powertrain. The next closest model in terms of fuel efficiency is the 2-door, 4-cylinder, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive Wrangler at 24 highway mpg, 22 city mpg, and 23 combined. 
      The diesel engine is a $4,000 option though so you may not ultimately save money. Instead, Jeep believes the EcoDiesel option is best suited for those who need the gobs of torque generated by the V6 diesel when going off-road. With 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft of torque, the Wrangler EcoDiesel has torque in spades. To the dismay of many, the Ecodiesel does come standard with electronic stop/start.
      If diesel isn't your thing, there is the 2.0T 4-cylinder which produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft of torque or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 which produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines also come with stop/start or can be upgraded to the eTorque system that smooths out the torque band and either engine is available with a manual transmission or 8-speed automatic.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Gets EPA Rating
      By Drew Dowdell
      The EPA has officially released its assessment of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The EcoDiesel is only available as a 4-door with an 8-speed automatic and in that configuration, the EcoDiesel manages to get 29 mpg highway, 22 mpg city, and 25 combined. That is slightly better than a 4x4 Ram 1500 with the same powertrain. The next closest model in terms of fuel efficiency is the 2-door, 4-cylinder, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive Wrangler at 24 highway mpg, 22 city mpg, and 23 combined. 
      The diesel engine is a $4,000 option though so you may not ultimately save money. Instead, Jeep believes the EcoDiesel option is best suited for those who need the gobs of torque generated by the V6 diesel when going off-road. With 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft of torque, the Wrangler EcoDiesel has torque in spades. To the dismay of many, the Ecodiesel does come standard with electronic stop/start.
      If diesel isn't your thing, there is the 2.0T 4-cylinder which produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft of torque or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 which produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines also come with stop/start or can be upgraded to the eTorque system that smooths out the torque band and either engine is available with a manual transmission or 8-speed automatic.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: FCA and Groupe PSA Sign Merger Agreement
      By Drew Dowdell
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. have signed a binding agreement to a 50/50 merger of their businesses. Once the merger is complete, the combined company will be the fourth largest automobile producer in the world.  Based on 2018 numbers, the business will sell roughly 8.7 million vehicles annually and have revenues near €170 billion. There will be a strong balance sheet that will allow the new entity headroom to execute strategic plans. Geographically, 46% of revenue will come from Europe and 43% from North America.
      A number of operational efficiencies will be gained by the sharing of platforms and engine technology. The number of platforms will be reduced with approximately 6 million cars a year concentrated on just two platforms.The platform consolidations will account for approximately 40% of the estimated €3.7 billion in savings expected from the merger. 
      Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares will be CEO of the new company and a board member, while John Elkann of FCA will be Chairman of the Board. The completion of the combination is expected to take 12 to 15 months during which time they will be completing items to the satisfaction of antitrust and other regulatory requirements.

      View full article

  • Posts

    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      It was during the downturn; around '09. I really should have picked some up- I actively thought about it. $5K would've got one 2500 shares. At -say- $10/share, that would've been a $20K profit. But I put money on Visa instead. I haven't looked into it, but it is very strange Ford hasn't risen with the tide. If GM is at $35, Ford, one would think, could/should be at at least $20.
    • daves87rs
      Kia News: Kia Optima To Get Name Change, Two Turbo Engines

      By daves87rs · Posted

      How that is one I can get behind... 🙂  Yeah, KIa is kinda growing on me......
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      It went down that low?! The company's value is diluted over such a broad base of shareholders.  Still, being under $10 per share when the Dow is at 28,000 is weird. I remember when I was a young, there was a recession (oil crisis), the catalytic converter had just come out, and GM was offering substantial rebates.  It was a great time to buy a GM car.  Their stock was trading at about $ 34 per share.  Then, within 1.5 years, when the bicentennial came around and they sold over 500,000 Oldsmobile Cutlasses (over 1,000,000 Oldsmobiles across all lines), and not even counting their successes withing other GM brands, GM stock was trading at about $ 65 per share.  The problem is that the most affluent are the ones to more readily have the loose cash and the wiggle room to take more routine chances on the upside when the light at the end of the tunnel looks very dim or is nowhere in sight, like it was in the somewhat recent Great Recession.  Dang, that was ugly.
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      RIP, Junior ~
    • regfootball
      Kia News: Kia Optima To Get Name Change, Two Turbo Engines

      By regfootball · Posted

      i thought MKZ also.  so then my next question to myself would be why not just find a good CPO low mileage MKZ..... (with the 400hp turbo v6)

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. CaddyXLR-V
      CaddyXLR-V
      (35 years old)
    2. James joseph Brissenden
      James joseph Brissenden
      (55 years old)
    3. warren sanford
      warren sanford
      (56 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...