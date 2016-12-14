  • Sign in to follow this  
    NHTSA Investigates Dodge Durango and Ram 1500s Rolling Away

    By William Maley

      • More FCA vehicles are being investigated for rolling away

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn't out of the dog house when it comes to vehicles rolling away. A few months after issuing a recall on a number of models equipped with the stubby transmission lever for rolling away, NHTSA is investigating models equipped with the rotary knob gear selector for the same problem.

    The investigation is looking at the 2013–2016 Ram 1500 and the 2014–2016 Dodge Durango which have the rotary knob selector. NHTSA has gotten 43 complaints about these models moving away. Out of the 43 complaints, 25 have resulted in crashes and another 9 resulted in injuries. NHTSA also says that 34 complaints said the vehicle was moving while in park.

    FCA said it is cooperating with the investigation. In the meantime, FCA and NHTSA are urging owners to engage the parking brake

    Source: NHTSA, Reuters

    User Feedback


    Stew

    Seriously, turn it to the left until you can't turn it anymore and ou are in park people.  I have used these in the 200 and Ram and had no issue.  It disturbs me that people can't operate an automatic shifter these days.  God forbid those people try to drive something with a manual. 

    0

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, Stew said:

    Seriously, turn it to the left until you can't turn it anymore and ou are in park people.  I have used these in the 200 and Ram and had no issue.  It disturbs me that people can't operate an automatic shifter these days.  God forbid those people try to drive something with a manual. 

    Have you actually talked to any of these owners having these problems? Seems rather presumptuous to assume their issues if you haven't. Now, if it is because of basic ignorance, then yes these people are hopeless but if you don't know for certain than that is a whole other ballgame. For the record, I think you may be right but since I haven't spoken to any of the affected drivers, I'll reserve judgement for now. 

    0

    Stew
    14 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Have you actually talked to any of these owners having these problems? Seems rather presumptuous to assume their issues if you haven't. Now, if it is because of basic ignorance, then yes these people are hopeless but if you don't know for certain than that is a whole other ballgame. For the record, I think you may be right but since I haven't spoken to any of the affected drivers, I'll reserve judgement for now. 

    It was driver ignorance with the other recall.  These transmissions give audible warnings, the light on the shifters, and 2 or 3 warnings in the cluster if the vehicle is not in park when the door is opened.  I have used this same shifter on multiple vehicles and never had any type of issue.  More than likely they are just forgetting to put it in park when they get out and ignoring the warnings. 

    0

    surreal1272
    18 minutes ago, Stew said:

    It was driver ignorance with the other recall.  These transmissions give audible warnings, the light on the shifters, and 2 or 3 warnings in the cluster if the vehicle is not in park when the door is opened.  I have used this same shifter on multiple vehicles and never had any type of issue.  More than likely they are just forgetting to put it in park when they get out and ignoring the warnings. 

    Again I understand what you're saying and I know a lot of the times, the "new tech" is just not familiar enough to some folks but it's still presumptuous to say that's what's going with the affected people now. There are these known as "defects" that could be the problem more than driver error, is what I'm saying.

    0

    Stew

    I see it as a remote possibility at best, especially since this shifter has been around for nearly 4 years now and this is just coming up.   Remember they have to put a freaking chart in the new Lacrosse because people couldn't understand what is actually a simple shifter to use. 

    Edited by Stew
    0

    hyperv6

    Having used the shifter in the 300 my first comment is some old person in Florida is going to put one of these through a garage wall.

    The shifter is a little on the sensitive side and if you are younger with good joy stick skills it is not an issue. But those who are older and like have had decades of clunky shifter detents it is a point of adaption. Some do and some don't.

    Be that as it may any MFG will be faced with the problem is people can't handle it.

    On the other hand they could claim they warned people if you should have one coming at you in a parking lot. It does say Dodge or Ram on the car does it not? LOL!

    They really needed to add to the sensitivity of the shifter. I have not used the knob but would think the detent for part would be one even a blind man could feel. Feel in a shifter is something many have adopted too. Even in my car I never look I just count the detents.

    0

    Stew
    2 minutes ago, hyperv6 said:

    Having used the shifter in the 300 my first comment is some old person in Florida is going to put one of these through a garage wall.

    The shifter is a little on the sensitive side and if you are younger with good joy stick skills it is not an issue. But those who are older and like have had decades of clunky shifter detents it is a point of adaption. Some do and some don't.

    Be that as it may any MFG will be faced with the problem is people can't handle it.

    On the other hand they could claim they warned people if you should have one coming at you in a parking lot. It does say Dodge or Ram on the car does it not? LOL!

    They really needed to add to the sensitivity of the shifter. I have not used the knob but would think the detent for part would be one even a blind man could feel. Feel in a shifter is something many have adopted too. Even in my car I never look I just count the detents.

    It actually has a really good and clear detent between gears.  I am not exactly a kid ya know haha. 

    0

    hyperv6
    4 hours ago, Stew said:

    It actually has a really good and clear detent between gears.  I am not exactly a kid ya know haha. 

    I was not sure on the dial but I do know the 300 does take some adaption if you are not used to it and the old dogs don't learn new tricks well. They got a recall on it but I do not believe they have had it addressed yet. 

    I am interested in what they do to change it. I assume a new less sensitive switch?

    I have driven some others that were electronic but they were much less sensitive. 

    The first couple times I drove it I missed the gear the first try and had to give it a second try. I was holding it too long. 


    I did stress to my mother in law to make sure to pay attention to what gear she was in as details in a car are not often her first concern. Shopping yes gear no. 

    Edited by hyperv6
    0

    Stew
    14 hours ago, hyperv6 said:

    I was not sure on the dial but I do know the 300 does take some adaption if you are not used to it and the old dogs don't learn new tricks well. They got a recall on it but I do not believe they have had it addressed yet. 

    I am interested in what they do to change it. I assume a new less sensitive switch?

    I have driven some others that were electronic but they were much less sensitive. 

    The first couple times I drove it I missed the gear the first try and had to give it a second try. I was holding it too long. 


    I did stress to my mother in law to make sure to pay attention to what gear she was in as details in a car are not often her first concern. Shopping yes gear no. 

    The rotary is totally different than the original 8 speed shifter in the 12-15 Charger and 300s.  Where it first appeared in the Ram it is designed to be clear and easily usable with gloves.  it took me no time to adapt and the extra space in the center console was nice.  Also, try the shifter in the 15+ LX cars and 16+ Grand Cherokees.  It is sweet, easy to use and actually looks pretty damned good for a factory auto shifter.

    0

    hyperv6
    12 minutes ago, Stew said:

    The rotary is totally different than the original 8 speed shifter in the 12-15 Charger and 300s.  Where it first appeared in the Ram it is designed to be clear and easily usable with gloves.  it took me no time to adapt and the extra space in the center console was nice.  Also, try the shifter in the 15+ LX cars and 16+ Grand Cherokees.  It is sweet, easy to use and actually looks pretty damned good for a factory auto shifter.

    I would assume it would be easy to do right as others have done so. But with so many things anymore you have to idiot proof things as people can today  find ways of getting hurt on a Band Aide

    0

    Stew
    1 minute ago, hyperv6 said:

    I would assume it would be easy to do right as others have done so. But with so many things anymore you have to idiot proof things as people can today  find ways of getting hurt on a Band Aide

    Unfortunately this is so true.  In the last couple years there have been multiple cases here of people running through buildings (especially Subway restaurants for some reason lol) because they can't tell the difference between the gas and brake pedal and they haven't moved in 100 years haha. 

    1

