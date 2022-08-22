Electrified Muscle Car, Welcome Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Performance made us do it according to the CEO of the Dodge Brand Tim Kuniskis with this backed up by the J.D. Powers APEAL Study showing Dodge is the #1 brand for mass market appeal.

hq_15759.mp4

Dodge delivered on the goals that they set, Drive like a Dodge, Look like a Dodge and Feel like a Dodge and it just happens to be battery powered (BEV). With these three focus points, the Dodge team delivered the following bullet list:

Three game-changing, patent-pending features make up the core of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept: R-Wing: Front aerodynamic wing retains Dodge profile while achieving aerodynamic efficiencies Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Industry-first exhaust system for an electric vehicle delivers a performance sound that rivals the SRT Hellcat eRupt: Multi-speed transmission with an electro-mechanical shifting experience that’s pure Dodge

Charger Daytona SRT Concept powered by new 800V Banshee propulsion system

Concept design revolutionizes the look of a BEV while offering subtle nods to Dodge brand’s muscle car legacy

Illuminated Fratzog badges on front grille and taillamp symbolize electrified future of Dodge while also signifying the brand’s commitment to its performance heritage

Vertical exterior grille details add texture while evoking style of iconic 1968 Dodge Charger

Concept’s interior is modern, lightweight and provides a signature Dodge driver-centric cockpit

Interior parametric texture, also inspired by 1968 Charger grille detail, unites interior elements while providing connection to the exterior

Center console includes a unique jet-fighter-inspired cap that flips up to allow engagement of the start button and a pistol-grip shifter design inspired by the past, but with a modern execution

Panoramic glass roof gives an open-air feel, helping to include rear passengers in the vehicle experience

Rear hatch and fold-flat rear seats provide unmatched storage capacity for a muscle car

Cockpit immerses the driver’s sensory experience through performance sounds, lighting features and vehicle displays

With a touch of a steering wheel button the driver can engage Auto, Sport, Track and Drag modes, instantly changing the driving dynamics, display graphics, sound and interior lighting, enhancing the driver experience

For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com

The 800V Banshee propulsion system exceeds the famed Dodge SRT Hellcat engine in performance according to Dodge and will be accompanied by an industry-first BEV Exhaust sound. This Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust tone can reach a 126 dB, making it as loud as the Hellcat Powered Dodge. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept is a true Dodge muscle car and exists because performance made them do it to set the standard. This is more than just a show car but a new production ready auto that exhibits muscle, attitude and performance proven in that it runs a blazing quarter mile and per Dodge, when it comes to product cycles, it outruns Darwin. This concept redefines the American Muscle car as it shows where Dodge is heading.

Per Dodge, the 2023 Dodge Hornet is the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle and shows where dodge is heading

The Dodge famed Charger Daytona was the first vehicle to break the 200 mph on a NASCAR track in 1970, Charger Daytona SRT Concept packs this performance and much more when it comes to the track be it racing or quarter mile.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept screams performance as it is the first Dodge electric vehicle that is faster than any Hellcat in all key performance metrics. The New Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept uses the 800 V Banshee propulsion system tied to an all-wheel-drive system pushing new boundaries in what a performance auto can do while also giving industry best all-weather capability.

Key features that will be a part of the Dodge Performance Experience.

Quote:

eRupt Transmission

Unlike typical BEVs, the Dodge brand’s eRupt multi-speed transmission with electro-mechanical shifting delivers distinctive shift points, throwing shoulders into seatbacks in true Dodge style. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept also boasts a PowerShot push-to-pass feature. Activated by the push of a button on the steering wheel, PowerShot delivers an adrenaline jolt of increased horsepower for a quick burst of acceleration.

Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust

While most BEVs embrace their virtually silent electric motors, that just wouldn’t do for Dodge. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept voices a 126 dB roar that equals the SRT Hellcat, generated through a new, patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. Yes, Dodge added an exhaust to an electric vehicle.



The industry-first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust pushes its one-of-a-kind performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle. The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust represents the next generation of tactile, bone-shaking, muscle attitude, creating a visceral “Dark Matter” sound profile experience in concert with the eRupt transmission.

Dodge Design, First and Foremost

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept features inspired design that takes on the challenge of revolutionizing the look of a BEV while offering subtle nods to the brand’s muscle car past.



That design principle begins to unfold up front, where the Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s patent-pending R-Wing redefines the typical Dodge front end, maintaining the characteristically blunt Dodge profile while developing a more aerodynamic vehicle.



The R-Wing, an homage to the original Charger Daytona design and to a key figure behind development of the original vehicle, allows air to flow through the front opening, enhancing downforce. Incorporated into this functional performance hood, the front R-Wing holds true to the brand’s dramatic exterior themes while delivering an aerodynamically improved pass-through design. Carbon-fiber intakes tucked into both sides of the front and rear lower fascias provide an air curtain to assist in aerodynamic performance.



The Charger Daytona SRT Concept combines modern looks with a long, wide and confident road presence. The front grille stands out with cross-car illuminated lighting centered by a white illuminated Fratzog badge, a symbol teased last year by the Dodge brand. The three-pointed Fratzog badge, originally featured on Dodge muscle cars from 1962 through 1976, was previously used without any meaning or context — until now. The return of the Fratzog logo represents the electrified future of Dodge and signifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to its performance heritage, but with new technology capable of pushing limits well beyond the cars of today.



Simple, vertical details on the front grille add texture while calling back to the brand’s heritage, specifically the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger. The concept distills performance to its simplest form, enhanced by a typically playful Dodge exterior color name, Greys of Thunder, that gives a high-gloss graphite feel with deep textures. The concept’s “waterline” tracks around the sides and gives a planted look while emphasizing the upper portion, keeping the visual weight up high. Subtle, muscular shaping of the wheel fenders accent the body styling.



The vehicle avoids excess decoration — headlights almost disappear, hidden underneath the R-Wing and integrated seamlessly into the aerodynamic surface providing just the functional elements needed for forward lighting. Both the front and rear lighting feature a full width design centered by a 3D illuminated Fratzog badge. The exterior lighting elements are truly unique – even in the dark, you’ll know the Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s silhouette. Flush door handles continue the minimalist design. Brushed aluminum “screaming” Banshee fender badges announce the new propulsion system that drives the concept.





Painted-pocket 21-inch wheels with diamond-cut faces continue the aerodynamic efficiencies with a turbine-like design, and a red Fratzog logo embellishes the wheel center locks. Grey six-piston brakes provide the stopping power.





A new hatchback design is highly functional, giving the concept a dual personality: a beast at the track that can still meet every day needs. The design, along with rear seats that fold flat, offer unexpected utility and storage capacity from a muscle car.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is a Driver-centric Interior. This Charger features two large screens properly integrated into the dash with a 16-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch center screen, creating a cocooned, driver focused setting accompanied by an 8x3-inch Head-up display (HUD) showing additional vehicle information of the driver's choice depending on their current driving needs from track day to a summer cruise. The Daytona SRT Concept dash is a slim design, instrument panel and mid-bolster in Ultraviolet color with blue and silver accent stitching featuring a "waterline" that extends across the EV from door to door. The upper instrument panel area creates a sculptural surface floating above the cluster with the Ultraviolet color touching multiple interior surfaces, enhancing shadows and highlights.

The sculptural flow continues from the doors to the center console where one will find a Pistol-grip shifter along with the launch control switch.

The steering wheel design delivers a thinner feel due to the flat top and bottom. The steering wheel is also not connected to the rim, giving it a floating feel while incorporating paddle shifters along with the PowerShot button on the right and the drive mode controls on the left. These are all capacitive touch controls and inspired by actual racing cars. The cockpit immerses the drivers sensory experiuence with performance feeling, sound, lighting and displays while giving a simple one-button press on the steering wheel that lets you pick from Auto, Sport, Track and Drag modes, instantly changing the driving dynamics, instrument cluster information, HUD Content, performance sound, lighting and feedback of the vehicle.

From the rear center console to the panoramic glass roof, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept delivers on an open-air feel, helping to include the rear passengers in the vehicle driving experience.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Image Gallery Here

Dodge wanted to remind their SRT fans that for more than a 100 years the spirit of John and Horace Dodge has been carried out and their influence continues today as Dodge shifts to electric Muscle cars, but still offers through the end of 2023 the Drap-stip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challanger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever as well as the best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility auto segment in the 2023 Dodge Hornet, making the final push of internal combustion powered auto's a final best-in-class send off as they welcome in the Most Powerful Electric Muscle Car, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV.

As Dodge moves into a pure electric world of driving performance, they wanted to remind us that the way information will be released will be via various websites, social media sites, etc.

