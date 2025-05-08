IONNA Aims for Doubles

IONNA is a fledgling charging network with big goals, 30,000 charging bays by the end of 2030 with just five years to accomplish it. Their first IONNA Rechargery broke ground in October of 2024 and the network came out of beta just in February this year, IONNA's shorter-term goal is for 1,000 charging bays open by the end of 2025.

In April, IONNA opened six new Rechargeries, doubling their location footprint to 12 locations with 120 charging bays. The number of Rechargeries under construction is more than double their current footprint with another 15 locations under active construction.

Back in February, IONNA had announced 100 locations under contract. That number in April has doubled to 200 locations with an additional 2,000 charging bays agreed on and in the pipeline. Late last year IONNA partnered with gas-station chain Sheetz in a strategic partnership to add Rechargeries at more than 50 Sheetz locations in the Eastern and Midwestern US.

As part of this growth plan and to get the word out about their new network, IONNA is offering "Friends and Family" pricing to everyone at all IONNA stations with no subscriptions or additional fees.

IONNA's founding member companies have begun rolling out Plug & Charge to select vehicles allowing for easy transactions through their respective branded apps. Additionally, some founding manufacturers are offering discounts at IONNA stations.

BMW: Plug & Charge already live today . All IONNA locations and charge points are fully digitally integrated and accessible through the My BMW App and the in-vehicle navigation system. Special offers applicable to IONNA in the future.

. All IONNA locations and charge points are fully digitally integrated and accessible through the My BMW App and the in-vehicle navigation system. Special offers applicable to IONNA in the future. General Motors: Plug & Charge rolling out Q2 2025. GM EV drivers can easily find and access IONNA charging stations directly through their GM MyBrand apps, with full integration for a seamless experience.

GM EV drivers can easily find and access IONNA charging stations directly through their GM MyBrand apps, with full integration for a seamless experience. Honda: Plug & Charge in the future . Special offers applicable to IONNA.

. Special offers applicable to IONNA. Hyundai: Plug & Charge is rolling out soon. 2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6 and 2025 Genesis

2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6 and 2025 Kia: Plug & Charge coming soon. Kia America’s recently launched Kia Charge Pass program allows “find, charge & pay” capability within the Kia Access App.

Kia America’s recently launched Kia Charge Pass program allows “find, charge & pay” capability within the Kia Access App. Mercedes-Benz: Plug & Charge live today. Model Year 2025 EV owners have the option to add a $1,000 public charging voucher to their MB.CHARGE PUBLIC account and apply it to charging sessions on the IONNA network.

Model Year 2025 EV owners have the option to add a $1,000 to their MB.CHARGE PUBLIC account and apply it to charging sessions on the IONNA network. Stellantis: Plug & Charge coming soon. Certain model year drivers of the Jeep Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat 500e who chose the Free2move Charge Go Package can apply the $600 of public charging credits at all IONNA Rechargeries.

Certain model year drivers of the Jeep Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat 500e who chose the can apply the $600 of public charging credits at all IONNA Rechargeries. Toyota: Discounts coming soon.

All Rechargery stations feature a combination of NACS and CCS plugs making compatibility with most modern EVs a breeze (Sorry Nissan Leaf owners, no CHAdeMO). Each dispenser can operated up to 400kW with 200kW available per vehicle. Many Rechargeries will feature pull-through facilities to accommodate EVs that are towing.

IONNA was founded in 2024 by eight of the largest auto manufacturers with a mission to build a coast to coast nationwide network of reliable electric vehicle charging coupled with the amenities travelers need.