Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N Is Only 2.6 Seconds Slower Than the BMW M2 CS At The Nürburgring

Electric cars have great acceleration, but they can seem dull to drive. Hyundai didn't get that memo when creating the 640-horsepower Ioniq 5 N. They tout that the Ioniq 5 N is truly fun and a "corner rascal". Piloting the Ioniq 5 N at the Nürburgring was Sport Auto's test driver, Christian Gebhardt.

Gebhardt has driven both the Ioniq 5 N and last-generation BMW M2 CS. The Ioniq 5 N completed a time of 7 minutes and 49.59 seconds, only 2.6 seconds slower than the BMW. Back in 2020, Gebhardt completed a time of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 42.99 seconds. Hyundai used Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, while the last-generation M2 CS had Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s. With all that power, the Ioniq 5 N hit speeds up to 163 mph on the straights.

Comparing a sports car with an electric crossover doesn't happen often but comparing the two times is interesting. There is a larger gap between the Ioniq 5 N and the current M2, with a time of 7 minutes and 38.17 seconds last year. In the next few years, there will be a quicker M2 CS that will be quicker around the 'Ring.

Since Hyundai also has the Ioniq 6, there's a chance they will create an Ioniq 6 N. Hyundai's RN22e concept car looks to be a preview of a production model. This could be quite the quick electric sedan with a lower center of gravity and better aerodynamics. BMW's M division is working on a high-performance M3-like sedan. This should arrive in the latter half of the decade with an X3-sized crossover.

