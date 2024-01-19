Jump to content
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N Is Only 2.6 Seconds Slower Than the BMW M2 CS At The Nürburgring

      With the Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai is trying to prove EVs can be fun.

    Electric cars have great acceleration, but they can seem dull to drive. Hyundai didn't get that memo when creating the 640-horsepower Ioniq 5 N. They tout that the Ioniq 5 N is truly fun and a "corner rascal".  Piloting the Ioniq 5 N at the Nürburgring was Sport Auto's test driver, Christian Gebhardt. 

    Gebhardt has driven both the Ioniq 5 N and last-generation BMW M2 CS. The Ioniq 5 N completed a time of 7 minutes and 49.59 seconds, only 2.6 seconds slower than the BMW. Back in 2020, Gebhardt completed a time of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 42.99 seconds. Hyundai used Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, while the last-generation M2 CS had Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s. With all that power, the Ioniq 5 N hit speeds up to 163 mph on the straights.

    Comparing a sports car with an electric crossover doesn't happen often but comparing the two times is interesting. There is a larger gap between the Ioniq 5 N and the current M2, with a time of 7 minutes and 38.17 seconds last year. In the next few years, there will be a quicker M2 CS that will be quicker around the 'Ring.

    Since Hyundai also has the Ioniq 6, there's a chance they will create an Ioniq 6 N. Hyundai's RN22e concept car looks to be a preview of a production model. This could be quite the quick electric sedan with a lower center of gravity and better aerodynamics. BMW's M division is working on a high-performance M3-like sedan. This should arrive in the latter half of the decade with an X3-sized crossover.
     

