  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Dodge Charger Stages its Third Return as the First and Only Electric Muscle Car

      Over the decades the Dodge Charger has gone out of production a few times, today it is reborn again for a new era.

    Dodge Charger Daytona OverheadBeing first matters. Today, Dodge drew a line in the sand by reintroducing the Dodge Charger as the first electrified muscle car in both sedan and coupe forms.  Not just an electric vehicle, the Charger will be available as a multi-energy lineup, sporting both pure EV and gas powered options.

    The Charger will keep its title as the world's most powerful muscle car, starting with the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack with 670 horsepower and a 3.3 second 0-60 time. Also available will be an electric Dodge Charger Daytona R/T with 496 horsepower.  Daytona models also get a patented R-Wing pass-through to improve aerodynamic downforce. A Powershot feature allows a 40 horsepower boost for 15 seconds when activated, while the Fratzonic Chambered Exhausts gives the EV models the sound feedback Hellcat drivers are accustom to.

    The patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system for Charger Daytona models uses two passive radiators to create a unique exhaust profile with Hellcat levels of sound intensity that shatters the preconception of a typical quiet BEV and instead delivers a sound worthy of the Brotherhood of Muscle. Sound intensity is tied to higher performance, with a stealth sound mode also available. Distinct vehicle sounds assist in providing driver feedback, especially at the track and at elevated speeds, and enhance the immersive in-car feel.

    Range for the Charger Daytona R/T is forecast at 317 miles while the Daytona Scat Pack should be rated for 260 miles. Both versions are capable of 350 kW charging and can replenished from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 27 minutes, or roughly 9.9 miles per minute for the Daytona R/T and 8.1 miles per minute for the Daytona Scat Pack.

    For traditionalists, Dodge will also offer gas-powered options with the Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. powered by a high performance version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane 6-cylinder producing 550 horsepower while a SIXPACK S.O. version produces 420 horsepower.  All models of Charger feature all-wheel drive.

    Unlike most other electric vehicles, the interior of the Charger Daytona maintains traditional lines while incorporating modern tech. The vehicle's dynamic, layered instrument panel and console theme are home to free-standing, wide-format 10.25-inch or available 16-inch cluster screens, with a 12.3-inch center display positioned in an angled center stack that provides a unique, sculpted interior with a modern technical feel. Linework and texture are evocative of the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger instrument panel, reproportioned in volumes that feel lighter and support the ideology of a thoroughly modern performance vehicle that only Dodge could build.

    Dodge Charger InteriorRace Options: The Charger is offering more options than ever to explore muscle car performance with new Donut and Drift Modes exclusive to the Daytona Scat Pack, the return of popular Launch Control and Line Lock and Dodge-exclusive race-prep options

    • Donut Mode: Enables the vehicle to spin only the rear wheels and to rotate around either of the front wheels without intervention from the traction control system
    • Drift Mode: The driver can select three levels of slip angle, and torque is rear-axle biased, using the front axle to help maintain slip angle. Front dampers become full soft and rear dampers go full stiff to enable an oversteer condition, and the traction control system allows for different wheel speed differentials without setting fault codes
    • Line Lock: Gives the driver the ability to lock the front wheels, remove torque from the front axle and spin the rear tires to clean and warm up the tires before a launch event
    • Launch Control: Provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable level of launch intensity
    • Race Prep: The new Charger debuts Dodge-exclusive methods for race prep, for drag racing or track racing. With energy demand shorter in drag racing, the race prep system supports optimum energy output through a warmer battery. Track-racing needs require a longer energy drain which heats the battery, prompting the race prep system to achieve a colder start temperature, allowing more time for the battery to heat up and allowing for more track time. Race prep pages include information on the battery level, thermal level and the time remaining for the battery to achieve race readiness
    • Performance Pages: Like recent Dodge performance vehicles, Performance Pages for the all-new Charger deliver info on key performance metrics such as timers, gauges, g-force, propulsion system information and more
    • Body Structure: All-new Dodge Charger Daytona models achieve near perfect weight distribution between the two axles, improving vehicle handling and control, and an increase in overall rigidity of the body structure assists with performance and ride quality, minimizing cabin rattles and driveline vibrations

    This next generation Charger is the first vehicle to debut Stellantis's new STLA-Large platform, a multi-energy platform capable of being electric powered, gas powered, or hybrid.

    The all-electric coupe versions will go into production this summer with the four-door and gas powered models will start down the line at Dodge's Windsor Ontario Assembly at the beginning of 2025.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    This is so cool, EV is way better looking than the ICE version as I do not like the extra big hump in the hood but over all outstanding by Dodge.

    Wonder what Pricing will be? 🤔

    surreal1272

    Powertrain variety aside (which is a smart move on the part if they can pull it off) this is just same basic look, on the outside, that has existed for over a decade now. Seeing it in person may alter my "meh" response to that but the first glance is just that for me. The inkeriror doesn't really hit all that great either. Sure, a step up from the current Charger interior but maybe something other than "Batman Black" in there would be nice lol. The price for the EV versions are going to be ridiculous though. Bank on it.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Powertrain variety aside (which is a smart move on their part if they can pull it off) this is just same basic look, on the outside, that has existed for over a decade now. Seeing it in person may alter my "meh" response to that but the first glance is just that for me. The interior doesn't really hit all that great either. Sure, a step up from the current Charger interior but maybe something other than "Batman Black" in there would be nice lol. The price for the EV versions are going to be ridiculous though. Bank on it.

    Corrected in bold because autocorrect was drunk the first time.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Powertrain variety aside (which is a smart move on the part if they can pull it off) this is just same basic look, on the outside, that has existed for over a decade now. Seeing it in person may alter my "meh" response to that but the first glance is just that for me. The inkeriror doesn't really hit all that great either. Sure, a step up from the current Charger interior but maybe something other than "Batman Black" in there would be nice lol. The price for the EV versions are going to be ridiculous though. Bank on it.

    Makes me sad there isn’t going to be a 300c version though. Build this with luxury looks and trims and use the Genesis G80 as the benchmark for the interior….. and do not build poverty spec versions. It is not a Plymouth!!!

    • Agree 3
    smk4565

    I think the front looks a little off, like if you put a red light bar across the front it would look like the back of the car.  Kind of looks like a rear bumper on the front of the car.  

    Overall it looks like it would appeal to Charger fans, the interior looks on par with the price point they are going for in a large car.  This is a pretty large car though over 206 inches long I think and over 5800 lbs for the EV version.  I don't know how much appeal there is for a huge, 3 ton sedan but I guess we will find out.

    I imagine they'll come out with a turbo 4 version in a year or two for the fleet sale crowd, or a the 4XE powertrain for the police package to help drive some volume.  

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the front looks a little off, like if you put a red light bar across the front it would look like the back of the car.  Kind of looks like a rear bumper on the front of the car.  

    Overall it looks like it would appeal to Charger fans, the interior looks on par with the price point they are going for in a large car.  This is a pretty large car though over 206 inches long I think and over 5800 lbs for the EV version.  I don't know how much appeal there is for a huge, 3 ton sedan but I guess we will find out.

    I imagine they'll come out with a turbo 4 version in a year or two for the fleet sale crowd, or a the 4XE powertrain for the police package to help drive some volume.  

    I’m not sure it has the size for police duty. PDs prefer SUVs now just for the amount of crap they have to carry 

    smk4565
    49 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I’m not sure it has the size for police duty. PDs prefer SUVs now just for the amount of crap they have to carry 

    That could be true, they might give up on the Charger Police car and just let Ford have that market.

    David
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    That could be true, they might give up on the Charger Police car and just let Ford have that market.

    I can see a few of the EV as pursuit cars for police.

    I can also see them used for Traffic duty only as I see plenty of Tesla 3 as Traffic patrol cars.

    surreal1272
    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I’m not sure it has the size for police duty. PDs prefer SUVs now just for the amount of crap they have to carry 

    That depends on where you are. There are nothing but Charger cops here, whether it's local cops, country sheriffs, or state troopers. There are SUVs, sure, but far more Chargers used than those.  

    • Agree 1
    David
    45 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That depends on where you are. There are nothing but Charger cops here, whether it's local cops, country sheriffs, or state troopers. There are SUVs, sure, but far more Chargers used than those.  

    It is an interesting observation that as you push out into the rural and mountain area you find only SUV. Yet in the major cities Chargers all over here in Washington and especially a move to Tesla's as the EV of choice for traffic patrol for Suburban and inner city.

    ccap41
    54 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That depends on where you are. There are nothing but Charger cops here, whether it's local cops, country sheriffs, or state troopers. There are SUVs, sure, but far more Chargers used than those.  

    We once had Chargers all over the place now everything is an Explorer. I actually don't remember the last time I saw a Charger as a police vehicle, come to think of it. I'm sure I've seen them around still but everything around here has to be like 90% Explorers now. 

    smk4565

    Dodge CEO said a police version is “on their radar.”  So it sounds like they will do another police version, they probably need to poll departments and see how much demand there is and whether they want to do it as EV or ICE.  Personally I would think EV so these police departments can save on gas and the Explorer kind of corners the ICE market but the EV police car market isn’t really tapped.

    Drew Dowdell

    Def different specs for different uses. My observation is that the suburban departments that don't need "pursuit" vehicles favor the Explorers because the officers are also acting as first aid with Narcan and defib. Where I worked the Chargers were almost never used except for during discrete work because they were mostly unmarked.

    However, for departments with highways that need to chase someone, I could see the Charger being the superior pick.

    • Agree 1
