Dodge Charger Stages its Third Return as the First and Only Electric Muscle Car

Being first matters. Today, Dodge drew a line in the sand by reintroducing the Dodge Charger as the first electrified muscle car in both sedan and coupe forms. Not just an electric vehicle, the Charger will be available as a multi-energy lineup, sporting both pure EV and gas powered options.

The Charger will keep its title as the world's most powerful muscle car, starting with the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack with 670 horsepower and a 3.3 second 0-60 time. Also available will be an electric Dodge Charger Daytona R/T with 496 horsepower. Daytona models also get a patented R-Wing pass-through to improve aerodynamic downforce. A Powershot feature allows a 40 horsepower boost for 15 seconds when activated, while the Fratzonic Chambered Exhausts gives the EV models the sound feedback Hellcat drivers are accustom to.

The patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system for Charger Daytona models uses two passive radiators to create a unique exhaust profile with Hellcat levels of sound intensity that shatters the preconception of a typical quiet BEV and instead delivers a sound worthy of the Brotherhood of Muscle. Sound intensity is tied to higher performance, with a stealth sound mode also available. Distinct vehicle sounds assist in providing driver feedback, especially at the track and at elevated speeds, and enhance the immersive in-car feel.

Range for the Charger Daytona R/T is forecast at 317 miles while the Daytona Scat Pack should be rated for 260 miles. Both versions are capable of 350 kW charging and can replenished from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 27 minutes, or roughly 9.9 miles per minute for the Daytona R/T and 8.1 miles per minute for the Daytona Scat Pack.

For traditionalists, Dodge will also offer gas-powered options with the Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. powered by a high performance version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane 6-cylinder producing 550 horsepower while a SIXPACK S.O. version produces 420 horsepower. All models of Charger feature all-wheel drive.

Unlike most other electric vehicles, the interior of the Charger Daytona maintains traditional lines while incorporating modern tech. The vehicle's dynamic, layered instrument panel and console theme are home to free-standing, wide-format 10.25-inch or available 16-inch cluster screens, with a 12.3-inch center display positioned in an angled center stack that provides a unique, sculpted interior with a modern technical feel. Linework and texture are evocative of the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger instrument panel, reproportioned in volumes that feel lighter and support the ideology of a thoroughly modern performance vehicle that only Dodge could build.

Race Options: The Charger is offering more options than ever to explore muscle car performance with new Donut and Drift Modes exclusive to the Daytona Scat Pack, the return of popular Launch Control and Line Lock and Dodge-exclusive race-prep options

Donut Mode: Enables the vehicle to spin only the rear wheels and to rotate around either of the front wheels without intervention from the traction control system

Enables the vehicle to spin only the rear wheels and to rotate around either of the front wheels without intervention from the traction control system Drift Mode: The driver can select three levels of slip angle, and torque is rear-axle biased, using the front axle to help maintain slip angle. Front dampers become full soft and rear dampers go full stiff to enable an oversteer condition, and the traction control system allows for different wheel speed differentials without setting fault codes

The driver can select three levels of slip angle, and torque is rear-axle biased, using the front axle to help maintain slip angle. Front dampers become full soft and rear dampers go full stiff to enable an oversteer condition, and the traction control system allows for different wheel speed differentials without setting fault codes Line Lock: Gives the driver the ability to lock the front wheels, remove torque from the front axle and spin the rear tires to clean and warm up the tires before a launch event

Gives the driver the ability to lock the front wheels, remove torque from the front axle and spin the rear tires to clean and warm up the tires before a launch event Launch Control: Provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable level of launch intensity

Provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable level of launch intensity Race Prep: The new Charger debuts Dodge-exclusive methods for race prep, for drag racing or track racing. With energy demand shorter in drag racing, the race prep system supports optimum energy output through a warmer battery. Track-racing needs require a longer energy drain which heats the battery, prompting the race prep system to achieve a colder start temperature, allowing more time for the battery to heat up and allowing for more track time. Race prep pages include information on the battery level, thermal level and the time remaining for the battery to achieve race readiness

The new Charger debuts Dodge-exclusive methods for race prep, for drag racing or track racing. With energy demand shorter in drag racing, the race prep system supports optimum energy output through a warmer battery. Track-racing needs require a longer energy drain which heats the battery, prompting the race prep system to achieve a colder start temperature, allowing more time for the battery to heat up and allowing for more track time. Race prep pages include information on the battery level, thermal level and the time remaining for the battery to achieve race readiness Performance Pages: Like recent Dodge performance vehicles, Performance Pages for the all-new Charger deliver info on key performance metrics such as timers, gauges, g-force, propulsion system information and more

Like recent Dodge performance vehicles, Performance Pages for the all-new Charger deliver info on key performance metrics such as timers, gauges, g-force, propulsion system information and more Body Structure: All-new Dodge Charger Daytona models achieve near perfect weight distribution between the two axles, improving vehicle handling and control, and an increase in overall rigidity of the body structure assists with performance and ride quality, minimizing cabin rattles and driveline vibrations

This next generation Charger is the first vehicle to debut Stellantis's new STLA-Large platform, a multi-energy platform capable of being electric powered, gas powered, or hybrid.

The all-electric coupe versions will go into production this summer with the four-door and gas powered models will start down the line at Dodge's Windsor Ontario Assembly at the beginning of 2025.

