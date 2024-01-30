Jeep Reveals its First Pure EV - Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep shared some more details of the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S today. While it shares its name with the Ram 1500-sized Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, Jeep is billing this new entry to its lineup as a mid-size. Looking roughly similar to the Grand Cherokee in size, the Wagoneer S cuts a more athletic profile. While no performance specs were released with this announcement, Jeep has previously said it is targeting 600 horsepower, a 3.5-second 0-60 time, and up to a 400-mile range. We will have to wait and see if those numbers hold up. The Wagoneer S will maintain some off-road prowess in spite of its city looks with a Selec-Terrain dial to adjust the S for various surface conditions. Standard features will include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a McIntosh 19-speaker, premium flagship audio system.

Interestingly, as the Jeep Wagoneer S is built on the Stellantis STLA-Large platform, Jeep could also offer this as a gasoline hybrid as well, though no hints of that have been made.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S goes into production this summer for a late Fall 2024 launch