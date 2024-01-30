Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Reveals its First Pure EV - Jeep Wagoneer S

      The first fully electric Jeep will arrive in the U.S. later in 2024.

    2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Interior DashboardJeep shared some more details of the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S today.  While it shares its name with the Ram 1500-sized Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, Jeep is billing this new entry to its lineup as a mid-size.  Looking roughly similar to the Grand Cherokee in size, the Wagoneer S cuts a more athletic profile. While no performance specs were released with this announcement, Jeep has previously said it is targeting 600 horsepower, a 3.5-second 0-60 time, and up to a 400-mile range.  We will have to wait and see if those numbers hold up.  The Wagoneer S will maintain some off-road prowess in spite of its city looks with a Selec-Terrain dial to adjust the S for various surface conditions. Standard features will include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a McIntosh 19-speaker, premium flagship audio system.

    Interestingly, as the Jeep Wagoneer S is built on the Stellantis STLA-Large platform, Jeep could also offer this as a gasoline hybrid as well, though no hints of that have been made.

    The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S goes into production this summer for a late Fall 2024 launch

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Have to say it is very sharp looking, but will have to wait and see how their new EV actually works out as I am curious about the powertrain details and the battery pack details.

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I cannot figure out what they are doing with the Wagoneer brand.  They make the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer "not Jeep", but style them like Jeeps. Seriously, go to the Jeep page, and Wagoneer is treated as a separate brand. And now the new EV (which looks great) is a Jeep Wagoneer S.

    So my suspicion is that Jeep has some weird crush on Land Rover / Range Rover, and now we're going to get these weird brand mashups that happened before the JLR consolidation where you'd buy a Land Rover Range Rover, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    37 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I cannot figure out what they are doing with the Wagoneer brand.  They make the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer "not Jeep", but style them like Jeeps. Seriously, go to the Jeep page, and Wagoneer is treated as a separate brand. And now the new EV (which looks great) is a Jeep Wagoneer S.

    So my suspicion is that Jeep has some weird crush on Land Rover / Range Rover, and now we're going to get these weird brand mashups that happened before the JLR consolidation where you'd buy a Land Rover Range Rover, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

    Makes me wonder if the Jeep Wagoneer S will fall under the 4XE segment or if it will get it's own electric segment.

    image.png

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I can see the new advertisement now:  "The all-new Wagoneer S, now with more Chevy Blazer!"

    It is hard to tell what Jeep is doing with their whole brand.  Sales are down about 36% since 2019, and they just killed the Renegade so they'll probably drop more.  The Gladiators are like $10,000 off now since no one wants them, and no one wants the Wagoneer either because it is way overpriced.  

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    27 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I can see the new advertisement now:  "The all-new Wagoneer S, now with more Chevy Blazer!"

    It is hard to tell what Jeep is doing with their whole brand.  Sales are down about 36% since 2019, and they just killed the Renegade so they'll probably drop more.  The Gladiators are like $10,000 off now since no one wants them, and no one wants the Wagoneer either because it is way overpriced.  

    All the past buyers were heavy 2wd, 4 banger models. They killed off all the entry level so getting these folks to then move up the ladder to better equipped 4x4 models is gone. 

    I think the American brands are not getting much love by the Stellantis European overlords.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    All the past buyers were heavy 2wd, 4 banger models. They killed off all the entry level so getting these folks to then move up the ladder to better equipped 4x4 models is gone. 

    I think the American brands are not getting much love by the Stellantis European overlords.

    Well if they kill the Compass next and make the Grand Cherokee the "entry level" Jeep, they are in real trouble.  

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    23 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Well if they kill the Compass next and make the Grand Cherokee the "entry level" Jeep, they are in real trouble.  

    @Drew Dowdell did mention that Jeep seems to be wanting to move up scale into the luxury market. Makes me wonder who will service the bottom end. Kia?

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    38 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Well if they kill the Compass next and make the Grand Cherokee the "entry level" Jeep, they are in real trouble.  

    Compass sales have cratered because they've jacked the price way up. Pick any options on the base model besides color, and you're instantly catapulted into a Latitude and to about $32k. Another thousand dollars gets you into a vastly superior Honda CR-V EX AWD.  The Compass isn't a bad vehicle, but it doesn't have the room or interior to go up against the big players in the segment. They also lease horribly.  Who's paying $548 a month for a 48-month lease on a Compass with $3k down?

    They'll use the poor sales as an excuse to cancel it.  An EV replacement for the Cherokee is coming, but it will get a new name and, I'm sure, a hefty new price tag.

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Compass sales have cratered because they've jacked the price way up. Pick any options on the base model besides color, and you're instantly catapulted into a Latitude and to about $32k. Another thousand dollars gets you into a vastly superior Honda CR-V EX AWD.  The Compass isn't a bad vehicle, but it doesn't have the room or interior to go up against the big players in the segment. They also lease horribly.  Who's paying $548 a month for a 48-month lease on a Compass with $3k down?

    They'll use the poor sales as an excuse to cancel it.  An EV replacement for the Cherokee is coming, but it will get a new name and, I'm sure, a hefty new price tag.

    Hard for the Compass to compete at those prices against the Kia EV6 here in AWD which has a Lease of $349 per month for 36 months and you can use the $7,500 IRA instant rebate as the down payment.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, David said:

    Hard for the Compass to compete at those prices against the Kia EV6 here in AWD which has a Lease of $349 per month for 36 months and you can use the $7,500 IRA instant rebate as the down payment.

    It's not really the same class of vehicle. Kia wants to call it a crossover, but its a sporty hatch.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    40 minutes ago, David said:

    @Drew Dowdell did mention that Jeep seems to be wanting to move up scale into the luxury market. Makes me wonder who will service the bottom end. Kia?

    Kia is also moving up market, dropping the Rio, K5, the Soul is dying too.  They want you to buy Tellurides and EV's for $55k.

    They are all moving up market because they think there is an endless amount of people that can afford $55k new cars, but there aren't.

    Tesla if they really deliver on the sub $30k compact crossover before tax credit will take massive market share since by then people won't be able to afford Kias and Mazdas anymore.

    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    17 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's not really the same class of vehicle. Kia wants to call it a crossover, but its a sporty hatch.

    True, but at the price point which one would you like to own is how i see it.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    34 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Compass sales have cratered because they've jacked the price way up. Pick any options on the base model besides color, and you're instantly catapulted into a Latitude and to about $32k. Another thousand dollars gets you into a vastly superior Honda CR-V EX AWD.  The Compass isn't a bad vehicle, but it doesn't have the room or interior to go up against the big players in the segment. They also lease horribly.  Who's paying $548 a month for a 48-month lease on a Compass with $3k down?

    They'll use the poor sales as an excuse to cancel it.  An EV replacement for the Cherokee is coming, but it will get a new name and, I'm sure, a hefty new price tag.

    The Compass is smaller than a Honda HRV or Chevy Trax/Trailblazer, and the same size as a Mazda CX-30 or Kia Seltos.   The Cherokee before they killed it was actually about the size of the Rav4 and CRV.   That makes the price even more not worth it, I haven't driven a Compass or a Seltos, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Seltos or CX-30 were better and they cost like $5,000 less.

    Jeep is a mess outside of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, and really Stellantis is a mess outside of the Ram 1500, the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.  

    Fiat - Gone

    Alfa - sales disaster

    Chrysler - 1 minivan that is dated

    Dodge - 1 Alfa Romeo that is overpriced and built on the same disaster platform of the Compass, and a 13 year old Durango on 17 year old Daimler platform

    Maserati - even greater sales disaster

    Ram - killed the Promaster City, Promaster is the worst van of the full sizers

    The whole thing is a mess.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    13 minutes ago, David said:

    True, but at the price point which one would you like to own is how i see it.

    You can actually price a Compass Limited well over $45k without even going to a Trailhawk.  But here is the problem with the Compass in one screen shot with similar equipment and features:

    Screenshot2024-01-30at10_07_14PM.thumb.png.641f96c498f2f188eaffb43cb687e6c7.png

    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    You can actually price a Compass Limited well over $45k without even going to a Trailhawk.  But here is the problem with the Compass in one screen shot with similar equipment and features:

    Screenshot2024-01-30at10_07_14PM.thumb.png.641f96c498f2f188eaffb43cb687e6c7.png

    WOW, talk about going out of the room to compare to something that was NEVER brought up by Drew or myself. I was comparing to make it clear here that you can get the Kia EV6 for less in a lease @ $349 than the Compass that Drew quoted with a lease of $548.

    This was never a comparison of Compass to a Model Y.

    Yet since you brought it up, Tesla shows that a Lease of the Model Y cheapest is $429, still more than the lease of a Kia EV6.

    image.png

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • David
      Jeep News: Jeep Reveals its First Pure EV - Jeep Wagoneer S

      By David · Posted

      WOW, talk about going out of the room to compare to something that was NEVER brought up by Drew or myself. I was comparing to make it clear here that you can get the Kia EV6 for less in a lease @ $349 than the Compass that Drew quoted with a lease of $548. This was never a comparison of Compass to a Model Y. Yet since you brought it up, Tesla shows that a Lease of the Model Y cheapest is $429, still more than the lease of a Kia EV6.
    • David
      Hyundai News:Hyundai Santa Fe Price Jumps as it Grows Up

      By David · Posted

      A big chunk of folks are already priced out as the average income required to buy a new auto is now @ $94,282 This Is the Salary You Need To Afford a New Car in Your State | GOBankingRates You can see the specific wage for your state, but your state is over $95K and almost $97K in my state.
    • smk4565
      Hyundai News:Hyundai Santa Fe Price Jumps as it Grows Up

      By smk4565 · Posted

      I think it looks good, and much better than the last one, so credit to the design team.  A $5,000 jump is a lot, but starting at $33k and topping out around $50k isn't too bad considering you can spend $35-40k pretty easily on a smaller size class CRV or Ford Escape.   They had to get some separation from the Tucson, so if this drives well and is built well, and isn't just good looks, this could be well worth the price.  The only downside is it is another example of every car is going up market and getting expensive, at some point they will price so many people out.
    • smk4565
      Jeep News: Jeep Reveals its First Pure EV - Jeep Wagoneer S

      By smk4565 · Posted

      You can actually price a Compass Limited well over $45k without even going to a Trailhawk.  But here is the problem with the Compass in one screen shot with similar equipment and features:
    • smk4565
      Jeep News: Jeep Reveals its First Pure EV - Jeep Wagoneer S

      By smk4565 · Posted

      The Compass is smaller than a Honda HRV or Chevy Trax/Trailblazer, and the same size as a Mazda CX-30 or Kia Seltos.   The Cherokee before they killed it was actually about the size of the Rav4 and CRV.   That makes the price even more not worth it, I haven't driven a Compass or a Seltos, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Seltos or CX-30 were better and they cost like $5,000 less. Jeep is a mess outside of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, and really Stellantis is a mess outside of the Ram 1500, the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.   Fiat - Gone Alfa - sales disaster Chrysler - 1 minivan that is dated Dodge - 1 Alfa Romeo that is overpriced and built on the same disaster platform of the Compass, and a 13 year old Durango on 17 year old Daimler platform Maserati - even greater sales disaster Ram - killed the Promaster City, Promaster is the worst van of the full sizers The whole thing is a mess.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search