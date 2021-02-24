Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kicks Off A New Sub-Brand

    Followers 2

      Is it a crossover or a hatchback?

    Hyundai is planning on 23 electric vehicles for the global market between now and 2025. A key part of that is the Ioniq sub-brand which the brand previewed last year. The first model of this new brand was introduced this morning in South Korea.

    The Ioniq 5 is a compact 'crossover' that looks nearly identical to the 45 concept shown two years ago. Details such as edgy hatchback shape with creases along the doors, square headlights, flush door handles, and a set of 20-inch aero wheels are sure to draw a lot comment. Dimension-wise, the Ioniq 5 occupies an interesting space.

    • Length: 182.5 inches (about two inches longer than the Elantra)
    • Width: 74.4 inches (over an inch wider than the Tucson)
    • Height: 63.2 inches (almost two inches taller than a Kona)
    • Wheelbase: 188.1 inches (just under four inches longer than the Palisade)

    Inside, the Ioniq 5 takes a minimalist approach with not much bright work and long panel running from the driver towards the middle of the dash that houses two 12-inch screens (acting as instrument cluster and infotainment). The front seats fully recline and feature a leg rest to relax while the 5 charges up. There is also a moveable center console to allow for more space under the dash.

    Under the Ioniq 5's body is the first implementation of Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This platform can house either a 58-kWh or 77.4-kWh battery pack. The latter is exclusive for North America as other Global markets make do a 72.6-kWh pack. Two motor configurations are available.; a single one mounted on the rear axle providing 18 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, or a dual-motor setup to produce 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

    With the smaller battery and single motor, Hyundai claims a 7.1 second run to 60 mph. Opt for the dual motor layout and larger battery and 0-60 mph time drops to 5.2 seconds.

    Hyundai is only giving the range for the single motor and large battery setup at the moment which stands at 298 miles. Do note that is for the WLTP test cycle. We expect the EPA rating to be lower, between 200 to 250 being our guess on this version.

    Hyundai is planning on launching the Ioniq 5 in select markets later this year, with North America following sometime after - likely 2022.

    Source: Hyundai

    Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle

    • IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event
    • Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform
    • …Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future
      • …Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology
      • .…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island
    • Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors in many touchpoints
    • Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging
    • Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels

    SEOUL, February 22, 2021 — Hyundai Motor Company today launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

    IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.

    “IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.”

    Heralding a new era for EV design

    IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future. This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows.

    IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterized by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.

    The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.

    On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design first seen on the all-new Tucson. The strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence clearly identifiable from a distance.

    Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s E-GMP.

    “A new mobility experience for the next generation—this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “IONIQ 5 is the new definition of timeless, providing a common thread linking our past to the present and future.”

    The ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout the interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm. Universal Island, along with the flat floor where the batteries are stored, allows more freedom of movement inside the vehicle.

    IONIQ 5 is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. The seats recline to the optimum angle, offering a weightless feeling for the occupant. Hyundai reduced the thickness of the front seats by 30 percent, providing more space for those seated in the second row.

    Many of its interior touchpoints — seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest — use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

    Customers can choose from nine exterior colors[1], including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has three color options[2].

    A range of power electric systems to suit every customer

    IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh[3], and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.

    At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

    When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km[4], according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

    Ultra-fast battery charging along with innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function

    IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

    With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

    IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment, serving as a charger on wheels.

    The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The V2L port is located under the second-row seats, and it can be activated when a vehicle is on. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle exterior. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment. The outside port provides power even when the vehicle is turned off.

    Innovative connectivity and driver assistance for safety and convenience[5]

    IONIQ 5 seamlessly integrates advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs.

    For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

    IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

    IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.

    Dimensions

    Wheelbase

    3,000 mm

    Length

    4,635 mm

    Width

    1,890 mm

    Height

    1,605 mm

    Cargo

    Boot/trunk space

    531 L / 1591 L (when second-row seats are fully folded)

    Front trunk

    North American (NA) model: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD)

    Non-NA model: 57 L (2WD) or 24 L (AWD)

    Performance

    Platform

    Electric-Global Modular Platform

    Maximum Driving Range

    (according to WLTP)

    470~480 km

    (When pairing 2WD with 72.6-kWh battery option)

     

    Long Range

    72.6-kWh Battery

    (77.4-kWh for NA)

    AWD

    Power

    225-kW (Front and Rear combined)

    Torque

    605-Nm (Front and Rear combined)

    0-100 km/h

    5.2 seconds

    2WD 

    Power

    160-kW Rear

    Torque

    350-Nm Rear

    0-100 km/h

    7.4 seconds

     

    Standard Range

    58-kWh Battery

    AWD

    Power

    173 kW (Front and Rear combined)

    Torque

    605 Nm (Front and Rear combined)

    0-100 km/h

    6.1 seconds

    2WD

    Power

    125 kW

    Torque

    350 Nm

    0-100 km/h

    8.5 seconds

    Features (Please see additional details section below table for more information)

    Supported Charging Infrastructure

    400 V and 800 V (No need for additional adapters)

    Ultra-fast Charging

    10 % to 80 % in 18 minutes of charge

    100 km of range (WLTP) in 5 minutes of charge

    Vehicle-to-Load

    Max. Output

    3.6 kW

    Port Locations

    Inside: Under second-row seats

    Outside: vehicle charging port

    Infotainment

    Screen

    12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen

    Hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster

    Bluelink® connected car services

    Remote Profile Management

    Remote Start Enhancements

    Vehicle Status Notifications

    POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints

    Maintenance Alert Enhancement

    Dynamic Voice Recognition

    Safety and Convenience Features

    Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

    Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

    Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

    Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

    Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

    High Beam Assist (HBA)

    Surround View Monitor (SVM)

    Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

    Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA)

    Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)

    Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA)

    Available Colors

    Exterior: Gravity Gold Matte, Shooting-Star Gray Matte, Digital Teal-Green Pearl, Lucid Blue Pearl, Atlas White, Cyber Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Galactic Gray Metallic (not available in NA region), Mystic Olive-Green Pearl (not available in NA region)

    Interior: Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, Dark Teal/Dove Gray, and Terra Brown/Mud Gray (only available in Korea)

    • Upvote 2
    Followers 2
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    David

    The more I look at this, the more I like it. Sporty Looking, clean and sleek. Way better IMHO than the look of the Tesla Y. I like the open space that is shown in the pictures. Should be roomy for most people.

    While very cool with the front seats reclining and the calf supports, I just do not see that being needed in an Auto. Over all, not bad, I really like the row of buttons under the touch screen indicating that there are some basic functions that are just a touch button push.

    @William Maley Any mention of charging for colors like Tesla and Rivian is doing as well as Ford?

    I just hate this color charge the OEMs are moving to with only 1 or 2 colors included in the price.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I like the squared off angular DeLorean style look, especially in the front.  What I don't get is why it is part hatchback, part SUV.  Hatchbacks tend to not sell well in the USA, so I feel like this could suffer like the original Bolt did.  The back 1/4 of this vehicle looks odd, needs more of an SUV look there I think.

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    Quote

    By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony

     

    I did not see that initially, but after reading that line, now I cant unsee it.

    2022 Ioniq 5 revealed: Retro-styled electric car leads a New Wave of EVs

    Yes. A mix of Pony and Excel Id say.

    1986-hyundai-pony-hatchback-2 - Philippe Laguë

    Hatch Heaven » Hyundai

    2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV bows with knife-edged look, 2-way charging - Roadshow

    Hyundai 1986-1989 | Dezo's Garage

     

    Id say the Ioniq 5 is an attractive CUV.  (High hatchback?)  (Or could we just change up the marking spiel and call it a Sports ACTIVITY Vehicle, SAV for short?    It could charge all kinds of stuff like EV scooters and CAMPING equipment and high powered electric stuff...you know...outdoor ACTIVITY stuff...)   

    I like the specs on it and the EV stuff it could do. Like the interior AND exterior charging ports to charge all kinds of stuff.  Cool feature. 

    While Im not a CUV kinda guy, this thing is attractive enough for me not to diss it... 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Upvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    14 hours ago, David said:

     

    @William Maley Any mention of charging for colors like Tesla and Rivian is doing as well as Ford?

    I just hate this color charge the OEMs are moving to with only 1 or 2 colors included in the price.

    Not for awhile. My guess is we'll find out either late fall or early next year as to that.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    I kind of see a bit of the classic Lancia Delta Integrale shape...almost an homage to '70s-80s Guigaro crisply folded shapes...much preferable to egg/potato styling, IMO.

    Totally agree and this beats hands down the look of the Tesla Y IMHO.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    VW Golf, FIAT Strada, Dodge Omni and Lancia Delta, as already stated, are more palatable, positive sources of inspiration.  I choose to poo-poo Hyundai's own words and assign lineage to those more successful European/American progenitors, for the Ioniq 5's own good.

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    While the get the “paying homage” in the design, I would sincerely hope that Hyundai was not channeling that legendary POS Excel in that. My old guitarist had one in the 90’s and under that hood was the most Mickey Mouse clusterf*** of bad wiring I have ever seen in my life. Hyundai has come a long way since then but playing homage to that car is like Chevy paying homage to the craptastic Chevette. Otherwise, this a nice looking car (sorry, but I don’t see the CUV part in this currently). 

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Upvote 3
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    In rereading the Hyundai press release for the Ioniq5, the take away they want you to understand is at the start of this press release and is as follows:

    • IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event
    • Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform
      Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future
      …Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology
      .…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island
    • Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors in many touchpoints
    • Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging
    • Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels

    IONIQ 5 - Hyundai Newsroom

    Over all I am very excited to see this auto get here and test fit my Shrek size frame in the EV.

    While they do not infer if there is extra charges, I am excited to see the following in the release:

    Customers can choose from nine exterior colors, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has three color options.

    Hopefully the 3 interior color options will be more than black, black and white and grey. I think auto companies need to expand beyond the blah interiors we currently have.

    I hope this EV is available in Green.

    This is one area I am just befuddled by as gm has released the colors for the Hummer and Green is NOT one of the choices.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    OK, was checking out the Photo's on their photo site: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle - Hyundai Newsroom

    Sadly, they clarify that North America will only get 7 color options while Europe gets the full 9 and Korea will only get 4 color options, but Korea and Europe get the one I want, Mystic-Olive green Pearl. :( Why do they not think the US would want a green colored EV? 🤔

    Korea does get an extra interior color combo of Terra Brown/Mud Grey. Sounds like a warm earthy tone interior.

    Found the Mystic-Olive Green Pearl color on the Korea web site. I like it! Great color for an EV.

    Snag_5ba44662.png

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    3 hours ago, balthazar said:

    ^ No problem. Buy whatever 'free' color it's offered in, then immediately take it to a professional paint shop- have it completely stripped down and repainted! It's easy!

    Then for sure you would want to buy white so a solid base color to cover up with a nice Green.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Dfelt, please do not wish for a matte finish paint.  They are a complete PITA to keep.  You cannot polish them, you have to be careful washing them, etc. etc.  The Ironman Kona has matte gray paint... it is not friendly in the least.

     

    My Ioniq 5 will be the teal color, inside and out.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 minute ago, ocnblu said:

    Dfelt, please do not wish for a matte finish paint.  They are a complete PITA to keep.  You cannot polish them, you have to be careful washing them, etc. etc.  The Ironman Kona has matte gray paint... it is not friendly in the least.

     

    My Ioniq 5 will be the teal color, inside and out.

    Cool, I honestly always wondered how you protected the pain job and how it handled compared to a traditional gloss clear coat paintjob.

    Do they make a protection type wax for Matt paintjobs? How does one go about protecting it as I honestly am seeing more and more on the road, so was wondering.

    Right now I love a polished clear coat paint job.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    As far as I know, you cannot rub a matte finish paint with anything.  Wax would really destroy it, as it would try to remove the matte and it would make a smeary, swirly mess.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Cadillac News: 2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Blackwing Bring A Performance Edge
      By William Maley
      After months of rumors and spy photos, Cadillac finally spilled the beans on their new high-performance CT4 and CT5 Blackwing. These new models are planned to give German rivals a bruising when they start arriving at dealers later this summer. Here is what we know.
      CT4 Blackwing
      The smaller of the two Blackwing models starts with a twin-turbo 3.6L V6 engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. To achieve this power, Cadillac upgraded the various internals with titanium connecting rods and a revised crankshaft. Power is routed to the rear-wheels by either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. Performance figures are impressive with a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) and a top speed of 189 mph.
      In terms of handling, the CT4 Blackwing features an electronic limited-slip rear differential and latest version of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 - Cadillac claims the latter is the quickest-reacting suspension in the world. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires keep the vehicle glued to the road, while optional optional carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a quick stop.
      Visually, the CT4 Blackwing uses a new grille with larger openings to gobble up more air; functional fender vents, front splitter, and a rear spoiler. A carbon fiber package that claims to reduce aerodynamic lift by 214 percent is an option.
      CT5 Blackwing
      For those who want something a bit more mad can direct their attention to the CT5 Blackwing. Under its hood lies a massaged 6.2L supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Again, power is routed to the rear-wheels via a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. 0-60 mph takes 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) and can cruise towards 200-plus mph. 
      What does this massaged V8 engine have? For starters. there's a larger supercharger (1.7-liters), aluminum cylinder heads, titanium intake valves, and improved airflow. 
      Like the CT4, the CT5 Blackwing gets Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and electronic limited-slip rear differential. A set of forged 19-inch wheels exclusive to the Blackwing come wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. 
      Outside, a new grille with larger openings to allow for more air, front splitter, and rear spoiler are the key changes to note. A carbon fiber package is optional.
      How Much?
      The CT4 Blackwing will set you back $59,990, and the larger CT5 Blackwing will cost $84,990. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. You can head down to your nearest Cadillac dealer to place a pre-order for either model right now.
      Source: Cadillac
      V-Series Blackwing: Ultimate Track Capability, Zero Compromise
      The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, two of the most powerful Cadillacs ever, raise the bar on performance The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship, leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.
      Leveraging a Cadillac racing history that began in 1949 and has seen sustained success over the last two decades, the V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind.
      “V-Series Blackwing stands for the very highest level of execution from Cadillac and offers a distinctly American vision of performance: incredible power and luxurious craftsmanship, with absolutely zero compromise,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “We looked to our championship-winning racing heritage and brought an uncompromising eye for detail to create two cars that elevate the V-Series experience.”
      V-Series Blackwing vehicles build on the already excellent performance dynamics of the CT5-V and CT4-V to create the top tier of the Cadillac sedan lineup.
      Highlights include:
      Evolutions of the track-ready Cadillac 6.2L Supercharged V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing and 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 in the CT4-V Blackwing Upgraded TREMEC six-speed manual transmission standard Available 10-speed automatic transmission Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential enhanced to reduce mass and improve on-track reliability Advanced suspension refinements providing greater body control and a more agile feel Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology, sharpening the balance between daily-driving comfort and high-performance track capability Unique structural enhancements improving steering response and handling on the track Cadillac’s largest ever factory-installed brakes, available on the CT5-V Blackwing Extensive validation including 12-hour and 24-hour track testing Customizable integrated digital gauge cluster with Custom Launch Control and Performance Traction Management settings Liberating performance
      The CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded 6.2L supercharged V8 that, thanks to a higher flow air-intake and revised exhaust system, is rated at 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), making it the most powerful production Cadillac ever. Each engine is hand-built at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky and features a signed engine builder’s plate.
      The CT4-V Blackwing sports an evolution of the Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 that features revised control system software and an improved air intake system to create 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm). The turbos’ low-inertia (titanium-aluminide) turbine wheels enable more precise and responsive application of torque throughout the rev range.
      Highlighted features and output:
      CT5-V Blackwing: 6.2L Supercharged V8 - 668 hp, 659 lb-ft of torque GM-estimated top track speed: over 200 mph GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) Most powerful Cadillac ever Air intake airflow is improved by 46 percent vs. the CTS-V Compact, high-output 1.7L four-lobe Eaton supercharger with small-diameter rotors that enable boost to be generated earlier in the rpm band for instantaneous response Rotocast A356T6 aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional aluminum-alloy heads Lightweight titanium intake valves Track-capable wet-sump oiling and vent system with external oil separator and drainback CT4-V Blackwing: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 - 472 hp, 445 lb-ft of torque GM-estimated top speed: 189 mph GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) Most powerful and fastest Cadillac in the subcompact class Air intake restriction is improved by 39 percent vs. the ATS-V Turbocharger compressors matched for peak efficiency at peak power for optimal track performance Titanium connecting rods (manual transmission only) and revised crankshaft counterweights reduce main/rod bearing reciprocating loads Re-targeted piston oil squirters, which direct engine oil at the bottoms of the pistons, for improved temperature control The manifold-integrated water-to-air charge cooling system contributes to more immediate torque response Airflow routing volume is reduced by 60 percent when compared to a conventional design that features a remotely mounted heat exchanger Track-capable braking systems
      Both V-Series Blackwing models feature advanced high-performance braking systems that have been extensively track and road-tested. The exclusive V-Series Blackwing wheel designs enable an even larger rotor over the previous CTS-V, making the CT5-V Blackwing braking system the largest factory-installed brakes in Cadillac history. Additionally, an available carbon-ceramic brake package for the CT5-V Blackwing, featuring cross-drilled rotors, deliver several benefits including weight savings, durability and heat management.
      Highlighted features:
      CT4-V Blackwing: 14.96 x 1.34-inch (380 X 34 mm) front rotors and 13.4 x 1.1-inch (340.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors CT5-V Blackwing: 15.67 x 1.42-inch (398 X 36 mm) front rotors and 14.7 x 1.1-inch (373.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors Staggered Brembo® six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers Available on the CT5-V Blackwing, the lightweight carbon-ceramic brake package significantly improves heat management, as well as greater resistance to wear under extreme conditions on the racetrack, while also reducing unsprung mass and rotating mass: 53-pound (24 kg) reduction in unsprung weight 62-pound (28 kg) reduction in rotating mass High-performance copper-free brake linings comply with California law and deliver superior fade resistance with an excellent pedal feel on and off the track Brake systems are integrated to each vehicles’ selectable drive modes, including brake pedal feel. Brake pedal feel can also be assigned within My-Mode and V-Mode Manual transmission is standard
      Rare for sport sedans today, a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission is standard on both vehicles. It has been optimized for each V-Series Blackwing vehicle to provide an engaging experience on the track or on the road. Details include:
      LuK twin-disc clutch for high torque capacity and great pedal feel Active Rev Matching accessible via a console mounted toggle switch to automatically adjust engine speed to match anticipated downshifts No-Lift Shift allowing the driver to shift gears without letting off the gas pedal. In the case of the CT4-V Blackwing, it allows the turbos to remain spooled, resulting in faster lap times Transmission and rear differential cooling – the manual and automatic transmissions use the same track-performance cooling system for greater track performance Clutch and brake pedals positioned for optimal driver ergonomics A physical barrier stop for the clutch pedal rather than a hydraulic master cylinder stop provides greater driver feedback during clutch operation A shorter shifter ratio than previous generations for more precise shifts Ten-speed automatic transmission
      The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are available with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. It is tuned to complement the dual-personality experience of each respective model.
      Highlighted features:
      Tap Shift/Manual Mode allowing the driver to use integrated magnesium paddle shifters to select a gear and hold it until selecting the next gear, up or down Sport Mode providing real-time interpretation of driving conditions, adjusting the transmission to reduce shift busyness and improve performance, while retaining aggressive driving dynamics Twenty-four-hour track testing resulted in several improvements in response to the demands of a high-g track environment, including a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes Unique control systems with performance calibrations tailored for each model Ten forward gears offer the most available transmission speeds in each sedans’ respective segments, helping keep the engines within their optimal rpm bands, while also anticipating the next shifts Dynamic Performance Mode is calibrated specifically for V-Series Blackwing to deliver track focused shift patterns and automatically activates when high-g forces are experienced in Sport or Track mode An auxiliary pump primes the automatic transmission system from the time the vehicle door is opened for improved cold-shift performance. Both V-Series Blackwing models also feature an enhanced Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential. It weighs less and has been optimized for each driving mode and each Performance Traction Management setting.
      Highlighted features:
      More control of the rear differential compared to traditional open and mechanical limited-slip differentials Enhances road grip by automatically allocating torque to the rear wheel with the most traction during hard cornering — with the capability of sending up to 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of locking torque across the axle High-performance differential cooler An aluminum housing replacing the previous generation cast iron housing, reducing mass by more than 22 pounds (10 kg) Exclusive integrated heat exchanger for enhanced cooling Advanced suspension systems and strengthened chassis
      V-Series Blackwing combines the fourth generation of Magnetic Ride Control (MR 4.0), with improvements to the front and rear suspension systems. Stiffer spring rates, unique hollow stabilizer bars, higher-rate bushings and more enable a driving experience that isolates the driver from road imperfections, while also providing a precise, engaging connection with the road.
      MR 4.0 highlights:
      Immense performance envelope that gave Cadillac engineers the freedom to optimize everyday driving and aggressive track performance New accelerometers and an inertial measurement unit that transmit and process changes in road conditions four times faster than the previous generation system Secondary temperature maps that enable engineers to compensate for changes in damper fluid temperature for more consistent performance, even during performance driving Inertial measurement unit that provides more precise measurements of body motion relative to the wheel for more accurate readings under heavy braking, hard cornering and other driving conditions Improved magnetic flux control that creates a more consistent and accurate transition between rebound and compression Improvements to transient body control that allow the vehicle to remain more level while transitioning between corners MacPherson strut front suspension:
      Ride link includes an all-new 100-percent elastomer bushing on the CT4-V Blackwing and a retuned hydro bushing on the CT5-V Blackwing, for improved ride response Handling link has cross-axis ball joints for improved lateral control and quicker steering response Five-link independent rear suspension:
      Lateral link features stiffer bushings for faster response and increased cornering agility Toe link has cross-axis ball joints for increased stability and driver confidence Rear knuckles have increased stiffness for improved braking and better control during cornering Rear cradle mounts have been stiffened for optimum balance between road comfort and track performance V-Series Blackwing models are built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel drive architecture and feature unique structural enhancements including shock tower braces, an underside shear plate and thicker rear cross members to improve chassis rigidity. Along with the unique suspension elements, the stiffer structure enhances steering response, handling and the everyday driving experience.
      All-day performance, on and off the track
      The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing build on Cadillac’s racing heritage and were developed to be track-capable straight from the factory. That includes an intensive validation program to ensure consistent performance during the most challenging track conditions.
      Validation for both models included:
      Twenty-four-hour continuous track testing with the available automatic transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package Twelve-hour continuous track testing with the standard manual transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package Functional aerodynamics, including an available carbon fiber aero package, contribute to the V-Series Blackwing models’ track prowess to support a variety of cooling needs for the cars’ respective engines, transmissions, axles and other supporting systems.
      Additionally, MICHELIN® Pilot Sport 4S tires developed exclusively for the V-Series Blackwing models contribute to their balance of track capability and road comfort. Highlights include:
      Unique, multiple-compound tread composition: Contact patch composed of three unique tread rubber compounds Racing “R compound” used for the majority of the tread Compounds optimized for wet traction, enhanced street and track durability, as well as rolling resistance The mold shape of the tire has been specifically engineered for Blackwing models to optimize contact with the road Tire sizes: CT5-V Blackwing tire size: 275/35ZR19 (front) and 305/30ZR19 (rear) CT4-V Blackwing tire size: 255/35ZR18 (front) and 275/35ZR18 (rear) Both V-Series Blackwing vehicles feature standard forged aluminum alloy wheels with staggered widths, front to rear. These forged wheels are stronger and lighter than conventional cast aluminum.
      Wheel sizes:
      CT5-V Blackwing: Front – 19 x 10 inches / Rear – 19 x 11 inches CT4-V Blackwing: Front – 18 x 9 inches / Rear – 18 x 9.5 inches Coming this summer
      Reservations for both vehicles open on Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Cadillac.com, with deliveries later this summer. Pricing begins at $59,9901 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,9901 for the CT5-V Blackwing.

      View full article
    • William Maley
      2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Blackwing Bring A Performance Edge
      By William Maley
      After months of rumors and spy photos, Cadillac finally spilled the beans on their new high-performance CT4 and CT5 Blackwing. These new models are planned to give German rivals a bruising when they start arriving at dealers later this summer. Here is what we know.
      CT4 Blackwing
      The smaller of the two Blackwing models starts with a twin-turbo 3.6L V6 engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. To achieve this power, Cadillac upgraded the various internals with titanium connecting rods and a revised crankshaft. Power is routed to the rear-wheels by either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. Performance figures are impressive with a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) and a top speed of 189 mph.
      In terms of handling, the CT4 Blackwing features an electronic limited-slip rear differential and latest version of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 - Cadillac claims the latter is the quickest-reacting suspension in the world. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires keep the vehicle glued to the road, while optional optional carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a quick stop.
      Visually, the CT4 Blackwing uses a new grille with larger openings to gobble up more air; functional fender vents, front splitter, and a rear spoiler. A carbon fiber package that claims to reduce aerodynamic lift by 214 percent is an option.
      CT5 Blackwing
      For those who want something a bit more mad can direct their attention to the CT5 Blackwing. Under its hood lies a massaged 6.2L supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Again, power is routed to the rear-wheels via a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. 0-60 mph takes 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) and can cruise towards 200-plus mph. 
      What does this massaged V8 engine have? For starters. there's a larger supercharger (1.7-liters), aluminum cylinder heads, titanium intake valves, and improved airflow. 
      Like the CT4, the CT5 Blackwing gets Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and electronic limited-slip rear differential. A set of forged 19-inch wheels exclusive to the Blackwing come wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. 
      Outside, a new grille with larger openings to allow for more air, front splitter, and rear spoiler are the key changes to note. A carbon fiber package is optional.
      How Much?
      The CT4 Blackwing will set you back $59,990, and the larger CT5 Blackwing will cost $84,990. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. You can head down to your nearest Cadillac dealer to place a pre-order for either model right now.
      Source: Cadillac
      V-Series Blackwing: Ultimate Track Capability, Zero Compromise
      The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, two of the most powerful Cadillacs ever, raise the bar on performance The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship, leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.
      Leveraging a Cadillac racing history that began in 1949 and has seen sustained success over the last two decades, the V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind.
      “V-Series Blackwing stands for the very highest level of execution from Cadillac and offers a distinctly American vision of performance: incredible power and luxurious craftsmanship, with absolutely zero compromise,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “We looked to our championship-winning racing heritage and brought an uncompromising eye for detail to create two cars that elevate the V-Series experience.”
      V-Series Blackwing vehicles build on the already excellent performance dynamics of the CT5-V and CT4-V to create the top tier of the Cadillac sedan lineup.
      Highlights include:
      Evolutions of the track-ready Cadillac 6.2L Supercharged V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing and 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 in the CT4-V Blackwing Upgraded TREMEC six-speed manual transmission standard Available 10-speed automatic transmission Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential enhanced to reduce mass and improve on-track reliability Advanced suspension refinements providing greater body control and a more agile feel Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology, sharpening the balance between daily-driving comfort and high-performance track capability Unique structural enhancements improving steering response and handling on the track Cadillac’s largest ever factory-installed brakes, available on the CT5-V Blackwing Extensive validation including 12-hour and 24-hour track testing Customizable integrated digital gauge cluster with Custom Launch Control and Performance Traction Management settings Liberating performance
      The CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded 6.2L supercharged V8 that, thanks to a higher flow air-intake and revised exhaust system, is rated at 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), making it the most powerful production Cadillac ever. Each engine is hand-built at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky and features a signed engine builder’s plate.
      The CT4-V Blackwing sports an evolution of the Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 that features revised control system software and an improved air intake system to create 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm). The turbos’ low-inertia (titanium-aluminide) turbine wheels enable more precise and responsive application of torque throughout the rev range.
      Highlighted features and output:
      CT5-V Blackwing: 6.2L Supercharged V8 - 668 hp, 659 lb-ft of torque GM-estimated top track speed: over 200 mph GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) Most powerful Cadillac ever Air intake airflow is improved by 46 percent vs. the CTS-V Compact, high-output 1.7L four-lobe Eaton supercharger with small-diameter rotors that enable boost to be generated earlier in the rpm band for instantaneous response Rotocast A356T6 aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional aluminum-alloy heads Lightweight titanium intake valves Track-capable wet-sump oiling and vent system with external oil separator and drainback CT4-V Blackwing: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 - 472 hp, 445 lb-ft of torque GM-estimated top speed: 189 mph GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) Most powerful and fastest Cadillac in the subcompact class Air intake restriction is improved by 39 percent vs. the ATS-V Turbocharger compressors matched for peak efficiency at peak power for optimal track performance Titanium connecting rods (manual transmission only) and revised crankshaft counterweights reduce main/rod bearing reciprocating loads Re-targeted piston oil squirters, which direct engine oil at the bottoms of the pistons, for improved temperature control The manifold-integrated water-to-air charge cooling system contributes to more immediate torque response Airflow routing volume is reduced by 60 percent when compared to a conventional design that features a remotely mounted heat exchanger Track-capable braking systems
      Both V-Series Blackwing models feature advanced high-performance braking systems that have been extensively track and road-tested. The exclusive V-Series Blackwing wheel designs enable an even larger rotor over the previous CTS-V, making the CT5-V Blackwing braking system the largest factory-installed brakes in Cadillac history. Additionally, an available carbon-ceramic brake package for the CT5-V Blackwing, featuring cross-drilled rotors, deliver several benefits including weight savings, durability and heat management.
      Highlighted features:
      CT4-V Blackwing: 14.96 x 1.34-inch (380 X 34 mm) front rotors and 13.4 x 1.1-inch (340.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors CT5-V Blackwing: 15.67 x 1.42-inch (398 X 36 mm) front rotors and 14.7 x 1.1-inch (373.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors Staggered Brembo® six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers Available on the CT5-V Blackwing, the lightweight carbon-ceramic brake package significantly improves heat management, as well as greater resistance to wear under extreme conditions on the racetrack, while also reducing unsprung mass and rotating mass: 53-pound (24 kg) reduction in unsprung weight 62-pound (28 kg) reduction in rotating mass High-performance copper-free brake linings comply with California law and deliver superior fade resistance with an excellent pedal feel on and off the track Brake systems are integrated to each vehicles’ selectable drive modes, including brake pedal feel. Brake pedal feel can also be assigned within My-Mode and V-Mode Manual transmission is standard
      Rare for sport sedans today, a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission is standard on both vehicles. It has been optimized for each V-Series Blackwing vehicle to provide an engaging experience on the track or on the road. Details include:
      LuK twin-disc clutch for high torque capacity and great pedal feel Active Rev Matching accessible via a console mounted toggle switch to automatically adjust engine speed to match anticipated downshifts No-Lift Shift allowing the driver to shift gears without letting off the gas pedal. In the case of the CT4-V Blackwing, it allows the turbos to remain spooled, resulting in faster lap times Transmission and rear differential cooling – the manual and automatic transmissions use the same track-performance cooling system for greater track performance Clutch and brake pedals positioned for optimal driver ergonomics A physical barrier stop for the clutch pedal rather than a hydraulic master cylinder stop provides greater driver feedback during clutch operation A shorter shifter ratio than previous generations for more precise shifts Ten-speed automatic transmission
      The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are available with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. It is tuned to complement the dual-personality experience of each respective model.
      Highlighted features:
      Tap Shift/Manual Mode allowing the driver to use integrated magnesium paddle shifters to select a gear and hold it until selecting the next gear, up or down Sport Mode providing real-time interpretation of driving conditions, adjusting the transmission to reduce shift busyness and improve performance, while retaining aggressive driving dynamics Twenty-four-hour track testing resulted in several improvements in response to the demands of a high-g track environment, including a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes Unique control systems with performance calibrations tailored for each model Ten forward gears offer the most available transmission speeds in each sedans’ respective segments, helping keep the engines within their optimal rpm bands, while also anticipating the next shifts Dynamic Performance Mode is calibrated specifically for V-Series Blackwing to deliver track focused shift patterns and automatically activates when high-g forces are experienced in Sport or Track mode An auxiliary pump primes the automatic transmission system from the time the vehicle door is opened for improved cold-shift performance. Both V-Series Blackwing models also feature an enhanced Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential. It weighs less and has been optimized for each driving mode and each Performance Traction Management setting.
      Highlighted features:
      More control of the rear differential compared to traditional open and mechanical limited-slip differentials Enhances road grip by automatically allocating torque to the rear wheel with the most traction during hard cornering — with the capability of sending up to 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of locking torque across the axle High-performance differential cooler An aluminum housing replacing the previous generation cast iron housing, reducing mass by more than 22 pounds (10 kg) Exclusive integrated heat exchanger for enhanced cooling Advanced suspension systems and strengthened chassis
      V-Series Blackwing combines the fourth generation of Magnetic Ride Control (MR 4.0), with improvements to the front and rear suspension systems. Stiffer spring rates, unique hollow stabilizer bars, higher-rate bushings and more enable a driving experience that isolates the driver from road imperfections, while also providing a precise, engaging connection with the road.
      MR 4.0 highlights:
      Immense performance envelope that gave Cadillac engineers the freedom to optimize everyday driving and aggressive track performance New accelerometers and an inertial measurement unit that transmit and process changes in road conditions four times faster than the previous generation system Secondary temperature maps that enable engineers to compensate for changes in damper fluid temperature for more consistent performance, even during performance driving Inertial measurement unit that provides more precise measurements of body motion relative to the wheel for more accurate readings under heavy braking, hard cornering and other driving conditions Improved magnetic flux control that creates a more consistent and accurate transition between rebound and compression Improvements to transient body control that allow the vehicle to remain more level while transitioning between corners MacPherson strut front suspension:
      Ride link includes an all-new 100-percent elastomer bushing on the CT4-V Blackwing and a retuned hydro bushing on the CT5-V Blackwing, for improved ride response Handling link has cross-axis ball joints for improved lateral control and quicker steering response Five-link independent rear suspension:
      Lateral link features stiffer bushings for faster response and increased cornering agility Toe link has cross-axis ball joints for increased stability and driver confidence Rear knuckles have increased stiffness for improved braking and better control during cornering Rear cradle mounts have been stiffened for optimum balance between road comfort and track performance V-Series Blackwing models are built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel drive architecture and feature unique structural enhancements including shock tower braces, an underside shear plate and thicker rear cross members to improve chassis rigidity. Along with the unique suspension elements, the stiffer structure enhances steering response, handling and the everyday driving experience.
      All-day performance, on and off the track
      The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing build on Cadillac’s racing heritage and were developed to be track-capable straight from the factory. That includes an intensive validation program to ensure consistent performance during the most challenging track conditions.
      Validation for both models included:
      Twenty-four-hour continuous track testing with the available automatic transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package Twelve-hour continuous track testing with the standard manual transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package Functional aerodynamics, including an available carbon fiber aero package, contribute to the V-Series Blackwing models’ track prowess to support a variety of cooling needs for the cars’ respective engines, transmissions, axles and other supporting systems.
      Additionally, MICHELIN® Pilot Sport 4S tires developed exclusively for the V-Series Blackwing models contribute to their balance of track capability and road comfort. Highlights include:
      Unique, multiple-compound tread composition: Contact patch composed of three unique tread rubber compounds Racing “R compound” used for the majority of the tread Compounds optimized for wet traction, enhanced street and track durability, as well as rolling resistance The mold shape of the tire has been specifically engineered for Blackwing models to optimize contact with the road Tire sizes: CT5-V Blackwing tire size: 275/35ZR19 (front) and 305/30ZR19 (rear) CT4-V Blackwing tire size: 255/35ZR18 (front) and 275/35ZR18 (rear) Both V-Series Blackwing vehicles feature standard forged aluminum alloy wheels with staggered widths, front to rear. These forged wheels are stronger and lighter than conventional cast aluminum.
      Wheel sizes:
      CT5-V Blackwing: Front – 19 x 10 inches / Rear – 19 x 11 inches CT4-V Blackwing: Front – 18 x 9 inches / Rear – 18 x 9.5 inches Coming this summer
      Reservations for both vehicles open on Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Cadillac.com, with deliveries later this summer. Pricing begins at $59,9901 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,9901 for the CT5-V Blackwing.
    • David
      EV Battery Developments
      By David
      Many have heard of AI and they think Terminator. Yet AI in the computer industry has allowed us to build computers and accessories faster due to the ability of AI to sift through data faster than humans can. This brings us to how AI is helping the Auto industry transition to EV's and how battery tech will change much faster than in the last two decades.

      IBM has announced their recent battery project is developing prototypes of new faster charging batteries that are free of Nickel and Cobalt thanks to AI. It has allowed them to quickly evaluate a set of 20,000 potential compounds for use in the Battery electrolytes. This would normally take 5 years via traditional human research and yet was accomplished in nine days using AI.
      GM Ultium batteries and Panasonic batteries have reduced testing from three years to about six months. This is going from a large number of time consuming charging and discharging cycles to using AI to cover what would be done manually in three years to six months.

      Gbatteries has used AI to build faster and more reliable DC fast chargers. InoBat from Slovakian has stated that AI is helping them to boost battery density by 20% with the batteries being sold in 2023.
      VW has stated AI is helping them lay out a new roadmap of lite weight materials for auto's including their own batteries that are in development.
      Dyson has claimed that AI is how they have brought Solid State batteries to market now.
      AI is going to help usher in the next generation of not only Auto's but phones, computers, etc.  AI will touch just about every aspect of life for people.
      https://www.wsj.com/articles/electric-car-batteries-get-a-boost-from-artificial-intelligence-11604422792
      https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1130221_report-ai-will-dramatically-speed-up-battery-development-and-thus-ev-adoption
      https://na.panasonic.com/us/press-releases
    • William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited 1.6T
      By William Maley
      Taking the place of the Toyota 86 this week at the Cheers & Gears' Detroit bureau is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited. A car which I have been wanting to drive since it made its North American debut last spring at the New York Auto Show. The new model solves one of the biggest criticisms I had with the last-generation model, a very boring and plain design. Taking it out last night, I was noticing people glancing at this midsize sedan.
      Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6L four-cylinder producing 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The as-tested price is a surprising $34,465 considering what you get on this including Smart Park, 10.25-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, heated/cooled seats, and more.
      Some first impressions,
      Hyundai has provided an Android smartphone (Samsung Galaxy Note 8) so various writers can try the digital key, which allows a smartphone to take the place of the actual key. I haven't tried it in place of the key yet, but I'm having some confidence issues with it. Whenever I try to connect the phone with car from inside the house, it cannot find the vehicle. I know I'm within range - 10 meters or 32 feet. So far, I have been able to connect with the vehicle once. The interior in my Limited tester is very impressive. Handsome design, quality materials, and roomy. Fuel economy is one area I wasn't expecting to be this good - currently seeing around 33 mpg. I'll have more updates throughout the Sonata's stay, including Smart Park and Digital Key. In the meantime, drop your questions below.




      View full article
    • William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited 1.6T
      By William Maley
      Taking the place of the Toyota 86 this week at the Cheers & Gears' Detroit bureau is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited. A car which I have been wanting to drive since it made its North American debut last spring at the New York Auto Show. The new model solves one of the biggest criticisms I had with the last-generation model, a very boring and plain design. Taking it out last night, I was noticing people glancing at this midsize sedan.
      Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6L four-cylinder producing 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The as-tested price is a surprising $34,465 considering what you get on this including Smart Park, 10.25-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, heated/cooled seats, and more.
      Some first impressions,
      Hyundai has provided an Android smartphone (Samsung Galaxy Note 8) so various writers can try the digital key, which allows a smartphone to take the place of the actual key. I haven't tried it in place of the key yet, but I'm having some confidence issues with it. Whenever I try to connect the phone with car from inside the house, it cannot find the vehicle. I know I'm within range - 10 meters or 32 feet. So far, I have been able to connect with the vehicle once. The interior in my Limited tester is very impressive. Handsome design, quality materials, and roomy. Fuel economy is one area I wasn't expecting to be this good - currently seeing around 33 mpg. I'll have more updates throughout the Sonata's stay, including Smart Park and Digital Key. In the meantime, drop your questions below.



  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. FireStorm
      FireStorm
      (39 years old)
    2. MGZ06
      MGZ06
      (39 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...