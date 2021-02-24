2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kicks Off A New Sub-Brand

Hyundai is planning on 23 electric vehicles for the global market between now and 2025. A key part of that is the Ioniq sub-brand which the brand previewed last year. The first model of this new brand was introduced this morning in South Korea.

The Ioniq 5 is a compact 'crossover' that looks nearly identical to the 45 concept shown two years ago. Details such as edgy hatchback shape with creases along the doors, square headlights, flush door handles, and a set of 20-inch aero wheels are sure to draw a lot comment. Dimension-wise, the Ioniq 5 occupies an interesting space.

Length: 182.5 inches (about two inches longer than the Elantra)

Width: 74.4 inches (over an inch wider than the Tucson)

Height: 63.2 inches (almost two inches taller than a Kona)

Wheelbase: 188.1 inches (just under four inches longer than the Palisade)

Inside, the Ioniq 5 takes a minimalist approach with not much bright work and long panel running from the driver towards the middle of the dash that houses two 12-inch screens (acting as instrument cluster and infotainment). The front seats fully recline and feature a leg rest to relax while the 5 charges up. There is also a moveable center console to allow for more space under the dash.

Under the Ioniq 5's body is the first implementation of Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This platform can house either a 58-kWh or 77.4-kWh battery pack. The latter is exclusive for North America as other Global markets make do a 72.6-kWh pack. Two motor configurations are available.; a single one mounted on the rear axle providing 18 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, or a dual-motor setup to produce 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

With the smaller battery and single motor, Hyundai claims a 7.1 second run to 60 mph. Opt for the dual motor layout and larger battery and 0-60 mph time drops to 5.2 seconds.

Hyundai is only giving the range for the single motor and large battery setup at the moment which stands at 298 miles. Do note that is for the WLTP test cycle. We expect the EPA rating to be lower, between 200 to 250 being our guess on this version.

Hyundai is planning on launching the Ioniq 5 in select markets later this year, with North America following sometime after - likely 2022.

Source: Hyundai

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle

IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event

Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform

…Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future …Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology .…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island

Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors in many touchpoints

Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging

Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels

SEOUL, February 22, 2021 — Hyundai Motor Company today launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.

“IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.”

Heralding a new era for EV design

IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future. This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows.

IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterized by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.

The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.

On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design first seen on the all-new Tucson. The strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence clearly identifiable from a distance.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s E-GMP.

“A new mobility experience for the next generation—this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “IONIQ 5 is the new definition of timeless, providing a common thread linking our past to the present and future.”

The ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout the interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm. Universal Island, along with the flat floor where the batteries are stored, allows more freedom of movement inside the vehicle.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. The seats recline to the optimum angle, offering a weightless feeling for the occupant. Hyundai reduced the thickness of the front seats by 30 percent, providing more space for those seated in the second row.

Many of its interior touchpoints — seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest — use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

Customers can choose from nine exterior colors[1], including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has three color options[2].

A range of power electric systems to suit every customer

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh[3], and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.

At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km[4], according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

Ultra-fast battery charging along with innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function

IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment, serving as a charger on wheels.

The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The V2L port is located under the second-row seats, and it can be activated when a vehicle is on. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle exterior. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment. The outside port provides power even when the vehicle is turned off.

Innovative connectivity and driver assistance for safety and convenience[5]

IONIQ 5 seamlessly integrates advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs.

For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.