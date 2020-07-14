Jump to content
    2021 Ford Bronco Makes A Splash

      Watch your back, Wrangler

    The 2021 Ford Bronco shows how serious the automaker is to creating a real threat to the Jeep Wrangler. With two and four-door versions, seven different trims, a number of off-road features, and other goodies, there is a lot to digest. So let us dive in.

    It Certainly Looks the Part

    Ford's designers leaned heavily on the first-generation (1963-1977) Bronco as inspiration for the new model. The boxy profile is here, as is the "BRONCO" front grille. Unlike Broncos of the past, Ford is offering two and four-door versions. Before you ask, the doors are removable. While being slightly heavier than the Wrangler, the Bronco's doors are frameless that not only makes them more compact to store, but also makes it feel more like a convertible. If you're wondering about the side-view mirrors, Ford moved them from the doors to the front cowl.

    Which brings us to the Bronco's tops. The two-door version will only come with a hardtop, while the four-door comes with both a soft and hardtop. Ford claims that removing the top on the Bronco will be easier and quicker than on the Wrangler, we can't wait to see that claim be put to the test.

    One item that the Bronco doesn't have is the ability for the front windshield to fold down like on the Wrangler. Roadshow asked Ford officials and this is what they wrote,

    Quote

    There's one thing they apparently couldn't figure out in Dearborn: How to fold down the windshield like on the Jeep. Unfortunately, I couldn't get a straight answer as to why. Paraphrased excuses ranged from "structural rigidity" to "ADAS camera concerns" to, "Customers told us they didn't care about that."

    Moving inside, the Bronco leans more on being purposeful and plain. There are some clever touches such as grab handles molded into the dash, a set of dedicated buttons on top of the dash for various off-road features, and built-in drains in the floor to wash out the interior. Ford's latest infotainment system, SYNC 4 will come standard in the Bronco - either in 8 or 12-inch touchscreen. 

    Turbo Power!

    Ford is going all-in on turbocharged power for the new Bronco. The base engine is the 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder packing 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This will come standard with a seven-speed manual. Before you start thinking this is similar to what you'll find in a last-generation Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 911, the seventh-gear acts a crawler gear. With the upgraded 4x4 system, it can achieve a 95:1 crawl ratio for peak climbing prowess. A ten-speed automatic is optional.

    Next step up is the 2.7L EcoBoost with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This is paired solely with the ten-speed automatic.

    Both engines have four-wheel drive as standard - in this case a part-time system with a two-speed, shift-on-the-fly electronic transfer case. Optional is a full-time system with a 4-Auto setting.

    GOAT Doesn't Mean "Greatest of All Time" for Bronco

    If you checked our Bronco Sport story from last night, you may have seen something called GOAT. This in Bronco terms means "Goes Over Any Type of Terrain" - i.e. seven different drive modes. Those modes are,

    • Normal
    • Eco
    • Sport
    • Slippery
    • Sand
    • Baja
    • Mud/Ruts
    • Rock Crawl

    There is also hill-descent control and Trail Control, the latter being an off-road cruise control system.

    How About that Suspension?

    Up front, the Bronco utilizes a independent suspension setup with twin-A control arms and coilovers. The back utilizes a live axle with trailing links and coil-over springs. On certain versions, a electro-hydraulically actuated sway bar can be disconnected while under load. It will automatically reconnect at speeds above 20 mph.

    If you want a slightly deeper dive into the Bronco's suspension, I highly recommend Dan Edmunds' piece on Autoblog.

    How Much and When I Can Get One?

    First the bad news, the 2021 Ford Bronco will not be available at dealers until next spring. This might be a good thing considering Ford's previous launches haven't gone over so well (see Explorer). As for pricing, the base two-door will begin at $29,995. The four-door kicks off at $34,695. Prices include a $1,495 destination charge.

    The rest of the lineup is as followed (two-door, four-door),

    • Big Bend: $34,880, $37,375
    • Black Diamond: $37,545, $40,040
    • Outer Banks: $40,450, $42,945
    • Badlands: $43,590, $46,085
    • Wildtrak: $50,370, $52,865
    • First Edition: $60,800, $64,995

    (Author's Note: As of this morning, Ford has announced that all First Editions of the Bronco have sold out.)

    Car and Driver has a good piece breaking down each trim and what comes equipped.

    As we mentioned in our Bronco Sport story, you can put a reservation on a 2021 Bronco with a $100 deposit. Hopefully, Ford's servers are up to the task as they were struggling last night.

    Source: Ford
    Press Release is on Page 2

    ALL-NEW 2021 BRONCO TWO-DOOR AND FIRST-EVER FOUR-DOOR MODELS: BUILT WILD SUVS WITH THRILLING 4X4 CAPABILITY, READY FOR FUN

    • Built Wild™: Ford Bronco returns as the flagship of a new all-4x4 family of rugged SUVs, with a classic two-door and a first-ever four-door; both are engineered with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability and Innovative Design for segment-leading 4x4 capability, long-term off-road performance and dependability
    • Thrilling: Bronco features powerful EcoBoost® engines with segment-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission and available 35-inch tires; Bronco excels with available best-in-class 94.75:1 crawl ratio, ground clearance, suspension travel and water fording capabilities, plus breakover and departure angles
    • Ready for fun: Bronco two-door and four-door models can get you to the trails fast with quick-release stowable roof panels and doors on select versions; available cutting-edge off-road drive technologies and segment-exclusive digital trail mapping allow owners to easily plan, record and share their experiences via an all-in-one app
    • Infinitely customizable: Bronco launches with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for more capability, personalization and style, and with a base MSRP of $29,995; 2021 Bronco two- and four-door SUVs can be reserved at ford.com starting today for $100

    DEARBORN, Mich., July 13, 2020 – Ford today unveils the 2021 Bronco – including a classic two-door and first-ever four-door – the flagship of an all-new family of rugged off-road vehicles.

    The all-4x4 Bronco brand is Built Wild™ and ready to deliver thrilling experiences with its heritage-inspired style, engineering and smart off-road technology, plus innovative features to help outdoor enthusiasts create adventures in the most remote corners of the world.

    “We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”

    The all-new Bronco re-enters the scene with an all-4x4 lineup with production beginning in early 2021 and first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring. Bronco owners can choose from an extensive lineup of more than 200 factory-backed accessories for maximum personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each customer’s individual adventure needs.

    Built Wild 4x4 confidence

    Just like the first-generation Bronco, nicknamed G.O.A.T., the mission of the all-new 2021 Bronco is to deliver maximum 4x4 go-anywhere, anytime capability and confidence. Bronco incorporates off-road mapping and drive technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts, while its Built Wild durability makes for lasting performance in the harshest of conditions for generations to come.

    “Bronco’s advanced four-wheel-drive technology is at the core of its off-road capabilities, and at the heart of it all is Bronco’s exclusive Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ that is designed to help drivers better navigate any type of terrain,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco consumer marketing manager.

    Up to seven driver-selectable modes are offered including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.

    Two 4x4 systems are offered on all Bronco models, a base setup and advanced 4x4. The base system utilizes a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, while the optional advanced system features a two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H. Power is distributed to a Dana™ 44 AdvanTEK® solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit – both with available Spicer® Performa-TraK™ electronic locking differentials for improved traction over rough terrain.

    Available segment-first Trail Toolbox gives Bronco owners a suite of exclusive technologies to elevate their off-road experience. This includes Trail Control™ – cruise control for low-speed trail driving, while Trail Turn Assist tightens off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring, and the innovative Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration/braking control makes for more precise and confident slow-mode rock crawling.

    Segment-leading levels of off-road capability are possible thanks to Bronco’s available best-in-class 11.6-inch ground clearance, maximum 29-degree breakover angle and 37.2-degree departure angle, plus best-in-class water fording capability of up to 33.5 inches. Off-road capability is further reinforced by exposed tow hooks in the front and rear and available heavy-duty modular steel bumpers with integrated Ford Performance accessory winch mount.

    Bronco’s strategically placed steel shields protect critical hardware. Higher-capability models get an available front bash plate, plus shields for the engine, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. For those taking on the roughest rocky terrain, Bronco’s available side rock rails are strong enough to support the weight of each side of the vehicle.

    “Bronco two- and four-door models leverage the company’s Built Ford Tough durability and performance testing and take it even further off-road with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing in the harshest possible environments, including the brutal trails of the King of the Hammers off-road competition,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford enterprise product line management, Icons.

    Thrilling performance borne of Bronco DNA

    Thanks to Bronco’s legendary Baja racing DNA, each model brings forth a thrilling off-road experience and delivers it with modern, heritage-inspired style. It all began in a Ford design studio with a life-size digital scan of a first-generation model that served to influence the proportions and design of the all-new Bronco for maximum off-road capability and performance.

    “Similar to the first-generation model, Bronco’s square proportions, short overhangs and wide stance are optimized for off-road adventure,” said Paul Wraith, Bronco chief designer. “The side profile features a flat, no-nonsense surface with clear-cut edges and robustly flared fenders. Large, open wheel wells are a modular design with a quick-release attachment for simple customization.

    All-new Bronco architecture for two- and four-door models is based on a fully boxed, high-strength steel chassis that delivers available best-in-class suspension travel – 17 percent more both front and rear over the closest competitor to thrive in rugged environments.

    To deliver thrilling high-speed off-roading and overall driving performance, every Bronco comes with an independent front suspension for improved control, confidence and comfort. At the rear, a rugged solid axle design featuring coil springs with five locating links delivers both strength and off-road control. Long-travel position-sensitive Bilstein® dampers with end-stop control valves at every corner are available for added off-road durability and reduced harshness.

    An available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect design provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation; it can reconnect under all conditions to improve steering and stability at higher speeds.

    Segment-first 35-inch off-road tires direct from the factory are available on every trim level of two- and four-door Bronco, while available segment-first beadlock-capable wheels allow customers to elevate off-road capability, regardless of price point. 

    “Race-bred EcoBoost® engines and our segment-first 7-speed manual and available 10-speed automatic transmissions give the all-new Bronco the optimal combination of power, torque and gear ranges to perform in a wide variety of terrains and uses,” said Pericak.

    Best-in-class projected gasoline-powered horsepower and torque is available with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is projected to produce 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is targeted to deliver best-in-class four-cylinder torque of 310 lb.-ft. with an expected 270 horsepower.

    For maximum low-speed rock-climbing capability, a segment-first 7-speed (6+1) manual transmission paired with the available advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement generates a class-leading available crawler-gear ratio of 94.75:1. An available segment-first SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road, while offering a maximum 67.8:1 crawl ratio with the available advanced 4x4 transfer case.

    Ready to head effortlessly into the wild

    Both Bronco two- and four-door models make the open-air experience quick, easy and fun. Two-door models come with a standard three-section roof system – left and right front sections and a rear section – molded-in color and an available premium painted modular top with four sections that adds a removable panel over the rear seats and cargo area. Four-door models have four removable roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on all models can be removed by one person by unlocking the latches from the interior. First-row panels stow away onboard on two-door models.

    All modular hardtops have rear quarter windows that are removable in three easy steps – snap, push and lift away in a fraction of the time it takes for competitors – without removing the roof panels. By locating the sportbar behind the second row, both Bronco two- and four-door models offer the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night.

    A cloth soft top, standard on four-door models, provides easy access to the open air and a unique tilt-up function for quick access to the rear cargo area. For customers who don’t want to choose between a soft or hardtop, the four-door model can be optioned with both.

    Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed. Trail sights on the front fenders also serve as tie-downs, reminiscent of the first-generation Bronco, have a 150-pound capacity for securing longer items like canoes.

    High-tech interior designed for the outdoors

    Inside, all Bronco models are purpose-built and ready for action. The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation model, with gauges and controls clearly visible and intuitive. Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear. With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged.

    A multifunction color LCD instrument panel is front and center with the transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes controller in the center console. Available grab handles are integrated into the modular instrument panel and center console, while available MOLLE hooks are mounted in the seatbacks. Attachment points are built into the instrument panel to mount a bring-your-own-device rack, with 12-volt power connections to easily mount cameras, navigation units, phones or other devices.

    Further setting Bronco ahead of the off-road competition is an available segment-exclusive 12-inch SYNC® 4 system with over-the-air updates and seamless integration to the FordPass Performance app with off-road navigation – a Bronco class-exclusive feature that allows owners to easily plan, navigate and share their off-road adventures. The SYNC system also displays the available 360-degree camera system with class-exclusive off-road spotter views to provide additional visibility in technical pursuits such as rock crawling.

    Bronco’s advanced topographic trail maps and more than 1,000 curated trail maps are powered by class-exclusive trail content from NeoTreks’ AccuTerra® Maps, Trails Offroad trail guides and FunTreks trail guides.

    “The trail mapping system available on Bronco is truly a game-changer in the off-road community,” said Grueber. “It works online or off on either of the navigation-capable 8- or 12-inch SYNC systems, allowing users to select one of hundreds of available curated trail maps to map out and then track, capture and share their adventures with others.”  

    To make post-adventure cleanups simple, fast and painless, select Bronco models come with washable rubberized floors with integrated drains and marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces that resist mildew. Instrument panel surfaces are wipeable, with seamless silicone rubber on the dash-mounted hero switches, while rubber touchpoints protect against dirt and water. Six available upfitter switches mounted overhead are silicone-sealed to protect against the elements and to make customization easy, with pre-wired leads to key accessory points.

    A modern high-strength steel roll cage with integrated side curtain airbags in the upper structure and seats helps protect passengers from side impacts and complements driver and front passenger airbags. Available Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assist technologies plus standard AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™ and Trailer Sway Control help instill driver confidence.

    Equipment series redefine customization

    An all-new experiential-based equipment series provides unique flexibility to align capability with the adventure interests of each customer. Seven unique Bronco series are offered, with matched color and trim combinations. When combined with four content packages, numerous available options, 11 color choices and more than 200 dealer-installable accessories, personalizing an all-new Bronco SUV has never been easier.

    Series range from a base Bronco, a no-frills SUV for those who want to customize their own, to Big Bend™, Black Diamond™ and Outer Banks™ with a variety of options and colors, topping out with Wildtrak™ and Badlands™ for more extreme off-road adventuring. A limited-production First Edition™ will be offered at launch.

    Reservations begin today

    As with the five generations before it, the all-new 2021 Bronco two-door and four-door models will be built at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. More detailed information, including vehicle specs, accessories and full pricing and options, will be provided closer to launch. MSRP for the base two-door Bronco is $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. Reservations for Bronco two- and four-door models can be made for $100 beginning at 8 p.m. EDT today at ford.com. 

    Recommended Comments



    ykX

    Looks cool

    I can't wait till magazines will do a full comparison with Wrangler.  Hopefully with Defender too.

    balthazar

    Does look very well thought out. Assumedly the time & money previously going to non-lamented product like a -say- Focus, went into this. Good move.
    Not my type of vehicle, but so far looks to be extremely competitive.

    David

    Love the GOAT mode. GMC should have had this years ago in their product line. Then everyone here knows I always felt Hummer should have been a option package on the GMC products to give them what Bronco now has. 

    Again, GM is behind the competition.

    smk4565

    Looks like they did a great job with it.  From the press video it looks amazing off road, and the interior seems better than the Wrangler’s.  And they have thoughtful touches like mirrors mounted to the body,  of the door and doors that store in the vehicle.  Seems well thought out.  I think this will take a big bite out of Wrangler sales and 4Runner sales too because the 4Runner is ancient.  
     

    Jeep and Toyota have not had much competition in off roaders and now they have major competition.  Wouldn’t surprise me if a hybrid or 3.5 Ecoboost shows up in the future but then price goes up too, and at $42k Or $46k the Bronco looks like a good deal, not so much at the $60k+ first edition, that seems like a lot.

    ccap41

    I think it is awesome that you can opt for the Sasquatch package on the base trim and get all of the off-road goodies on the base trim and not be forced to spend 50k+ for the top off-road trim. I don't think there is pricing out for the Sasquatch package though. I bet it's at least 5k. 

    ccap41

    https://www.motortrend.com/news/2021-ford-bronco-sasquatch-off-road-model/

    "Available across the line—except on the Wildtrak, which comes standard with its goodies—the Sasquatch package turns even the entry-level, $29,995 Bronco into an all-terrain monster. Credit for the transformation goes to 17-inch beadlock-compatible wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud tires, an electromechanical transfer case, locking front and rear axles, larger fender flares, additional suspension clearance, and heavy-duty Bilstein shocks."

    balthazar

    Ford has always understood well how to build a truck / SUV with wide customability, which enables class-leading vehicles that appeal to the broadest spectrum of buyer. The Bronco may even have upped that bar.

    ocnblu
    4 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Looking forward to seeing the configurator.

    The Bronco Sport configurator is up... but not with full pricing... most of it is there though.

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    The Bronco Sport configurator is up... but not with full pricing... most of it is there though.

    Ok...I think I saw somewhere the Sport is going to be on sale sooner than the Bronco?

    Robert Hall

    Yeah, strange times we live in.   The 3LT 2.0 4cyl Blazer starts at over 40k... hard to wrap my head around a 4 cyl CUV for $30k, let alone $40k.

    4 minutes ago, David said:

    WOW, $39K for a 4 banger CUV.

     

     

    David
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, strange times we live in.   The 3LT 2.0 4cyl Blazer starts at over 40k... hard to wrap my head around a 4 cyl CUV for $30k, let alone $40k.

     

    Especially when you can get such a nice loaded Grand Cherokee with V6 under $40K, far better value.

    9 such options in my 50 mile circle.

    image.png

    William Maley
    29 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Ok...I think I saw somewhere the Sport is going to be on sale sooner than the Bronco?

    You might have read it in our Bronco Sport Story

    Quote

    The first Bronco Sports are expected to arrive in dealers this fall,

     

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Ok...I think I saw somewhere the Sport is going to be on sale sooner than the Bronco?

    I believe it is supposed to go on sale this fall/winter and the Bronco in the spring. Knowing Ford, they'll probably both get pushed back and have all sorts of delays and botch the second biggest launch they've had in decades(FWIW, I think the biggest launch would have been the '15 F150). 

    12 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, strange times we live in.   The 3LT 2.0 4cyl Blazer starts at over 40k... hard to wrap my head around a 4 cyl CUV for $30k, let alone $40k.

     

    Even worse, they offer a n/a 2.5 at 33.5k..you can add a couple options to get that to 36k.  

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, David said:

    Especially when you can get such a nice loaded Grand Cherokee with V6 under $40K, far better value.

    9 such options in my 50 mile circle.

    image.png

    The Laredo is THE lowest trim package. It is the furthest possible trim from "loaded".  It is the lowest of 12 models of Grand Cherokee. 

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    The Laredo is THE lowest trim package. It is the furthest possible trim from "loaded".  It is the lowest of 12 models of Grand Cherokee. 

    Yeah, the Laredo doesn't even offer a sunroof.   That's why a CPO GC Limited (3 yrs old, 25k miles) for under 30k is the way I went in 2017.   The Limited being a step up from the Laredo was quite well-equipped, with everything I wanted.  I'd rather get a CPO V6 SUV than a 4cyl transverse engine generic CUV for $30k. 

    ccap41
    7 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, the Laredo doesn't even offer a sunroof.   That's why a CPO GC Limited (3 yrs old, 25k miles) for under 30k is the way I went in 2017.   The Limited being a step up from the Laredo was quite well-equipped, with everything I wanted.  I'd rather get a CPO V6 SUV than a 4cyl transverse engine generic CUV for $30k. 

    Yeah, the Laredo starts at 36k(4X4) and the Limited starts at 43k(4X4). I'm a huge can of slightly used vehicles. There's so much depreciation on MOST vehicles. There's always the Tacoma, Wrangler, and other trucks that seem to hold their value to the point of buying new with 0% or very low interest makes sense, but most vehicles can be had with massive savings if you're willing to buy a vehicle with 30-50k miles.

    Robert Hall
    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, the Laredo starts at 36k(4X4) and the Limited starts at 43k(4X4). I'm a huge can of slightly used vehicles. There's so much depreciation on MOST vehicles. There's always the Tacoma, Wrangler, and other trucks that seem to hold their value to the point of buying new with 0% or very low interest makes sense, but most vehicles can be had with massive savings if you're willing to buy a vehicle with 30-50k miles.

    Yeah, I lucked out when I got mine...I was looking for a CPO GC, main requirement being not  white.  I really didn't want a black one, but have grown to like the color.  The black & light tan interior was a big plus--I didn't want another dark interior.  And it was so clean--no dents, only a couple small rock chips.. and only 25k miles spent in So Cal.  3 years later, I don't even have 50k miles (I started WFH full time w/ my move 2 months after buying the Jeep).   Just a much more substantial, solid vehicle than a $30k 4cyl appliance, IMO.  

    And given how long Jeep product cycles are, there is very little meaningful difference between a 2014 and a 2017 or 2020.   The only feature newer ones have that I'd like is Apple Car Play. 

    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    The Laredo is THE lowest trim package. It is the furthest possible trim from "loaded".  It is the lowest of 12 models of Grand Cherokee. 

    True, but I would still take the Laredo over the bronco 3/4 banger. Have no use or need for a sun roof. Rather have the head room.

    Robert Hall

     

    15 minutes ago, David said:

    True, but I would still take the Laredo over the bronco 3/4 banger. Have no use or need for a sun roof. Rather have the head room.

    The sunroof was a must have for me..I like to let in light in gloomy weather (like Seattle, NE Ohio has a lot of cloudy, overcast weather).   Same reason I wanted a light color interior..didn't want a gloomy gray/black cave.  I wouldn't mind having the pano sunroof of higher trims, but the regular sunroof is fine.  I also used in the before time love driving in warm (not hot) weather w/ the sunroof open, windows down, air blowing through...

