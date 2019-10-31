Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford and United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Deal

      ...in just 4 days...

    Ford and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have reached a tentative labor contract deal in just days after the strike at General Motors ended.  The details of the deal have not yet been released, but Ford did confirm the deal in a short statement. The talks began on Monday and the two sides quickly made progress on the smaller issues.

    Various UAW leaders from the U.S. plants will meet on Friday to approve the deal which then must be sent to Ford's 55,000 union members for ratification. 

    Ford has a closer relationship with the UAW than the other Detroit manufacturers with Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford calling the UAW "Family" and that the UAW "helps to make Ford better and stronger". 

    Once the deal with Ford is ratified, the UAW will move on to negotiate with FCA. 

    Source:  Reuters

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    USA-1

    Of course because GM did all the heavy lifting so Bill Ford doesn't have to fight with the UAW when negotiations are already worked out with GM that FoMoCo mostly emulates every time, just has to dress the wounds of the UAW execs.

    I just read that Ford has never really been in a real union strike situation with GM being the big brother always going into the cauldrons of hell first. :killitwithfire: :explode: 

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Sync 4 Launches With Over The Air Updates
      By Drew Dowdell
      Starting in 2020, Ford will be launching Sync 4 in most updated and redesigned vehicles. One of the key features of the new infotainment operating system is the ability to get updates over the air via a cellular network.  The over-the-air update ability makes updating the system as easy as a cell phone.  In Sync 3, the system was able to be updated via a wifi network or USB drive, and that is how Ford rolled out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when they were finally made available for Sync 3.
      Ford says this change could eliminate some trips to the dealership if the computer needs to be reflashed to updated as part of a recall.  The system has the ability to update software in the background and keep the current software running until the new update is ready for activation, making many of the updates completely invisible to the end user.  Customers can schedule updates for a specific time, such as the middle of the night, to further make the process invisible.
      Sync 4 is designed to run on 8-inch screens standard, but 12-inch and 15.5-inch screens are available too.  Voice recognition in Sync 4 is activated by saying "Ok Ford".
      Ford believes performing some recall work via the OTA updates will improve customer satisfaction and increase business.
      Ford has not released which models will get Sync 4 first.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Sync 4 Launches With Over The Air Updates
      By Drew Dowdell
      Starting in 2020, Ford will be launching Sync 4 in most updated and redesigned vehicles. One of the key features of the new infotainment operating system is the ability to get updates over the air via a cellular network.  The over-the-air update ability makes updating the system as easy as a cell phone.  In Sync 3, the system was able to be updated via a wifi network or USB drive, and that is how Ford rolled out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when they were finally made available for Sync 3.
      Ford says this change could eliminate some trips to the dealership if the computer needs to be reflashed to updated as part of a recall.  The system has the ability to update software in the background and keep the current software running until the new update is ready for activation, making many of the updates completely invisible to the end user.  Customers can schedule updates for a specific time, such as the middle of the night, to further make the process invisible.
      Sync 4 is designed to run on 8-inch screens standard, but 12-inch and 15.5-inch screens are available too.  Voice recognition in Sync 4 is activated by saying "Ok Ford".
      Ford believes performing some recall work via the OTA updates will improve customer satisfaction and increase business.
      Ford has not released which models will get Sync 4 first.
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Lost $2.9 Billion on Strike
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors' lost $2.9 billion in profit due to the strike according to the company's Q3 earnings report released Tuesday.  That number exceeded analyst estimates by $900 million. In the final two weeks of the strike, as further plants had to be shut down due to parts shortages, the company lost $750 million.  The total loss is about $2.00 per share. The stock is up 4.71 percent over Monday's close at the time of this writing.
      The strike hit 31 factories and 21 other facilities including plants in Canada and Mexico which build the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer respectively. Both plants were forced to shut down due to parts shortages caused by striking workers in the U.S.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM Lost $2.9 Billion on Strike
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors' lost $2.9 billion in profit due to the strike according to the company's Q3 earnings report released Tuesday.  That number exceeded analyst estimates by $900 million. In the final two weeks of the strike, as further plants had to be shut down due to parts shortages, the company lost $750 million.  The total loss is about $2.00 per share. The stock is up 4.71 percent over Monday's close at the time of this writing.
      The strike hit 31 factories and 21 other facilities including plants in Canada and Mexico which build the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer respectively. Both plants were forced to shut down due to parts shortages caused by striking workers in the U.S.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Finishes With Flex
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford is finishing up production of the Ford Flex at its Oakville Assembly plant in Ontario.  Production is set to finish at the end of November.  The Lincoln MKT which is also built on the line has already ceased production earlier this month.  In cutting these two vehicles, Ford will also lay off about 450 out of 4,100 hourly workers at the plant. The cuts come as Ford changes to an all-utility and truck brand. 
      The Flex was first introduced for the 2008 model year as a bold and retro alternative to a wagon or traditional SUV, combining some elements of both. 
      Ford is scheduled to begin negotiations with Unifor, the largest private sector union in Canada, sometime in 2020. Unifor hopes to get some investment from Ford at the Oakville plant.

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...