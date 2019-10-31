Ford and United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Deal

Ford and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have reached a tentative labor contract deal in just days after the strike at General Motors ended. The details of the deal have not yet been released, but Ford did confirm the deal in a short statement. The talks began on Monday and the two sides quickly made progress on the smaller issues.

Various UAW leaders from the U.S. plants will meet on Friday to approve the deal which then must be sent to Ford's 55,000 union members for ratification.

Ford has a closer relationship with the UAW than the other Detroit manufacturers with Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford calling the UAW "Family" and that the UAW "helps to make Ford better and stronger".

Once the deal with Ford is ratified, the UAW will move on to negotiate with FCA.