Ford E-Transit gets Enhanced Range and SuperCharger Access

Ford was early to the electric work van market with the E-Transit and quickly become the best selling electric van on the market, not just in the U.S., but Canada and Europe as well. According to Ford, E-Transit customers have saved over 3 million gallons of gasoline since the E-Transit went on the market in 2022.

For 2024, Ford has brought several welcome changes. The most impactful is a range increase on the low-roof model from 126 miles per charge to 159 miles per charge. This range increase comes from a new 89 kWh battery that replaces the 68 kWh version from last year. The additional power unlocks new electric solutions for the vehicle like refrigerated delivery. This change represents a 26 percent increase for low-roof models and up to a 32 percent increase for high-roof versions. Electric motor performance remains the same at 266 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft of torque. The entire E-Transit lineup has Ford Pro Power available, giving 2.4 kW of power to operate a laptop, power tools, or other equipment.

In addition to the larger range, the E-Transit can now charge faster with a peak rate of 176 kW. When connected to a DC-Fast charger with greater than a 180 kW capacity, the E-Transit can take on an estimated 67 miles of range in just 15 minutes. E-Transit also now has access to the Tesla SuperCharger network when paired with a complimentary NACS to CCS charging adapter from Ford. All previous E-Transit customers from model years 2022 and newer are eligible to receive one free NACS adapter per vin. Drivers can charge seamlessly at Tesla SuperCharger stations with plug-and-charge. Charging sessions are billed directly through Ford's existing Ford Pro Public Charging network. Only 250 kW Tesla SuperCharger stations can be used by Ford drivers, and their locations will show in the Ford BlueOval Charging app, but with 15,000+ eligible SuperCharger locations in addition to the 13,000 DC-Fast charging plugs already available, E-Transit drivers will have no problem locating a place to charge up. To request a complimentary NACS charger, existing E-Transit owners can use the BlueOval app or visit https://ford.com/FastChargingAdapter

The E-Transit is available in van, cutaway, and chassis cab models, with hundreds of upfitters available for customization.

The enhanced range 2024 E-Transit will open for orders in a few months, with the first deliveries expected later this year. Similar to Ford cutting prices on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, pricing of the E-Transit starts at $51,095, a $400 reduction over the 2023 model, with possible tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle.

