    Ford Cancels Plans For Mexico Plant, Invest $700M At Flat Rock, and More

    By William Maley

      • Ford drops some major bombshells today

    Ford dropped a few bombshells this morning at a press conference in Flat Rock, MI. The big one was the American automaker dropping plans to build $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico (which was in the early stage of construction). Instead, Ford will invest $700 million into their Flat Rock that will add 700 jobs to the plant.

    “We look at all factors and in our view, we see a more positive U.S. manufacturing environment under President-elect Trump and the pro-growth policies and proposals that he’s talking about. So this is a vote of confidence for President-elect Trump and some of the policies he may be pursuing,” said Ford CEO Mark Fields during the press conference. 

    Fields was quick to point out this decision was made recently and independent of President-Elect Donald Trump, who has slammed the company for moving production of their small cars to Mexico.

    The investment will bring a new manufacturing innovation center and the ability to produce electrified and autonomous vehicles, alongside the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental. 

    While Ford has canned the new Mexico plant, that doesn't mean plans for production of the Focus going there haven't. Ford will expand their Hermosillo, Mexico plant to add Focus production. The expansion will add 200 jobs.

    Ford also announced that within the next five years, they would introduce 13 new electric and hybrid vehicles around the world. Seven of those vehicles were revealed and include,

    • Transit Connect plug-in hybrid for Europe in 2019
    • Hybrid version of the Mustang in 2020. This promises to have V8 power and " even more low-end torque."
    • F-150 hybrid in 2020.
    • An all-new fully electric small SUV in 2020
    • High-volume autonomous vehicle built for ride-hailing or sharing in 2021 and be built at Flat Rock.
    • Two new, pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles.

    Source: Ford, The Detroit News, Motor Trend
    Press Release is on Page 2

    FORD ADDING ELECTRIFIED F-150, MUSTANG, TRANSIT BY 2020 IN MAJOR EV PUSH; EXPANDED U.S. PLANT TO ADD 700 JOBS TO MAKE EVS, AUTONOMOUS CARS

    • Ford confirms seven of 13 new global electrified vehicles coming in the next five years, including F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Hybrid and Transit Custom plug-in hybrid
    • Ford to launch fully electric SUV with an estimated range of at least 300 miles and two new electrified police vehicles
    • The automaker is investing $700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs in Flat Rock (Michigan) Assembly Plant to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles – plus the iconic Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental
    • Ford is piloting wireless technology that makes recharging an electric vehicle as easy as pulling into a parking spot; in addition, the company is testing EV prototypes this year in Europe, New York and other large U.S. cities
    • Ford is canceling plans for a new $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and investing $700 million in the Flat Rock, Michigan, plant’s expansion; Ford will build its next-generation Focus at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, to improve company profitability 

    FLAT ROCK, Mich., Jan. 3, 2017 – Ford today detailed seven of the 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years, including hybrid versions of the iconic F-150 pickup and Mustang in the U.S., a plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van in Europe and a fully electric SUV with an expected range of at least 300 miles for customers globally.

    The automaker also announced plans to invest $700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan into a factory that will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. The expansion will create 700 direct new jobs.

    The moves are part of a $4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020, offering customers greater fuel efficiency, capability and power across Ford’s global vehicle lineup. The plans are part of the company’s expansion to be an auto and a mobility company, including leading in electrified and autonomous vehicles and providing new mobility solutions. 

    “As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our investments and expanding lineup reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”

    Ford is focusing its EV plan on its areas of strength – electrifying its most popular, high-volume commercial vehicles, trucks, SUVs and performance vehicles to make them even more capable, productive and fun to drive.

    The seven global electrified vehicles announced today include:

    • An all-new fully electric small SUV, coming by 2020, engineered to deliver an estimated range of at least 300 miles, to be built at the Flat Rock plant and sold in North America, Europe and Asia
    • A high-volume autonomous vehicle designed for commercial ride hailing or ride sharing, starting in North America. The hybrid vehicle will debut in 2021 and will be built at the Flat Rock plant
    • A hybrid version of the best-selling F-150 pickup available by 2020 and sold in North America and the Middle East. The F-150 Hybrid, built at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant, will offer powerful towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator
    • A hybrid version of the iconic Mustang that will deliver V8 power and even more low-end torque. The Mustang Hybrid, built at the Flat Rock Plant, debuts in 2020 and will be available in the North America to start
    • A Transit Custom plug-in hybrid available in 2019 in Europe engineered to help reduce operating costs in even the most congested streets
    • Two new, pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles. One of the two new hybrid police vehicles will be built in Chicago, and both will be upfitted with their police gear at Ford’s dedicated police vehicle modification center in Chicago

    In addition, Ford announces that its global utility lineup will be the company’s first hybrids powered by EcoBoost® rather than naturally aspirated engines, furthering improving performance and fuel economy.

    The company also plans to be as aggressive in developing global electrified vehicles services and solutions. These include EV fleet management, route planning and telematics solutions.

    Building the Future

    To support the new era of vehicles, Ford is adding 700 direct new U.S. jobs and investing $700 million during the next four years, creating the new Manufacturing Innovation Center at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant. Employees there will build the all-new small utility vehicle with extended battery range as well as the fully autonomous vehicle for ride-hailing or ride-sharing – along with the iconic Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

    “I am thrilled that we have been able to secure additional UAW-Ford jobs for American workers,” said Jimmy Settles, UAW vice president, National Ford Department. “The men and women of Flat Rock Assembly have shown a great commitment to manufacturing quality products, and we look forward to their continued success with a new generation of high-tech vehicles.”

    This incremental investment in Flat Rock Assembly Plant comes from $1.6 billion the company previously had planned to invest in a new plant in Mexico.

    Ford today announced it is cancelling plans for the new plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It also announced that, to improve company profitability and ensure the financial as well as commercial success of this vehicle, the next-generation Focus will be built at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. This will make way for two new iconic products at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, where Focus is manufactured today – safeguarding approximately 3,500 U.S. jobs.

    Unique ElectrificationTechnology

    Building on two decades of experience, Ford is applying lessons learned to deliver patented technology, software and services to appeal to truck customers, SUV owners, performance enthusiasts, high-volume commercial fleets and everyone in between.

    “Ford’s global EV strategy is to build on our strengths,” said Raj Nair, executive vice president, Product Development, and chief technical officer. “While some others seem to be focused on marketing claims and numbers, we’re focused on providing customers even more of what they love about their Ford vehicles. This means more capability for trucks, more productivity for commercial vehicles and more performance for sports cars – plus improved fuel economy.”

    This year, Ford begins testing its new generation of EV technology. In Europe, Ford will put the Transit Custom plug-in hybrid on the road later this year, along with a new set of mobility services, telematics and connectivity solutions.

    In addition, in New York and several major U.S. cities, Ford is testing a fleet of 20 Transit Connect hybrid taxi and van prototypes in some of the world’s most demanding traffic conditions.

    These Transit Connects build on the success of the world’s first hybrid taxi – the Ford Escape Hybrid – which also was the world’s first hybrid SUV and the first North American-built hybrid. Many Escape Hybrid taxis are still on the road, moving passengers for more than 350,000 miles each and still using their original batteries.

    Today, Ford is America’s top-selling plug-in hybrid brand and second in overall U.S. electrified vehicle sales.

    New Services

    Applying approximately two decades of leadership in EVs and commercial vehicles, Ford also is working on a suite of services to make EVs even easier to live with.

    “Innovative services can be as important to customers as the electrified vehicles themselves,” said Hau Thai-Tang, group vice president of Purchasing and Ford’s EV champion. “We are investing in solutions to help private customers as well as commercial fleet owners seamlessly incorporate these new vehicles and technologies into their lives.”

    Ford already has a memorandum of understanding with several other automakers in Europe to create an ultra-fast charging network projected to be significantly faster than the most powerful charging system deployed today. An initial target of about 400 sites in Europe is planned. By 2020, consumers should have access to thousands of high-powered charging points. 

    Ford also is piloting wireless technology on company EVs in the U.S. and Europe that make recharging as easy as pulling into a parking spot so drivers never forget to recharge. Wireless recharging extends electric-only range for short distance commuters, even during quick stops. FordPass® also can help consumers reserve charging times.

    Understanding customers

    Ford has been extensively studying how past and current EV owners use their vehicles. The company has sold more than 520,000 electrified vehicles in North America since 2005 and 560,000 globally.

    In studying 33,000 Ford EV owners that have made 58 million unique trips, Ford has learned:

    • 88 percent of customers’ habitual daily driving distance is 60 miles or less. For plug-in hybrids, the average refueling distance is 680 miles, making gas station trips rare
    • Customers want as much electric range as possible, but range anxiety drops over time as they become more comfortable and familiar with the technology
    • 80 percent of Ford EV customers charge once a day; 60 percent during evenings
    • Ford EV customers collectively have plugged in their vehicles a total of 9.4 million nights

    An overwhelming majority of Ford EV owners expect to replace their current EV with a new one, additional Ford research shows. Specifically:

    • 92 percent of battery electric car customers say they will purchase another battery electric vehicle as their next purchase
    • 87 percent of plug-in hybrid customers want another plug-in for their next vehicle
    dfelt


    dfelt

    Interesting to see how companies are being bullied by Trump and his twitter account. Gonna be a very interesting year.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    FordCosworth
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting to see how companies are being bullied by Trump and his twitter account. Gonna be a very interesting year.

    You mean 8yrs...:P

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    God no, not 8 years.  Hopefully in 2 years he GOP control of congress will fall and if Trump makes it to 4 before impeachment i hope the country has come to it's senses.  Prepare to eat the extra cost that companies had not planned on because of this and the effects on the economy could actually be devastating.  

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting to see how companies are being bullied by Trump and his twitter account. Gonna be a very interesting year.

    Bullied or trying to keep jobs in America? He's giving them a heads-up that if they leave, there will be a tax on their product to bring it back to the US.

     

    8 minutes ago, Stew said:

    God no, not 8 years.  Hopefully in 2 years he GOP control of congress will fall and if Trump makes it to 4 before impeachment i hope the country has come to it's senses.  Prepare to eat the extra cost that companies had not planned on because of this and the effects on the economy could actually be devastating.  

    :tinfoil:

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    He isn't using his head at all though.  He is trying to disrupt plans that took years to implement and the costs were calculated into these business plans for at least near term.  Changing them, especially as in the Chevy issue where they already have the plant and are already building the Cruze Hatch in Mexico where they have a large investment already.  if they are forced to pay a huge tax or pull the production back here with another huge investment it is going to hurt them, drive up prices, and more than likely lead to the loss of more jobs than it could possibly save.  As I said elsewhere, Trump is used to filing bankruptcy when he gets in trouble, you can't do that with country, especially with the US where there is no entity in the world with an economy big enough to bail us out. 

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    32 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Bullied or trying to keep jobs in America? He's giving them a heads-up that if they leave, there will be a tax on their product to bring it back to the US.

    I doubt he would get tax's through on taxing the products. I also do not see much in keeping jobs in America. He sure could care less about protecting jobs with his piss poor handling of businesses and more than willing to declare bankruptcy and destroy others way of life for him to keep money to himself. Not impressed as a business man and so far even more unimpressed as a politician.

    My gut tells me he is doing this to just get the tax payers to pay for his retirement as I think he has far less money than he really states he has.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting to see how companies are being bullied by Trump and his twitter account. Gonna be a very interesting year.

    I agree, I don't think Ford is really going to have cheaper building costs or any financial advantage to building here, they just don't want the President lashing out against them every day with bad PR.  Sort of disrupts the "free economy" idea when the President meddles like that.  But we'll see how it turns out.

    Big news here is Hybrid F150 and Hybrid Mustang, those are great ideas, because they'll add economy and performance, plus most hybrids are lame hatchbacks, if you have a Mustang, you'd made the hybrid cool, and not what a Prius is.

    1 hour ago, Stew said:

    God no, not 8 years.  Hopefully in 2 years he GOP control of congress will fall and if Trump makes it to 4 before impeachment i hope the country has come to it's senses.  Prepare to eat the extra cost that companies had not planned on because of this and the effects on the economy could actually be devastating.  

    Agree with that.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    FAPTurbo

    the incoming president is a blessing for companies hoping to rid themselves of workers...

    • trump comes in huffy and puffy,
    • companies 'negotiate' for way lower taxes and big incentives to stay,
    • trump gets to feel like a big man,
    • companies invest new cash into extreme automation
    • federal gop institues anti-labour measures and 'right to work' legislation
    • companies lay off workforce for robots
    • laid off workforce blames the gays, jews, minorities, political correctness, bathrooms, etcetera

    sad!

    3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6

    I think many are missing what really is going on here. 

    First we must look at what Trump really is, He is a tough NYC business negotiator. He has had to deal with some of the toughest business people in the world. Some of the toughest countries. Some of the toughest City officials and for sure the toughest Unions in the world. 

    This is a man who negotiated and crafted the best deals possible over the years. He will hit hard at the start and then work out a deal suitable to both sides in the end. In other words you ask for 150% of what you want and then work a deal to as close as you can to what you really want. 

    Many on the far left like to try to train people to think he is stupid and has no clue when in fact he is more in tune than they are saying. Never underestimate the guy. Yes he will make some mistakes but if you are trying to do anything failure is always a part of success. 

    The deal with Ford he tweeted and put the spotlight on them and put them in the public eye. This is a PR nightmare and public perception is very important to a Automaker and Trump is using this to make them a softer target to negotiate better deals. Now what he has to offer is a better business climate to where if companies do work with him they will see help on this end to make up some of the losses in in come creating jobs here. 

    The Ford case is just that perfectly. Mark Fields stated so today. 

    This statement says much. 

    Rob here is what Mark Fields had to say on CNN about his decision. Note it is a direct quote to Poppy Harlow.

    Ford (F) CEO Mark Fields said the investment is a “vote of confidence” in the pro-business environment being created by Donald Trump. However, he stressed Ford did not do any sort of special deal with the president-elect.
    “We didn’t cut a deal with Trump. We did it for our business,” Fields told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

     

    The second part of this comment was to save face and Trump will be fine with it as he will claim a win here as if his tweet had not been sent the odds this deal would never have happened. 

    The same thing here on the Cruze. While I do not expect that the Hatch will be moved here as it is being built in Mexico for good sound reasons as most of them will be sold south of the boarder. Now if sales increase here to levels unexpected I could see them adding it to Lordstown. 


    Now Trump is Savvy enough to know that they are not just going to move this car but this tweet will lead to GM looking for programs they can move here and with the changes in business climates will create jobs and leave them still with a good deal. 

     

    This is a big chess game and something no one in politic would ever attempt as most are not smart enough or ballsy enough to attempt it. They are all worried about lobby money and re election and we have a guy that will only run one more time and expects the condition of the economy and home security will determine if he will be elected. 

     

    I also expect Democrats and Republicans both being called to task to cut waste and better budget programs to cut the deficient. I expect names will be tweeted so the public will know who is doing what or not doing what. 


    Lets face it most people in Politics could not run a Whore House on an Aircraft Carrier. We now have someone who can run a Whore House at the Vatican. Well lets make that Salt Lake as the prior may not be tough based on past history. 

     

    This is a man who coined the phrase the Art of the Deal as he loves and thrives on making deals. His non criticism of Putin is not because he wants to be best buddies. It is because he knows he needs to open the door to talk and to lay out what he wants or will do. Best to put them at ease before you hit them with what they don't want to hear. I suspect the Russian underestimate him. 

     

    Keep in mind this is the guy who recommended to the Reagan admin when talking to Russia Show up late and look em in the eye and say F U. He is sizing up his prey and will do what it takes to get the best deal. 

    The only real worries I have is his dealings with regimes that are just Nuts like N Korea and Iran. These people feel they have nothing to lose and you have little leverage with them unless you intend to hit them hard and that is a very tough call even for Trump. 

     

    Like him or not it is time to accept he is the President. It is also time to stop believing many of the false takes on him as he really does not care what many say and if anything he is using it to his advantage. 


    Some will claim the lion on the hill has no teeth but in truth he does and does not care what anyone says. 

     

    I see GM in a couple weeks announcing a deal to keep jobs some place in the states or that they may move a line here. It may be something they would not have said much about but they will say it loud to show they are working to do something just as Ford. 

     

    Perception is oh so important anymore accept when it comes to Trump as he uses the false perception as an advantage.  



     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    Here's the problem with touting this (and some others) as a Trump accomplishment and it's real simple. He is being hypocritical targeting these companies to move to the US when just about everything with his name on it, from apparel to the building materials used for his many buildings, is not made nor sourced here. You can include his family's merchandising in that as well. This will turn out to be a sham in the long run. Mark my words (and before anyone goes there, I was not a fan nor did I vote for Clinton or Trump).

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    2 hours ago, FAPTurbo said:

    the incoming president is a blessing for companies hoping to rid themselves of workers...

    • trump comes in huffy and puffy,
    • companies 'negotiate' for way lower taxes and big incentives to stay,
    • trump gets to feel like a big man,
    • companies invest new cash into extreme automation
    • federal gop institues anti-labour measures and 'right to work' legislation
    • companies lay off workforce for robots
    • laid off workforce blames the gays, jews, minorities, political correctness, bathrooms, etcetera

    sad!

    You appear to be from California or the west coast. 

    Companies need better deals as there is no real incentive to be here anymore or reason to bring money back. Make the climate better and they will return investment. It is easier to do business here than most other places. You want to make a deal to buy a car you need to make a fair offer. Our Economy works no different. 

    Tumps goal is job creation and no deals will be made for automation. 

    Unions are a monopoly and have killed jobs. That is how Trump won so many democratic votes in Ohio. PA, Mi and WV. Too many out of work union workers could care less about what the union says as all they did is lose their jobs. Though now we have cleaner air here. No jobs but clean air. 

    Stop with the robots. 

    The fact is Gays, Jews, Minorities, women, Native Americans and any other special group need jobs. It appears the Democrat's were so focused on what bathroom to use they forgot that these people needed jobs too. Think that is a comment from a Republican. It is from Tim Ryan D from Youngstown. Too bad more on the left do not pay attention to him. 

    Time to stop the promises of entitlements and give people work so they can make their own way and fortune. It goes back to the old saying about You can give a man a fish or teach him to fish. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    hyperv6
    2 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Here's the problem with touting this (and some others) as a Trump accomplishment and it's real simple. He is being hypocritical targeting these companies to move to the US when just about everything with his name on it, from apparel to the building materials used for his many buildings, is not made nor sourced here. You can include his family's merchandising in that as well. This will turn out to be a sham in the long run. Mark my words (and before anyone goes there, I was not a fan nor did I vote for Clinton or Trump).

    Again he is not expecting everyone to do everything here. It is not possible and anyone in business knows that including him. But on the other hand we can do a better job of the government working to keep jobs and companies can do a better job of trying to keep them here. 

    We are not going to bring back all the jobs but we can save many and bring back more than we are today. 

    Lets face it since the mid 80's we have done little to bring back work. In fact with things like NAFTA we worked harder sending it away. 

    This is a deal both sides business and political people can do so much better. Up till now we have not had anyone willing to call out both sides. 

    Will all this work. Some of it will some will not. But in the end we will have more than what we had to start with. We have gone so long with so little effort to cut spending or creating jobs and now both sides will be called to task. 

    This will not be easy as lobbyist on both sides have a lot of money and will spread a lot of lies and speculation to try to slow the changes that will cost them their easy power and money they have had. 

    I expect some really dirty things to happen as Trump is far from the first to use Tweets and the web to brand and tarnish people to try to control them or the situation. He learned it by watching the system we all detest. Now their tactics are being used against them and they will not like it. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    FAPTurbo

    lol i work in manufacturing and i live on a coast and i spend plenty of time doing business in "REAL AMURRICA" and my location has no bearing on anything except for making you just as tiresome as liberals who think anyone west of pennsylvania is a dirt farming cousin humper. 

    1 hour ago, hyperv6 said:

    Tumps goal is job creation and no deals will be made for automation. 

    lmfao and i bet you have exclusive insider info on this position? because it seems trump wasn't at your meeting:

    http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/09/the-carrier-jobs-trump-saved-will-be-automated-anyway/

    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, hyperv6 said:

    Again he is not expecting everyone to do everything here. It is not possible and anyone in business knows that including him. But on the other hand we can do a better job of the government working to keep jobs and companies can do a better job of trying to keep them here. 

    We are not going to bring back all the jobs but we can save many and bring back more than we are today. 

    Lets face it since the mid 80's we have done little to bring back work. In fact with things like NAFTA we worked harder sending it away. 

    This is a deal both sides business and political people can do so much better. Up till now we have not had anyone willing to call out both sides. 

    Will all this work. Some of it will some will not. But in the end we will have more than what we had to start with. We have gone so long with so little effort to cut spending or creating jobs and now both sides will be called to task. 

    This will not be easy as lobbyist on both sides have a lot of money and will spread a lot of lies and speculation to try to slow the changes that will cost them their easy power and money they have had. 

    I expect some really dirty things to happen as Trump is far from the first to use Tweets and the web to brand and tarnish people to try to control them or the situation. He learned it by watching the system we all detest. Now their tactics are being used against them and they will not like it. 

    Again, he contributed to the job losses by having his goods and building materials sourced from other countries while bemoaning companies like GM and Ford for doing the same thing. If he truly wants people to believe he is not blowing smoke up their asses, like he is doing now, then he would practice what he preaches and hire American. Why that is lost on some folks is beyond me personally and it's why I think the only thing he is really good at (besides posting like a 12 year old on Twitter) is selling snake oil. Just my two cents and I don't want to make this any more political than it already is. Minds will not be changed here. 

    10 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    lol i work in manufacturing and i live on a coast and i spend plenty of time doing business in "REAL AMURRICA" and my location has no bearing on anything except for making you just as tiresome as liberals who think anyone west of pennsylvania is a dirt farming cousin humper. 

    lmfao and i bet you have exclusive insider info on this position? because it seems trump wasn't at your meeting:

    http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/09/the-carrier-jobs-trump-saved-will-be-automated-anyway/

    A fine point that is missed by every one of his supporters for some reason. Just another reason to look beyond the headlines and Tweet BS. 

    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Big tough guy business man from New York....

    *laughs hysterically*

    When I think about a big tough guy business man from NYC in the modern era...I think of this guy and his cohorts and the other a-holes that are part of the 5 mafia crime families of...

    Image result for bonanno

     

    Donald Trump is a billionaire 4-5 times over...

    However, he made his billions  with just about the same amount oif moral ethics as the a-holes I mentioned above...

    Related image

     

    If anybody wants to counter what I just said about Donald Trump will just show me how blind and naive one is...

    He is the next president and in a couple of weeks he will be in charge and he will be making the next economical trends...hopefully he wont be as cancerous for the economy as the a-holes that really ran  NYC...

    How the phoque will taxing AMERICAN car brands' products produced in Mexico, but not Canada...and NOT taxing FOREIGN car brands importing cars be beneficial to sad AMERICAN car manufacturers?

    And if he decides to tax FOREIGN car brands too...how the phoque will THAT be beneficial to other AMERICAN products being sold anywhere else in the world?

    How the phoque will THAT double standard survive when Apple produces its iPhone in China?

    Or worse...how the phoque will he NOT tax his Trump clothing line and his daughters jewellery line or his wife's whatever product she is peddling?

    Conflict of interest much?

    All he is is just a loud mouthed schnook...

    Image result for loud mouthed schnook

    Related image

     

    He never did learn to think before he speaks...

    In his defense...he won the presidency this way...

    But he will soon see that running a country is not like a scripted TV show...or having daddy and crappy bankruptcy laws save your ass and jump starting him on making billions...

    He will realize that world leaders AND business execs alike are just as scrappy as he is...and on a REAL stage...those guys will eat him alive as he had never been a fighter...just a manipulator... 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Back to Ford...

    I think I read in the OP that they are scrapping plans for a Mexico factory in favor for a US factory due to the fact that Donald Trump's presidency will favor this atmosphere...

    Hopefully this is true...

    Hopefully Trump wont phoque up the delicate global economical balance of a global economy...

    Remember guys...the US still sells a shyte load of products all over the world...the US since WW2 has controlled this...

    From Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonalds, Coca-Cola and Pepsi to Apple and Microsoft to Ford and Tesla to microchips and band-aids to Hollywood movies and Michael Jackson and Mariah Carrey...

    Globalization is the result when America became a superpower through consumption in America after WW2 that also sold its products world wide and it wasnt fair that America was practically the only region in the world where standard of living was high and only getting higher...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)