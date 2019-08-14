Ford Extends Warranty on DCT transmissions

Ford is acknowledging the trouble prone Ford Powershift transmission and is extending the warranties on them. The 6-speed transmission is a dual clutch setup meant to increase fuel economy in Ford's smallest cars. While a solid idea on paper, customers reported a number of problems with them including slippage, hesitations while accelerating, jerkiness through the gears, difficulty downshifting, and premature wear on the clutch packs.

The extended warranty will cover 2014 - 2016 model year Ford Focus, and 2014 - 2015 model year Ford Fiesta and will increase the warranty coverage of the clutch from five years/60,000 miles to seven years/100,000 miles. Ford will also reimburse customers in this group who have already paid for clutch repairs out of pockets. The transmission control module will also be warrantied to 10 years/150,000 miles.

In addition to that, there is a small group of customers (16%) who need a software update which Ford will provide for free.

Affected customers will receive a letter from Ford with instructions on how to proceed.