Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Extends Warranty on DCT transmissions

      ....Certain Focus and Fiesta years covered...

    Ford is acknowledging the trouble prone Ford Powershift transmission and is extending the warranties on them.  The 6-speed transmission is a dual clutch setup meant to increase fuel economy in Ford's smallest cars.  While a solid idea on paper, customers reported a number of problems with them including slippage, hesitations while accelerating, jerkiness through the gears, difficulty downshifting, and premature wear on the clutch packs. 

    The extended warranty will cover 2014 - 2016 model year Ford Focus, and 2014 - 2015 model year Ford Fiesta and will increase the warranty coverage of the clutch from five years/60,000 miles to seven years/100,000 miles.  Ford will also reimburse customers in this group who have already paid for clutch repairs out of pockets.  The transmission control module will also be warrantied to 10 years/150,000 miles. 

    In addition to that, there is a small group of customers (16%) who need a software update which Ford will provide for free. 

    Affected customers will receive a letter from Ford with instructions on how to proceed.

    Source: Ford Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    I never had hesitation, difficulty downshifting, or slippage but definitely had the jerkiness. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I never had hesitation, difficulty downshifting, or slippage but definitely had the jerkiness. 

    Did you ever get your software update completed?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    25 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Did you ever get your software update completed?

    I traded it in instead, lol. 

    I had enough of that transmission. I knew it was going to be a never ending battle with it and while it never left me stranded or anything the jerkiness was enough and when I talked to my local Ford tech he said the part number was the same so I knew even if I had the clutch(s) replaced it would eventually be back at the same place.

    7 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Why did Ford put in DCT transmissions rather than either standard automatics or simply go with a CVT?

    Efficiency. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    27 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Why did Ford put in DCT transmissions rather than either standard automatics or simply go with a CVT?

    DCTs are more efficient than conventional automatics and don't get the hate that CVTs do. 

    20 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I traded it in instead, lol. 

    I had enough of that transmission. I knew it was going to be a never ending battle with it and while it never left me stranded or anything the jerkiness was enough and when I talked to my local Ford tech he said the part number was the same so I knew even if I had the clutch(s) replaced it would eventually be back at the same place.

    I figured, I just wondered if you had the update done before you traded it and noticed any difference. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

     They are getting traded in  at a furious rate!

    Local dealership had almost a dozen Focus waiting to br picked up......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: GM, Ford Brace For Economic Downturn; German Economy Shrinks
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford and GM, the U.S.'s top two auto manufacturers are bracing themselves for the worst.  They have been running economic modeling to determin the steps they would take given a medium or severe recession in the US and across global markets.  General Motors has a stockpile of $18 billion in cash while Ford has $20 billion saved up.
      GM is relying on deferring non-essential capital expenditures and a shift in production to lower cost vehicles as part of its plan to save costs in the event of a a strong downturn.  Ford says is is evaluating its future moves. 
      Fears of a recession have plagued Wall St. most of 2019 while a trade war with China rages on.  Higher costs of materials due to tariffs is adding to the pain of weak product demand in the U.S., China, and Europe.  In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, growth shrank by 0.1 percent in Q2 2019 as trade conflicts and auto industry troubles weighed heavily on the economy.  Both exports and lagging demand at home have put a strain on German automakers already looking to slash costs. 
      Today, a strong signal that a recession is looming appeared as the 10-year treasury yield dropped below the 2-year treasury yield while do Dow Jones Industrial Average sank over 450 points.  
      Related:
      Honda Slowing Production, Cutting Shifts
      Nissan Profit Plunges 99%; 12,500 Job Cuts Eminent
      Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000
      Daimler Books First Quarterly Loss in Ten Years

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM, Ford Brace For Economic Downturn; German Economy Shrinks
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford and GM, the U.S.'s top two auto manufacturers are bracing themselves for the worst.  They have been running economic modeling to determin the steps they would take given a medium or severe recession in the US and across global markets.  General Motors has a stockpile of $18 billion in cash while Ford has $20 billion saved up.
      GM is relying on deferring non-essential capital expenditures and a shift in production to lower cost vehicles as part of its plan to save costs in the event of a a strong downturn.  Ford says is is evaluating its future moves. 
      Fears of a recession have plagued Wall St. most of 2019 while a trade war with China rages on.  Higher costs of materials due to tariffs is adding to the pain of weak product demand in the U.S., China, and Europe.  In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, growth shrank by 0.1 percent in Q2 2019 as trade conflicts and auto industry troubles weighed heavily on the economy.  Both exports and lagging demand at home have put a strain on German automakers already looking to slash costs. 
      Today, a strong signal that a recession is looming appeared as the 10-year treasury yield dropped below the 2-year treasury yield while do Dow Jones Industrial Average sank over 450 points.  
      Related:
      Honda Slowing Production, Cutting Shifts
      Nissan Profit Plunges 99%; 12,500 Job Cuts Eminent
      Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000
      Daimler Books First Quarterly Loss in Ten Years
    • Drew Dowdell
      Honda News: Honda Upgrades Odyssey to a 10-speed
      By Drew Dowdell
      The minivan is not quite dead yet and the Honda Odyssey, one of the five remaining minivans still in production, is entering its 25th year on the market. Since its launch in 1995, the Odyssey has sold more than 2.7 million units. Honda is quick to point out that most of these are retail sales and not fleet.  The Odyssey has been the number one retail seller in the segment for 9 years running.
      For 2020, all Odysseys will be upgraded to a new 10-speed automatic transmission. This is mated to the existing 280 horsepower 3.5 liter V6 driving the front wheels. 
      Also for 2020, Honda is offering a $1500 25th Anniversary package that includes a chrome roof rack, body side moldings, chrome rear bumper protector, extra 25th Anniversary badges, illuminated sill plates, and for an additional $1,300, special 19-inch wheels.
      The Honda Odyssey is built in Honda's Lincoln Alabama manufacturing plant alongside the Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Honda Upgrades Odyssey to a 10-speed
      By Drew Dowdell
      The minivan is not quite dead yet and the Honda Odyssey, one of the five remaining minivans still in production, is entering its 25th year on the market. Since its launch in 1995, the Odyssey has sold more than 2.7 million units. Honda is quick to point out that most of these are retail sales and not fleet.  The Odyssey has been the number one retail seller in the segment for 9 years running.
      For 2020, all Odysseys will be upgraded to a new 10-speed automatic transmission. This is mated to the existing 280 horsepower 3.5 liter V6 driving the front wheels. 
      Also for 2020, Honda is offering a $1500 25th Anniversary package that includes a chrome roof rack, body side moldings, chrome rear bumper protector, extra 25th Anniversary badges, illuminated sill plates, and for an additional $1,300, special 19-inch wheels.
      The Honda Odyssey is built in Honda's Lincoln Alabama manufacturing plant alongside the Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford's Q2 Net Income Fell 86 Percent on One Time Charges
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's second quarter 2019 income fell 86 percent to just $148 million.  The result is largely due to one-time charges related to its restructuring of operations globally.  Excluding the one-time items, Ford's income before interest and taxes fell just 2% to $1.65 billion.  Global revenue was flat year over year at $38.9 billion.
      The charges are primary caused by plant closures in Europe and South America. Ford has said it would cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2020.  Ford's sales in the US have fallen 7 percent, including a large decline in Ford Explorer sales as the company moves the nameplate to a new rear wheel drive platform. Ford CEO Jim Hackett said that the changover was a "bigger endeavor" than overhauling the F-150 to an aluminum body. 

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. lakefire
      lakefire
      (38 years old)
    2. NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      (50 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...