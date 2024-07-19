Next Ford Super Duty will likely offer hybrid power

Ford Super Duty production will expand to a third plant in Ford's Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, starting in 2026. Ford is investing $3 billion to make the complex into a fully flexible plant capable of producing traditional ICE vehicles, hybrids, and EVs. The expansion will allow an initial additional production capacity of 100,000 units of Super Duty when brought online. That increased production will cascade to other plants in the Ford ecosystem, including Windsor, Ontario for V8 production, Sharonville, Ohio for transmissions, Rawsonville, Michigan for components, and Sterling Axle Plant in Michigan.

By building the Super Duty at the updated fully flexible plant, Ford says they will be able to introduce multi-energy technology to the lineup, offering customers more choice for their Super Duty power. Ford says they will also build a new, yet unnamed, three-row fully electric crossover here, alongside the Super Duty.

The opening of the updated Oakville Assembly Complex in 2026 comes a full year ahead of initial plans.