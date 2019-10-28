Ford Finishes With Flex

Ford is finishing up production of the Ford Flex at its Oakville Assembly plant in Ontario. Production is set to finish at the end of November. The Lincoln MKT which is also built on the line has already ceased production earlier this month. In cutting these two vehicles, Ford will also lay off about 450 out of 4,100 hourly workers at the plant. The cuts come as Ford changes to an all-utility and truck brand.

The Flex was first introduced for the 2008 model year as a bold and retro alternative to a wagon or traditional SUV, combining some elements of both.

Ford is scheduled to begin negotiations with Unifor, the largest private sector union in Canada, sometime in 2020. Unifor hopes to get some investment from Ford at the Oakville plant.