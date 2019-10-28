Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Finishes With Flex

      ...Laying off 450, MKT is gone too...

    Kid_Icarus_Reaper.pngFord is finishing up production of the Ford Flex at its Oakville Assembly plant in Ontario.  Production is set to finish at the end of November.  The Lincoln MKT which is also built on the line has already ceased production earlier this month.  In cutting these two vehicles, Ford will also lay off about 450 out of 4,100 hourly workers at the plant. The cuts come as Ford changes to an all-utility and truck brand. 

    The Flex was first introduced for the 2008 model year as a bold and retro alternative to a wagon or traditional SUV, combining some elements of both. 

    Ford is scheduled to begin negotiations with Unifor, the largest private sector union in Canada, sometime in 2020. Unifor hopes to get some investment from Ford at the Oakville plant.

    Source: Ford Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Too bad GM did not do something similar (but better) version of this.  Lambda platform vehicles were very good, but GM needed something to stand out.  The Flex could have used a five-seat version too.  Not all of us need a seven seater.

    regfootball

    there is a nice premise with the Flex.  A van thats not a van, and perhaps not as gargantuan as a van is.  Also, not an SUV but still available with AWD.

    We had a taurus X which was the cousin for the Flex.  The Flex improved on the Taurus X by providing more space, more rear leg room.  Sort of a king size Scion Xb concept i think.

    If they can resurrect this idea again someday and give it a little better mpg and keep the space inside, but perhaps get rid of the goofiness of some of the styling, maybe less boxy and more sleek without turning it into a van..... to ever do this concept again, they're gonna have to figure out how to make it sexy.

    Flex, far more useful than a transit connect also.

    i guess the SUV's will still outsell the Flex even if it ever came back.

    If you think about it, an 11 year run is pretty impressive.

    Edited by regfootball
    smk4565

    Flex and MKT ran a long time, they were way dated.  And problem is with a model that is left to get dated is you kill the image and then you have to kill the name plate.  Sort of like what Ford did with the Taurus, twice.

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Flex and MKT ran a long time, they were way dated.  And problem is with a model that is left to get dated is you kill the image and then you have to kill the name plate.  Sort of like what Ford did with the Taurus, twice.

    There was a significant body upgrade to the 2013 model.  Only problem was that this newer Flex lasted six years without a major upgrade since.   Another issue was that it never outsold any of the Lambdas.  Even the Buick Enclave outsold the Ford Flex when Flex sales were at its height in 2009.

    daves87rs

    I will miss the Flex. Like the quirkiness, especially the last 7 years or so. Took one on a business trip to Chicago earlier this year, and it was a comfy ride.......

    Guest

    Flex owners give it great ratings. Ford could have sold at least a 100,000+ of these a year had they updated the interior, made some styling updates ,reduced some of the weight, gave it an 8 speed transmission, raised the suspention a few inches and put money into advertising it as a great Van/SUV compromise.

    Im a GM guy but bought a  2017 Flex from Carmax after driving a loner from my repair shop. It's the first Ford I've ever owned. Great vehicle. Will probably go back to GM when this vehicle has run its course . Ford may loose a lot of Flex owners to other makes.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Guest said:

    Flex owners give it great ratings. Ford could have sold at least a 100,000+ of these a year had they updated the interior, made some styling updates ,reduced some of the weight, gave it an 8 speed transmission, raised the suspention a few inches and put money into advertising it as a great Van/SUV compromise.

    Im a GM guy but bought a  2017 Flex from Carmax after driving a loner from my repair shop. It's the first Ford I've ever owned. Great vehicle. Will probably go back to GM when this vehicle has run its course . Ford may loose a lot of Flex owners to other makes.

    Totally agree with this about the Flex.

