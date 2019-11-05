Ford Hints at Bronco with SEMA Prototype

Ford has unveiled the Bronco R race prototype at the SEMA auto show today. This prototype strongly hints at the direction the new Bronco will go in terms of appearance and shape.

Bronco won at Baja in 1969, so for the 50 year anniversary, the prototype will go back to the Baja Peninsula later this month to take a near 1,000 mile off-road course to challenge the powertrain and architecture.

The Bronco R is built on a modified version of the production body-on-frame platform. Watch for more Bronco news in the coming months.