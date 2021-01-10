Ford Maverick Makes An Early Appearance

We've been reporting on Ford's upcoming truck, the Maverick since 2018. The truck would sit underneath the Ranger and become the entry-level model for the brand. Now, we have gotten our best look at what it will look like.
The Maverick Truck Club forum got its hand on an image showing a prototype Maverick on the line reportedly at Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico plant. Up front, the Maverick borrows some ideas from the Bronco Sport with C-shaped headlights and a horizontal bar splitting the grille. We don't know if Ford is planning to offer any cab configurations aside from the crew-cab seen in the photo.
Ford did not immediately reply to comment on this when reached out by Roadshow.
The Maverick is expected to use the C2 architecture which underpins the new Escape and Bronco Sport. Autoblog speculates there could be two rear suspension setups based on spy shots that show a mule with twist-beam style setup with no rear differential for the front-wheel driver version. A slightly beefier setup might be used for the all-wheel drive version.
Right now, everyone seems to think that the Maverick could debut as a 2022 model year vehicle.
Source: Maverick Truck Club, Roadshow, Autoblog
Pic Credit: Maverick Truck Club
