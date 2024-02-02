Ford Offering Free Tesla Charger Adaptor to Ford Lightning and Mach-E Owners

Last May, Ford was the first manufacturer to announce that they entered an agreement with Tesla to allow Ford EVs to charge at Tesla V3 SuperCharger stations and that starting in 2025, they would begin moving their vehicles to the NACS charge port. For vehicles built in the interim, owners would be provided with an adapter to allow a CCS vehicle to accept a charge from a Tesla station.

Ford has announced that reservations for the adapter will be open soon. Owners will be able to register their VIN to reserve one adapter per vehicle. At present, only Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners are eligible for the adapters. We don't know where this leaves E-Transit customers, but we have reached out to Ford for comment. NACS to CCS1 adapters aren't yet available on the market, but several are in development. Such adapters going from CCS1 to Tesla typically run $150 - $250.

Ford also plans to continue to expand the BlueOval Charging Network of over 100,000 chargers nationwide. Ford BlueOval allows charging on multiple charge networks through a single app.