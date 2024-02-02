Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Offering Free Tesla Charger Adaptor to Ford Lightning and Mach-E Owners

      Reservations open soon for the Tesla to CCS charger adapter.

    Last May, Ford was the first manufacturer to announce that they entered an agreement with Tesla to allow Ford EVs to charge at Tesla V3 SuperCharger stations and that starting in 2025, they would begin moving their vehicles to the NACS charge port.  For vehicles built in the interim, owners would be provided with an adapter to allow a CCS vehicle to accept a charge from a Tesla station.

    Ford has announced that reservations for the adapter will be open soon.  Owners will be able to register their VIN to reserve one adapter per vehicle.  At present, only Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners are eligible for the adapters. We don't know where this leaves E-Transit customers, but we have reached out to Ford for comment. NACS to CCS1 adapters aren't yet available on the market, but several are in development. Such adapters going from CCS1 to Tesla typically run $150 - $250.

    Ford also plans to continue to expand the BlueOval Charging Network of over 100,000 chargers nationwide.  Ford BlueOval allows charging on multiple charge networks through a single app.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    The two tesla stations by me are always full, usually a couple Tesla waiting to charge. It will be interesting to see how bad the wait gets once all the OEMs are able to use the Tesla Supercharging network.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, David said:

    The two tesla stations by me are always full, usually a couple Tesla waiting to charge. It will be interesting to see how bad the wait gets once all the OEMs are able to use the Tesla Supercharging network.

    This will be a big income stream for Tesla and they are already working on a massive rollout of V4 chargers as it’s the only way to get reasonable charge speeds in the Cybertruck. There have been loads of Superchargers and other network chargers built near me in the last year.

    • Oh Yeah! 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    43 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    This will be a big income stream for Tesla and they are already working on a massive rollout of V4 chargers as it’s the only way to get reasonable charge speeds in the Cybertruck. There have been loads of Superchargers and other network chargers built near me in the last year.

    Agree, it will be a huge income stream for Tesla. This year will be interesting as the courts struck down Musks pay package, and he is now in the new today threatening to leave Tesla and the board is scrambling. Yet comments seem to be that folks are ready for him to go and be a more normal auto company.

    I remember when I first read this back in 2023.
    Tesla opening up Supercharger network is upsetting some owners, but in line with the mission | Electrek

    The responses are interesting. 

    But with that said, I do agree that it is a good thing for Tesla, and I thought this write up from Dec 2023 that I read over my PTO was a well-done article on the opening up of the Tesla Supercharger Stations.

    Opening Up the Supercharger Network Will Be Good for Tesla (caranddriver.com)

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search