    Ford Plans Plug-In Hybrid Escape, Hybrid Full-Size SUVs

    By William Maley

      • Four more hybrid variants from Ford come to light

    Back in January, Ford announced they would be introducing 13 new electric and hybrid vehicles including a hybrid Mustang and plug-in hybrid version of the F-150. Automotive News has learned about four additional vehicles that will launch in 2019.

    According to sources familiar with Ford's plans, the company will launch plug-in hybrid versions of the Escape and Lincoln MKC, along with hybrid variants of the Expedition and Navigator. Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting for LMC Automotive said it makes sense for Ford to do hybrid variants of SUVs and crossovers as they are hot sellers. 

    "They're at a critical point in their strategy, and that's trying to balance today and tomorrow. You don't want to go all in on EVs at this point because that's not going to pay the bills and keep the lights on today, but you also don't want to get behind," said Schuster.

    The return of a hybrid Escape comes at an interesting time as Ford begins to end production of the C-Max Hybrid and Energi models.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    lengnert

    I know that the tide is turning against ICE and moving to EV's etc., however it will be a long while before I buy one.  My business partner has a Volt and it is a great car, but it would not be on my list of cars to buy.  In fact, the only car that I would even consider to this day (and by consider, I mean that it may be an option) is the MKZ hybrid (I don't even know if they still offer it).  I would never consider paying a premium for a hybrid car and that is the only one in memory that sells at a commensurate MSRP to its ICE brethren.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    They never should have left the Hybrid Escape. 

    +1000

    My sister has one of the first gen Hybrid Escapes and the crap she puts that car through and it just keeps on truckin...

    William Maley
    1 hour ago, lengnert said:

    In fact, the only car that I would even consider to this day (and by consider, I mean that it may be an option) is the MKZ hybrid (I don't even know if they still offer it).

     

    They still do

    ccap41
    27 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    +1000

    My sister has one of the first gen Hybrid Escapes and the crap she puts that car through and it just keeps on truckin...

    It only lasted a year or two, didn't it? It also seemed like a weird time to get rid of a hybrid SUV. That was when SUVs were starting to boom and they just abandoned it like a bunch of jabronis. 

    smk4565

    The C-Max looks weird, they can dump that.  They do need hybrid Escape for sure, that is a no brainer, I think F150 and Expedition due to how thirsty they are have to have a hybrid, and then Explorer makes sense too.  Think of how many hybrid Explorers they can sell as police cars.

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The C-Max looks weird, they can dump that.  They do need hybrid Escape for sure, that is a no brainer, I think F150 and Expedition due to how thirsty they are have to have a hybrid, and then Explorer makes sense too.  Think of how many hybrid Explorers they can sell as police cars.

    A hybrid F150? A hybrid Expedition?  That is either brilliant or crazy.  A hybrid Explorer (especially since it is now a crossover and NOT a BOF SUV) actually makes sense.  They could use a hybrid Escape right now, if Ford wanted to do that.

