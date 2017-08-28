Ford Plans Plug-In Hybrid Escape, Hybrid Full-Size SUVs

Back in January, Ford announced they would be introducing 13 new electric and hybrid vehicles including a hybrid Mustang and plug-in hybrid version of the F-150. Automotive News has learned about four additional vehicles that will launch in 2019.

According to sources familiar with Ford's plans, the company will launch plug-in hybrid versions of the Escape and Lincoln MKC, along with hybrid variants of the Expedition and Navigator. Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting for LMC Automotive said it makes sense for Ford to do hybrid variants of SUVs and crossovers as they are hot sellers.

"They're at a critical point in their strategy, and that's trying to balance today and tomorrow. You don't want to go all in on EVs at this point because that's not going to pay the bills and keep the lights on today, but you also don't want to get behind," said Schuster.

The return of a hybrid Escape comes at an interesting time as Ford begins to end production of the C-Max Hybrid and Energi models.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)