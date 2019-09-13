Jump to content

  • Ford Recalling 335k+ 2017 Ford Explorers

      • ...Sharp seats could cut you...

    Ford is recalling 338,332 Ford Explorers across North America for an improperly formed seat frame edge. The recall covers certain 2017 model year Explorers. The seat frame edge is sharp and could cause injury if driver or passenger reaches between the center console and the seat.  Ford is aware of 31 reports of hand injuries related to this recall. Dealers will install a flocked tape and a tab on the inside edge of the power seat frame. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Recalling 3.46 Million Trucks For Brake Issues
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors announced a recall Wednesday of 3.46 million GM trucks and SUVs for a braking issue that has been linked to 113 accidents and 13 injuries.  The problem arises from a vacuum pump issue where the pump make less vacuum over time, thereby increasing the braking effort. The pump is lubricated by engine oil and can accumulate debris and oil sludge lessening the pump's effectiveness.
      The recall covered model years 2014 - 2018 of Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra and Yukon. 
      GM told the NHTSA that the pump design was only used during those years of manufacture. 
      In a smaller recall, GM is recalling 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibus with the 1.5-liter Turbo engine where an error in the engine control computer could disable the fuel injectors. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM Recalling 3.46 Million Trucks For Brake Issues
      By Drew Dowdell
      General Motors announced a recall Wednesday of 3.46 million GM trucks and SUVs for a braking issue that has been linked to 113 accidents and 13 injuries.  The problem arises from a vacuum pump issue where the pump make less vacuum over time, thereby increasing the braking effort. The pump is lubricated by engine oil and can accumulate debris and oil sludge lessening the pump's effectiveness.
      The recall covered model years 2014 - 2018 of Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra and Yukon. 
      GM told the NHTSA that the pump design was only used during those years of manufacture. 
      In a smaller recall, GM is recalling 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibus with the 1.5-liter Turbo engine where an error in the engine control computer could disable the fuel injectors. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Moody's Cuts Ford to Junk Status
      By Drew Dowdell
      Moody's Investor Service has downgraded Ford to junk status rating of Ba1, one step below investment grade.  They say that Ford's cash flow and profit margins are below expectations and are expected to remain weak for the next two years.  Outside of the financial sector, Ford is one of the top 15 issuers of corporate bonds.
      The primary cause for concern is a cash crunch brought on by a lengthy restructuring plan that includes closing factories and laying off thousands of workers. Investors are not impressed with CEO Jim Hackett's plans to ditch sedans and revive an aging lineup of SUVs and trucks. All new versions of the Ford Explorer and Ford Escape debuted this year.
      Back in July, Ford issued a disappointing profit forecast as it struggles to compete in China's slowing car market. So far S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have an investment grade of BBB on Ford, however both firms have a negative outlook on Ford's future. 
      After the Moody's announcement, Ford's shares dived 4.2 percent to $9.14.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Moody's Cuts Ford to Junk Status
      By Drew Dowdell
      Moody's Investor Service has downgraded Ford to junk status rating of Ba1, one step below investment grade.  They say that Ford's cash flow and profit margins are below expectations and are expected to remain weak for the next two years.  Outside of the financial sector, Ford is one of the top 15 issuers of corporate bonds.
      The primary cause for concern is a cash crunch brought on by a lengthy restructuring plan that includes closing factories and laying off thousands of workers. Investors are not impressed with CEO Jim Hackett's plans to ditch sedans and revive an aging lineup of SUVs and trucks. All new versions of the Ford Explorer and Ford Escape debuted this year.
      Back in July, Ford issued a disappointing profit forecast as it struggles to compete in China's slowing car market. So far S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have an investment grade of BBB on Ford, however both firms have a negative outlook on Ford's future. 
      After the Moody's announcement, Ford's shares dived 4.2 percent to $9.14.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid Mileage Rated
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Ford Explorer hybrid got its EPA ratings finally. They're an improvement over the base 2.3 liter 4-cylinder delivering 27 city, 29 highway, 28 combined for the most efficient RWD model. That is an improvement of 6 mpg for city and 4 mpg combined. The AWD model comes in a bit lower at 23 city, 26 highway, and 25 combined. Unlike the Lincoln Aviator GT, the Ford Explorer Hybrid is not a plug-in model. 
      Powered by a 3.3 liter V6 plus the electrified drive train, the Explorer hybrid has a lot more power than the 4-cylinder with 318 horsepower and 322 lb-ft of torque. It comes with the same 10-speed automatic that all Explorers come with. Compared to the 2.3 liter turbo with 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, we expect the Hybrid to feel faster and more refined due to the extra torque at the low end from the electric motor. 
      The Explorer Hybrid has more power and torque than its only direct competition, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.  The Highlander does slightly better in fuel economy, but comes up 1,500 lbs short in towing capacity, though the next generation Highland Hybrid is supposed to get 34 mpg in front-wheel drive form.
      The Explorer Hybrid is available as a Limited trim model and starts at $51,780 after delivery charge, a $3,555 increase over an equivalent Limited trim. 
       

      View full article

  • Posts

    • ykX
      Ford News: 2020 Explorer and Aviator Quality Issues Hit Ford

      By ykX · Posted

      I guess Tesla doesn't look so bad now in light of this.
    • surreal1272
      Ford News: 2020 Explorer and Aviator Quality Issues Hit Ford

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Great idea with going RWD but it means jack squat of the quality is &#036;h&#33;. Get it together Ford. 
    • surreal1272
      Cadillac News: The Non-V CT4 Revealed

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Bear in mind that “value” is a subjective term. The CLA was a sub-$30 car when it came out. By any measure, that is a value luxury car for the value luxury crowd. The GLA and A Class are playing to a similar crowd. And as I have already pointed out, Cadillac is just doing it better with this game plan.  You have a problem with context when you talk about those “people”. Oh and are we now saying that sales matter? I ask that because you offer up a different set of excuses when cars like the XT5 and the Escalade outsell their German counterparts. 
    • smk4565
      Cadillac News: The Non-V CT4 Revealed

      By smk4565 · Posted

      People complain Mercedes is overpriced and poor value, then complain that Mercedes are too cheap and too low end.  Hmm, can’t be both ways. I don’t think Cadillac needs a luxury Cruze or anything smaller than the CT4, the CT4 will probably be a sales dud even In the low $30s.  A-class will out sell it.  CT5 might do better than CTS did, I think they got the pricing right on that.   But Cadillac has no other option than to price way under the Germans.  
    • dfelt
      200 MPH plus EV, Do we care?

      By dfelt · Posted

      Yet this kind of testing would allow us to learn on how to build denser battery packs and create more efficient controllers, motors and figure out how to use capacitors that are in the super category to achieve this maybe from regen into the super capacitor to help maintain the high speed.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. bud m
      bud m
      (70 years old)
    2. Sal Collaziano
      Sal Collaziano
      (48 years old)
    3. Yukon't Wait
      Yukon't Wait
      (42 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...