2024 Ford Edge is Ending Production in April

Ford has discontinued the Edge SUV, and the last one will be out the factory doors on April 26, 2024. The union representing workers reported this information while Canada's Unifor 707 broke the news to members, stating, “As communicated by the Plant Manager, the last Edge is scheduled to be built on April 26th.”

This isn't a surprise since reports came out last year that the Edge, Escape, and Transit Connect compact could be discontinued. Ford's Transit Connect is no longer available in the U.S. market. What doesn't help the Edge is the overlap in Ford's lineup, sitting alongside the three-row Ford Explorer and off-road-focused Ford Bronco. The Edge's platform mate, the Lincoln Nautilus, was dropped for a year while an all-new Lincoln Nautilus waits in the wings to arrive in dealerships later this year.

All Edge trims except the top Ford Edge ST come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine producing 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic accelerate the Edge to 60 MPH in 6.6 seconds. The top-of-the-line Edge ST has a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, producing 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive propels the ST to 60 MPH in 5.6 seconds. Pricing of the 2024 Ford Edge starts at $39,960 for the SE and up to $48,700 for the ST.

Debuting in 2017, the current Edge went through the years with minimal changes. Other than evolving the Edge Sport to the Edge ST in 2019 and a bigger infotainment system in 2021, the majority of the interior remains the same. The recent trend in rugged-looking square-body SUVs makes the rounded and smooth Edge look dated. With the Edge now gone, reports suggest the Ontario plant that builds the Edge might be updated to produce electric vehicles (EVs). A long wheelbase version on a new platform called Edge L will live on in China.