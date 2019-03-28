Jump to content


      Ford is getting ready to introduce a new Escape for the 2020 model year on April 2nd.  The compact crossover is one of Ford's best sellers, moving as many as 308,296 units in 2017.  The growth trend has stalled though and sales dipped to around 272k units last year.  The current generation went on sale in 2013 and was facelifted for 2017, but since then, new editions of the Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Equiniox, updated Jeep Cherokee, and Toyota RAV-4 have hit the market.
      The 2020 VIN decoder shows that the current 2.5 liter 4-cylinder will not be making a return, instead replaced with the 1.5T that will carry over.  The 2.0T also remains as an upgrade.  Hybrid fans can rejoice because after a 7 year absence a hybrid will be returning to the lineup and will also be joined by a Plug-In Hybrid option like the Lincoln Corsair.  No word yet on the range of the PHEV.
      Ford is getting ready to introduce a new Escape for the 2020 model year on April 2nd.  The compact crossover is one of Ford's best sellers, moving as many as 308,296 units in 2017.  The growth trend has stalled though and sales dipped to around 272k units last year.  The current generation went on sale in 2013 and was facelifted for 2017, but since then, new editions of the Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Equiniox, updated Jeep Cherokee, and Toyota RAV-4 have hit the market.
      The 2020 VIN decoder shows that the current 2.5 liter 4-cylinder will not be making a return, instead replaced with the 1.5T that will carry over.  The 2.0T also remains as an upgrade.  Hybrid fans can rejoice because after a 7 year absence a hybrid will be returning to the lineup and will also be joined by a Plug-In Hybrid option like the Lincoln Corsair.  No word yet on the range of the PHEV.
      Ford is adding 550 workers to their Kentucky plant that builds the Navigator and Expedition in order to meet surging retail demand for the big SUVs.  Retail sales were up 35% which has netted Ford a 5.6% gain in market-share for the Expedition.  The Navigator is doing even better with a 70% increase in sales. 
      Ford has already increased line speed and split some jobs to multiple people in an attempt to increase  production. Vehicle production will be increased after the July shutdown. 
      Along with the increase in production, Ford will be starting an advertising campaign focusing on the size and spaciousness of the Expedition.  
      Ford increasing job and production in the US stands in sharp contrast to the steep cuts of over 6,000 jobs Ford announced for Europe. 

      Ford is adding 550 workers to their Kentucky plant that builds the Navigator and Expedition in order to meet surging retail demand for the big SUVs.  Retail sales were up 35% which has netted Ford a 5.6% gain in market-share for the Expedition.  The Navigator is doing even better with a 70% increase in sales. 
      Ford has already increased line speed and split some jobs to multiple people in an attempt to increase  production. Vehicle production will be increased after the July shutdown. 
      Along with the increase in production, Ford will be starting an advertising campaign focusing on the size and spaciousness of the Expedition.  
      Ford increasing job and production in the US stands in sharp contrast to the steep cuts of over 6,000 jobs Ford announced for Europe. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Plans Over 6,000 European Layoffs
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's operations in Europe books a 351€ billion loss for 2018 in contrast to a 324€ billion profit the year prior.  Already in the midst of a major restructuring, Ford has now announced job cuts in Germany and the UK.
      Ford employs roughly 24,000 people in Germany with expectations to lower that by 5,000 to 19,000 total. Most of the cuts are expected to come from voluntary redundancies and early retirement.   Ford aims to make the cuts "in the most socially responsible way possible."
      In addition to the German job loses, another 1,150 employees will lose their positions in the UK. 
      Ford has already shuttered an assembly plant in France and cut its vehicle lineup. 
      Ford's moves follow that of Honda which is closing its plant in Swindon, Nissan which is reducing output in Sunderland, Infiniti leaving Western Europe and Volkswagen laying off 7,000 workers.

      View full article

