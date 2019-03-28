Ford will exit Russia's passenger car market and focus solely on the light commercial vehicle market says a report from Bloomberg. Alligned with those moves, Ford will cease production in the country at two vehicle assembly plants. Those plants will close by the end of June 2019. Ford produces the Focus, Mondeo, Fiesta, and Ecosport in Russia.

These cuts will cause significant job losses for Russia. This move comes after Ford announced as many as 6,000 job cuts in Germany and the UK and cut jobs at a transmission factory in France.

Honda, Nissan, and BMW have all recently announced cuts or closures in European operations.

