Ford Tows Off Tesla

Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about the coming Tesla Pickup, making claims that it will be better than an F-150 and be able to tow 300,000 lbs. So far, however, Tesla's pickup truck is vaporware that can't even be seen yet.

Ford meanwhile, has been working hard on an EV version of their F-150, and unlike the Tesla truck, it can be seen. Rather than talk smack, Ford made its actions louder than words. They linked up 10 double-decker rail cars filled with 42 2019 F-150s weighing in at more than one million pounds, that's more than 1000 ft of train and trucks, and then tied that to the back of the F-150 EV prototype. And the all electric F-150 did the pull twice. Naturally, there is a disclaimer at the bottom saying that the truck is towing way more than any production truck's capacity. But if you're ever wondering if the "Built Ford Tough" slogan is true, here's your video proof of it.

Ford Plans on introducing seven electric vehicles by 2022, including an all-new EV "performance utility" with styling inspired by the Mustang for 2020 with a rumored 370 mile range. Ford has also invested $500 million into startup truck and SUV maker Rivian to gain access to Rivian's skateboard platform.