  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Tows Off Tesla

      ...F-150 EV Prototype tows more than 1 million pounds...

    Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about the coming Tesla Pickup, making claims that it will be better than an F-150 and be able to tow 300,000 lbs.  So far, however, Tesla's pickup truck is vaporware that can't even be seen yet.

    Ford meanwhile, has been working hard on an EV version of their F-150, and unlike the Tesla truck, it can be seen.  Rather than talk smack, Ford made its actions louder than words.  They linked up 10 double-decker rail cars filled with 42 2019 F-150s weighing in at more than one million pounds, that's more than 1000 ft of train and trucks,  and then tied that to the back of the F-150 EV prototype.  And the all electric F-150 did the pull twice. Naturally, there is a disclaimer at the bottom saying that the truck is towing way more than any production truck's capacity.  But if you're ever wondering if the "Built Ford Tough" slogan is true, here's your video proof of it.

    Ford Plans on introducing seven electric vehicles by 2022, including an all-new EV "performance utility" with styling inspired by the Mustang for 2020 with a rumored 370 mile range.  Ford has also invested $500 million into startup truck and SUV maker Rivian to gain access to Rivian's skateboard platform. 

    Source: Ford Media

    A Horse With No Name

    They are starting to win mad respect from me.

    You all will want me to take medicine fo4r being Bi-Polar if I actually start liking them a bit.

    balthazar

    Pretty awesome / nice Tesla smack down.

    • One thing this aptly illustrates is something I've long known via experience; the Big 4 trucks ALL can tow far more then they're rated at, rendering the bickering over which is rated to pull 500 more pounds as meaningless. Just about no one measures loads.

    • Where the hell did they get a tow strap rated for 1,250,000 lbs??

    dfelt

    WOW, Totally rocks and will Force Tesla to come up with a new Our Trucks can tow 300,000 lbs compared to the OEM Detroit brands. 1.25 million pounds of pulling power is AWESOME! :metal: 

    Totally agree with @balthazar +1 million plus %.

    Excited to see and compare the Ford to the GM and Ram Electric Pickups. Love how quiet it is.

    Will be interesting to see what battery technology they use and from whom the supplier ends up being.

    Drew Dowdell
    39 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Pretty awesome / nice Tesla smack down.

    • One thing this aptly illustrates is something I've long known via experience; the Big 4 trucks ALL can tow far more then they're rated at, rendering the bickering over which is rated to pull 500 more pounds as meaningless. Just about no one measures loads.

    • Where the hell did they get a tow strap rated for 1,250,000 lbs??

    I want to know how they stopped the thing after they got it going!

    surreal1272

    The more uses I see for EV tech in cars and now trucks, the more I smile (for more than one reason lol). Tech advancement can be a good thing and it can be a bad thing. In this case though, it is an awesome thing. Had it not been held back by the dinosaurs of old tech for so many decades, we would already be able to by an EV F150 with insane towing capabilities. 

    dfelt
    50 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I want to know how they stopped the thing after they got it going!

    Looks like they did not get going over 5mph, so I think the weight just brought it to a slow stop since there was nothing in front or behind the train in the video. Just pure weight coasting to a stop. They also did not pull it very far as there is a picture of the train cars attached to the truck and it looks like only a few hundred feet it was pulled.

    2 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    The more uses I see for EV tech in cars and now trucks, the more I smile (for more than one reason lol). Tech advancement can be a good thing and it can be a bad thing. In this case though, it is an awesome thing. Had it not been held back by the dinosaurs of old tech for so many decades, we would already be able to by an EV F150 with insane towing capabilities. 

    Imagine an Escalade or Navigator that can pull 1.25 million pounds with a Brembo brake system for stopping. :P  Or better yet the Regen of the slow down. :D 

    dfelt

    Based on this screen grab it would appear that they unhooked the truck and went to the back to pull it back the way it had come from when they pulled it empty since the truck beds are all visible.

    image.png

    Seems this is getting plenty of news time and the fact that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FORD for all 2018 and 2019 F150 and derivative trucks plus the Ranger for having inflated overstated fuel economy.

    https://arstechnica.com/cars/2019/07/ford-shows-off-electric-f-150-truck-by-towing-a-million-pounds-of-train/

    @Drew Dowdell Also based on my reading of this How do Trains stop, I am thinking they had a person on the back of the rail cars to turn the emergency wheel which would manually apply the brakes to the cars.

    https://www.quora.com/How-do-trains-stop 

    Drew Dowdell

    The weakest link in a truck drivetrain is usually the transmission.  I wonder what it is in the EV F-150.... rear differential I would imagine. 

    balthazar

    • Video stated they pulled it 1000 feet.

    • Issue with pulling 'insane weight' is obvious on numerous counts. Most states are limited to 80,000lbs total (unless with special permit). But no one wants a 1/4-ton spec truck pulling anything like that weight, and it shouldn't. BRAKES is a HUGE reason, as is structural requirements. RIght now a 3500 is in the 35,000lb range, which is already 'insane' in my book. Also not sure if certain weight classes are mandated to have air brakes- I believe so but don't know the statures off hand. The diesels are up to it, perhaps electrics are too, but the rest of the truck needs some upgrades.

    Back when 95 HP pulled 8 tons (like my '40), the trucks crawled the roads and major highways were few with light traffic. This was purely a demonstration of the strength of an electric motored truck.

    surreal1272
    21 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    • Video stated they pulled it 1000 feet.

    • Issue with pulling 'insane weight' is obvious on numerous counts. Most states are limited to 80,000lbs total (unless with special permit). But no one wants a 1/4-ton spec truck pulling anything like that weight, and it shouldn't. BRAKES is a HUGE reason, as is structural requirements. RIght now a 3500 is in the 35,000lb range, which is already 'insane' in my book. Also not sure if certain weight classes are mandated to have air brakes- I believe so but don't know the statures off hand. The diesels are up to it, perhaps electrics are too, but the rest of the truck needs some upgrades.

    Back when 95 HP pulled 8 tons (like my '40), the trucks crawled the roads and major highways were few with light traffic. This was purely a demonstration of the strength of an electric motored truck.

    I don’t think anyone would debate what you’re saying but it’s still pretty cool that the new tech is plenty capable of doing what your average truck needs to do (Still some ways to go overall but it’s getting there). 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    I don’t think anyone would debate what you’re saying but it’s still pretty cool that the new tech is plenty capable of doing what your average truck needs to do (Still some ways to go overall but it’s getting there). 

    Just imagine this truck with the XNRGI battery pack that is good for 700 miles. Road trips are covered and then some. :D 

    dfelt
    43 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I'm imagining it with a small fusion reactor… topped by a Mr Coffee machine.

    Like they say, Back to the Future! :D 

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 2,187

    Posted (edited)

    zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz..... yawn, here's something to make a man cheer

     

    surreal1272
    22 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz..... yawn, here's something to make a man cheer

     

    As usual you zzzzzzzzzzzzz by yourself. 

