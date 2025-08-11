Ford Unveils its new Universal Vehicle Platform

Today, Ford took the wraps off its breakthrough Universal Vehicle Platform, a new EV platform intended to bring a new level of affordability to electric vehicles. Ford is investing $5 billion in its Louisville, KY assembly plant and the BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan to bring this new platform to life. As part of this project, the Louisville plant will expand by 52,000 square feet and secure 2,200 jobs.

The first UVP product will be a 4-door electric pickup with a targeted base price of $30,000 and going on sale in 2027. Ford says it will have more passenger space than a Toyota RAV-4 and be faster than an Ecoboost Mustang while having a frunk and truck bed.

Ford is taking the inspiration for the Universal Vehicle Platform from the Model-T built over 100 years ago. The idea is that Ford will have one platform that supports multiple body styles. While the first vehicle is a mid-size truck, the platform is destined to support sedans, crossovers, and sports cars. The platform reduces parts by 20%, uses 25% fewer fasteners, and 4,000 fewer feet of wiring than Ford's first-gen electric SUV, the Ford Mach-E.

With this new innovation, Ford is again innovating the production line as it did with the Model-T. Instead of using a single line, Ford will move to a production tree, three parallel lines move sub-assemblies down simultaneously and then joined together mid-way through. Ford is using large, single-piece aluminum castings to allow the frond and rear of the vehicle to be assembled separately. Ford predicts that this new process will speed vehicle assembly by up to 40%. Some of that savings will be redirected to quality control for a net speed increase of 15%.

The big bet Ford is making is on new prismatic LFP batteries, built in the United States. These new batteries are cobalt-free and nickle-free, greatly increasing the sustainability of the batteries' construction. The battery pack is structural to the vehicle, giving a lower center of gravity and greater interior space.