    Ford Unveils its new Universal Vehicle Platform

      Ford's new Universal Vehicle Platform brings a new level of affordability to electric vehicles.

    Ford Universal EV Platform_1x1.gifToday, Ford took the wraps off its breakthrough Universal Vehicle Platform, a new EV platform intended to bring a new level of affordability to electric vehicles.  Ford is investing $5 billion in its Louisville, KY assembly plant and the BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan to bring this new platform to life. As part of this project, the Louisville plant will expand by 52,000 square feet and secure 2,200 jobs.

    The first UVP product will be a 4-door electric pickup with a targeted base price of $30,000 and going on sale in 2027. Ford says it will have more passenger space than a Toyota RAV-4 and be faster than an Ecoboost Mustang while having a frunk and truck bed.

    Ford is taking the inspiration for the Universal Vehicle Platform from the Model-T built over 100 years ago.  The idea is that Ford will have one platform that supports multiple body styles. While the first vehicle is a mid-size truck, the platform is destined to support sedans, crossovers, and sports cars. The platform reduces parts by 20%, uses 25% fewer fasteners, and 4,000 fewer feet of wiring than Ford's first-gen electric SUV, the Ford Mach-E.

    Ford Universal Platform Assembly Tree DiagramWith this new innovation, Ford is again innovating the production line as it did with the Model-T. Instead of using a single line, Ford will move to a production tree, three parallel lines move sub-assemblies down simultaneously and then joined together mid-way through. Ford is using large, single-piece aluminum castings to allow the frond and rear of the vehicle to be assembled separately. Ford predicts that this new process will speed vehicle assembly by up to 40%. Some of that savings will be redirected to quality control for a net speed increase of 15%.

    The big bet Ford is making is on new prismatic LFP batteries, built in the United States.  These new batteries are cobalt-free and nickle-free, greatly increasing the sustainability of the batteries' construction.  The battery pack is structural to the vehicle, giving a lower center of gravity and greater interior space. 

    Drew Dowdell

    There's so much to digest with this:
    1. This is a new way of assembling vehicles. The new production line is now a production tree with three branches that converge into one.
    2. Ford has cut a lot of weight out of the platform. 4,000 fewer feet of wiring harness, 25% less fastener. Lower weight will mean more range with less battery.
    3. LFP cells that are built in the US without cobalt or nickle.
    4. Faster production, while overall production time will drop 15%, the assembly process will drop 40%. Ford will use some of that savings to in-source some component production.
    5. 52,000 sq/ft expansion of Louisville facility.
    6. Ford claims lower total cost to own than buying a 3-year old Model-Y. (I'd like to read the fine print on this one)
    7. The way the components are assembled is now significantly more ergonomic, less twisting and bending for assembly workers. There was an audible gasp from someone in the crowd of assembly workers at the press event when the presenter said "You will never need to put a dash cluster through a door opening ever again".
    8. The platform will allow many kinds of body styles including crossovers, sedans, and sport cars. The debut vehicle will arrive in 2027 as a mid-size truck.

    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I find this exciting as Ford needs something that works and is more reliable than their ICE product line with so many recalls.

    I wish they had expanded on the architecture. No info on if it is 400V or 800V or can handle both. Lots of details still to come I guess. If they keep is slow go in charging, I do not see it doing as well. Tesla is still ove 400V tech and one would have thought they would have upgraded the Y when they did their refresh for faster charging. Kia is fast to charge to 80% than Tesla.

    Will be interesting to see how this plays out.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I find this exciting as Ford needs something that works and is more reliable than their ICE product line with so many recalls.

    I wish they had expanded on the architecture. No info on if it is 400V or 800V or can handle both. Lots of details still to come I guess. If they keep is slow go in charging, I do not see it doing as well. Tesla is still ove 400V tech and one would have thought they would have upgraded the Y when they did their refresh for faster charging. Kia is fast to charge to 80% than Tesla.

    Will be interesting to see how this plays out.

    They said during the press conference that it was going to be ultra-high speed charging. Whether that matches them to Hyundai/Kia or beyond, I don't know.... but LFP batteries are those batteries in China that can do 1000kw charging.

    smk4565

    They didn't even show a vehicle though, just said that in 2 years we'll have a pickup around $30,000.  Which probably means $30,990 plus a $1995 destination charge and you are at $33k before any options which will quickly push it to $40k.  They already have the Maverick in this same space.

    I don't see this as a "Model T" moment.  It would have to be $5k cheaper than the Maverick to get people to really start buying EV's en masse.  And where do they go with this, the Chinese already make midsize EV pickups for $25,000, so you can't see it overseas because the Chinese will win on price.  

    The Model T had years where it sold over a million units.  If Ford wants their new age Model T, then the vehicle has to be so good at such a price that you can't pass it up for a Rav4 or CRV.  This will be like the Equinox EV that was going to be $30k, but ended up more like $35k base and $40k for most of the ones at dealers and when the tax credit goes away sales will dry up.

    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    They didn't even show a vehicle though, just said that in 2 years we'll have a pickup around $30,000.  Which probably means $30,990 plus a $1995 destination charge and you are at $33k before any options which will quickly push it to $40k.  They already have the Maverick in this same space.

    I don't see this as a "Model T" moment.  It would have to be $5k cheaper than the Maverick to get people to really start buying EV's en masse.  And where do they go with this, the Chinese already make midsize EV pickups for $25,000, so you can't see it overseas because the Chinese will win on price.  

    The Model T had years where it sold over a million units.  If Ford wants their new age Model T, then the vehicle has to be so good at such a price that you can't pass it up for a Rav4 or CRV.  This will be like the Equinox EV that was going to be $30k, but ended up more like $35k base and $40k for most of the ones at dealers and when the tax credit goes away sales will dry up.

    Something that Tesla did with #1, #2 , and  #4 on that list a decade ago.  Something that GM is doing with #8 on that list with the Ultium platform as it was once called.  

    Something that Ford should have done from the very beginning when they came out with the Mach-E.  Tesla and SandY Monroe were tooting that for the Model 3.  I guess FoMoCo had to get the Mach-E out as fast as possible then though.  

    Dont get me wrong, I fully agree with your post 100%. 

    I was about to say better late than never, but I think with this Presidential administration, Ford will probably not survive Trump's presidency.  Nor Stellantis in the US.  And Im very iffy if GM survives too if the current tariff situation on Canadian steel and aluminium stays on.  Sad to say.   

     

     

     

    ccap41
    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    They didn't even show a vehicle though, just said that in 2 years we'll have a pickup around $30,000.  Which probably means $30,990 plus a $1995 destination charge and you are at $33k before any options which will quickly push it to $40k.  They already have the Maverick in this same space.

    The mid-size claim is larger than a compact Maverick though. We will see what actually come out, but a larger vehicle for Maverick money is enticing.

     

    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I don't see this as a "Model T" moment.

    Did you miss the whole "a whole new way to assemble a vehicle" part? That literally was what made the Model T so well known, a new way to assemble a vehicle.

    12 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Ford will probably not survive Trump's presidency.  Nor Stellantis in the US.  And Im very iffy if GM survives too if the current tariff situation on Canadian steel and aluminium stays on.  Sad to say. 

    You genuinely believe all three will be bankrupt by 2029? 

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    You genuinely believe all three will be bankrupt by 2029? 

     And you really believe that he will relinquish his office in 2028?

    But you did ask me a question.

    GM profit down 35% in Q2 of 2025. Net profit so far in Q2 is 1.9 billion from 47 billion revenue.

    https://gmauthority.com/blog/2025/07/gm-q2-2025-earnings-revenue-income-profit/#:~:text=GM Q2 2025 earnings are,1.8 percent drop in revenue.

     

    And tariffs havent really been activated fully. And Trump keeps on redacting and modifying because his admin actually does know the damage being done.  But GM is really hurtin' not even a full year into Trump's presidency JUST as the Ultium EV collection has been taking off for GM.  GM needs ALL their profits to engineer Ultium 2.0 and to better combat a possible Chinese onslaught in North America and of course all over the world.  There are Chinese EVs in the Mexican market. Not yet in Canada as our politicians are keeping hope alive as to still salvage a partnership with the US.  But that hope is diminishing.  Canada has gone elsewhere for economic partnerships and the last bastion of a US/Canada partnership IS in the automotive industry.  And the ONLY reason why Canada hasnt jumped ship in that industry just yet is because we do not fully trust China.  But its truly sad to be putting  not trusting the US in the same breath as not trusting China...

    So yeah...GM is on shaky ground for 2029.  Bankrupt in 2029?  Not quite but not far off if current trends are keeping the line. 

    The Trump regime has become an autocracy. Not a dictatorship. There is a difference. One that the civilians have allowed and not by force. I wonder what WILL happen in 2028?  You think the constitution will be honoured?   In many areas it hasnt...  

     

     

    ccap41
    Just now, oldshurst442 said:

    And you really believe that he will relinquish his office in 2028?

    Trump? No, I do not think he will serve a 3rd term. That is absurd. That better not happen.

    oldshurst442
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Trump? No, I do not think he will serve a 3rd term. That is absurd. That better not happen.

     Will it happen or wont it happen?

    Only Trump, his kids and his administration truly know the answer to that future.  

     

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

     Will it happen or wont it happen?

    Only Trump, his kids and his administration truly know the answer to that future.  

     

    I firmly believe that will not happen, as it shouldn't. 

    smk4565
    18 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    Dont get me wrong, I fully agree with your post 100%. 

    I was about to say better late than never, but I think with this Presidential administration, Ford will probably not survive Trump's presidency.  Nor Stellantis in the US.  And Im very iffy if GM survives too if the current tariff situation on Canadian steel and aluminium stays on.  Sad to say.   

     

    Stellantis is in trouble for sure since they have a lot of imports and their product line already isn't great.  And they can bring back the Hemi, but it makes 360 hp in 5.7 liter trim, there are 4 cylinders nearing that now.  And the 6.4 Hemi is 470 hp, it is less than the Hurricane high output and is thirstier.  The Durango is older than dirt, that just has dwindling sales.  V8 in the Charger won't really sell any better than the 6 and the new Charger is $52k base with destination charge, with options probably $55-60k, I don't see that selling well.  Hornet is gone for 2026, Pacifica is old, Alfa and Maserati are dated and undesirable and will be hit with tariffs to make it even worse.

    Ford will survive on F150, Transit and commercial business.  They make money there.  Lincoln is losing Corsair, the Nautilus is from China so tariffs with shut that down.  Bronco Sport and Maverick from Mexico, tariffs are making those not so cheap anymore. I think a sales decline is looming for Ford.

    The universal platform maybe saves the Mustang, because the Mustang sales are in the toilet, I don't see how they keep justifying a vehicle with low volume that doesn't have a platform share.

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I firmly believe that will not happen, as it shouldn't. 

    As it shouldn't.

    2 terms.  No more.   Yup. Your constitution and your legislative, executive and judicial branches as defined by your constitution are all rock solid.  He hasnt, nor does he now and he wont in the future try to over power it in any way shape or form.  

    Yup.  2 terms. Without any incident or issue. Wont cry any fowl. Wont cling unto power. Will not abuse his powers. Will not do anything but concede.

    If you say so and hopefully the people defending the constitution in all facets of everybody will also uphold the constitution...

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     And you really believe that he will relinquish his office in 2028?

    But you did ask me a question.

    GM profit down 35% in Q2 of 2025. Net profit so far in Q2 is 1.9 billion from 47 billion revenue.

    https://gmauthority.com/blog/2025/07/gm-q2-2025-earnings-revenue-income-profit/#:~:text=GM Q2 2025 earnings are,1.8 percent drop in revenue.

     

    And tariffs havent really been activated fully. And Trump keeps on redacting and modifying because his admin actually does know the damage being done.  But GM is really hurtin' not even a full year into Trump's presidency JUST as the Ultium EV collection has been taking off for GM.  GM needs ALL their profits to engineer Ultium 2.0 and to better combat a possible Chinese onslaught in North America and of course all over the world.  There are Chinese EVs in the Mexican market. Not yet in Canada as our politicians are keeping hope alive as to still salvage a partnership with the US.  But that hope is diminishing.  Canada has gone elsewhere for economic partnerships and the last bastion of a US/Canada partnership IS in the automotive industry.  And the ONLY reason why Canada hasnt jumped ship in that industry just yet is because we do not fully trust China.  But its truly sad to be putting  not trusting the US in the same breath as not trusting China...

    So yeah...GM is on shaky ground for 2029.  Bankrupt in 2029?  Not quite but not far off if current trends are keeping the line. 

    The Trump regime has become an autocracy. Not a dictatorship. There is a difference. One that the civilians have allowed and not by force. I wonder what WILL happen in 2028?  You think the constitution will be honoured?   In many areas it hasnt...  

     

     

    Stellantis could have sales drop 60% and they won't axe a single brand.  Somehow these companies will get loans, investors or government bail out to stay alive.  I don't t think Stellantis or Ford would go bankrupt, unless it is like what GM did in 2009, and it would allow them to cut the company in half.  Ford would basically build only pick up trucks and commercial vans.  Stellanis would be Jeep, Ram and Peugeot with rebadged versions as Opel and Vauxhaull depending on country.

    GM will be smaller too, they'll get driven out of China and South America mostly.

    The Chinese onslaught is coming and these guys (and Trump's  government) are not ready.  BYD just showed  the Yangwang U9 Track Edition, it has 2,976 horsepower and costs the same as a Corvette ZR1.   Dodge can bring back the Hellcat all they want, it is 2,000 hp less than a Chinese car.  And China already makes an EV midsize pickup the size of a Ridgeline and it is $25,000.   Legacy auto better innovate fast.

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Stellantis could have sales drop 60% and they won't axe a single brand.  Somehow these companies will get loans, investors or government bail out to stay alive.  I don't t think Stellantis or Ford would go bankrupt, unless it is like what GM did in 2009, and it would allow them to cut the company in half.  Ford would basically build only pick up trucks and commercial vans.  Stellanis would be Jeep, Ram and Peugeot with rebadged versions as Opel and Vauxhaull depending on country.

    GM will be smaller too, they'll get driven out of China and South America mostly.

    The Chinese onslaught is coming and these guys (and Trump's  government) are not ready.  BYD just showed  the Yangwang U9 Track Edition, it has 2,976 horsepower and costs the same as a Corvette ZR1.   Dodge can bring back the Hellcat all they want, it is 2,000 hp less than a Chinese car.  And China already makes an EV midsize pickup the size of a Ridgeline and it is $25,000.   Legacy auto better innovate fast.

     

    As I sees it, Ford, even though in Europe, Ford is considered to be more or less a Euro company, will have a hard time selling its cars there. Trump has tried to hurt Europe with tariffs and Europeans will boycott Ford with that. Its not as if European car makers do not exist.  

    GM is not even in the European car market.

    China?  Forget about how the Chinese population favours their own car makers, GM and Ford as of now, 2025, are BEHIND in EV tech.  Im not sure about quality and reliability, but in tech, way behind.  GM and Ford will never sell EVs to be profitable in China.  Those days when GM made money hands over fists in China are loooooong gone.  Ford entered that market way to late. 

    Stellantis is European.  

    China has flooded the world with affordable EVs. People in South America, unless these people are drug lord cartel people, Hummer EVs are not bread and butter for GM.  In South America, Chinese EVs will rule the roost.  If they are not already. 

    Which leaves Stellantis, Ford and GM strictly a North American market to sell to.  

    Tariffs are making the bread and butter vehicles out of reach for the average American to buy, so I do not see Ford and GM selling tons of cars in our market either.  Many Americans are upside down on their car loans at least 4 cars in. Meaning, their car loans have been rolled unto their new car purchase 4 new cars ago... 

    The economy will bust soon. How soon?  Will it be 2029 soon?   Yeah!  Quite possible!!! 

    Remember, the world has largely agreed to go gasoline free for pedestrian vehicles by the earliest 2035. 2040?  GM has pleaded by 2035.  It does not matter if Trump rescinds this in the US.  THE WORLD has decided that in THEIR countries, a whole bunch of them, will cease the sale of new EVs by 2035. 2040?   Just around the corner...   

    Like you said...Hellcat powered anything wont do shyte even in the US... 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    smk4565

    There is no need for an EV mandate or regulation saying no ICE after 2035 or 2040 or whatever date.  

    What will happen is China will build a Rav4 like crossover that is more reliable than a Rav4, costs less to maintain, has a longer warranty, has more horsepower, smoother and quieter motor due to being EV and it will cost $10,000 less than a Rav4.   And at that point, no one will want a gas Rav4 and ICE dies for mass market cars.   Some sports cars and enthusiasts cars will have ICE engines, long haul trucks will probably be diesel.  There are use cases where gas or diesel make sense, but it might be 10-20% of the market.

    oldshurst442
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    There is no need for an EV mandate or regulation saying no ICE after 2035 or 2040 or whatever date.  

    What will happen is China will build a Rav4 like crossover that is more reliable than a Rav4, costs less to maintain, has a longer warranty, has more horsepower, smoother and quieter motor due to being EV and it will cost $10,000 less than a Rav4.   And at that point, no one will want a gas Rav4 and ICE dies for mass market cars.   Some sports cars and enthusiasts cars will have ICE engines, long haul trucks will probably be diesel.  There are use cases where gas or diesel make sense, but it might be 10-20% of the market.

     I agree. And I understand what you wrote about no mandate needed.  EVs will turn that tipping point in due time. Shortly. And like you said, Chinese EVs will be the ones to do it. 

    I included that tidbit ONLY because most Americans STILL cant get off the oil addiction they have.  GM has mentioned that they are going along with the 2035 timeline.  But since Trump has alienated America from its allies, GM will try to delay 2035.  Like Dodge though, V8s and turbocharged lawn mower sized engines in CUVs will only get you so much.  The rest of the world is strumming along with the 2035-2040 timeline regardless what the Chinese automotive industry is doing.  I used 2035 as a visual as that is only 9 years away...    Dodge announcing the Durango only gets V8 offerings and is ditching the 6 cylinder offerings, and some Americans declare a win for the internal combustion engine...missing the real problems for the American automotive industry.  

    Like you said, but with my angle, 2035 is a short 9 years away to stress a point.  What you said about no mandate needed as EVs will tip the point probably before 2035.  But in America, your folk lack critical thinking skills and do not realize what you said, thinking that  a Hellcat powered 15 year old SUV is a saviour for the internal combustion engine and everything else is misinformation.  

     

    A Horse With No Name
    21 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    The mid-size claim is larger than a compact Maverick though. We will see what actually come out, but a larger vehicle for Maverick money is enticing.

     

    Did you miss the whole "a whole new way to assemble a vehicle" part? That literally was what made the Model T so well known, a new way to assemble a vehicle.

    You genuinely believe all three will be bankrupt by 2029? 

    Not by 2029 but I am not sure that this isn't a giant Hail Mary by Ford. 

    That being said, my current ranger is pushing 118,000 trouble free miles on the odometer, it has been to like 25 or 30 states and hauled everything imaginable. Its done everything I have asked of it with efficiency and grace and amazingly, is probably one of my favorite ever vehicles. 

    Would Love, love, love to see Ford succeed with this. It might win my cynical a$$ back into a Ford Dealership to buy another Ford product, my political feelings about things non withstanding. 

    13 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     I agree. And I understand what you wrote about no mandate needed.  EVs will turn that tipping point in due time. Shortly. And like you said, Chinese EVs will be the ones to do it. 

    I included that tidbit ONLY because most Americans STILL cant get off the oil addiction they have.  GM has mentioned that they are going along with the 2035 timeline.  But since Trump has alienated America from its allies, GM will try to delay 2035.  Like Dodge though, V8s and turbocharged lawn mower sized engines in CUVs will only get you so much.  The rest of the world is strumming along with the 2035-2040 timeline regardless what the Chinese automotive industry is doing.  I used 2035 as a visual as that is only 9 years away...    Dodge announcing the Durango only gets V8 offerings and is ditching the 6 cylinder offerings, and some Americans declare a win for the internal combustion engine...missing the real problems for the American automotive industry.  

    Like you said, but with my angle, 2035 is a short 9 years away to stress a point.  What you said about no mandate needed as EVs will tip the point probably before 2035.  But in America, your folk lack critical thinking skills and do not realize what you said, thinking that  a Hellcat powered 15 year old SUV is a saviour for the internal combustion engine and everything else is misinformation.  

     

    America is a dying empire and this is reflected in the vehicles it produces. just like the 50's and 60's were a time of growth, and THAT was reflected in the vehicles we built then.

    16 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    As it shouldn't.

    2 terms.  No more.   Yup. Your constitution and your legislative, executive and judicial branches as defined by your constitution are all rock solid.  He hasnt, nor does he now and he wont in the future try to over power it in any way shape or form.  

    Yup.  2 terms. Without any incident or issue. Wont cry any fowl. Wont cling unto power. Will not abuse his powers. Will not do anything but concede.

    If you say so and hopefully the people defending the constitution in all facets of everybody will also uphold the constitution...

    Without getting political, we have been moving away from the rule of law, working together,working towards the future, and moving forward for a few decades now. Its not just one orange man, its the system. 

    Oddly enough the Ranger is popular in South America, I could see buying another one if I become an expat elsewhere. 

    A Horse With No Name
    15 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

     

    The economy will bust soon. How soon?  Will it be 2029 soon?   Yeah!  Quite possible!!! 

    Its busting now in seemingly permanent ways. The Chinese built ports and made deals with Brazil and Argentina for things like soybeans and other crops after the first Trump administration.  It was easy for them to pivot, destroying red states who rely on this, just like China is also boycotting Kentucky Bourbon, as well as the Europeans, Africans, South Americans, etc. 

    BRICS has 35% of the worlds production and over 50% of the worlds population. Countries are looking to India and China rather than the US, and increasingly, The EU. Look for the G7 to lose share proportionally. The G7 I think is like 25% of worlds economic share, so BRICS is already larger. 

    Getting back to Ford, they will be fighting a ten year headwind when they finally get products with this new platform fully online about 2029. China has a solid ten year plus head start in terms of EV, and the BRICS advantage matters because BRICS countries have a built in desire to buy from China. 

    Plus, the move away from the dollar is a stated goal of BRICS, and fewer and fewer reserves worldwide are kept in the dollar all of the time.  Selling Chinese cars with a non dollar currency exchange is an easy way to de dollarize for big ticket items. 

    When i was in Mexico, I saw 5 (five) Harley Davidson motorcycles on the streets, and thousands and thousands of Chinese motorcycles. 

    The advantage of scale that China will have will be interesting to watch. I obviously am just some dude in Ohio with a "pink Carnation and a pickup truck" as the song says.  But we are getting closer to the day the music dies for legacy car makers. 

    Music video with the song, and 1950's American cars, at a time when American cars really were relevant. 

    Good day, folks. 

    ...and meanwhile, Xi is not returning Trumps phone calls, this should tell you all you need to know about American decline and what's going on. 

    A Horse With No Name
    20 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Trump? No, I do not think he will serve a 3rd term. That is absurd. That better not happen.

    His party and the forces that put him there will still be in power though. He has obvious dementia just like Biden. Trump's father lived to like 92 but had extremely severe dementia. I don't expect much good from the white house for awhile, if ever. 

     

    More on the truck. Lots of claims by Ford, we will see what happens. But a nice video summing this up. 

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    His party and the forces that put him there will still be in power though. He has obvious dementia just like Biden. Trump's father lived to like 92 but had extremely severe dementia. I don't expect much good from the white house for awhile, if ever. 

    The US needs a political revolution. The whole system and mostly the people in it all need to be re-done. I know there's no realistic way for something like this to happen, but it needs to happen. Both parties are so extreme in their viewpoints that 90% of the population stands in the middle. A third or even fourth party needs to be recognized, for starters. 

    A Horse With No Name
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The US needs a political revolution. The whole system and mostly the people in it all need to be re-done. I know there's no realistic way for something like this to happen, but it needs to happen. Both parties are so extreme in their viewpoints that 90% of the population stands in the middle. A third or even fourth party needs to be recognized, for starters. 

    When we have this revolution I will be the countries number one supporter and wear red, white and blue every day for the rest of my life. I am just as disgusted with a ton of the dems as I am with the republicans.  I think the US needs to stop thinking like an empire and take care of our people here. 

    ccap41
    16 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I am just as disgusted with a ton of the dems as I am with the republicans.

    Perfectly worded. 

    I also agree completely with the rest of your comment, just wanted to highlight this line in particular. 

    Drew Dowdell
    On 8/11/2025 at 7:06 PM, smk4565 said:

    They didn't even show a vehicle though, just said that in 2 years we'll have a pickup around $30,000.  Which probably means $30,990 plus a $1995 destination charge and you are at $33k before any options which will quickly push it to $40k.  They already have the Maverick in this same space.

     

    This is Ranger sized. Purely a guess, but I'm thinking we'll see the debut of the truck by April.

     

    On 8/11/2025 at 7:06 PM, smk4565 said:

    I don't see this as a "Model T" moment.

    The Model T moment is the reinvention of the production line. A 40% reduction in build time is huge.

    On 8/11/2025 at 7:06 PM, smk4565 said:

    It would have to be $5k cheaper than the Maverick to get people to really start buying EV's en masse.

    Why? People are switching to Equinox EVs en masse and it isn't even that great. A base 'Nox EV is $33.6k before incentives and it's the best selling non-Tesla. Prologue is higher and sells great too.  The "Ranchero" EV truck would be the only one in the segment at that price. The Scout and the Rivian are more than double.

    On 8/11/2025 at 7:06 PM, smk4565 said:

    If Ford wants their new age Model T, then the vehicle has to be so good at such a price that you can't pass it up for a Rav4 or CRV.

    It's going to be a RAV-4 sized interior with a lockable bed and frunk, at a price lower than a RAV-4. There will be waiting lists for the first few years.

    Drew Dowdell
    18 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Dodge announcing the Durango only gets V8 offerings and is ditching the 6 cylinder offerings, and some Americans declare a win for the internal combustion engine...missing the real problems for the American automotive industry.  

    This is a last hurrah sort of thing.  The Durango was supposed to have gone out of production 5 years ago, but Stellantis has been in such turmoil they never build a replacement. They could make short work of it by doing a re-body of the Grand Cherokee L and making it more street-sport than off-road. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    The US needs a political revolution. The whole system and mostly the people in it all need to be re-done. I know there's no realistic way for something like this to happen, but it needs to happen. Both parties are so extreme in their viewpoints that 90% of the population stands in the middle. A third or even fourth party needs to be recognized, for starters. 

    We could do it with one simple change to the constitution, all other changes would flow from that. We need an amendment for ranked choice voting required in every election, even dog-catcher. Also the elimination of the primary elections.

    This will do several things. 

    1. It will stop extremist from both sides getting elected unless a true majority of the voters want it. The primary system is the primary cause of the extremism we've been seeing.  Only the lunatics can make it through their party's primaries and the sane, sober "boring" people don't get soundbites or traction.

    2. It opens up the door for 3rd parties to make a real go of it. Ranked choice, even in just the general election, would likely have changed the outcome of 2016 and 2024. 

    Once the sane people are back in charge, we could look at things like breaking up monopolies/oligarchies and retiring the Electoral College.

    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    We need an amendment for ranked choice voting required in every election, even dog-catcher.

    I'm sorry, but can you dumb this down even more for me? I feel like I understood the rest of what you said, but this line goes over my head. 

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I'm sorry, but can you dumb this down even more for me? I feel like I understood the rest of what you said, but this line goes over my head. 

    Right now, states and even cities can institute Ranked Choice voting, but it might only be for certain elections.  Zohran won the primary for NYC mayor partially because of RCV.   But that's only NYC. State level elections are the traditional sort, you pick between two parties or you throw away your vote on a 3rd party. 

    In the general election in NYC in the fall, voters are going to get to choose between 4 candidates, the current Mayor Adams (running as an independent this time), former governor Cuomo (was running for the democratic nomination, lost to Zohran, now running as an independent), Zorhan Mamdami who won the RCV democratic primary, and a no-name republican nutjob who will lose.

    My position is that all elections, whether for president or dog-catcher, need to be ranked choice and every race should have a box for "none of the above". 

    If I interpreted your question wrong and you don't understand how RCV works, Balletopedia has an explainer and video on ranked choice voting

    G. David Felt
    6 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    When we have this revolution I will be the countries number one supporter and wear red, white and blue every day for the rest of my life. I am just as disgusted with a ton of the dems as I am with the republicans.  I think the US needs to stop thinking like an empire and take care of our people here. 

    Both Parties have FAILED America. They both agreed to taxation on Social Security in the 70's when it had none and was solvent. They both agreed to allow borrowing against the SS money to give to the 1% of Defense spending.

    Yet the BIGGEST FAILURE of both parties is the decades they had to clearly put in place a better way forward for immigrants to come to this country, work hard, pay taxes and get to being an honest citizen.

    End result is that both Republicans and Democrats have failed this country in more ways than one and should have to pay for their wasteful ways.

    The American auto industry is at a cross roads that will determine if they live to 2030 or not.

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    This is Ranger sized. Purely a guess, but I'm thinking we'll see the debut of the truck by April.

     

    The Model T moment is the reinvention of the production line. A 40% reduction in build time is huge.

    Why? People are switching to Equinox EVs en masse and it isn't even that great. A base 'Nox EV is $33.6k before incentives and it's the best selling non-Tesla. Prologue is higher and sells great too.  The "Ranchero" EV truck would be the only one in the segment at that price. The Scout and the Rivian are more than double.

    It's going to be a RAV-4 sized interior with a lockable bed and frunk, at a price lower than a RAV-4. There will be waiting lists for the first few years.

    I get they are using the Tesla idea to build 3 modules then snap them together, saving time and saving on wiring harnesses, etc.  But I don't think they are really coming out with any super affordable vehicle, they say $30k, but the F150 Lightning was going to be $39,995 and it ended up like $60k.  

    The ICE Equinox for the first half of the year sold 130,000 and the EV sold 28,000.  Losing that $7500 credit for sure will hurt sales and that EV will be a weak seller for a mass market vehicle.

    Ford Ranger sold 33,000, Maverick sold 86,000 for the first half of the year.   Even if this new EV truck sells half as many it is 120,000 sales, most of which will probably just be stolen internally off other Fords.  And the Escape starts at $30k and sells 130k units now, they are just swapping product.

    What the Ranchero won't have is Rav4 build quality, Rav4 reliability or Rav4 resale value.  Ford just announced their 96th recall of the year, there is zero quality control at this company.  My work vehicle has 3 recalls on it right now, the left front door has needed replaced for a year because the door checks are faulty and pull out the spot welds, but they don't have doors to replace it. Same thing for a coworker of mine.

    What the universal EV may do however is give a 2nd life to an electric Escape and Explorer and the Mustang can move to this platform because there is no way the bean counters will be able to justify spending money on a new Mustang.

    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I get they are using the Tesla idea to build 3 modules then snap them together, saving time and saving on wiring harnesses, etc.  But I don't think they are really coming out with any super affordable vehicle, they say $30k, but the F150 Lightning was going to be $39,995 and it ended up like $60k.  

    The ICE Equinox for the first half of the year sold 130,000 and the EV sold 28,000.  Losing that $7500 credit for sure will hurt sales and that EV will be a weak seller for a mass market vehicle.

    Ford Ranger sold 33,000, Maverick sold 86,000 for the first half of the year.   Even if this new EV truck sells half as many it is 120,000 sales, most of which will probably just be stolen internally off other Fords.  And the Escape starts at $30k and sells 130k units now, they are just swapping product.

    What the Ranchero won't have is Rav4 build quality, Rav4 reliability or Rav4 resale value.  Ford just announced their 96th recall of the year, there is zero quality control at this company.  My work vehicle has 3 recalls on it right now, the left front door has needed replaced for a year because the door checks are faulty and pull out the spot welds, but they don't have doors to replace it. Same thing for a coworker of mine.

    What the universal EV may do however is give a 2nd life to an electric Escape and Explorer and the Mustang can move to this platform because there is no way the bean counters will be able to justify spending money on a new Mustang.

    Many other news stories say this is a true compact EV pickup truck that is to be named Ranchero.

    Everything we know about the 2027 Ford Ranchero EV

    Ford’s Next EV Pickup Might Bring Back the Ranchero — And It’s Not Just Nostalgia

    RANCHERO Trademark of Ford Motor Company. Application Number: 019228685 :: Trademark Elite Trademarks

    https://fordauthority.com/2025/08/ford-ev-pickup-could-be-called-ranchero/

    Seems that the Ranchero Trademark is to cover a Ranchero Pickup, Ranchero SUV and Ranchero Car. Very interesting indeed!

    Also good info, but these folks say it will be a 400V system only which is bummer.

     

    smk4565
    2 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Many other news stories say this is a true compact EV pickup truck that is to be named Ranchero.

    Everything we know about the 2027 Ford Ranchero EV

    Ford’s Next EV Pickup Might Bring Back the Ranchero — And It’s Not Just Nostalgia

    RANCHERO Trademark of Ford Motor Company. Application Number: 019228685 :: Trademark Elite Trademarks

    https://fordauthority.com/2025/08/ford-ev-pickup-could-be-called-ranchero/

    Seems that the Ranchero Trademark is to cover a Ranchero Pickup, Ranchero SUV and Ranchero Car. Very interesting indeed!

    Yeah they are making an EV Hyundai Santa Cruze.  The Santra Cruze starts at $29,500 and they are on pace to sell about 29,000 of them this year.  And that with a gas powertrain that buyers tend to prefer over EV.   This isn't a big volume segment and I imagine Ford is just going to cut into Maverick sales.

    What Ford should have done is said we are building a Rav4/Model Y competitor and it will be under $30k.  Those are the 2 best selling vehicles in the world, they should have gone right after them and taken their sales.

    2 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Let's just hope this is not another Edsel Moment!

    200.gif

    It won't be that bad.  It won't bomb so hard, but also 60 years later people remember the Edsel.  25 years from now no one will remember the Ranchero, much like no one really remembers the Subaru Baja outside of a small cult following.

    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Yeah they are making an EV Hyundai Santa Cruze.  The Santra Cruze starts at $29,500 and they are on pace to sell about 29,000 of them this year.  And that with a gas powertrain that buyers tend to prefer over EV.   This isn't a big volume segment and I imagine Ford is just going to cut into Maverick sales.

    What Ford should have done is said we are building a Rav4/Model Y competitor and it will be under $30k.  Those are the 2 best selling vehicles in the world, they should have gone right after them and taken their sales.

    It won't be that bad.  It won't bomb so hard, but also 60 years later people remember the Edsel.  25 years from now no one will remember the Ranchero, much like no one really remembers the Subaru Baja outside of a small cult following.

    Will be interesting to see how things play out. A compact 2 or 4 door EV pickup is perfect for inner city owners and especially for suburban folks that want to run to Lowe's or Home Depot to get stuff for the house and not have all the maintenance of an ICE mid or full size pickup. 

    Hyundai has their Santa Cruze EV pickup coming towards the end of this year unless they delay it. It seems the EV Pickup based on the Kia EV9 might also get delayed and Genesis with their Escalade competitor GV90 EV SUV in normal and extended length might also get delayed due to stupidity in DC.

    As such, I think we are headed into some hard times ahead due to inflation caused by Tariffs as well as the massive lay off's due to over hiring in the tech sector.

    Will be very interesting to see how this plays out, sadly American Auto industry is not going to be what it has been nor is the Japanese auto industry as both are way behind where China and Korea are at with their 800V EV portfolio.

    Based on sales this year, American, Japanese and European auto companies are seeing massive decline in auto sales in China where Chinese and Korean auto sales are booming.

    Incompetent leadership stuck in the 50's and 60's led by IQ73 is going to hurt America big time!

    Course while there is plenty of stories about Donald Trump being tested in his high school years at the military acadamy with an IQ of 73, nothing to validate if the stories are true or not other than to point out his own extreme nature of proving that he thinks he is the smartest person ever as president.

    End result is no matter how smart or dumb he may actually be, he is destroying America and the auto industry along with hurting the tech sector. A global economy will not be stopped and at this point, there is no going back to Empire building years.

    smk4565
    17 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Incompetent leadership stuck in the 50's and 60's led by IQ73 is going to hurt America big time!

     

    Probably could be named IQ-47.

    A Horse With No Name
    On 8/13/2025 at 2:48 PM, Drew Dowdell said:

    We could do it with one simple change to the constitution, all other changes would flow from that. We need an amendment for ranked choice voting required in every election, even dog-catcher. Also the elimination of the primary elections.

    This will do several things. 

    1. It will stop extremist from both sides getting elected unless a true majority of the voters want it. The primary system is the primary cause of the extremism we've been seeing.  Only the lunatics can make it through their party's primaries and the sane, sober "boring" people don't get soundbites or traction.

    2. It opens up the door for 3rd parties to make a real go of it. Ranked choice, even in just the general election, would likely have changed the outcome of 2016 and 2024. 

    Once the sane people are back in charge, we could look at things like breaking up monopolies/oligarchies and retiring the Electoral College.

    I like the way you think. 

     

    Chris

    Another perspective on the Ford EV strategy

     

