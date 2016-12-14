  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Ford's Kansas City Plant To Take A Week Off In January

    By William Maley

      • Ford's Kansas City plant will be taking the first week of the new year off

    Ford will be idling the Kansas City assembly plant for a week next month to cut down on truck and van inventory. Automotive News reports the downtime will take place from January 2nd to 9th. A spokeswoman said the downtime would be used to performance plant maintenance. 

    At the moment, Ford has an 85-day inventory of F-Series trucks and 108-day inventory of Transit vans. 

    Ford had recently idled Kansas City back in October for a week. It was one of four plants that saw extended downtime this year.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

     

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback


    surreal1272

    So GM is not the only one with excess inventory issues and this is the second time in two months that there have been work stoppages, as it relates to the F Series. Time to sit back and enjoy some popcorn.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    53 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    So GM is not the only one with excess inventory issues and this is the second time in two months that there have been work stoppages, as it relates to the F Series. Time to sit back and enjoy some popcorn.

    I'm thinking this next stoppage aside from cutting down inventory is also to get the plant ready for 2018 F-150 refresh. We know there are some new engines (a diesel being one) along with some exterior changes. 

    That's my guess.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    45 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    I'm thinking this next stoppage aside from cutting down inventory is also to get the plant ready for 2018 F-150 refresh. We know there are some new engines (a diesel being one) along with some exterior changes. 

    That's my guess.

    That's always a possibility but their long stays on the lots seem to suggest and oversupply problem, much like GM. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Wings4Life

    1 factory, 1 week, and not a bad amount of time on the lots for a model that is about to get a refresh.

     

    GM can learn something here, as most of their new sedans are on that list of 5 or 6 factories, most of which are closing for 3 weeks, all of which are on lots far longer.

     

     

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    This is twice in two months, in the case of the best selling F-150 (it was several weeks the first time) but I guess if one has to make excuses, that's how it will always be. 

     

    Lets see which is more surprising here. Declining sedan sales (which is affecting all makes) that lead to shut downs?

     

    or

     

    Shut down(s) (x2 now in two months) on the best selling truck in the country?

     

     

    Edited by surreal1272
    -2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Wings4Life

    F-150 builds in large quantities across several factories. Factory adjustments happen all the time and always will.  In this particular case, I am thinking they spiked up volumes to fill some voids as SD got up to speed.

     

    That is all a far cry from a GM 8 year high and glut in product affecting so many plants......all at the same time.....mostly on newer products.

    Blind fanboys seeking some kind of common ground here is a laugh.  

    GM will be fine, but honestly, they have a whole months worth of excess product to try to move as we enter 2017.  I am very curious how they will do so.

    Edited by Wings4Life
    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    13 hours ago, Wings4Life said:

    F-150 builds in large quantities across several factories. Factory adjustments happen all the time and always will.  In this particular case, I am thinking they spiked up volumes to fill some voids as SD got up to speed.

     

    That is all a far cry from a GM 8 year high and glut in product affecting so many plants......all at the same time.....mostly on newer products.

    Blind fanboys seeking some kind of common ground here is a laugh.  

    GM will be fine, but honestly, they have a whole months worth of excess product to try to move as we enter 2017.  I am very curious how they will do so.

    Again, as long as you have an excuse here while you freely criticize the competition for the EXACT same thing, that's perfectly okay. 

     

    You also may may want to watch who you call a blind fanboy given those very excuses. Something about a pot and a kettle comes to mind. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Wings4Life
    4 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Again, as long as you have an excuse here while you freely criticize the competition for the EXACT same thing, that's perfectly okay. 

     

    You also may may want to watch who you call a blind fanboy given those very excuses. Something about a pot and a kettle comes to mind. 

    And again, one brand deserves the criticism they got, because it is a much bigger problem.

    The other brand is not.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    41 minutes ago, Wings4Life said:

    And again, one brand deserves the criticism they got, because it is a much bigger problem.

    The other brand is not.

    False.  It is the same problem dealt with in two different ways. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×