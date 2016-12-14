Ford's Kansas City Plant To Take A Week Off In January

Ford will be idling the Kansas City assembly plant for a week next month to cut down on truck and van inventory. Automotive News reports the downtime will take place from January 2nd to 9th. A spokeswoman said the downtime would be used to performance plant maintenance.

At the moment, Ford has an 85-day inventory of F-Series trucks and 108-day inventory of Transit vans.

Ford had recently idled Kansas City back in October for a week. It was one of four plants that saw extended downtime this year.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)