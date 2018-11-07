Rumorpile: A Four-Door Ford Mustang?

Last month, Ford held a meeting with their dealers in Las Vegas to give them an update of where the company is heading and what to expect in the near future. According to a report from the Mustang6g.com forum, Ford shared vague plans for a four-door variant that would feature a turbo V8 and compete against the likes of the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. No timeframe was mention as to when this model could debut.

Let's try to take this rumor apart.

The poster who originally brought this to light appears to have joined the forum earlier in October. This either means this is completely made up or there is some truth to this, considering the poster got this info from two sources.

We know Ford is wanting to leverage the Mustang's aura to help with future products. An example is the upcoming electric crossover that will have elements of the Mustang in its design. The model was teased as the Mach 1, though Ford has decided to scrap the name. Whether Ford decides to use elements of the Mustang's design or decide to stretch the model to add to two doors is unclear.

Its believed that the next-generation Mustang will move onto modular RWD/AWD platform that will underpin the next-generation Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. But The Truth About Cars has learned from sources will continue with its current platform, possibly in a mild-refreshed form. That seems tough to believe as Ford is in the middle of reducing costs. Keeping the Mustang platform around for two models seems crazy. TTAC seems to have similar feelings and believes that the Mustang and the possible four-door will move to the new platform.

What about the turbo V8? Ford currently doesn't have one at the moment and there haven't been any rumors of one being worked on. You might think that it could be the V8 under the upcoming Shelby GT500, but that one is supercharged.

Also, how would this new fit into Ford's current plan of slashing their car lineup to make room for more trucks and utilities?

We have a lot of questions, but not many answers. Maybe there is some truth in here, or it is just some smoke in the wind. We'll keep you updated.

Source: Mustang6g.com, Car and Driver, The Truth About Cars