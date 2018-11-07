Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: A Four-Door Ford Mustang?

      Trying to make sense of the latest rumors

    Last month, Ford held a meeting with their dealers in Las Vegas to give them an update of where the company is heading and what to expect in the near future. According to a report from the Mustang6g.com forum, Ford shared vague plans for a four-door variant that would feature a turbo V8 and compete against the likes of the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. No timeframe was mention as to when this model could debut.

    Let's try to take this rumor apart.

    The poster who originally brought this to light appears to have joined the forum earlier in October. This either means this is completely made up or there is some truth to this, considering the poster got this info from two sources.

    We know Ford is wanting to leverage the Mustang's aura to help with future products. An example is the upcoming electric crossover that will have elements of the Mustang in its design. The model was teased as the Mach 1, though Ford has decided to scrap the name. Whether Ford decides to use elements of the Mustang's design or decide to stretch the model to add to two doors is unclear.

    Its believed that the next-generation Mustang will move onto modular RWD/AWD platform that will underpin the next-generation Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. But The Truth About Cars has learned from sources will continue with its current platform, possibly in a mild-refreshed form. That seems tough to believe as Ford is in the middle of reducing costs. Keeping the Mustang platform around for two models seems crazy. TTAC seems to have similar feelings and believes that the Mustang and the possible four-door will move to the new platform.

    What about the turbo V8? Ford currently doesn't have one at the moment and there haven't been any rumors of one being worked on. You might think that it could be the V8 under the upcoming Shelby GT500, but that one is supercharged. 

    Also, how would this new fit into Ford's current plan of slashing their car lineup to make room for more trucks and utilities?

    We have a lot of questions, but not many answers. Maybe there is some truth in here, or it is just some smoke in the wind. We'll keep you updated.

    Source: Mustang6g.com, Car and Driver, The Truth About Cars


    dfelt

    Distraction with smoke and mirrors sounds like.

    Ignore our crazy lack of directions for the car side of the family.

    A Horse With No Name
    47 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I say why not.... heck, the Kia Stinger gets a lot of praise and it's basically what a 4-door mustang should be. 

    The Kia Stinger brings out a lot of the inner enthusiast in me. And it isn't selling half bad for a niche vehicle.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I say why not.... heck, the Kia Stinger gets a lot of praise and it's basically what a 4-door mustang should be. 

    I agree, and 4 doors would open the Mustang up to more buyers, offer all wheel drive would as well.  And since Ford is killing all the other sedans, you need 1 car with a usable back seat unless you just don’t care about sales and I feel like these dealers will revolt without any cars.

    Question is will Ford price a 4 door Mustang like a 2 door, or will they do something stupid and price it at $50-60k and think it can compete with German sedans?  

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    It would definitely be priced similar to a Stinger.

    30-50k seems about right. 

    Does it though when Ford can't sell sedans that cost $20-30k?  

    A Mustang GT Premium is $39k, so I don't see why they can't do a V8 Sedan for $40k.  The Ecoboost 4 Mustangs are in the low $30s, seems like this sedan should live in the $30-40k range.  Really they should be modeling Dodge Charger pricing.

    Suaviloquent

    Man do I miss the Pontiac G8...Chevy SS..., the Charger will probably die, 300 is already in its coffin, the Stinger is humiliating all the American automakers....

    What now!? Someone say a Mustang sedan!!!

    I said I missed those cars, I don’t want a Mustang sedan, plus it’s heresy!!!

     

     

    Robert Hall
    35 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Does it though when Ford can't sell sedans that cost $20-30k?  

    A Mustang GT Premium is $39k, so I don't see why they can't do a V8 Sedan for $40k.  The Ecoboost 4 Mustangs are in the low $30s, seems like this sedan should live in the $30-40k range.  Really they should be modeling Dodge Charger pricing.

    The GT can easily be optioned above 50k, and if they offered a top trim equivalent to the GT350, then 65k+ could be possible. 

    I like the idea of a 4dr Ford sport sedan w V8 and RWD w/ AWD optional.   Not sure if Mustang is the right identity, but I can see the appeal of a tie in w/ Mustang identity.  Other than the Taurus SHO, Ford really doesn’t have much of a sport sedan history in the US. 

    dfelt
    58 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Does it though when Ford can't sell sedans that cost $20-30k?  

    A Mustang GT Premium is $39k, so I don't see why they can't do a V8 Sedan for $40k.  The Ecoboost 4 Mustangs are in the low $30s, seems like this sedan should live in the $30-40k range.  Really they should be modeling Dodge Charger pricing.

    You must fear that Ford just might build a better performance sedan than what MB offers in AMG.

    Found this online as I was wondering if any photoshop had been done. Pretty nice actually.

    See the source image

    regfootball

    why not just get CTS-V or Vsport.  apart from only being RWD you can already get a kick ass sedan like that.  If you were to find a one year old Vsport it won't be that much more than a decked out mustang either.

    28 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The GT can easily be optioned above 50k, and if they offered a top trim equivalent to the GT350, then 65k+ could be possible. 

    I like the idea of a 4dr Ford sport sedan w V8 and RWD w/ AWD optional.   Not sure if Mustang is the right identity, but I can see the appeal of a tie in w/ Mustang identity.  Other than the Taurus SHO, Ford really doesn’t have much of a sport sedan history in the US. 

    and it is true, maybe we are a point where the classic pony car (2 door rwd) could end up being usurped buy something with 4 doors and optional AWD.

    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    why not just get CTS-V or Vsport.  apart from only being RWD you can already get a kick ass sedan like that.  If you were to find a one year old Vsport it won't be that much more than a decked out mustang either.

    and it is true, maybe we are a point where the classic pony car (2 door rwd) could end up being usurped buy something with 4 doors and optional AWD.

    Decided to see what was out there and at the local Chevy dealer I found a 2010 CTS-V with only 20,000 miles for $37,912 single owner. 94 on the carfax score.

    https://www.autotrader.com/cars-for-sale/vehicledetails.xhtml?listingId=492572758&amp;zip=98043&amp;referrer=%2Fcars-for-sale%2Fsearchresults.xhtml%3Fzip%3D98043%26listingTypes%3DUSED%2CCERTIFIED%26startYear%3D1981%26sortBy%3Drelevance%26incremental%3Dall%26firstRecord%3D0%26marketExtension%3Don%26endYear%3D2019%26modelCodeList%3DCTS%26makeCodeList%3DCAD%26searchRadius%3D50%26trimCodeList%3DCTS%7CV%2CCTS%7CVsport%2CCTS%7CVsport%2BPremium%2CCTS%7CVsport%2BPremium%2BLuxury&amp;listingTypes=USED%2CCERTIFIED&amp;startYear=1981&amp;numRecords=25&amp;firstRecord=0&amp;endYear=2019&amp;modelCodeList=CTS&amp;makeCodeList=CAD&amp;searchRadius=50&amp;clickType=spotlight

    Used 2010 Cadillac CTS in Kirkland, WA - 492572758 - 1

    Gotta say, it is nice and a lot of car for the price. 

    I see there is a 2014 CTS-V with 27,000 miles for $45,500 locally and so much more. 

    If I was in the market for a performance sedan, I agree, time to check the luxury CPO cars.

