  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford is Hoping To Use Mustang DNA To Influence Future Models

      Plus, some details on the next-generation Mustang

    The Ford Mustang will being playing a vital role in the company's future. Compared to its other products, the Mustang has "bold, emotional designs that elicit passion among its customers." According to Automotive News, Ford is hoping to expand this idea to their upcoming lineup that will be mostly comprised of trucks and utility vehicles.

    "Mustang has a soul. It's a balance of performance and design. If you can capitalize on the cachet and let that rub off on the rest of the portfolio, it's a good thing," said Darrell Behmer, chief designer for the Mustang.

    A prime example is the upcoming Mach 1 EV crossover announced back in January. The model is expected to borrow a number of cues from the Mustang in the exterior design, and will possibly use the C2 platform - what underpins the next-generation Focus. What will not be appearing is the Mach 1 name for this new model.

    "We put that out there to evaluate it. There are pros and cons. I don't want to handicap it at this point, but we got a very strong reaction from people," Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets.

    'Strong' is a nice way to describe the overall reaction as most people hated the possible name.

    Next-Generation Mustang Plans

    Automotive News also reports that the next-generation Mustang has been pushed back by a year - reportedly done by CEO Jim Hackett. The new model is expected to arrive in 2021 and move to one of the five new modular platforms announced by Ford. Automotive News expects it to be the RWD/AWD unibody that is expected to underpin the next-generation Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Members of the Mustang team were mum on details for the next-generation model (not surprising), but did reveal that moving to a modular architecture wouldn't "hurt their design creativity."

    "Mustang is still going to be a strong, well proportioned vehicle. The modular architectures will still give us flexibility; it's not going to bastardize Mustang," said Behmer.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Good that they decided against using the Mach 1 name on an EV CUV. Interesting on the move to a unibody for the next gen Mustang. Be interesting to see how it handles in Unibody format for racing / drag strip. 

    How well has the current mustang done in regards to racing. I know they have specific models built for it, but have they racked up the wins to be impressive or just there?

    We do live in a very changing world right now. I think the new modular platforms is so that they are global and a single highest standard so that like all OEMs, they continue to reduce costs of building.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Good that they decided against using the Mach 1 name on an EV CUV. Interesting on the move to a unibody for the next gen Mustang. Be interesting to see how it handles in Unibody format for racing / drag strip.  

    The Mustang has always been of unibody construction.  It would be interesting to see if by using this new platform they will do an AWD version.  

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    The Mustang has always been of unibody construction.  It would be interesting to see if by using this new platform they will do an AWD version.  

    Agree will be interesting to see if they do an AWD version to handle HP / Torque. 

    I thought the current mustang was kind of a Hybrid platform, Unibody but still has remnants of the older body on frame engineering? But thinking on this I guess once they dropped the solid axles they pretty much dropped anything of that era in regards to the body on frame mustangs.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Agree will be interesting to see if they do an AWD version to handle HP / Torque. 

    I thought the current mustang was kind of a Hybrid platform, Unibody but still has remnants of the older body on frame engineering? But thinking on this I guess once they dropped the solid axles they pretty much dropped anything of that era in regards to the body on frame mustangs.

    Nah, there was never a body on frame Mustang..the '72-79 midsize Fords and the full sizers up through the Crown Vic were BOF.  

     

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    • Thanks 1

    dfelt
    25 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Nah, there was never a body on frame Mustang..the '72-79 midsize Fords and the full sizers up through the Crown Vic were BOF.  

     

    Really, I thought the first mustangs up to the late 70's were BOF and then they started the change over. 🤔

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Really, I thought the first mustangs up to the late 70's were BOF and then they started the change over. 🤔

    Nah, the '65-73 were on a unibody platform derived from the original Falcon, the '74-78 Mustang II was on a unibody derived from the Pinto, the '79-93 'Fox' platform started w/ the '78 Fairmont, the '94-04 was a modified version of the Fox platform, '05-14 was a new unibody plaform, '15+ is a new unibody platform... 

    All Ford mid sizers were unibody from '62-71 (basically a larger version of the Falcon platform), then in '72 they switched to BOF (very similar to the GM A-body, I believe) then in '80 they downsized to the Fox unibody platform. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    • Thanks 1

    smk4565

    They had the Mustang for 52 years and the year they decide to kill off all their cars except the Mustang is the year they decide to use Mustang styling on other products?   Are they going to put a Mustang face on the Escape and F150? 

    Also, they want to platform share between the Mustang and a 3-row SUV?  Yeah that sounds like a good plan, every good sports car starts as a 3-row SUV, said no car company ever. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    35 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Also, they want to platform share between the Mustang and a 3-row SUV?  Yeah that sounds like a good plan, every good sports car starts as a 3-row SUV, said no car company ever. 

    The good thing is we might end up with a 4500 lb Mustang!

    balthazar
    39 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Are they going to put a Mustang face on the Escape and F150? 

    Maybe... mercedes puts the s-class face on everything from the a-class to the x-class.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Well, the current Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, Escape, Edge, Taurus and Mustang have variations on the same face already... sounds like the next gen Explorer will as well. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

