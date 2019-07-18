Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Ford Plans On A New Lifted Wagon to Replace Three European Models

      ..Is expected to be sold in the U.S. and other markets..

    Ford is planning a dramatic change to their European lineup. Autocar reported yesterday that the automaker will be replacing the Mondeo (Fusion to us), Galaxy, and S-Max with a new "single crossover-style estate model" - think Subaru Outback.

    Not many details are known about this new model. It is expected to use Ford's C2 platform which underpins the new Fiesta and Focus. A range of gas and diesel engines will be available, along with 48V mild-hybrid system. The new wagon is expected to arrive in early 2021 in Europe. Autocar notes that this model is expected to be sold in other markets such as North America.

    While this model is quite different from three it will replace (a midsize sedan/hatchback/wagon and two vans), it is expected to outsell all of them. Last year, Ford only moved 50,000 Mondeos, 24,000 S-Maxs, and 12,000 Galaxy. Numbers according to Autocar that are too small to make any profit.

    As for the U.S., the reason is likely due to Ford to possibly keep sedan buyers in the showroom. Last July, we reported that Ford was considering doing an "Outback competitor" with the Fusion name. 

    Quote

    Ford needs a way to keep their current sedan buyers returning their showroom after the Fusion sedan drops out. Analysis done by Kelly Blue Book revealed the less than half of Fusion owners are loyal to the brand. KBB also found that the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 were the most popular SUV models that Fusion owners would consider.

    “Ford has a hard time moving people from their cars to SUVs,” said Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst with Autotrader.

    Source: Autocar

    Edited by William Maley

    Drew Dowdell

    Strange that Fusion owners would consider a CR-V or RAV4, but not an Escape. 

    I do hope the Fusion CrossSportXTouringEstate comes here.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell
    needed my tea
    riviera74
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Strange that Fusion owners would consider a CR-V or RAV4, but not an Escape. 

    I do hope the Fusion CrossSportXTouringEstate comes here.

    That is weird.  Why would they not look at an Escape or an Explorer?  Whatever happened to the Flex?

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    That is weird.  Why would they not look at an Escape or an Explorer?  Whatever happened to the Flex?

    Flex is still around apparently even though Taurus isn't. 

    ccap41
    35 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Flex is still around apparently even though Taurus isn't. 

    I think the Flex could sell in adequate numbers(enough to pay for itself) if it got a good update for the first time in awhile. It's one vehicle where the owners absolutely love them but a lot of people don't even think to look at them in the first place, for whatever reason.

    They're almost minivan-like utility in the low entrance height and interior space but probably too wagon-like for people to look too hard into. 

    The most recently updated ones look really good. If I needed the additional space, I would have given them a solid opportunity. My issue would have been wanting the 3.5TT and those are probably a little costly trims still. 

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I think the Flex could sell in adequate numbers(enough to pay for itself) if it got a good update for the first time in awhile. It's one vehicle where the owners absolutely love them but a lot of people don't even think to look at them in the first place, for whatever reason.

    They're almost minivan-like utility in the low entrance height and interior space but probably too wagon-like for people to look too hard into. 

    The most recently updated ones look really good. If I needed the additional space, I would have given them a solid opportunity. My issue would have been wanting the 3.5TT and those are probably a little costly trims still. 

    I've had them as rentals a few times and they're great vehicles. 

    ccap41
    16 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I've had them as rentals a few times and they're great vehicles. 

    How is the ride comparing to car/van/suv/cuv? It looks like it should ride more like a car but isn't it on the same platform the Explorer and Taurus were? I don't know if that means good or bad, lol. 

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    How is the ride comparing to car/van/suv/cuv? It looks like it should ride more like a car but isn't it on the same platform the Explorer and Taurus were? I don't know if that means good or bad, lol. 

    They ride like a car. Smooth and stable.  They're really just a Ford Taurus wagon, though never marketed as such.  The regular V6 version I had got reasonable mpgs for a 7 seater, above the EPA highway rating of 23.  The Explorer was a great driving and riding SUV as well.  I had one on a trip from Pitt to Syracuse NY to Edison NJ to Pitt and it was great.  The only thing a little wonky is the seating position, but I experience that in most Fords. I can never seem to get the seats low enough for my preference. 

    ccap41
    41 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They ride like a car. Smooth and stable.  They're really just a Ford Taurus wagon, though never marketed as such.  The regular V6 version I had got reasonable mpgs for a 7 seater, above the EPA highway rating of 23.  The Explorer was a great driving and riding SUV as well.  I had one on a trip from Pitt to Syracuse NY to Edison NJ to Pitt and it was great.  The only thing a little wonky is the seating position, but I experience that in most Fords. I can never seem to get the seats low enough for my preference. 

    Syracuse, eh? My family is from Utica, about 45 minutes east of Syracuse. 

    Drew Dowdell

    Yeah, I was just there for a night on that trip. The company I work for has an office there.  I don't go up there anymore though. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Flex is still around apparently even though Taurus isn't. 

    Had a new Flex as a rental for 2 weeks. Really loved the interior space, I could even sit comfy in the back. The hard part was just that, all the hard plastic on the interior. The Flex is a great little station wagon that really just needs a modern update as I believe it will continue to sell well.

    frogger

    Hopefully for Ford's sake it has better luck selling vs the Outback here than the TourX has had.

     

    regfootball
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I think the Flex could sell in adequate numbers(enough to pay for itself) if it got a good update for the first time in awhile. It's one vehicle where the owners absolutely love them but a lot of people don't even think to look at them in the first place, for whatever reason.

    They're almost minivan-like utility in the low entrance height and interior space but probably too wagon-like for people to look too hard into. 

    The most recently updated ones look really good. If I needed the additional space, I would have given them a solid opportunity. My issue would have been wanting the 3.5TT and those are probably a little costly trims still. 

    Looks are why. In 2020 the flex would need better mpg numbers too. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      Q2: Ford Motor Company
      By Drew Dowdell
      FORD MOTOR COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2019 U.S. SALES  SALES BY BRAND Q2 2018 % Year-to-Date % 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change             Ford 624,396 650,303 -4 1,189,670 1,227,422 -3.1 Lincoln 25,940 27,807 -6.7 50,915 50,269 1.3 Total vehicles 650,336 678,110 -4.1 1,240,585 1,277,691 -2.9 SALES BY TYPE             Cars 110,195 140,226 -21.4 208,460 269,020 -22.5 SUVs 215,898 236,258 -8.6 428,984 439,185 -2.3 Trucks 324,243 301,626 7.5 603,141 569,486 5.9 Total vehicles 650,336 678,110 -4.1 1,240,585 1,277,691 -2.9 FORD BRAND             Fiesta 22,173 13,061 69.8 38,116 25,359 50.3 Focus 2,131 40,055 -94.7 12,480 75,101 -83.4 C-MAX 21 2,612 -99.2 38 5,401 -99.3 Fusion 54,668 43,802 24.8 96,351 86,978 10.8 Taurus 2,390 7,893 -69.7 8,121 15,540 -47.7 Police Interceptor Sedan 972 2,123 -54.2 2,871 3,993 -28.1 GT 51 27 88.9 135 67 101.5 Mustang 21,625 23,264 -7 38,542 42,428 -9.2 Ford Cars 104,031 132,837 -21.7 196,654 254,867 -22.8 EcoSport 21,507 17,514 22.8 34,386 23,610 45.6 Escape 72,398 77,277 -6.3 133,100 144,627 -8 Edge 33,314 35,394 -5.9 64,234 68,048 -5.6 Flex 7,206 5,269 36.8 12,763 10,144 25.8 Explorer 35,374 56,674 -37.6 88,680 110,805 -20 Police Interceptor Utility 4,527 9,228 -50.9 13,143 17,901 -26.6 Expedition 21,796 14,484 50.5 43,569 27,934 56 Ford SUVs 196,122 215,840 -9.1 389,875 403,069 -3.3 F-Series 233,787 236,947 -1.3 448,398 451,138 -0.6 Ranger 20,880 0 N/A 30,301 0 N/A E-Series 11,560 11,612 -0.4 22,351 25,505 -12.4 Transit 41,265 41,061 0.5 73,107 71,412 2.4 Transit Connect 10,913 8,816 23.8 19,853 15,454 28.5 Heavy trucks 5,838 3,190 83 9,131 5,977 52.8 Ford Trucks 324,243 301,626 7.5 603,141 569,486 5.9 Ford Brand 624,396 650,303 -4 1,189,670 1,227,422 -3.1 LINCOLN BRAND             MKZ 4,674 5,316 -12.1 8,961 9,675 -7.4 Continental 1,490 2,073 -28.1 2,845 4,478 -36.5 Lincoln Cars 6,164 7,389 -16.6 11,806 14,153 -16.6 MKC 5,956 7,393 -19.4 11,743 12,289 -4.4 Nautilus/MKX 8,187 7,242 13 16,022 13,470 18.9 MKT 1,246 730 70.7 2,488 1,242 100.3 Navigator 4,387 5,053 -13.2 8,856 9,115 -2.8 Lincoln SUVs 19,776 20,418 -3.1 39,109 36,116 8.3 Lincoln Brand 25,940 27,807 -6.7 50,915 50,269 1.3
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford of Europe announced Thursday that the company would be laying off around 12,000 employees as part of a global restructuring.  This is on top of the layoffs Ford previously announced earlier this year.  Ford says it will reduce the number of plants in the region to 18 and reorganize its business into three divisions; Commercial, Passenger, and Imports such as the Ford Mustang.
      Most of the positions in Europe will be eliminated via voluntary separation programs and should be completed by the end of 2020. Of the jobs lost, 2,000 will be salary and another 5,000 will be white color positions. 
      Ford is struggling to make its European operations profitable against a backdrop of stagnant sales in the EU.  Ford of Europe says that in future, all new vehicles will come with an electrified version, be that a full EV or a hybrid. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Europe Laying Off Another 12,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford of Europe announced Thursday that the company would be laying off around 12,000 employees as part of a global restructuring.  This is on top of the layoffs Ford previously announced earlier this year.  Ford says it will reduce the number of plants in the region to 18 and reorganize its business into three divisions; Commercial, Passenger, and Imports such as the Ford Mustang.
      Most of the positions in Europe will be eliminated via voluntary separation programs and should be completed by the end of 2020. Of the jobs lost, 2,000 will be salary and another 5,000 will be white color positions. 
      Ford is struggling to make its European operations profitable against a backdrop of stagnant sales in the EU.  Ford of Europe says that in future, all new vehicles will come with an electrified version, be that a full EV or a hybrid. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Puma Reincarnated as a Crossover
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Ford Puma sold in Europe was once a little coupe based on the Ford Fiesta.   Since coupe sales are dangerously close to zero, when Ford decided to reincarnate the name, it instead brought it back as a crossover coupe version of the Ford EcoSport.
      The new Puma will be powered by a 1.0 liter, 125 horsepower engine with 48-volt mild hybrid setup or a more powerful 155 horsepower system horsepower running through the front wheels.  Diesel options will come later. Under the rear floor is a storage area with a drain plug that Ford calls a Megabox, something probably more appropriate for an F-150. 
      It will come with Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition, and Lane Centering. The driver cluster is a full TFT digital display. Sync3 with Android Auto and Apple Car Play are standard. 
      No word yet on whether the Ford Puma will come to the US, but given the crossover craze going on here, we would not bet against it.  If it does come to the US, the direct competition would come from the Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Kona, and Honda HR-V. 
       
       

      View full article

