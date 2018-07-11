Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Fusion Name To Live On As An Outback Rival

      Good-bye sedan, hello off-road wagon?

    The Ford Fusion will be going away in due course as part of the company's plan to put more focus on utility vehicles and trucks. But that doesn't mean the Fusion name will heading to the trash bin.

    Bloomberg has learned from sources that Ford is planning to move the Fusion name to a new wagon that will compete with the Subaru Outback. The new model will also use the same mechanical underpinnings as the current Fusion - leading us to believe that it will be some version of the Mondeo wagon sold in Europe. Ford spokesman Mike Levine declined to comment on the new model, but did say the Fusion name would continue "because of its awareness, positive imagery and value with consumers.”

    Ford needs a way to keep their current sedan buyers returning their showroom after the Fusion sedan drops out. Analysis done by Kelly Blue Book revealed the less than half of Fusion owners are loyal to the brand. KBB also found that the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 were the most popular SUV models that Fusion owners would consider.

    “Ford has a hard time moving people from their cars to SUVs,” said Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst with Autotrader.

    Source: Bloomberg (Subscription Required)


    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    So basically the same idea they have with the Focus for the US... a Fusion Active.

    It's too bad regular wagons won't sell in the US...the regular Mondeo wagon looks pretty sharp in brown.

    3eb4efe4cf4a89d64caad979580067f1--ford-mondeo-wagon-catalog.jpg

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    A buch off road capable station wagon could serve this purpose well.

    Ford needs something like this:

    See the source image

    See the source image

    This would do nicely too:

    See the source image

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    40 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    (Previously it was Ecosport following Encore)

    Really? Buick is the only subcompact CUV..? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    31 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Really? Buick is the only subcompact CUV..? 

    Buick was the first of the mainstream models. The juke technically came first, but the packaging was too sports car to be useful to most folks. Buick came in and really started the segment. Even Chevy came after.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Following in Buick's footsteps again... 2018-Buick-Regal-TourX-0003.jpg

     

    (Previously it was Ecosport following Encore)

    Technically Outback was the first, and Buick and now VW, and maybe Ford will compete with Outback

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Technically Outback was the first, and Buick and now VW, and maybe Ford will compete with Outback

    They outback was always a wagon though.

    Im talking about taking something that was previously a sedan only and making a crossover wagon out of it.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    49 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Buick was the first of the mainstream models. The juke technically came first, but the packaging was too sports car to be useful to most folks. Buick came in and really started the segment. Even Chevy came after.

    Oh those trendsetters, BUICK! They really are the first to make a small CUV...🤔

    *cough* Tracker *cough* 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    Funny how the first few gens of the RAV4 are shorter in length than the Encore.  Toyota doesn't seem interested in making a more conventional subcompact CUV than the CH-R nowadays.

    image.thumb.png.ccbd63f2c23fdd1018ed5be571c0f6a9.png

     

     

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I don’t think a Fusion lifted wagon will sell.  Subaru drivers are loyal, they aren’t leaving for Ford.  Plus the Regal wagon doesn’t sell, the Ford Freestyle wagon didn’t sell and wagons struggle here.  Also the notion of Sedna buyers will just buy a Fusion wagon is flawed too.  I have an e-class sedan, I have no interest in an E-class wagon and I feel like a lot of Sedan owners feel that way because the CTS, 3-series and 5-series wagons are all dead but the sedan is still here.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 hours ago, ykX said:

    Technically Outback was the first, and Buick and now VW, and maybe Ford will compete with Outback

    Well, the Outback was just doing the same thing AMC did w/ the Eagle decades ago, and Volvo did w/ the Cross Country 20 years ago.. 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

     

    we liked our taurus x.  i don't see the fusion name carrying over well as a wagon.  they just want something to stick the fusion name on, so when they inevitbaly bring the sedan version back, they can put the fusion name on it.

    Image result for taurus x eddie bauer

     

    So, I can't haz this ? when fusion wagon with cladding comes out?

    Image result for ford flex

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Suaviloquent

    Way to kill the equity in the car, depress its used values,

     

    turn Ford car customers away, recognize the brand recognition loss, back-pedal for the sake of a saving face of an embarrassing mistake, to provide exactly the thing that no Fusion buyer asked for...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Well, they sell it  in other parts of the world, why not here.....

    Problem is that it will help ( I like this wagon), but it's not really a solution-not really even a band aid...

    And if they price it higher than the sedan-it's going to fail hard.

    This would be a better idea to still have the Fusion sedan around in lower numbers and sell this along side of it...

    • Like 2
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    5 dollar gas would bring it back (the sedan) pretty quick i think.

    Ford is drunk right now on the idea of selling the new RWD chassis Exploders to all the police in the USA.  Ford discovered that cop entities like their SUV's too, but that going back to a RWD chassis may add some status back as a RWD cop cruiser.  Then they could leverage that to make the cost ok for civilian Explorers and now all the other new products foMOco will build on that platform.

     

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Exactly what we were saying back when the announcement was first made...  OUTBACKS FOR EVERYONE... except...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    13 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Well, the Outback was just doing the same thing AMC did w/ the Eagle decades ago, and Volvo did w/ the Cross Country 20 years ago.. 

    I will give you AMC but first Outback generation came out in 1994, first  Volvo Cross Country came out in 1996.

    Maybe we should go back far enough for something like this 1938 Russian GAZ-61 

    m6173nn.jpg

    images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQB7eQC3-V7tUbyDA2W4Xl

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    6 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I will give you AMC but first Outback generation came out in 1994, first  Volvo Cross Country came out in 1996.

    Maybe we should go back far enough for something like this 1938 Russian GAZ-61 

     

     

    Couldn't remember what year the Outback came out without looking... close, though.   That GAZ definitely fits the 'CUV' definition, though it lacks plastic fender arch trim and a roof rack...;)   I bet it doesn't have cupholders either. 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept