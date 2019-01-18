Ford released details on the Ford Explorer Hybrid at the Detroit Auto Show this week, but a Plug-in Hybrid wasn't mentioned. Curiously, at the Ford stand, the sign next to the hybrid version of the Explorer mentioned it as a Plug-In. One of the engineers standing nearby told me this was a misprint, but that is a pretty serious misprint to make and then actually put on the show floor.

We do know that the Explorer platform is capable of being a plug-in hybrid as its stable mate over at Lincoln, the Lincoln Aviator is getting a plug-in hybrid in its GT form.

Is it likely that Ford is holding back on announcing the Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid just so that the Lincoln Aviator can get some traction with its version first? Sound off below.