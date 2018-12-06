Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lincoln Plans On Using GT on Upcoming Aviator PHEV

      Executives hope Grand Touring can do something similar to Ford's EcoBoost engines, popularize something consumers haven't fully gotten on board yet with.

    The upcoming Lincoln Aviator will be offering a very potent plug-in hybrid powertrain offering 450 horsepower and a whopping 600 pound-feet of torque. But what will Lincoln call this Aviator model? Most competitors use something like E-Hybrid, PHEV, or a 'e' to the end of the model. According to Automotive News, Lincoln will be using the Grand Touring (GT) to designate electrified variants.

    "Quite simply, it came down to, what does it do? And what it does is that it makes the vehicle more exciting to drive. It's the purest definition of Grand Touring," said Robert Parker, Lincoln's marketing chief.

    Lincoln went through various names, "including variations of the letter E," in internal discussions and focus groups before landing on Grand Touring.

    "Consumers may have liked the word but didn't know what it meant. If I have to go spend money to describe to customers what a new word means, I've taken money away from promoting Aviator," explained Parker.

    "You can talk yourself into these letters and conventions, but when you go out into the consumer space, they're very confused. EcoBoost wasn't new; direct-injection technology was around in the late '80s, but nobody seemed to find the magic until EcoBoost."

    We'll see if this works out for Lincoln when the Aviator begins hitting dealers next summer.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Lincoln

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    The idea is sound; but using GT for an Aviator PHEV is a non-starter.  Try something that actually says or implies "environmentally friendly".

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    20 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    The idea is sound; but using GT for an Aviator PHEV is a non-starter.  Try something that actually says or implies "environmentally friendly".

    Maybe they are thinking GT--Green Touring.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    23 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    The idea is sound; but using GT for an Aviator PHEV is a non-starter.  Try something that actually says or implies "environmentally friendly".

    Aren't people tired of that crap though? The actual term Grand Touring works exactly here.

    I think some people see/read GT and think "sporty" when a true GT vehicle isn't necessarily sporty but powerful and can eat up miles very easily. 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    26 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    The idea is sound; but using GT for an Aviator PHEV is a non-starter.  Try something that actually says or implies "environmentally friendly".

    I think this might explain why Lincoln decided to use GT,

    Quote

    "When we do the research, rejecters of the technology are afraid they're giving up power," Lincoln President Joy Falotico said. "We took that very seriously."

     

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×