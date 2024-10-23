Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

The introduction of the 2025 Mustang Mach-e has kept the list of new features small, but Ford believes it has delivered big for what the EV customers want.

Added Standard Equipment: The 2025 Mustang Mach-E ® adds a heat pump to help optimize energy consumption, especially in colder weather conditions

adds a heat pump to help optimize energy consumption, especially in colder weather conditions More Personalization: A Sport Appearance Package offers Mustang Mach-E GT design elements on Premium models; new colors and wheels are also available

Enhanced BlueCruise: The latest version of hands-free highway driving, adds Automatic Lane Change, automating up to 45% of lane changes on an average drive, based on internal testing

Ford believes that their strong relationship with the Mach-e community is allowing them to deliver what the customer wants in a high quality approach that delivers the best version of the Mach-e possible while not overloading the customer with too much technology. The key features that they have been asking for per Donna Dickson, Mustang Mach-e chief engineer.

Premium and sporty without the cost is what many customers asked for, the look of a GT without the price of the GT has allowed Ford to offer a Sport Appearance Package that brings in the key styling cues from the GT at a much-reduced price point.

BlueCruise 1.5 introduces tried and true to the big blue the seamlessly performing lane change without driver input. To quote Ford: "BlueCruise 1.5 will initiate a lane change if the vehicle ahead is slower than the set speed or if a vehicle is following too closely in the passing lane. It keeps drivers engaged longer in hands-free mode and helps navigate traffic. Internal testing shows BlueCruise 1.5 automates up to 45% of driver-initiated lane changes on a typical drive."

New for 2025 is the enhanced Ford Connectivity Package that includes the following:

Wi-Fi® Hotspot: 5G Wi-Fi keeps drivers and their family online and connected while on the road. This can be used for up to 10 personal devices and can extend up to 50 feet from the vehicle, great for camping or tailgating.

Apps: Access apps via the in-vehicle screen to watch YouTube or sing along to in-vehicle karaoke while parked. Occupants can also stream their favorite audio entertainment apps via Alexa.

Maps: Access Connected Navigation to get where you need to go, including features such as EV Trip Planner, Predictive Destinations, and Route Guidance.

Ford will offer for those that wish to custom order a select one-time purchase without having to setup a plan for Ford Connectivity. The customer will then forgo the 1-year free test trial and purchase the Ford Connectivity package that is active for a minimum of seven years (nontransferable to another VIN). No additional subscription purchase will be required to maintain connectivity service beyond the seven years if the service is available.

Personalization choices are a key focus for Ford for the 2025 model year. Ford is wanting to give more personalize ways to customize their Mach-e

Three new color options for 2025 Molten Magenta Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Velocity Blue Metallic Desert Sand

New wheel designs including Dark Carbonized Gray wheel for the Mach-e Rally

Mustang Mach-e GT Performance Upgrade factory option available through the FordPass app after Delivery.

2025 Mustang Mach-e goes on sale in early 2025 with a NEW Lower MSRP retail price starting at $36,495.