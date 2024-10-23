Jump to content
    Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

      The saying that less is more, has never been truer than with the 2025 Mach-e. Ford has tweaked the Mach-e to enhance the quality of their EV SUV.

    The introduction of the 2025 Mustang Mach-e has kept the list of new features small, but Ford believes it has delivered big for what the EV customers want.

    • Added Standard Equipment: The 2025 Mustang Mach-E® adds a heat pump to help optimize energy consumption, especially in colder weather conditions 
    • More Personalization: A Sport Appearance Package offers Mustang Mach-E GT design elements on Premium models; new colors and wheels are also available
    • Enhanced BlueCruise: The latest version of hands-free highway driving, adds Automatic Lane Change, automating up to 45% of lane changes on an average drive, based on internal testing

    Ford believes that their strong relationship with the Mach-e community is allowing them to deliver what the customer wants in a high quality approach that delivers the best version of the Mach-e possible while not overloading the customer with too much technology. The key features that they have been asking for per Donna Dickson, Mustang Mach-e chief engineer.

    Premium and sporty without the cost is what many customers asked for, the look of a GT without the price of the GT has allowed Ford to offer a Sport Appearance Package that brings in the key styling cues from the GT at a much-reduced price point.

    BlueCruise 1.5 introduces tried and true to the big blue the seamlessly performing lane change without driver input. To quote Ford: "BlueCruise 1.5 will initiate a lane change if the vehicle ahead is slower than the set speed or if a vehicle is following too closely in the passing lane. It keeps drivers engaged longer in hands-free mode and helps navigate traffic. Internal testing shows BlueCruise 1.5 automates up to 45% of driver-initiated lane changes on a typical drive."

    New for 2025 is the enhanced Ford Connectivity Package that includes the following:

    • Wi-Fi® Hotspot: 5G Wi-Fi keeps drivers and their family online and connected while on the road. This can be used for up to 10 personal devices and can extend up to 50 feet from the vehicle, great for camping or tailgating.  

    • Apps: Access apps via the in-vehicle screen to watch YouTube or sing along to in-vehicle karaoke while parked. Occupants can also stream their favorite audio entertainment apps via Alexa.

    • Maps: Access Connected Navigation to get where you need to go, including features such as EV Trip Planner, Predictive Destinations, and Route Guidance.

    Ford will offer for those that wish to custom order a select one-time purchase without having to setup a plan for Ford Connectivity. The customer will then forgo the 1-year free test trial and purchase the Ford Connectivity package that is active for a minimum of seven years (nontransferable to another VIN). No additional subscription purchase will be required to maintain connectivity service beyond the seven years if the service is available.

    Personalization choices are a key focus for Ford for the 2025 model year. Ford is wanting to give more personalize ways to customize their Mach-e

    • Three new color options for 2025
      • Molten Magenta Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
      • Velocity Blue Metallic
      • Desert Sand
    • New wheel designs including Dark Carbonized Gray wheel for the Mach-e Rally
    • Mustang Mach-e GT Performance Upgrade factory option available through the FordPass app after Delivery.

    2025 Mustang Mach-e goes on sale in early 2025 with a NEW Lower MSRP retail price starting at $36,495.

     

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    The Xiaomi Speed Ultra 7 Farley is driving has a mix of McLaren and Porsche styling cues, with Lincoln MKZ-inspired taillights.

    Right on!!!

    And dont forget it also has the silhouettes and profiles of a Tesla Model S.

    additional_1.jpg

    Custom Tesla Model S (2021 - up) - T Sportline - Tesla Model S, 3, X & Y Accessories

     

    Xiaomi's first electric car comes with ultrafast charging - Domus

    2024 Model S Tesla Photos and Videos - MotorTrend

     

    additional_2.jpg

    Why I Desperately Want a Tesla Model S and Why You Should Too | Todd Bianco's ACarIsNotARefrigerator.com Blog

     

    Despite Elon, Id rather be driving the Model S than the Chinese knock-off.

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    oldshurst442

    the c pillar is definitely more Porsche.

    Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Porsche Car Configurator

     

    The Porsche is more stretched out making it look longer than the Speed 7.   The Taycan is longer than the Tesla but the Super 7, in pictures, looks like its more akin to a shorter body like the Tesla. Anyway you sees it, the Super 7 is an attractive machine, but as Chinese usual, its a knock-off with many COPIED inspirations from other vehicles and signature design languages from other brands. 

    oldshurst442

    I would have never been able to guess that the Model S is actually longer and the Taycan the shortest.  Visual styling cues doing their thang. 

    The Model S looks the stubbiest...

    The Taycan being the sexiest although I prefer its Audi cousin a LOT more.

    Ill repeat, the Super 7 is attractive, but its the 'looking over your shoulder stealing your answers in a test cheating highschooler kid' of the 3 of them. 

    G. David Felt
    48 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Back on track, the Mach-e Rally looks good.  I like the changes compared to a standard Mach-e.

     

    I wonder when Ford will go to an 800V architecture like Kia/Hyundai/Genesis has as that would also improve charging and performance.

    ccap41
    19 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    I wonder when Ford will go to an 800V architecture like Kia/Hyundai/Genesis has as that would also improve charging and performance.

    My guess would be the 2nd gen of this and the F150 Lightning. 

    G. David Felt
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    My guess would be the 2nd gen of this and the F150 Lightning. 

    I wonder if that will happen when their Skunk Works project for below $30,000 EVs goes to market as they standardize the whole EV family on 400V for inexpensive EVs and 800V for the more expensive and midtier EVs.

    surreal1272
    On 10/28/2024 at 5:40 PM, G. David Felt said:

    I wonder when Ford will go to an 800V architecture like Kia/Hyundai/Genesis has as that would also improve charging and performance.

    Maybe when they actually get serious about EVs, they will do this. Maybe when their CEO stops driving around town in his Chinese made EV (that he admits he doesn't want to ditch), they will do this. Somehow, though, I doubt it. They have spent the past year slow walking back from EVs and production so the thought of them adding in some 800V set ups is far fetched, at the moment. It starts at the top of Ford and Farley has shown that he is not that committed to the EV game. And until I see some actual fruits of their labor, the Skunk Works project is aptly named.

    Edited by surreal1272
    ccap41
    5 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Maybe when they actually get serious about EVs, they will do this. Maybe when their CEO stops driving around town in his Chinese made EV (that he admits he doesn't want to ditch), they will do this. Somehow, though, I doubt it. They have spent the past year slow walking back from EVs and production so the thought of them adding in some 800V set ups is far fetched, at the moment. It starts at the top of Ford and Farley has shown that he is not that committed to the EV game. And until I see some actual fruits of their labor, the Skunk Works project is aptly named.

    Not committed to the EV game? They made an EV version of their two most recognized nameplates, F150 and Mustang, and are both very respectable entries in the segment. Neither is a bad product by any means. They also have an E-Transit that accounts for roughly 10% of all Transit sales. 

    Genuinely asking, What do you need to see to convince you they are "committed to the EV game"? 

    surreal1272
    On 10/30/2024 at 1:28 PM, ccap41 said:

    Not committed to the EV game? They made an EV version of their two most recognized nameplates, F150 and Mustang, and are both very respectable entries in the segment. Neither is a bad product by any means. They also have an E-Transit that accounts for roughly 10% of all Transit sales. 

    Genuinely asking, What do you need to see to convince you they are "committed to the EV game"? 

    Are we going to act like they didn’t do and say the things mentioned in the article below? I also never said one word about the product being bad. Thats putting words in my mouth. They have, however, pushed back several potential EVs hence my statement above. 

     

    https://www.wired.com/story/ford-steps-back-from-evs-and-says-hybrids-are-the-future/

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Are we going to act like they didn’t do and say the things mentioned in the article below? I also never said one word about the product being bad. Thats putting words in my mouth. They have, however, pushed back several potential EVs hence my statement above. 

     

    https://www.wired.com/story/ford-steps-back-from-evs-and-says-hybrids-are-the-future/

    Per your link, "What we've learned is that customers want choice, and so we're providing that choice, with a full lineup of EVs, hybrid, electric, gas and diesel products," said Lawler."

    Just because they're scaling back on the speed to getting more EVs out there, doesn't mean they're not serious or committed to them. 

    They pushed back "several" EVs? Name 3. Heck, name one that isn't the 3-row one that was supposed to arrive next year or so. 

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Per your link, "What we've learned is that customers want choice, and so we're providing that choice, with a full lineup of EVs, hybrid, electric, gas and diesel products," said Lawler."

    Just because they're scaling back on the speed to getting more EVs out there, doesn't mean they're not serious or committed to them. 

    They pushed back "several" EVs? Name 3. Heck, name one that isn't the 3-row one that was supposed to arrive next year or so. 

    Doesn’t matter the date of the 3 row and you are making my point. All those other choices are not EVs and you left out the part where they thought EV demand had cooled hence their above statements.  Meanwhile, Kia has a three row EV rocking the roads here while Fire kicks the can. Point being they have, in fact, dialed down their EV future so my original point stands about taking them seriously right now. That can change but right now, the proof is right there in front of you and sitting in the Ford CEOs driveway (all the way from China). This is not an attempt to dog Ford. Just stating the obvious facts. Remember. We are talking about EVs only, not EVs, hybrids, and ICE.

    Edited by surreal1272
    G. David Felt
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Per your link, "What we've learned is that customers want choice, and so we're providing that choice, with a full lineup of EVs, hybrid, electric, gas and diesel products," said Lawler."

    Just because they're scaling back on the speed to getting more EVs out there, doesn't mean they're not serious or committed to them. 

    They pushed back "several" EVs? Name 3. Heck, name one that isn't the 3-row one that was supposed to arrive next year or so. 

    😒 Delayed indefinitely the mid-size EV Pickup, 3 row EV SUV and since it is a division of Ford, all the Lincoln EVs that were supposed to happen and now Lincoln will stay ICE with Hybrids as they stopped EV all together.

    So yea, you can say Ford is not committed to EVs anymore.

    Remember this was all the rage in 2022 when stories like this came out and Lincoln was to kill off all ICE by 2030, no EVs are dead as Lincoln will have hybrids between now and 2030 with Ice continuing on well into the undefined future.

    5 Electric Lincoln Models Are Expected by 2026: Reuters Report

    So I would say Ford is NOT committed to EVs, they have pretty much kicked it to the curb.

    Ford Blue Campus was the Rage to be online by January 1st 2025 with battery production and the mid-size EV Truck and other EVs to start between 2025 and 2026.

    BlueOval City

    Now the latest is that production of batteries will start end of 2027 at the earliest with no time set for EV production. Hiring of the 6,000 workers by 2025 is now by 2030 at the earliest.

    What to know: The new Ford BlueOval City plant poised to reshape West Tennessee • Tennessee Lookout

    So yea, this tends to show no commitment to EVs Compared to other brands. IMHO

