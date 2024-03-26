Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis Concepts Point to a Bold Future

      Genesis previews the Genesis GV90 with the Neolun concept and introduces a performance brand with Magma.

    2024 Genesis Neolun Concept frontThis week, ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Genesis unveiled two concepts that strongly hint at the brand's future.

    First, the Genesis Neolun Concept is likely a strong hint of what an upcoming Genesis GV90 three-row SUV will look like.  Neolun merges the Greek and Latin languages, with Neo being the word for "New" and Lun, short for "Luna" or "Moon".  The concept's design was inspired by Korea's iconic moon-shaped jars.  The shape is the familiar two-box design but with softly rounded corners and the elimination of "frills" that clutter.  Dipped in a handsome two-tone Midnight Black and Majestic Blue paint, the Neolun has a striking presence.

    Sporting a forward-opening rear coach door design, the Genesis Neolun's doors open wide and unobstructed by a B-pillar.  Genesis says that B-pillarless development has reached a point where use in a production vehicle is now possible.

    Genesis Neolun Concept interiorThe interior of the Genesis Neolun concept is out there with the high-tech-futuristic-concept-car feel, but there are some hints of production queues hidden in there. The concept's screen is comically large, but with an aspect ratio similar to existing Genesis models, we can see a smaller version making it to production.  The center console's style is quite similar to that of the Genesis GV60.  The front seats can swivel 180 degrees to face the rear, a feature that we fear no US regulator would allow. In addition to the standard warming seats, the Neolun features a heated floor to give the warmth and atmosphere of a home living room.   The special sound system offers an immersive concert hall-like experience while a crystal jewel in the front activates and rotates. While the concept is shown as a two-row, the GV90 is expected to come as a three-row, though a premium two-row version could be possible.

    Genesis has not released power figures or range for the Neolun. The GV90 will debut Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation EV platform that replaces the E-GMP platform that underpins the Kia EV9 and the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9.  We should see the production Genesis GV90 later this year.

    Genesis GV60 Magma Concept

    2024 Genesis GV60 Magma conceptGenesis is dipping its toes into the performance EV field with the introduction of the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept. The Magma line is intended to be added as a performance option to all production Genesis models in the lineup over the coming years.  The GV60 is Genesis's only dedicated EV, and shares its platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, itself offered as the performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N model.

    The GV60 Magma Concept elevates the design and performance of the existing GV60, Genesis’ first dedicated EV model, with improved battery and motor technology. The concept car is the first step toward creating a deeper emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle.

    The GV60 Magma Concept’s exterior design harmonizes aesthetics with considerations for chassis, aerodynamics and thermodynamics. To enhance stability during sporty driving, the car has been widened and lowered, giving it a more dynamic stance and allowing for a lower center of gravity.

    At the front, a wider and lower main air intake in the bumper effectively cools the batteries, motor and brakes, while the air curtains enhance the car’s aerodynamic efficiency. Three stamped holes above the main air intake, inspired by the GV80 Coupe Concept and the G80 Magma Special, provide additional cooling. Added canards assist in generating downforce on the front axle.

    The enlarged fenders and integrated wheelhouse outlets help reduce kinetic energy and improve cooling for the brakes. The titanium-colored flow-formed 21-inch wheels feature integrated aero discs, which also help cool the brakes. On the roof, fins have been strategically placed to control the aerodynamic flow and channel it to the rear wing, generating rear downforce and ensuring aerodynamic fluidity.

    Expect to see more Genesis Magma model information in the coming months.

     

    David

    I have to say that I am very excited by this potential competitor to the Cadillac EscaladeIQ.

    Both Full size Luxury SUVs.

    large.2024GenesisNeolunConcept002.webp.1

    image.png

    Interiors

    large.2024GenesisNeolunConcept005.webp.5

    2025-cadillac-escalade-iq-sport-010.jpg

    Yes I know the Genesis is a concept and the suicide doors and flip chairs will not make it to production, but I do hope those chair designs do as they look very comfy and supportive.

    I have to say that I really like the exterior styling of the Genesis even more than the Escalade.

  • Posts

    • David
      Genesis News: Genesis Concepts Point to a Bold Future

      By David · Posted

      I have to say that I am very excited by this potential competitor to the Cadillac EscaladeIQ. Both Full size Luxury SUVs. Interiors Yes I know the Genesis is a concept and the suicide doors and flip chairs will not make it to production, but I do hope those chair designs do as they look very comfy and supportive. I have to say that I really like the exterior styling of the Genesis even more than the Escalade.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Polestar 4 Makes its North American Debut

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Yeah, it doesn't seem super space efficient.
    • David
      Polestar 4 Makes its North American Debut

      By David · Posted

      So three major problems with this car, one, terrible Jellybean external shape, not impressed at all with the style. Second is the buttonless dash having everything via a touch screen and rotary knob, terrible safety issue as your eyes will be off the road more than on trying to find the right option in the right menu. Third is the center pack clearly cuts into valuable leg space based on their own picture. This is a hard pass.
    • David
      Hyundai News:2025 Hyundai Tuscon Gets a Makeover

      By David · Posted

      Great Masculine shape, really digging the style they did here.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Polestar 4 Makes its North American Debut

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      First seen at the Shanghai Auto Show (see article: Polestar 4 - The New Breed of Electric SUV Coupe), Polestar brought the Polestar 4 to the New York International Auto Show for North Americans to see in person. Polestar calls the Polestar 4 an "electric SUV 4-door coupe". Outside of that marketing speak, the Polestar 4 is a slightly lifted four-door hatchback about 190 inches in length, or roughly 2 inches shorter than a Toyota Camry.  Built without rear glass, the Polestar 4 makes use of a rear camera for visibility astern. Polestar 4 features a plethora of standard content, including 20-inch 5 V-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels, panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, 360 parking camera with 3D view, energy saving heat pump, front-illuminated Polestar logo, e-latch doors, power-operated tailgate with soft close, Polestar digital key, wireless phone charging, and 8-way electrical driver seat and 6-way electrical passenger seat. The fastest production car the brand has ever developed to date, Polestar 4 can accomplish a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and in top spec can produce 544 horsepower. Long-range single-motor variants have 272 horsepower and a targeted EPA range of over 300 miles. All long range variants have a 102 kWh battery capable of 200 kW charging on a DC Fast Charger and 11 kW on home level-2 charging. Google built-in is ... built in and includes Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play. Polestar continues to offer a leading connected in-car experience. As with all other Polestar cars, regular over-the-air updates allow for new features and improvements to be sent remotely to all vehicles. Pricing starts at $54,900, with orders opening in April for deliveries in the latter half of this year.   View full article

