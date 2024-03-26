Genesis Concepts Point to a Bold Future

This week, ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Genesis unveiled two concepts that strongly hint at the brand's future.

First, the Genesis Neolun Concept is likely a strong hint of what an upcoming Genesis GV90 three-row SUV will look like. Neolun merges the Greek and Latin languages, with Neo being the word for "New" and Lun, short for "Luna" or "Moon". The concept's design was inspired by Korea's iconic moon-shaped jars. The shape is the familiar two-box design but with softly rounded corners and the elimination of "frills" that clutter. Dipped in a handsome two-tone Midnight Black and Majestic Blue paint, the Neolun has a striking presence.

Sporting a forward-opening rear coach door design, the Genesis Neolun's doors open wide and unobstructed by a B-pillar. Genesis says that B-pillarless development has reached a point where use in a production vehicle is now possible.

The interior of the Genesis Neolun concept is out there with the high-tech-futuristic-concept-car feel, but there are some hints of production queues hidden in there. The concept's screen is comically large, but with an aspect ratio similar to existing Genesis models, we can see a smaller version making it to production. The center console's style is quite similar to that of the Genesis GV60. The front seats can swivel 180 degrees to face the rear, a feature that we fear no US regulator would allow. In addition to the standard warming seats, the Neolun features a heated floor to give the warmth and atmosphere of a home living room. The special sound system offers an immersive concert hall-like experience while a crystal jewel in the front activates and rotates. While the concept is shown as a two-row, the GV90 is expected to come as a three-row, though a premium two-row version could be possible.

Genesis has not released power figures or range for the Neolun. The GV90 will debut Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation EV platform that replaces the E-GMP platform that underpins the Kia EV9 and the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9. We should see the production Genesis GV90 later this year.

Genesis GV60 Magma Concept

Genesis is dipping its toes into the performance EV field with the introduction of the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept. The Magma line is intended to be added as a performance option to all production Genesis models in the lineup over the coming years. The GV60 is Genesis's only dedicated EV, and shares its platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, itself offered as the performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N model.

The GV60 Magma Concept elevates the design and performance of the existing GV60, Genesis’ first dedicated EV model, with improved battery and motor technology. The concept car is the first step toward creating a deeper emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle.

The GV60 Magma Concept’s exterior design harmonizes aesthetics with considerations for chassis, aerodynamics and thermodynamics. To enhance stability during sporty driving, the car has been widened and lowered, giving it a more dynamic stance and allowing for a lower center of gravity.

At the front, a wider and lower main air intake in the bumper effectively cools the batteries, motor and brakes, while the air curtains enhance the car’s aerodynamic efficiency. Three stamped holes above the main air intake, inspired by the GV80 Coupe Concept and the G80 Magma Special, provide additional cooling. Added canards assist in generating downforce on the front axle.

The enlarged fenders and integrated wheelhouse outlets help reduce kinetic energy and improve cooling for the brakes. The titanium-colored flow-formed 21-inch wheels feature integrated aero discs, which also help cool the brakes. On the roof, fins have been strategically placed to control the aerodynamic flow and channel it to the rear wing, generating rear downforce and ensuring aerodynamic fluidity.

Expect to see more Genesis Magma model information in the coming months.