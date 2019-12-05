Genesis G70 to Get Power Up

The Genesis G70 just came out last year, but fast moving Genesis already has a refresh in the works. Due in the 2021 or 2022 model year, we got a hint of what may power the G70.

Someone at Genesis let it slip that the Hyundai Sonata N-Line engine would find its way into the G70 as the new base engine. The current 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder turbo that serves as the base powerplant today produces 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The Sonata N-Line engine is a 2.5-liter turbo 4 produces 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, a significant boost over the current car. This would likely carry over into the Genesis despite being oriented in a north-south fashion. This engine could also find its way into the Genesis GV80 SUV that is due to be released next month. What will likely carry over is the current 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, though with a possible power boost.

What will likely not carry over is the 6-speed manual transmission. According to Genesis, the manual makes up only 4% of sales.