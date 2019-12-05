Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis G70 to Get Power Up

      ...A new engine coming at refresh time...

    The Genesis G70 just came out last year, but fast moving Genesis already has a refresh in the works. Due in the 2021 or 2022 model year, we got a hint of what may power the G70.

    Someone at Genesis let it slip that the Hyundai Sonata N-Line engine would find its way into the G70 as the new base engine.  The current 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder turbo that serves as the base powerplant today produces 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The Sonata N-Line engine is a 2.5-liter turbo 4 produces 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, a significant boost over the current car.  This would likely carry over into the Genesis despite being oriented in a north-south fashion.  This engine could also find its way into the Genesis GV80 SUV that is due to be released next month. What will likely carry over is the current 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, though with a possible power boost. 

    What will likely not carry over is the 6-speed manual transmission. According to Genesis, the manual makes up only 4% of sales. 

    Source: Car and Driver

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I think for the most part manual transmissions will be gone by 2030 if not earlier.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Genesis News: Genesis GV80 Leaks Out
      By Drew Dowdell
      Genesis has been having a hard time keeping the lid on the GV80 leaks lately. A day after someone leaked grainy pictures of the GV80 on Instagram, someone sent 4 pictures of the interior and exterior over to Car and Driver who published them for all the world to see.
      The GV80 is Genesis' first entry into the hot SUV market and enters the segment currently occupied by the Mercedes Benz GLE, the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Lincoln Aviator. It rides on the same rear wheel drive platform as the next generation G80 sedan due out next year. The main powerplant will be a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 which in the G80 currently makes 365 horsepower, but could go up in this application. There's also the possibility of a turbo 4-cylinder or a naturally aspirated V6 as a base engine. 
      It's said to have driver assistance systems similar to Telsa autopilot which would be a first for Genesis. 
      For now, most of this is rumor and speculation as we wait for the official reveal next month. The GV80 is expected to go on sale Summer of 2020.




       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Genesis GV80 Leaks Out
      By Drew Dowdell
      Genesis has been having a hard time keeping the lid on the GV80 leaks lately. A day after someone leaked grainy pictures of the GV80 on Instagram, someone sent 4 pictures of the interior and exterior over to Car and Driver who published them for all the world to see.
      The GV80 is Genesis' first entry into the hot SUV market and enters the segment currently occupied by the Mercedes Benz GLE, the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Lincoln Aviator. It rides on the same rear wheel drive platform as the next generation G80 sedan due out next year. The main powerplant will be a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 which in the G80 currently makes 365 horsepower, but could go up in this application. There's also the possibility of a turbo 4-cylinder or a naturally aspirated V6 as a base engine. 
      It's said to have driver assistance systems similar to Telsa autopilot which would be a first for Genesis. 
      For now, most of this is rumor and speculation as we wait for the official reveal next month. The GV80 is expected to go on sale Summer of 2020.




       
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Genesis Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., December 3, 2019 – Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 2,167 in November 2019, a 420 percent increase compared with the prior year. Sales of all three Genesis models were up significantly over the prior year.
      “Genesis is on track to close the 2019 calendar year very strong,” said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. “Interest in our model lineup of three sedans persists, even in the often-volatile luxury market, and the first of two new Genesis SUVs is ‘Coming Soon’.”
      In addition to being another consecutive month of sales growth, November marked the introduction of the 2020 Genesis G90 sedan to the U.S. market at the Los Angeles Auto Show. When it goes on sale later this month, the 2020 G90 will introduce a full styling update, as well as numerous technological and safety innovations.
       
      Nov-19
                Nov-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Brand
       
       
       
       
      Genesis
      2,167
      417
      19,011
      9,698
      Model
       
       
       
       
      G70
      1,153
      128
      10,680
      180
      G80
      820
      217
      6,308
      7,358
      G90
      194
      72
      2,023
      2,160
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.
      The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim. 
      On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.
      The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.
      Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.
      Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

      The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.
      The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim. 
      On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.
      The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.
      Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.
      Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

      The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019

  • Posts

    • regfootball
      Cadillac News: Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January

      By regfootball · Posted

      Like I said, Cadillac gave up on the luxury of size.
    • regfootball
      Buick News: Regal Discontinued After 2020

      By regfootball · Posted

      no she is the problem if all that is being offered to the market is 1.3 litre subcompact crossovers. i have no problem with the market switch from sedans to crossovers, my beef is the regulations and side agendas that force the auto industry to offer smaller and smaller vehicles with tiny buzz bomb engines as the norm, and if you don't buy that, you get killed with a huge upcharge, just if you want a v6, good acceleration, and some elbow room. cadillac is a great example.  absolutely cadillac took a sales hit on their sedans because of their size.  I can't tell you how many times i heard people at auto shows looking at cadillacs say (regarding the CTS and ATS) too small, not big enough, uncomfortable. etc.  Part of luxury is ample accommodations.  Of course you are going to pick an XT5 if you are dropping 50-60k when the ATS is unlivable for a lot of people and the CTS is even cramped for many.   One reason I love our Pacifica van is there is no shortage of space, and it was not overpriced as such with all the room and a v6.   I also did have a Malibu, 2016 nice car.  Saw a new Altima AWD on the road today.  A relative just got a Sonata.  Some folks will still buy sedans but they need to have better powertrain options at a reasonable cost than just the EPA compliance special.  I would have looked at another Malibu but you can only get the 2.0 with the Premier, which ends up being 10 grand more for a turbo four.  That turbo four should be an alacarte 1500 dollar option.  Let me decide if i want the fuel economy of the base motor.
    • ccap41
      Genesis News: Genesis G70 to Get Power Up

      By ccap41 · Posted

    • ccap41
      Cadillac News: Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January

      By ccap41 · Posted

      They don't have any cash on the hoods, according to their website. They're all lease deals, FWIW. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Buick News: Regal Discontinued After 2020

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Instant collectible... if you can even find one. 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. sciguy_0504
      sciguy_0504
      (33 years old)
    2. Todd M Clark
      Todd M Clark
      (44 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...