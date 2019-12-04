Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis GV80 Leaks Out

      ...about a month before its official intro...

    Genesis has been having a hard time keeping the lid on the GV80 leaks lately. A day after someone leaked grainy pictures of the GV80 on Instagram, someone sent 4 pictures of the interior and exterior over to Car and Driver who published them for all the world to see.

    The GV80 is Genesis' first entry into the hot SUV market and enters the segment currently occupied by the Mercedes Benz GLE, the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Lincoln Aviator. It rides on the same rear wheel drive platform as the next generation G80 sedan due out next year. The main powerplant will be a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 which in the G80 currently makes 365 horsepower, but could go up in this application. There's also the possibility of a turbo 4-cylinder or a naturally aspirated V6 as a base engine. 

    It's said to have driver assistance systems similar to Telsa autopilot which would be a first for Genesis. 

    For now, most of this is rumor and speculation as we wait for the official reveal next month. The GV80 is expected to go on sale Summer of 2020.

    genesis-gv80-leak-front-1575477243.jpg

    genesis-gv80-leak-rear-1575477142.jpg

    genesis-gv80-leak-interior-1575477142.jpeg

    genesis-gv80-leak-steering-wheel-1575477142.jpeg

     

    Source: Car and Driver

    Robert Hall

    Big grille....narrow lights...kind of like the lighting.  Clean and minimal inside, looks like.   Interesting to hear it will be based on the RWD car platform, I had assumed they would have made a upmarket version of Palisade/Telluride. 

    surreal1272

    Maybe it needs to seen without the “camo” but ugh, that does not look very good on first impressions. Hate leaked shots though because of shots like these. They never really make the cars look good at all. The front end resembles the XT6 in a bad way here. Decent interior it seems but the whole thing seems to be a swing and miss in the looks department.

    smk4565

    The grille looks a bit nuts even by BMW big grille standards.  But rear wheel drive so off to a good start.

    surreal1272

    It’s not a dead on ringer, but one can’t help but notice (At least the grill anyway and the lights to a lesser extent). There have been far worse examples of riffing though.

     

     

    D0F0582E-3B59-4B8F-9305-CDF5E63BB1B5.jpeg

    D05F73F9-B1E6-4296-8823-891A43DA4B93.jpeg

    Drew Dowdell

    Oh, one other thing I forgot to mention.  There will also be a PHEV version eventually, but not at launch.

    dfelt

    I really like the looks both exterior and interior. Should do well for competition.

    One does have to wonder how the guy checking out the inside of the GV80 does not see the guy behind the auto taking pictures.

    I do have to wonder how they do not keep control on phones in the work place especially with a new product launch.

