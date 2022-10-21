Jump to content
    GMC Sierra Denali EV, The Luxury King of Trucks is Revealed

      GMC today revealed the Sierra Denali EV pickup truck with an Edition 1 and regular Sierra Denali EV. 

    GMC Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 Pickup Truck, this allows GM to lead the industry with 3 all electric pickups which include the GMC Hummer EV Truck and the Chevrolet Silverado EV Truck.

    VP of Global Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred had this to say about the GMC Sierra Denali EV truck:

    “This is the Denali of EVs — and a truck that is every bit a GMC,” “That means it leaves nothing on the table when it comes to hauling, towing and overall power while unlocking even more possibilities around what a GMC pickup can offer.”

    GMC will lead the industry in not only having two trucks but also the GMC Hummer SUV and in 2025 you will be able to order a GMC Sierra AT4 EV and Sierra Elevation EV.

    2024 Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 breaks new ground in four key areas for GMC:

    Next-Gen Power

    • GM-estimated range of 400 miles (640 km) on a full charge
    • GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode
    • Onboard Power Station Pro turns Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, with up to 10.2kW of off-board power that can be used in a variety of situations
    • 800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes — the best charging capability in the EV truck segment

    Purposeful Technology

    • 16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen — the largest ever in a Sierra
    • Trailering-capable Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada
    • Customizable drive modes, including Max Power mode, which enables 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)
    • Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately 2 inches
    • EV-enabled propulsion technologies including Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk enabling a turning circle of only 42' 2"

    “Grille-to-Gate” Versatility

    • Versatility and next-generation GMC functional design enabled by the Ultium Platform
    • GMC-first MultiPro Midgate™ expandable bed offers room for hauling longer items, while still enabling room for a rear-seat passenger
    • eTrunk™ increases cargo room capability with lockable, weatherproof compartment at the front of the vehicle
    • Up to 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg) max towing capacity
    • Up to 1,300 pounds of payload in the bed.

    Modern Luxurious Appointments

    • Authentic premium materials including grain-matched open-pore wood (including a wood veneer induction wireless charger), aluminum, etched stainless steel and more that customers have come to expect from the Denali name
    • Bold, all-new design features including a panoramic fixed glass roof
    • A sleek, modern interior crafted with exceptional attention to detail — from seat stitching that invokes the bold lines of the truck’s profile to a streamlined dashboard — lays the foundation for the future of the brand

    Chief engineer, GM Battery Electric Trucks Nichole Kraatz had this to say:

    “This truck is everything customers know about the Sierra, but is so much more,” “Leveraging GM’s dedicated Ultium pickup platform, it takes the Sierra franchise to new benchmarks of capability, versatility and luxury — all in a zero-tailpipe-emissions package.”

    gmc-sierra-ev-group-shot.jpg

    NEXT-GEN POWER

    The 2024 Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck has Power Station Pro which will allow the truck to be used as a mobile power source for various situations. The available Ultium Power Bar accessory gives the 2024 Sierra EV a 10.2kW of off-board power through up to 10 outlets that can help power tools and other accessories on the trail, at a campsite and so much more as needed. With the optional package, the Sierra Denali's EV Power Station Pro can even be used to power another EV.

    The right configuration of the off-board power, such as a bi-directional charger and additional products and services offered through GM Energy's Ultium Home line, Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV can power a home's essential necessities for up to 21 days collectively depending on configuration and choices of what is powered.

    Sierra Denali EV truck has a built in 19.2kW onboard AC charging module for home and public charging. The 800V system allows public Ultra-Fast Charging of up to 350kW, enabling 100 miles of range to charge in 10 minutes.

    Via the GMC app, owners will also have access to the Ultium Charge 360 system of North America public charging system currently at 110,000 stations and growing across Canada and the U.S.

    PURPOSEFUL TECHNOLOGY

    The Ultium Platform gives customers more control over their driving experience with technologies. This Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck has a central 16.8-inch-diagonal screen paired with an 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver information center and a multi-color Heads Up Display that offers 14 diagonal inches of view. This adds up to 40 diagonal inches of digital displays providing ease of use. This is further supported by 14 available camera views to enhance visibility around the vehicle.

    For long road trips, Super Cruise will be on the Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck.

    The technology is as follows:

    Customizable Drive Modes enable the driver to adjust steering, suspension, propulsion, sound and power settings for the ultimate personalized driving experience. These modes include:

    • Standard
    • Tow/Haul
    • Off-Road – for when the pavement ends
    • My Mode – a fully customizable experience for the driver
    • Max Power – a thrilling amount of EV torque enables 0-to-60 mph acceleration in under 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)

    4-Wheel Steer enables all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability

    CrabWalk, a GMC-exclusive diagonal-drive feature that, at low speeds, turns the rear wheels in unison and at the same angle as the front wheels, allowing diagonal movement of the vehicle7

    Variable Regen on Demand Braking14 converts the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to help improve driving range

    One-Pedal Driving15, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop, using only the accelerator

    Versatility or what GMC calls "Grille-to-Gate" gives the truck a built in 5ft 11-inch cargo bed. With the Multipro Midgate open and used, one will find 9-feet of storage between the cab and tailgate. With the Multipro tailgate open and down this grows to 11ft of usable cargo hauling space. 

    GMC did not stop there for versatility of cargo hauling as you will also find an eTrunk that is lockable and weatherproof with two drain plugs and a 120-volt power outlet. This is complimented by a modular center console

    MODERN LUXURIOUS APPOINTMENTS

    Denali, the pinnacle of luxury the GMC way. The 2024 Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck will come with a distinctive interiors, next-level materials, exclusive features and technology. Owners will experience the height of premium in this all-electric truck.

    From the panoramic fixed glass roof giving a sense of open-air ambience and spaciousness to the attentive details that deliver a modern and clean aesthetic interior, this attention to detail and premium materials signifies Denali.

    The open-pore wood decor is complimented by aluminum accents and etched stainless steel including a Bose driver sensory experience.

    Arriving Early 2024

    The GMC Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck has a starting MSRP of $107,000 plus DFC (estimated destination charge $1,695). The rest of the Sierra EV models will have prices announced closer to the start of production, with base MSRP starting around $50,000.

    Reservations for the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck started at 5pm EDT, Oct 20th, 2022.

     

    David
    3 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Interesting...another integral cab/bed like the Silverado EV.  I wonder when they are going to do a normal separate cab/bed pickup EV?   

    I am wondering if that is going to be the difference as they say HD trucks will come after 2025. Makes me wonder if that is when a separate bed design will happen.

    David
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    So it isn't the grill that I'm not liking, it's the area where the headlights used to be. The rest looks pretty awesome. 

    It is an interesting design for Daytime running light design and the actual headlights below that area. I was not thrilled with it at first, but it has like the Rivian Headlights grown on me. I love the interior of the truck.

     

    I see both the Chevrolet and GMC truck as a Lifestyle truck rather than an actual work truck.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, David said:

    I see both the Chevrolet and GMC truck as a Lifestyle truck rather than an actual work truck.

    Being able to tow 9500lb in the top trim model seems way more of an actual truck than a "lifestyle" truck, imo. 

    David
    12 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Being able to tow 9500lb in the top trim model seems way more of an actual truck than a "lifestyle" truck, imo. 

    Keep in mind that today, many will have an RV Trailer that could be 50 to 60 ft long, or a Boat, many things play up the Lifestyle type truck. I would not expect this truck to be a commercial work truck at all except for small personal businessmen like @balthazar does.

    37 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, pricy toys, nothing for real truck use.

    Yet Chevrolet is sold out through 2024 for the commercial version of their Silverado. It is going to be interesting to see how this plays out as I do see plenty of 1/2- and 3/4-ton trucks that hardly ever haul what their rated for. You could still have a diesel fuel tank in these trucks for fueling tractors, etc. 

    I think while there will always be a use for an independent bed and especially on 3/4-to-1-ton trucks, the half-ton truck days of independent beds might be coming to a close. 

    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, David said:

     

    I think while there will always be a use for an independent bed and especially on 3/4-to-1-ton trucks, the half-ton truck days of independent beds might be coming to a close. 

    Since most 1/2 trucks sold now are 4drs with very short beds (basically used as big sedans by normals), this would make sense...

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Agree 2
    ccap41
    7 minutes ago, David said:

    Keep in mind that today, many will have an RV Trailer that could be 50 to 60 ft long, or a Boat, many things play up the Lifestyle type truck. I would not expect this truck to be a commercial work truck at all except for small personal businessmen like @balthazar does.

    A 100k Denali 3500 dually towing those things is considered a work truck but this isn't because...electricity? Just because they're hauling toys as opposed to a work trailer doesn't make it any less capable. There's nothing about this that says it can't do actual truck things, like a work truck. 

    I mean, I agree that a 100k truck is RARELY going to be used daily for "work" activities but, that doesn't mean its capabilities are not up to par. 

    IMO, saying it is a "lifestyle" truck takes away from what all it can do. A typical "lifestyle" truck has a weak payload, marginal towing capabilities, and don't need fancy or high tech AWD/4WD systems to match its ground clearance. 

     

    • Haha 1
    • Agree 1
    • Facepalm 1
    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    A 100k Denali 3500 dually towing those things is considered a work truck but this isn't because...electricity? Just because they're hauling toys as opposed to a work trailer doesn't make it any less capable. There's nothing about this that says it can't do actual truck things, like a work truck. 

    I mean, I agree that a 100k truck is RARELY going to be used daily for "work" activities but, that doesn't mean its capabilities are not up to par. 

    IMO, saying it is a "lifestyle" truck takes away from what all it can do. A typical "lifestyle" truck has a weak payload, marginal towing capabilities, and don't need fancy or high tech AWD/4WD systems to match its ground clearance. 

     

    I get the point your making, but I disagree for the very reason you put forward that I disagree with. 

    Lifestyle does NOT mean weak payload, marginal towing capabilities, etc.

    Look at all the people who have as you pointed out a $100K Denali 3500 Dually pulling their horses to horse shows, out camping, etc. 

    To me, that Denali is a Lifestyle truck as I agree with you that I would not expect to see a Denali 1 ton truck at a construction site getting beat to hell.

    I do expect a commercial GMC 1 ton Dually at construction sites as a work truck.

    It might just be how I see work trucks compared to Lifestyle trucks.

    Lifestyle trucks is a far more expensive truck being used for more lifestyles use than in a commercial setting with rubber floor and vinyl seats.

    • Agree 1
    ccap41

    Okay, our definition of a "lifestyle" truck is vastly different then. I completely disagree with your version of it and that's okay. 

    My version is based on the manufacturer's intent, based on capacities/specifications/abilities and yours seems to be how somebody is actually using it. 

    • Agree 1
    David
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Okay, our definition of a "lifestyle" truck is vastly different then. I completely disagree with your version of it and that's okay. 

    My version is based on the manufacturer's intent, based on capacities/specifications/abilities and yours seems to be how somebody is actually using it. 

    I think the thought process of how people have used trucks before and now has changed. There is for sure some that will stick with one or the other way of thinking, but when looking at society overall and how trucks have become the new car for woman especially to haul kids around, home projects, etc. this has made the 1/2-ton truck more of a lifestyle truck.

    This has not stopped the OEMs from competing on capacities/specifications/abilities as you have pointed out. I think this is why we have the commercial side of the house with these trucks in base form, utilitarian interiors as work trucks tend to be, then you have the luxury side of how people want it nice with all those capabilities but with one's lifestyle of choice.

    I think you and me are probably saying the same thing, just coming at it from a different angle.

    Either way, I think the truck is awesome, yes, a few things to get used to, like the headlight area, but overall great truck for a wide variety of use.

    • Agree 1
    surreal1272
    45 minutes ago, David said:

    Lifestyle trucks is a far more expensive truck being used for more lifestyles use than in a commercial setting with rubber floor and vinyl seats.

    And anyone with an ounce of common sense and eyes knows this. 

    • Haha 1
    ccap41

    Nothing about 754hp/785tq, 9500lb towing capacity, 1300lb payload, 6ft bed (with up to 9ft of maximum bed length), says it's a lifestyle vehicle anymore than an LT/LTZ Silverado/XLT F150/Denali GMC with leather seating.

    I guess, why is this considered a "lifestyle" vehicle while a current GMC Sierra Denali isn't? Or, at least, I've never heard it referred to as one. 

    • Thanks 1
    David
    11 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Nothing about 754hp/785tq, 9500lb towing capacity, 1300lb payload, 6ft bed (with up to 9ft of maximum bed length), says it's a lifestyle vehicle anymore than an LT/LTZ Silverado/XLT F150/Denali GMC with leather seating.

    I guess, why is this considered a "lifestyle" vehicle while a current GMC Sierra Denali isn't? Or, at least, I've never heard it referred to as one. 

    Excellent question. The current GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks especially in upper-level trims like the Denali are Lifestyle trucks. This has not changed when you look at how people have used the high-end truck trims. ICE or BEV, the 1/2, 3/4 and 1 ton trucks in the various trims are a lifestyle choice.

    Example is the current AT4 from GMC is a lifestyle truck for those that like to go offroad. Commercial does not really have a use case for such a durable off-road truck.

    Humans have always liked nice things even when they are supposedly roughing it. Glamping is another idea that has been around for decades, but in the early 2000's Camping in luxury was then called Glamping. I grew up Glamping in the 70's before anyone used the term. My parents loved to camp but wanted raised cots in the tent to be more comfortable and warmer. We had Coleman heaters that would keep the tent a nice roasting temperature. My mom made sure we had steak, corn on the cob, fresh biscuits, etc. to eat after a day of hiking, fishing, etc. That has not changed for those that want nice things when camping, or Glamping as they now call it.

    Lifestyle trucks were and have always been around as OEMs add luxury to them. Commercial has always been utilitarian, but depending on the person, truck purchases have always come down to two main things, first is what one can afford and second is if you can afford the best, people tend to buy the best, be it new or used as a status symbol and know they have a very capable truck that is also very comfortable in luxury trim such as this Denali EV truck.

    ccap41
    50 minutes ago, David said:

    Excellent question. The current GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks especially in upper-level trims like the Denali are Lifestyle trucks. This has not changed when you look at how people have used the high-end truck trims. ICE or BEV, the 1/2, 3/4 and 1 ton trucks in the various trims are a lifestyle choice.

    Example is the current AT4 from GMC is a lifestyle truck for those that like to go offroad. Commercial does not really have a use case for such a durable off-road truck.

    Why though? Just because they're expensive? They have the same exact underpinnings as a crew cab work truck. 

