GMC Sierra Denali EV, The Luxury King of Trucks is Revealed

GMC Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 Pickup Truck, this allows GM to lead the industry with 3 all electric pickups which include the GMC Hummer EV Truck and the Chevrolet Silverado EV Truck.

VP of Global Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred had this to say about the GMC Sierra Denali EV truck:

“This is the Denali of EVs — and a truck that is every bit a GMC,” “That means it leaves nothing on the table when it comes to hauling, towing and overall power while unlocking even more possibilities around what a GMC pickup can offer.”

GMC will lead the industry in not only having two trucks but also the GMC Hummer SUV and in 2025 you will be able to order a GMC Sierra AT4 EV and Sierra Elevation EV.

2024 Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 breaks new ground in four key areas for GMC:

Next-Gen Power

GM-estimated range of 400 miles (640 km) on a full charge

GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode

Onboard Power Station Pro turns Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, with up to 10.2kW of off-board power that can be used in a variety of situations

800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes — the best charging capability in the EV truck segment

Purposeful Technology

16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen — the largest ever in a Sierra

touchscreen — the largest ever in a Sierra Trailering-capable Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada

hands-free driver assistance technology on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada Customizable drive modes, including Max Power mode, which enables 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)

Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately 2 inches

EV-enabled propulsion technologies including Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk enabling a turning circle of only 42' 2"

“Grille-to-Gate” Versatility

Versatility and next-generation GMC functional design enabled by the Ultium Platform

GMC-first MultiPro Midgate™ expandable bed offers room for hauling longer items, while still enabling room for a rear-seat passenger

eTrunk™ increases cargo room capability with lockable, weatherproof compartment at the front of the vehicle

Up to 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg) max towing capacity

Up to 1,300 pounds of payload in the bed.

Modern Luxurious Appointments

Authentic premium materials including grain-matched open-pore wood (including a wood veneer induction wireless charger), aluminum, etched stainless steel and more that customers have come to expect from the Denali name

Bold, all-new design features including a panoramic fixed glass roof

A sleek, modern interior crafted with exceptional attention to detail — from seat stitching that invokes the bold lines of the truck’s profile to a streamlined dashboard — lays the foundation for the future of the brand

Chief engineer, GM Battery Electric Trucks Nichole Kraatz had this to say:

“This truck is everything customers know about the Sierra, but is so much more,” “Leveraging GM’s dedicated Ultium pickup platform, it takes the Sierra franchise to new benchmarks of capability, versatility and luxury — all in a zero-tailpipe-emissions package.”

NEXT-GEN POWER

The 2024 Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck has Power Station Pro which will allow the truck to be used as a mobile power source for various situations. The available Ultium Power Bar accessory gives the 2024 Sierra EV a 10.2kW of off-board power through up to 10 outlets that can help power tools and other accessories on the trail, at a campsite and so much more as needed. With the optional package, the Sierra Denali's EV Power Station Pro can even be used to power another EV.

The right configuration of the off-board power, such as a bi-directional charger and additional products and services offered through GM Energy's Ultium Home line, Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV can power a home's essential necessities for up to 21 days collectively depending on configuration and choices of what is powered.

Sierra Denali EV truck has a built in 19.2kW onboard AC charging module for home and public charging. The 800V system allows public Ultra-Fast Charging of up to 350kW, enabling 100 miles of range to charge in 10 minutes.

Via the GMC app, owners will also have access to the Ultium Charge 360 system of North America public charging system currently at 110,000 stations and growing across Canada and the U.S.

PURPOSEFUL TECHNOLOGY

The Ultium Platform gives customers more control over their driving experience with technologies. This Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck has a central 16.8-inch-diagonal screen paired with an 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver information center and a multi-color Heads Up Display that offers 14 diagonal inches of view. This adds up to 40 diagonal inches of digital displays providing ease of use. This is further supported by 14 available camera views to enhance visibility around the vehicle.

For long road trips, Super Cruise will be on the Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck.

The technology is as follows:

Customizable Drive Modes enable the driver to adjust steering, suspension, propulsion, sound and power settings for the ultimate personalized driving experience. These modes include:

Standard

Tow/Haul

Off-Road – for when the pavement ends

My Mode – a fully customizable experience for the driver

Max Power – a thrilling amount of EV torque enables 0-to-60 mph acceleration in under 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)

4-Wheel Steer enables all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability

CrabWalk, a GMC-exclusive diagonal-drive feature that, at low speeds, turns the rear wheels in unison and at the same angle as the front wheels, allowing diagonal movement of the vehicle7

Variable Regen on Demand Braking14 converts the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to help improve driving range

One-Pedal Driving15, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop, using only the accelerator

Versatility or what GMC calls "Grille-to-Gate" gives the truck a built in 5ft 11-inch cargo bed. With the Multipro Midgate open and used, one will find 9-feet of storage between the cab and tailgate. With the Multipro tailgate open and down this grows to 11ft of usable cargo hauling space.

GMC did not stop there for versatility of cargo hauling as you will also find an eTrunk that is lockable and weatherproof with two drain plugs and a 120-volt power outlet. This is complimented by a modular center console

MODERN LUXURIOUS APPOINTMENTS

Denali, the pinnacle of luxury the GMC way. The 2024 Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck will come with a distinctive interiors, next-level materials, exclusive features and technology. Owners will experience the height of premium in this all-electric truck.

From the panoramic fixed glass roof giving a sense of open-air ambience and spaciousness to the attentive details that deliver a modern and clean aesthetic interior, this attention to detail and premium materials signifies Denali.

The open-pore wood decor is complimented by aluminum accents and etched stainless steel including a Bose driver sensory experience.

Arriving Early 2024

The GMC Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck has a starting MSRP of $107,000 plus DFC (estimated destination charge $1,695). The rest of the Sierra EV models will have prices announced closer to the start of production, with base MSRP starting around $50,000.

Reservations for the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali Edition 1 EV truck started at 5pm EDT, Oct 20th, 2022.