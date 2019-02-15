GM To Launch Electric Bike Brand in Europe

General Motors is launching a new brand to sell electric bikes in Europe. The brand, ARĪV (pronounced Arrive) will launch first in German, Belgium, and the Netherlands, countries where lithium-ion powered bikes are already popular.

Two models will be offered, the Meld at 2,800€ and the foldable Merge (shown above) at 3,400€.

Both bikes include Bluetooth technology for riders to track metrics such as speed, distance, battery level, and more. A USB port is included to help charge riders phones while underway.

GM's experience in automotive EV technology was used for developing the powertrain on these bikes. The motor provides top of the segment torque for its size and enables speeds of up to 25 kph. The ARĪV battery charges from empty in about 3 1/2 hours with up to a 40-mile range on a single charge.

Shipments of the bikes are scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2019.