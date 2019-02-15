Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM To Launch Electric Bike Brand in Europe

      Starting price 2,800 €

    General Motors is launching a new brand to sell electric bikes in Europe. The brand, ARĪV (pronounced Arrive) will launch first in German, Belgium, and the Netherlands, countries where lithium-ion powered bikes are already popular.

    Two models will be offered, the Meld at 2,800€ and the foldable Merge (shown above) at 3,400€.  

    Both bikes include Bluetooth technology for riders to track metrics such as speed, distance, battery level, and more. A USB port is included to help charge riders phones while underway.

    GM's experience in automotive EV technology was used for developing the powertrain on these bikes. The motor provides top of the segment torque for its size and enables speeds of up to 25 kph. The ARĪV battery charges from empty in about 3 1/2 hours with up to a 40-mile range on a single charge.

    Shipments of the bikes are scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2019.


    dfelt

    Very cool since I posted the story about the bike and the naming contest that they have moved forward with the official name and more detials. Very cool, I can actually see many in the HighTech Community buying this.

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't know what battery powered bike sales prices are like, but like all things GM lately, this seems pretty overpriced. 

    These prices are right inline with current electric bikes here in the States and in Europe. Benefit of the GM eBike is that it has class leading Torque and a cell phone holder with USB and Bluetooth.

    Now celebrating 10 years here in Seattle, you can compare and see that the prices are inline with what GM is selling them for in the 3 largest European market.

    https://www.seattleelectricbike.net/

    A number of US eBike dealers are willing to import this bike for those that are interested.

    Suaviloquent

    There you go. Your overpriced Blazer funds overpriced bikes.

    Europeans are on the whole much healthier and therefore lighter than Americans. They don't need the assist.

    I see this going two ways. 

    It either makes money but still is a waste of time.

    Or it doesn't make money and it's a collosal waste of time.

    Wait I get. They want to make autonomous bikes. No pedaling... No handlebar. Just sit hunched over and look at your phone the whole damn time with wind in your face. It's the new convertible! So good!

    • Haha 3

