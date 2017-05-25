Holden Wraps Up Chevrolet SS Production

Today, Holden built the last Chevrolet SS that is currently en-route to the U.S. This marks the end of Holden's export program for the Commodore for the U.S.

The model in question was finished in black and comes paired with a six-speed manual. A Holden spokesperson told Motor and Motoring that the buyer of the SS had a special request for the vehicle.

“Just as the vehicle was being produced, the Holden manufacturing team received a request from a US customer, asking the manufacturing employees to sign their Chevrolet SS.”

The employees at Holden's Elizabeth manufacturing plant were happy to oblige, putting their signatures under the hood and on the deck lid carpets.

Since 2014, Holden exported 12,953 SS sedans to the U.S. under the export program. The Caprice PPV which has been available since 2011 only saw 7,305 models exported.

Source: Motor, Motoring.com.au