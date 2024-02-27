Honda Unveils the First Plug-In Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicle

Honda unveiled the first hydrogen fuel-cell plug-in vehicle today on their website. The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV has a total EPA-rated range of 270 miles and a battery-operated range of 29 miles. Only available in front-wheel drive, the powertrain offers 174 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Honda has reworked the suspension setup with tuned dampers and springs. The fuel-cell stack has an estimated 92.2 kW production capacity feeding from 4.3 kg of stored hydrogen. Drivers can charge the battery with Level-2 charging or visit a hydrogen filling station for fast fill-ups.

Offered only in a well-equipped Touring trim, the CR-V e:FCEV receives unique styling to identify it as a fuel-cell model and includes a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, power-adjustable heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, handsfree access power tailgate, parking sensors and sustainable materials including bio-based leather seat upholstery.

The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV also offers a 1,500-watt, 110-volt power supply to power small appliances, power tools, and camping equipment.

Honda will only offer the 2025 CR-V e:FCEV as a lease for drivers in Southern California beginning later in 2025.