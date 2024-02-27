Jump to content
    Honda Unveils the First Plug-In Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicle

      The Hydrogen Fuel-Cell powered Honda CR-V has a 17.7 kWh battery for driving flexibility. 

    Honda unveiled the first hydrogen fuel-cell plug-in vehicle today on their website.  The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV has a total EPA-rated range of 270 miles and a battery-operated range of 29 miles.   Only available in front-wheel drive, the powertrain offers 174 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Honda has reworked the suspension setup with tuned dampers and springs.  The fuel-cell stack has an estimated 92.2 kW production capacity feeding from 4.3 kg of stored hydrogen.  Drivers can charge the battery with Level-2 charging or visit a hydrogen filling station for fast fill-ups. 

    Offered only in a well-equipped Touring trim, the CR-V e:FCEV receives unique styling to identify it as a fuel-cell model and includes a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, power-adjustable heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, handsfree access power tailgate, parking sensors and sustainable materials including bio-based leather seat upholstery.

    The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV also offers a 1,500-watt, 110-volt power supply to power small appliances, power tools, and camping equipment. 

    Honda will only offer the 2025 CR-V e:FCEV as a lease for drivers in Southern California beginning later in 2025. 

     

    David

    WOW, a total compliance auto with underwhelming power and range in a market where hydrogen fueling stations are closing and at a cost that makes it hundreds of dollars to fuel a tank full.

    I guess write it off against profits as Like the Toyota garbage, they will have to give these away for near free.

    Toyota is already giving stupid $40,000 discounts to just sell the few that they do make and offer you to borrow an ICE auto when you need it to drive longer road trips.

    Toyota Offers $40,000 Off a $67,000 Car - Kelley Blue Book (kbb.com)

    Looking at the images, guess you have to be a honda fan as the interior is just hideous to me and the exterior mirrors the rest of their product line but is just blah.
    FWD Appliance.

    David
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There is one very important distinction with the battery; this is the first Hydrogen Fuel Cell that offers regenerative braking.

    That is a cool to know feature, sadly I doubt it will make much of a difference.

    At least Honda had the brains to know that customers still want Android Auto and Apple Carplay. That is a smart move for them.

    smk4565

    Total waste of time and money to develop this.  There is no Hydrogen network and people aren't ever going to buy Hydrogen power cars.  The only case a Hydrogen fuel cell may work is on class 8 semi trucks in a fleet operator where the home base could have a hydrogen refueling area or a sea port or shipping port where the trucks only run in that port and you can refuel in the same port.  And in either case, Honda isn't Freightliner.

