Hyundai Develops Machine Learning Cruise Control

Hyundai Motor Group has announced they have developed the first Machine Learning based Smart Cruise Control (SCC-ML). This new technology can read the driver's behavior and incorporate the driving style into the cruise control's system. It incorporates artificial intelligence with advanced driver assistant system that is essential to self-driving technology.

Previously, the driver had to manually adjust factors like distance to the next vehicle and acceleration. Now with machine learning, the SCC can fine-tune these settings by reading a driver's habits. Even the same driver may accelerate differently depending on the situation. SCC is now able to read those different situations and adjust acceleration to the driver's preferences automatically.

The system is specifically programmed to avoid learning unsafe driving patterns.

The system is planned for Hyundai group vehicles in the future with an upcoming Highway Driving Assist system that features land change assist. SCC-ML achieves level 2.5 self driving.