    AEHRA, Italy's Newest Electrical Vehicle Company

      AEHRA is the latest EV startup from Italy, welcome to the Milan fashion version of EV.

    AEHRA is an Italian EV startup that believes they can deliver a vision with a mission to the world. This company was assembled with an introduction of their leadership team in June 2022.

    AEHRA Vision

    Synthesize the elegance of Italian design global engineering, and American customer service with the future of EV monobodied manufacturing. AEHRA is intensely-focused on creating a driving experience that is always extraordinary. For business or pleasure, AEHRA is a valued necessity to everyday life that is as beautiful as it is functional.

    AEHRA Mission

    The mission of AEHRA is to provide customers with an unparalleled driving experience that is beautiful, environmentally respectful, and functional.

    Snag_17493650.png

    AEHRA is led by a team of industry experts who has deep auto credentials including the fact that they brought in former Lamborghini design boss Filippo Perini who is the Chief Design officer that is overseeing both their SUV and Sedan.

    While the SUV was revealed in November 2022, the sedan was revealed at the 2023 Milan Motor Show this past Friday, June 16th 2023 to what one would call an Auto Fashion Show.

    What is AEHRA? 

    The company in their press release has stated that they will be a new global ultra-premium electric automotive brand. AEHRA EVs will have an exceptional three-meter (108 inch) wheelbase, providing class-leading occupant space, setting new standards for comfort, technology, materials and usability.

    AEHRA believes that their bold strategy unlocks the full potential that only an EV focused platform affords. The AEHRA platform offers an avantgarde exterior design, while delivering a revolutionary interior concept. The AEHRA EVs exceptionally short overhangs, long wheelbase and completely flat floor have enabled their designers to create unique solutions that transforms the interior environment for drivers and passengers.

    While AEHRA has not shown an actual interior for the autos, they did release the following interior design drawing.

    AEHRA-Interior.jpg

    AEHRA dashboard is what they call the HMI or Human Machine Interface. To quote them:

    "The screen sits in a lower position, to display all the information the driver requires, such as speed, range, heating and ventilation settings and navigational instructions. The two outer areas of the screen serve as virtual exterior mirrors, relaying high-definition images from two front exterior side cameras. When the vehicle is parked, occupants can choose to extend the screen upwards, instantly transforming the AEHRA into a home theater or an office environment. 

    This is a direct result of the game-changing approach taken by AEHRA to the exterior shape of its EVs. In traditional vehicle layouts the interior dimensions do not allow the front row passengers to operate such a flexible and expansive HMI screen because it would sit too close to their eyes. AEHRA has filed a patent for this solution, and it believes it will set new standards in terms of productivity and entertainment inside a vehicle."

    AEHRA-TheaterMode.jpg

    To quote AEHRA Chief Design Officer Fillippo Perini:

    “With the screen fully extended, the occupants can relax and enjoy a movie, perhaps when the car is charging or when a parent is waiting to pick up a child from school or a party. And for those who have work to do, the screen and the spacious interior afford the perfect solution for video conference calls. Instead of staring at your smartphone or laptop, you can sit back and not only see all the participants on the call-in perfect high-definition clarity, but also listen to them with crystal-clear, pitch-perfect audio quality.” 

    As one can see in the pictures above, there is a secondary smaller touchscreen, this enables both front-seat occupants to control many of the vehicle's functions such as navigation, heating, ventilation as well as entertainment.

    AEHRA-SUV-Doors-Open.jpg

    The aeronautic industry has been drawn on for inspiration in strength from lite weight design. As such, the seats have been created for low-weight, high-strength construction and optimum comfort levels. The seats will be constructed from Aluminum, recyclable carbon fiber composite and leather as one would find in first-class aircraft accommodations. Rear seats will have reclining levels greater than the front seats and on par with business class airline accommodations.

    Where you have the SUV above, the Sedan also has the same inspired aeronautical seats but with a slight door difference.

    AEHRA-Sedan-Doors-Open.jpg

    AEHRA has stated that production will start in 2026 for both the SUV and the Sedan. The only other specification given at this time is that the driving range will be 800km or 497 miles of range for the sedan, a little less for the SUV. 

    The rest of the specification will be released when reservations are opened to the public.

     

    David
    17 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    This is going no where.

    I disagree, you can clearly see the Lambo influence in the front end design and for a high end luxury EV option, I can see the 1% class wanting a family hauler in a sedan and SUV like this. I would not be surprised to see this exceed the limited options of Lamborghini or Ferrari. 

    Lamborghini and Ferrari have both stated they will stay focused on performance autos and yet while they have offered a 4 person suv option, they have clearly not cared about the 4/5 person sedan market.

    Why else would Filippo leave the top spot at Lamborghini to go to a startup, he was limited and wanted to expand the portfolio, but the CEO and Board did not.

    I fully expect this high end EV company to survive, how long in the current format is another question.

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, David said:

    I disagree, you can clearly see the Lambo influence in the front end design and for a high end luxury EV option, I can see the 1% class wanting a family hauler in a sedan and SUV like this. I would not be surprised to see this exceed the limited options of Lamborghini or Ferrari. 

    Lamborghini and Ferrari have both stated they will stay focused on performance autos and yet while they have offered a 4 person suv option, they have clearly not cared about the 4/5 person sedan market.

    Why else would Filippo leave the top spot at Lamborghini to go to a startup, he was limited and wanted to expand the portfolio, but the CEO and Board did not.

    I fully expect this high end EV company to survive, how long in the current format is another question.

    Maybach, Bentley, Rolls, will all have EV's, Porsche already does, Lamborghini and Ferrari will get there.  Plenty for the 1% crowd to pick from, not sure they want an unknown brand, such as the Lucid Air that is a sales dud.

    David
    59 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Maybach, Bentley, Rolls, will all have EV's, Porsche already does, Lamborghini and Ferrari will get there.  Plenty for the 1% crowd to pick from, not sure they want an unknown brand, such as the Lucid Air that is a sales dud.

    But you have other than Porsche, stated 3 EV's that have not gotten there yet that is really aimed for the 1/10th of 1% from a price standpoint. Porsche is the really only 4/5 person EV that covers the 1% to the top 10% group.

    Lamborghini and Ferrari, do not make any 4/5 person EV sedan, just an SUV.

    I also do not expect all the current Legacy ICE auto companies to survive. I think Mazda, Nissan will end up in select markets only, if not outright bought out and merged in to a stronger auto companies' portfolio much like how Subaru is a subsidiary of Toyota even though it is a publicly traded company, Toyota owns a controlling interest due to GM's bankruptcy.

    smk4565
    8 hours ago, David said:

    I disagree, you can clearly see the Lambo influence in the front end design and for a high end luxury EV option, I can see the 1% class wanting a family hauler in a sedan and SUV like this. I would not be surprised to see this exceed the limited options of Lamborghini or Ferrari. 

    Lamborghini and Ferrari have both stated they will stay focused on performance autos and yet while they have offered a 4 person suv option, they have clearly not cared about the 4/5 person sedan market.

    Why else would Filippo leave the top spot at Lamborghini to go to a startup, he was limited and wanted to expand the portfolio, but the CEO and Board did not.

    I fully expect this high end EV company to survive, how long in the current format is another question.

    We don't know a price range for these but Mercedes dominates the big sedan market, we've seen stuff like the Aston Martin Rapide and Jaguar XJ, Cadillac CT6 come and go.  There aren't enough sedan buyers at the higher end, even at $75,000+ to really have new entrants come in.  It isn't a growth segment.

    On the SUV side, you have Tesla Model X, electric G-wagon and EV Escalade will be out by 2026, although the Escalade would be a North American thing, not European, but Mercedes, Audi, BMW will have plenty of electric SUVs in Europe before Aehra arrives.  

    Aehra really has to be able to beat the competition on price, which they won't be able to do because they won't have their scale.  Lucid is already running out of money and they seemed a bit more fleshed out than this company is and Lucid hit the market when it wasn't as crowded with EV's, AEHRA is going to hit it when EV price wars are going on.

