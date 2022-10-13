Jump to content
Login via Facebook has been Discontinued
    Chevron and Texaco Announce FreeWire Chargers for Stations

      Chevron, Texaco and FreeWire have announced a 10-year plan to add Ultra-Fast EV Chargers to all Stations in the U.S.

    The future is charging and with-it Chevron and Texaco, a subsidiary of Chevron are moving forward with EV Ultra-Fast Charging using FreeWire battery backed chargers.

    Both company owned and franchised retailer/marketer stations will have FreeWire Charging available.

    FreeWire's approach is an integrated one that couples battery integration and energy management software with analytics to optimize the ultra-fast charging of ones EV. FreeWire calls these Boost Chargers that will allow a customer to charge 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.

    Boost Chargers are able to use existing low-voltage utility service and deliver high-power charging that normally requires upgraded electrical connections and in some areas grid upgrades.

    Per Jesse Love, Chevron's retail brand experience manager: “Chevron believes the future of energy is lower carbon, and our program with FreeWire is another step on our journey to deliver all forms of energy to our customers,” “We are committed to investing billions in lower-carbon projects over the next 10 years and are excited to join with companies like FreeWire that develop technologies that enhance our retail offerings and can grow our Chevron and Texaco brands.”

    This agreement will allow the Chevron/Texaco stations to unlock new relationships with EV drivers as it expands the options for fueling and shopping especially when on the road. The Chevron and Texaco mobile apps will be upgraded starting this fall 2022 to show what stations have EV Ultra-Fast Chargers and current availability. This is what Chevron/Texaco say is delivering a great customer experience.

    FreeWire is continuing to disrupt the EV charging market as they offer unique solutions to traditional fueler, including additional brands such as bp and Phillips66 who have already started rolling out their own branded EV chargers built by FreeWire.

    Home - FreeWire Technologies

    FreeWire is actively involved at many levels in the NEVI (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) program. Expect to see these kinds of chargers become very common across the U.S.

    oldshurst442
    On 10/13/2022 at 2:19 PM, David said:

    FreeWire calls these Boost Chargers that will allow a customer to charge 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.

     200 miles in 15 minutes.

    Ultium battery fast charging allows for 100 miles in 10 minutes

    https://www.motortrend.com/news/gm-ultium-platform-technology-explained/#:~:text=Voltage and Charging%3A Most Ultium,100 miles in 10 minutes.

     

    @ccap41

     

    You want links?

    Because you said I dont give links. It is false...I give links. 'Tis you that chooses not to take in what is said by me...

    I wanna know, when you are sleeping in your hotel room, after driving 280 -320 miles, while on vacation or working in a city that is not your home city...

    I wanna know:

    1. how in the hell does an EV charging at your hotel, because hotels DO have EV chargers, and I linked those as well,  I wanna know how it is an inconvenience and worse than an ICE car when the EV is charging while you are sleeping?

    2. Where in the hell are you driving 100 plus miles to and fro, from a vacation destination city or where the phoque does your employer room and board you to be 100 plus miles AWAY from the job site, that an EV is inconveniencing you and is a bothersome thing as compared to an ICE car?

    Right now... as you say, 

    because it is YOU that hasnt given ANY rebuttal back on how an EV rental is trouble worse than an ICE car.

    And as you could see, many solutions are in progress  to ease off the FUD, FUD that YOU also spread regardless even if you are NOT an anti-EV guy.  Trolling or not. Knowingly spreading FUD are just plain ignorant...EV cars and their supporting technology is fast making ICE cars obsolete and dated.  

    Even NASA, as @David posted for us to read for our education, has joined in on the fun to make ICE cars disappear by 2025. LOL

    Very cool Tech.

    Very cool read.

    NASA EV cable tech could charge electric vehicles in 5 mins - or less (usatoday.com)

     

    You dont have to answer, as I dont care, but I want YOU to know, that I see right through your BS...

    I call you out on it, and I dont care if you choose to troll me with wah wah wah responses that I dont post links or I troll you and Dave responds to you in kindness.  Dave is nice that way.  Im not so nice when I see idiocy and I let it be known.  

    Anyway...olive branch

    Our Cowboys are 4-1 and I prefer for us to be on good terms rather than  on bad!!! 

     

