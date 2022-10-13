Chevron and Texaco Announce FreeWire Chargers for Stations

The future is charging and with-it Chevron and Texaco, a subsidiary of Chevron are moving forward with EV Ultra-Fast Charging using FreeWire battery backed chargers.

Both company owned and franchised retailer/marketer stations will have FreeWire Charging available.

FreeWire's approach is an integrated one that couples battery integration and energy management software with analytics to optimize the ultra-fast charging of ones EV. FreeWire calls these Boost Chargers that will allow a customer to charge 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Boost Chargers are able to use existing low-voltage utility service and deliver high-power charging that normally requires upgraded electrical connections and in some areas grid upgrades.

Per Jesse Love, Chevron's retail brand experience manager: “Chevron believes the future of energy is lower carbon, and our program with FreeWire is another step on our journey to deliver all forms of energy to our customers,” “We are committed to investing billions in lower-carbon projects over the next 10 years and are excited to join with companies like FreeWire that develop technologies that enhance our retail offerings and can grow our Chevron and Texaco brands.”

This agreement will allow the Chevron/Texaco stations to unlock new relationships with EV drivers as it expands the options for fueling and shopping especially when on the road. The Chevron and Texaco mobile apps will be upgraded starting this fall 2022 to show what stations have EV Ultra-Fast Chargers and current availability. This is what Chevron/Texaco say is delivering a great customer experience.

FreeWire is continuing to disrupt the EV charging market as they offer unique solutions to traditional fueler, including additional brands such as bp and Phillips66 who have already started rolling out their own branded EV chargers built by FreeWire.

FreeWire is actively involved at many levels in the NEVI (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) program. Expect to see these kinds of chargers become very common across the U.S.