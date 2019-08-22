Electrify American and EVgo Agree To Interoperability

Electrify America is working hard to build up the largest network of electric chargers in the US. They have already partnered with Chargepoint, so that if you have an account with one company, you can use your account at either company's charging stations without additional fees. Now the network has gotten even larger as an interoperability agreement has been reached with EVgo, one of the largest charging networks out there. So now, if you have an Electrify America account, you can charge your EV with at least three different providers on a single account with no additional fees.

Electrify America is the company that was formed from Volkwagen's dieselgate scandal and is hard at work deploying EV charging stations around the US, including 350-kW stations for fast charging. They are also working towards "plug and charge" capability which would allow the car to be charged without the need for a card at all.

The current Electrify America map before adding EVgo or ChargePoint:

