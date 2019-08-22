Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Electrify American and EVgo Agree To Interoperability

      ...two of the largest EV charging networks join forces...

    Electrify America is working hard to build up the largest network of electric chargers in the US.  They have already partnered with Chargepoint, so that if you have an account with one company, you can use your account at either company's charging stations without additional fees.   Now the network has gotten even larger as an interoperability agreement has been reached with EVgo, one of the largest charging networks out there.  So now, if you have an Electrify America account, you can charge your EV with at least three different providers on a single account with no additional fees. 

    Electrify America is the company that was formed from Volkwagen's dieselgate scandal and is hard at work deploying EV charging stations around the US, including 350-kW stations for fast charging. They are also working towards "plug and charge" capability which would allow the car to be charged without the need for a card at all. 

    The current Electrify America map before adding EVgo or ChargePoint:ELECTRIFY_AMERICA_Nationwide Network Map.png

    Related:
    Porsche Offering Three Years Free Charging with Taycan

    Source: AutoBlog

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Need more of those chargers between Tampa and Naples for it to work down here.  The vast majority of chargers in SWFL are Tesla chargers.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Mercedes Unveils The First All-Electric Luxury Van
      By Drew Dowdell
      Following the Concept EQV at the Geneva Auto Show back in March, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the production version ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show coming up in September. 
      The Mercedes says that the EQV will have a range of about 250 miles and rapid charging from 10 percent to 80 percent of the 100 kWh battery in less than one hour. Interior space is not compromised as the battery is stored under the floor of the vehicle.  Drivers can control the recuperation levels with paddles behind the steering wheel, with the strongest setting being akin to braking allowing single pedal operation. The drive unit is a 204 horsepower / 267 lb-ft of torque motor that drives the front wheels. Top speed is said to be 99 mph. 
      Passengers can expect a lounge like interior with EQ specific décor and the MBUX infotainment system. Two wheelbases will be available. 
      Sales in the US are an unknown at this time, but with the threat of tariffs looming, we highly doubt it. The only EV that Daimler offered in the US is the Smart Fourtwo, but that model and brand will be departing the US for China after 2019.  
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes Unveils The First All-Electric Luxury Van
      By Drew Dowdell
      Following the Concept EQV at the Geneva Auto Show back in March, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the production version ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show coming up in September. 
      The Mercedes says that the EQV will have a range of about 250 miles and rapid charging from 10 percent to 80 percent of the 100 kWh battery in less than one hour. Interior space is not compromised as the battery is stored under the floor of the vehicle.  Drivers can control the recuperation levels with paddles behind the steering wheel, with the strongest setting being akin to braking allowing single pedal operation. The drive unit is a 204 horsepower / 267 lb-ft of torque motor that drives the front wheels. Top speed is said to be 99 mph. 
      Passengers can expect a lounge like interior with EQ specific décor and the MBUX infotainment system. Two wheelbases will be available. 
      Sales in the US are an unknown at this time, but with the threat of tariffs looming, we highly doubt it. The only EV that Daimler offered in the US is the Smart Fourtwo, but that model and brand will be departing the US for China after 2019.  
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mini News: Rumorpile: Will Mini Go All Electric?
      By Drew Dowdell
      It's no secret that Mini's fortunes have not been good lately. In the first half of this year, Mini has only moved 17,583 cars of its five model lineup in the U.S. Parent company BMW needs to do something. Last month, Mini unveiled the all-electric version of the Mini-Cooper with a range between 146 and 167 miles.  Now, a report out from Automobile Magazine says that Mini has canceled the internal combustion engine versions for the entire model range in the next generation of cars. 
      Starting in 2023, Mini will use a skateboard style chassis to underpin the entire lineup.  There will be a new downsized mini... a MiniMini, a more compact 3-door version, and a Mini crossover.  All would be front-wheel drive and offer 35-kWh or 50-kWh battery packs.  Part of the development is being done by China's Great Wall Motors. 
      The electric Minis will be built in China with no word on other manufacturing locations.  This follows Daimler's strategy on SMART to make it an all EV brand and build it in China for Chinese consumption. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Rumorpile: Will Mini Go All Electric?
      By Drew Dowdell
      It's no secret that Mini's fortunes have not been good lately. In the first half of this year, Mini has only moved 17,583 cars of its five model lineup in the U.S. Parent company BMW needs to do something. Last month, Mini unveiled the all-electric version of the Mini-Cooper with a range between 146 and 167 miles.  Now, a report out from Automobile Magazine says that Mini has canceled the internal combustion engine versions for the entire model range in the next generation of cars. 
      Starting in 2023, Mini will use a skateboard style chassis to underpin the entire lineup.  There will be a new downsized mini... a MiniMini, a more compact 3-door version, and a Mini crossover.  All would be front-wheel drive and offer 35-kWh or 50-kWh battery packs.  Part of the development is being done by China's Great Wall Motors. 
      The electric Minis will be built in China with no word on other manufacturing locations.  This follows Daimler's strategy on SMART to make it an all EV brand and build it in China for Chinese consumption. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Porsche News: Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production.  Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process.  If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.
      The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles.  In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.
      The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000. 
       

      View full article

  • Posts

    • surreal1272
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Oh stop it drama queen. There was a conservation about the subject you hate prior to your interjection. What qualifies as a “random thought” anyway? I see the same things talked about on this thread all the time and no one has had a problem with it (unless is politics which gets shut down for obvious reasons). Want to solve YOUR problem about seeing anything to do with dfelts preferred subject matter? Add him to your “ignore” list and POOOF! Problem solved and you can stop acting like a baby about it. Again if his were about anything else you didn’t hate, you wouldn’t have a problem with it. 
    • Robert Hall
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      A very strange looking homemade crew cab Chebby Another odd crew cab.. I like this one... How about a Jeep FC crew cab? 
    • ocnblu
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By ocnblu · Posted

      You obviously haven't seen the forums page, and how it is organized into various headers, and under those headers, there are threads, each pertaining to the topic listed in the header.  Check it out some time!  You'll be surprised.  There's even a long-neglected alternative propulsion section here at C&G.  Have you seent it? For example, this section of the forums is called "The Lounge".  We are in the "Random Thoughts" thread.  Be my guest... look up the word "random" in the dictionary.  Do you have one?  
    • surreal1272
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      When you “like” a post about escalating (and not doing it) one day and later post the above on another day.   I am willing to bet that you wouldn’t have a problem with it if this were always about Diesels or basically anything else that doesn’t have the word “electric” in it. Get the F over it.  
    • ocnblu
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By ocnblu · Posted

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. SSConceptz
      SSConceptz
      (34 years old)
    2. Viperfan07

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...