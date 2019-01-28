Jump to content
    Porsche Offering Three Years Free Charging With Taycan

      Partnering with Electrify America to provide service.

    Porsche announced this morning that buyers of the forthcoming Taycan will have free charging with Electrify America included for the first three years they own the vehicle.  The plan includes 30 minutes of free DC fast charging at any of 484 locations across 42 states. 

    Every Electrify America station will have at least two 350 kW chargers with additional chargers at the 150 kW level.  Electrify America has been building a national network of charging stations in metro areas and along major national highways. The average highway distance between chargers will be about 70 miles with no more than 120 miles between charging stations.   17 metro areas will have stations with 5 to 10 chargers each. 

    The Taycan features one of the fastest charging rates using 800 volt technology to add more than 60 miles of range in just 4 minutes through its Combined Charging System (CCS) plug. In addition to the Electrify America network, all of Porsche's 191 dealerships will have DC fast charging stations installed. Of these, around 120 of these will feature the Porsche Turbo Charging, a proprietary 320kW system that also uses the CCS plug. 

    To supplement the national charging network, Porsche will be releasing a Porsche designed at-home charging system with details to follow soon.
     

    ELECTRIFY_AMERICA_Nationwide Network Map.png

    dfelt
    I really think most EV manufacturers should offer something like this.

    I agree that every auto company should do this. I also hope that Porsche expands this to all models including the CUV type.

×