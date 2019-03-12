Jump to content
  • dfelt

    By dfelt

    dfelt

    By dfelt

    GKN introduces an EV 2 Speed Transmission

      Do you want a 160 horsepower / 2,581 lb-ft of torque JEEP Renegade with torque vectoring? GKN thinks you do!

    Your probably thinking, did I read the teaser right? Did it really say 2,581 lb-ft of torque or 3,500 NM from a 160 horsepower or 120 kW motor with torque vectoring?

    Yes, Yes you did! 

    GKN Automotive is proud to unveil the world's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) with a two-speed transmission and torque vectoring. GTD19 demonstrator vehicle is built from a Jeep Renegade and is currently in Arjeplog, Sweden undergoing winter testing. To prove the industry-leading standards of efficiency, safety and driving dynamics in this BEV model, GKN choose to go with a FWD version where torque vectoring can provide noticeable benefits than in a rear wheel drive or all-wheel drive platform. To Quote GKN:

    Quote

     ..the Twinster system keep the front wheels in check during acceleration, it can correct an understeer yaw moment experienced by a driver entering a corner at speed. The system prioritizes torque delivery to the outer wheel helping to correct the natural understeer characteristic typically associated with a front drive vehicle.

    Why a two-speed gearbox? The setup in the GTD19 is engineered to ensure the shifts are seamless, with minimal loss of power and torque while providing faster acceleration and higher top speed with improved efficiency. What is the top speed you ask? The eTwinsterX allows a top speed of 155 mph or 250 kph.

    To quote Hannes Prenn, COO of GKN ePowertrain:

    Quote

    “This new technology demonstrator showcases how we are evolving and improving integrated eDrive technologies to help OEMs further improve efficiency, safety and driving dynamics."

    “Within the last year, we have seen a 40% increase in the value of our eDrive order book, rising from £2 billion at the end of 2017 to confirmed business now worth £3 billion. Our dedicated focus on production and development of electrified drivelines will enable us to support the rapid acceleration in demand for BEVs equipped with all-wheel drive systems in the coming years.”

    image.pngThe all new eTwinster powertrain can be easily adapted and integrated into existing vehicle platform for FWD, RWD or AWD configurations. Twinster torque vectoring delivers swift and smooth acceleration while providing greater lateral control and optimized driving dynamics. GKN has stated their eTwinster system is smaller than many equivalent systems from competitors allowing it to be easily integrated into existing vehicle plate forms as they did with the GTD19 replacing it's ICE powertrain. The small size allowed GKN to install in place of the ICE, the complete solution of electric motor, inverter controls, eAxle along with all required cabling leading to a very thin battery pack underneath the GTD19.

    GKN system integration allows them to offer the eTwinster powertrain as a readily adaptable solution for all types of auto's from all-wheel drive hypercars to plug-in hybrid luxury SUVs to entry-level city cars.

    If you have ever been in a Range Rover Evoque Hybrid, then you have already experienced the Twinster system as it can be added to the Hybrid solution with the Twinster unit in the back helping to improve the dynamics and calibration of the auto. This GKN solution will also show up in the Opel Insignia. To quote GKN:

    Quote

    One of the Twinster system’s most lauded applications is in the Ford Focus RS, where it has enabled previously unimaginable all-wheel drive dynamics in the hot hatch sector. Set up for maximum driver enjoyment, the Focus RS has an innovative combination of new gearing ratios and control algorithms to over-speed the rear wheels, helping Ford to create a car with unprecedented dynamics, feel and handling.

    image.png

    Where else will you see this amazing system that was the number one hybrid / electric vehicle system shown at the Geneva Auto show this year is in the BMW M3 Concept, Volvo XC90 demonstrator which will be paired with the T8 Twin Engine Plug-in Hybrids as well as Mercedes-Benz AMB GLA45 prototype.

     

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    +1 for the torque.  This will be awesome for AWD BEV applications.  160HP per axle?! and 2581 lb-ft of torque?!  Sign me up.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: New 3-Row Jeep to Get New Name
      By Drew Dowdell
      During an announcement that FCA will be building a new manufacturing plant in Detroit, FCA let it known that in addition to the forthcoming full-size Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, another new 3-row SUV was in the works for Jeep.   Auto Express UK reports today that this new SUV will technically be a 3-row version of the Grand Cherokee, but Jeep President and FCA Boss Mike Manley thinks it will not wear the Grand Cherokee name, instead taking on an new moniker.  His reasoning for not re-using the name is that the Grand Cherokee is such an iconic name and image. It would be like if Jeep dramatically changed the Wrangler, he'd face a customer revolt. 
      The last 3-row SUV Jeep sold was the 2006 - 2010 Jeep Commander. Jeep currently uses the Commander name on the Grand Commander, based on the smaller Cherokee, as a China-Only model. 
      Manley says that the segment the Grand Cherokee plays in covers both 2-row and 3-row SUVs, so the Grand Cherokee has only been covering about 40% of the potential market. Moving into this segment would allow Jeep to compete more directly with the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Pilot.
      FCA already sells a vehicle in the 3-row segment with the Dodge Durango which also rides on the same platform as the Jeep Grand Cherokee.  No future plans have been announced for the Dodge Durango, so it could be that this Jeep will take over for the Durango in the FCA lineup.
      FCA hopes to break ground on it's new facility by the end of 2nd quarter 2019 and have the first of the new 3-row SUVs rolling off the line by the end of 2020 as 2021 models.
      Related:
      Quick Drive: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      New 3-Row Jeep to Get New Name
      By Drew Dowdell
      During an announcement that FCA will be building a new manufacturing plant in Detroit, FCA let it known that in addition to the forthcoming full-size Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, another new 3-row SUV was in the works for Jeep.   Auto Express UK reports today that this new SUV will technically be a 3-row version of the Grand Cherokee, but Jeep President and FCA Boss Mike Manley thinks it will not wear the Grand Cherokee name, instead taking on an new moniker.  His reasoning for not re-using the name is that the Grand Cherokee is such an iconic name and image. It would be like if Jeep dramatically changed the Wrangler, he'd face a customer revolt. 
      The last 3-row SUV Jeep sold was the 2006 - 2010 Jeep Commander. Jeep currently uses the Commander name on the Grand Commander, based on the smaller Cherokee, as a China-Only model. 
      Manley says that the segment the Grand Cherokee plays in covers both 2-row and 3-row SUVs, so the Grand Cherokee has only been covering about 40% of the potential market. Moving into this segment would allow Jeep to compete more directly with the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Pilot.
      FCA already sells a vehicle in the 3-row segment with the Dodge Durango which also rides on the same platform as the Jeep Grand Cherokee.  No future plans have been announced for the Dodge Durango, so it could be that this Jeep will take over for the Durango in the FCA lineup.
      FCA hopes to break ground on it's new facility by the end of 2nd quarter 2019 and have the first of the new 3-row SUVs rolling off the line by the end of 2020 as 2021 models.
      Related:
      Quick Drive: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Reverses Plan to Close Stores
      By Drew Dowdell
      On February 28th, Tesla announced that they would be closing most of their retail locations and moving to an online sales model in order to cut costs.  In a blog post yesterday, Tesla has reversed course on that position somewhat, and will not only close a portion of their stores. 
      Some of their locations, around 10%, have already closed and Telsa said they would have closed anyway due to low foot traffic.  Another 20% of locations are currently under review and depending on performance will be decided on in the next few months. 
      All sales will still remain online only, and customers who come into the stores will be shown how to order their vehicle online.  The 1000 mile or 7 day return policy (minus the non-refundable delivery charge) will remain in effect for any customer who has doubts about their purchase.  The remaining Tesla stores will have cars available for test drive and will keep a small number of vehicles in stock for people who want to take delivery immediately. 
      To compensate for this change in direction, Tesla will be raising prices by 3% on the more expensive trims of Model 3, and the Model S and Model X.  The base Model 3 remains $35,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. Current prices are valid until March 18th.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Reverses Plan to Close Stores
      By Drew Dowdell
      On February 28th, Tesla announced that they would be closing most of their retail locations and moving to an online sales model in order to cut costs.  In a blog post yesterday, Tesla has reversed course on that position somewhat, and will not only close a portion of their stores. 
      Some of their locations, around 10%, have already closed and Telsa said they would have closed anyway due to low foot traffic.  Another 20% of locations are currently under review and depending on performance will be decided on in the next few months. 
      All sales will still remain online only, and customers who come into the stores will be shown how to order their vehicle online.  The 1000 mile or 7 day return policy (minus the non-refundable delivery charge) will remain in effect for any customer who has doubts about their purchase.  The remaining Tesla stores will have cars available for test drive and will keep a small number of vehicles in stock for people who want to take delivery immediately. 
      To compensate for this change in direction, Tesla will be raising prices by 3% on the more expensive trims of Model 3, and the Model S and Model X.  The base Model 3 remains $35,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. Current prices are valid until March 18th.

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...