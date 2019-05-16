Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Hyundai and Kia Invest 80 Million Euros into Rimac Automobili

      ...Wait, what?...

    From the strange bedfellows' file; Hyundai and Kia have announced a joint investment of 80 million Euros (about $90 million) into Croatia-based Rimac Automobili. Rimac may be known to most people for the fast Concept One electric supercar - the vehicle which Richard Hammond had a serious crash when filming The Grand Tour.

    "The companies will work closely together to develop prototypes for an electric version of Hyundai Motor's N brand midship sports concept car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. Hyundai Motor Group will leverage the partnership to build on its existing R&D capabilities to meet its electrification plan, which includes deployment of 44 eco-friendly models by 2025," Hyundai said in a statement this week.

    Hyundai has been teasing the idea mid-ship sports car for the past few years with a number of Veloster based concepts like the RM16 N. Maybe something could come to fruition with the help of Rimac.

    What does Rimac get out of this deal? This will allow the company to grow into a Tier 1 supplier for the industry for electric components. 

    Source: Hyundai, Rimac

    HYUNDAI MOTOR AND KIA MOTORS INVEST 80M EUR IN RIMAC AND ESTABLISH A TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

    • Hyundai Motor to invest 64M EUR; Kia Motors to invest 16M EUR; Rimac and Hyundai Motor Group form a technical partnership to collaborate on two high-performance electric vehicles by 2020

    SEOUL, ZAGREB, 14 May 2019 – Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation have jointly invested 80M Euros in Rimac Automobili (Rimac) - the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology and sportscar company. The companies have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development of high-performance electric vehicles.

    With the new collaboration underway, Hyundai Motor Group aims to speed up its transition towards Clean Mobility and position itself as a global leader in driving this change in the industry.

    Rimac has established themselves as a leader in high-performance electric vehicle technology and as an electric sportscar manufacturer. The company continues to deliver EV technology supporting many industry partners, including Hyundai Motor Group, to accelerate their way towards an electric future.

    Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Rimac will work closely together to develop an electric version of Hyundai Motor’s N brand midship sports car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. “Rimac is an innovative company with outstanding capabilities in high-performance electric vehicles,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. “Its startup roots and abundant experience collaborating with automakers combined with technological prowess makes Rimac the ideal partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with Rimac on our road to Clean Mobility.” 

    Founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, Mate Rimac said: “We are very impressed by the Hyundai Motor Group’s vision and prompt and decisive initiative. We believe that this technology partnership will create maximum value for our companies and their customers. Rimac is still a young and relatively small but fast-growing company. We see a strong investor and technology partner in Hyundai Motor Group and believe that this collaboration will charge the company’s position as a Tier-1 electrification components supplier to the industry. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Strange indeed, yet if Rimac is able to get Hundai and Kia to have performance sedans that can toast high end models from other OEMs and yet deliver it as a lower price point, they could really put the squeeze on the competition.

    Will be interesting to watch.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Kia Motors America
      By Drew Dowdell
      KIA MOTORS AMERICA ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES Year-to-Date Sales Up 5.9-Percent
      IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 – Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 51,385 vehicles. Sales were led by Soul which posted an 18-percent increase over the same period last year. Telluride sales remained strong with 5,570 units sold during the model’s second full month of availability.

      “Telluride is Kia’s fastest turning vehicle in America right now and its popularity is driving new customers into Kia showrooms on a daily basis,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.  “When you add the new 2020 Soul launch campaign which is airing now and Kia’s Summer Sales Program which is set to kick off, we’re confident Kia’s momentum will continue to grow as we move swiftly into the summer sales season.”
       
      About Kia Motors America
      Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
      For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.  To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
        *The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

         
        MONTH OF APRIL
      YEAR-TO-DATE
      Model
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Rio
      2,082
      1,964
      7,926
      6,989
      Forte
      7,336
      9,199
      28,710
      32,930
      Optima
      8,411
      8,276
      31,079
      27,886
      Cadenza
      117
      510
      528
      2,689
      Stinger
      939
      1,378
      4,166
      5,298
      K900
      43
      40
      145
      131
      Soul
      10,431
      8,825
      35,984
      30,243
      Niro
      1,839
      2,340
      7,185
      8,675
      Sportage
      6,077
      7,653
      25,275
      27,112
      Sorento
      7,473
      8,915
      31,092
      30,301
      Telluride
      5,570
      N/A
      10,965
      N/A
      Sedona
      1,067
      1,485
      4,926
      5,276
      Total
      51,385
      50,585
      187,981
      177,530
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Hyundai Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2019 Sales
       
      Hyundai Total Sales Up 1%; Retail Sales Up 2% Elantra, Santa Fe Family, Veloster and Kona Total Sales Increase Year Over Year
      FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2019 – Hyundai Motor America reported April sales of 55,420 units, a 1% increase in comparison with April 2018 and the ninth straight month of increasing total sales. Retail sales in April grew by 2% backed by retail increases for Elantra (up 8%), Tucson (up 33%), Santa Fe (up 23%) and Kona (up 40%).
       
      Sales Summary
        Apr-19
      Apr-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Hyundai
      55,420
      55,035
      203,005
      199,550
       
      April Highlights
      April was a solid month for Hyundai with total sales increasing for a variety of products across the lineup. Total SUVs sales equaled 24,601 units, 44% of the total mix, with Kona, the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year up 55% and combined Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL sales up 14%. On the car front, Elantra total sales grew by 18% and Veloster increased by 68%.
      “Our focus on retail deliveries and working closely with our dealer partners in providing an exceptional shopping and buyer experience resulted in the third straight month of growing retail sales for Hyundai,” said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. “April was also an important month for brand lift as we executed two exciting new vehicle introductions at the New York International Auto Show, resulting in Hyundai being the second most talked about brand at the show. Despite challenging market conditions and slowing industry sales, we are cautiously optimistic as we enter May and typically strong Memorial Day holiday weekend sales.”

      April Product and Corporate Activities
      Hyundai Venue Global Introduction: Hyundai’s New York International Auto Show included the successful world debut of the all-new entry SUV Venue. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a seamless combination of style and versatility, while slotting in as the most affordable Hyundai SUV in the lineup. Venue will arrive in U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year. 2020 Sonata North American Introduction: The dramatically redesigned 2020 Sonata made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show and showed off its Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new powertrain and segment-first technology, like the Hyundai Digital Key. Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and retail sales begin in October. Santa Fe Earns Wards Best Interior Distinction: The 2019 Santa Fe was named to the Wards 10 Best Interiors list and caught the publication’s attention for “its high-quality materials, attention to detail and overall value.” Nexo Fuel Cell Earth Day: To celebrate Earth Day, Hyundai announced that its NEXO fuel cell SUV and the Tucson fuel cell SUV, together have accumulated more than 5 million miles on U.S. roads, all while emitting only clean water vapor. This cumulative distance is the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth’s surface more than 300 times at the equator.  
      Model Sales
      Vehicle
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Accent
      2,834
      2,816
      9,615
      10,234
      Elantra
      16,586
      14,044
      52,698
      61,108
      Ioniq
      1,211
      1,789
      4,521
      5,587
      Kona
      5,154
      3,315
      23,551
      5,874
      Nexo
      19
      15*
      79
      17*
      Santa Fe
      10,746
      9,400
      39,429
      37,952
      Sonata
      8,634
      9,616
      30,154
      33,441
      Tucson
      8,682
      12,888
      37,513
      40,768
      Veloster
      1,554
      924
      5,445
      3,964
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia News: Kia Looking to Bring Out Tiny Crossover Also
      By Drew Dowdell
      Sometimes sibling rivalries work.  Such is the case with Hyundai and Kia.  Hyundai unveiled the tiny crossover Hyundai Venue this month at the New York International Auto Show.  Once it hits the market, it will be the shortest crossover available.  One of the downsides of the Venue and its main rival the Nissan Kicks is the lack of all-wheel drive.  Even Kia's own Soul does not have all-wheel drive.
      Kia, with an eye on the Venue, is looking for its own small crossover, but with all-wheel drive capability.   They recently showed the Kia SP Signature Concept which shares its dirty bits with the next generation of the Hyundai Creta, a small SUV only sold overseas. Still larger than the Venue, this model is likely to see production for the US market under the Kia badge.   The timeline for such an introduction is still uncertain, but it could happen as soon as the Los Angeles Auto Show late in 2019.


      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Looking to Bring Out Tiny Crossover Also
      By Drew Dowdell
      Sometimes sibling rivalries work.  Such is the case with Hyundai and Kia.  Hyundai unveiled the tiny crossover Hyundai Venue this month at the New York International Auto Show.  Once it hits the market, it will be the shortest crossover available.  One of the downsides of the Venue and its main rival the Nissan Kicks is the lack of all-wheel drive.  Even Kia's own Soul does not have all-wheel drive.
      Kia, with an eye on the Venue, is looking for its own small crossover, but with all-wheel drive capability.   They recently showed the Kia SP Signature Concept which shares its dirty bits with the next generation of the Hyundai Creta, a small SUV only sold overseas. Still larger than the Venue, this model is likely to see production for the US market under the Kia badge.   The timeline for such an introduction is still uncertain, but it could happen as soon as the Los Angeles Auto Show late in 2019.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Regalguy01
      Regalguy01
      (40 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...