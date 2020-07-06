Pickup Trucks Are the Bright Spot In Second Quarter Sales

NEURON EV



CES 2020 has been a busy place this year with more auto companies showing of prototypes and finally production ready auto's than ever before. We have seen so much including the latest in super dense solid state batteries for the EVs to motorcycles and bikes.

This year we now get to see the latest competition to Tesla and Rivian in a well funded California / China based EV auto company called NEURON EV. This company has a swiss army knife of a truck/suv auto as well as a Semi truck that they say is going into production in 2020.



The truck which is seen here in Silver has a sister truck that was running around the streets which is the following Black T-One.



All the details you could ever want can be found here on this truck: https://www.neuronev.co/new-products/t-one-p-gyrwr

The cool thing about this modular truck is that is can be more than a truck, a tractor, a van. there are no limits to how one can configure up this beast of an EV.



The seat options are an interesting take as you can go like how Tesla showed their Semi with a center driving position as a base 3 seat configuration of 3 captain chairs, or a single drivers captain chair and a bench seat behind for 4 people and go from there to cover a wide range of colors, materials, etc. in customizing your auto.

While this company is looking at this modular truck and semi for the US, in china they will have many more auto options including their V.E.G.A. or Versatile Electric Grand Automobile.



The company has great plans and while they have only two models for the US market, China will get many more that includes a medium duty truck, a bus, a MAP or Multipurpose Autonomous Platform focused on shipping yards, a HUB or autonomous transportation auto, in addition to the car, semi and truck.

NEURON EV has not released any details about their hp / torque other than to say class leading at this time. Two wheel drive and All Wheel Drive will be the choices folks will have and talk of a base 300 mile range battery pack. More details are to come later this year.

First Press release of 2020 can be found here:

https://www.neuronev.co/01102020

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC69MUFfq-4W8qxUWcGltBUg



