  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Pickup Trucks Are the Bright Spot In Second Quarter Sales

      The Trucks Are Alright, Everyone Else TBD

    Automakers for the most part were hurting in sales during the second quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economy coming to a screeching halt for a brief time caused new car sales to drop by a third according to Automotive News. But there is a slim silver lining to this, full-size pickups have moved into being the best-selling segment of vehicles.

    According to data from Automotive News, one out of four vehicles sold between April and June was a pickup truck. This helped put them ahead of compact crossovers, which have held the top spot for some time. The reason is that trucks didn't take as big of a hit due to 0 percent financing offers from automakers to help bring in buyers. A large number of dealers said they sold the majority of trucks sitting on their lots.

    Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service provides another reason why trucks didn't fall off a cliff. Speaking to AN, he said that people need trucks for work and "affluent consumers who often buy such vehicles have been less affected by the pandemic."

    Trucks still took quite the hit in the quarter,

    • Chevrolet Silverado: Down 14%
    • Ford F-Series: Down 23%
    • GMC Sierra: Down 4%
    • Ram: Down 35%

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Wonder why Ram took such a hit compared to the rest? 🤔

    No idea, but my local CRJD dealer had a huge number of Rams on the lot.   95 2020 Rams according to their website. And 11 new 2019s.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    dfelt
    Just now, Robert Hall said:

    No idea, but my local CRJD dealer had a huge number of Rams on the lot.  

    Same here the Ram / Jeep dealer is low on Jeeps, but the Ram lot is overflowing with trucks. I wonder is it the incentives, the configuration, or is it that GM and Ford appeal to a higher income group which has been less affected by the Pandemic than lower income.

    Interesting to understand this.

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Same here the Ram / Jeep dealer is low on Jeeps, but the Ram lot is overflowing with trucks. I wonder is it the incentives, the configuration, or is it that GM and Ford appeal to a higher income group which has been less affected by the Pandemic than lower income.

    Interesting to understand this.

    My local's Jeep mix was odd...low on GCs and Wranglers...loads of Compasses and Cherokees.  2 Gladiators--both white (bleh).  The GC mix was odd--4 dark red, one gray, 7 white (bleh). 

    Edited by Robert Hall

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    My local's Jeep mix was odd...low on GCs and Wranglers...loads of Compasses and Cherokees.  2 Gladiators--both white (bleh).  The GC mix was odd--4 dark red, one gray, 7 white (bleh). 

    That is weird, seems to be inline with here, while the colors are all in the white, Silver and Black area, there is a lack of any other compelling colors. Lower end Jeeps are plentiful too, I think this does go with discretionary income available to spend. Right now lower income jobs have people holding off on spending I think.

    • Robert Hall
      Ford News: Ford Hints at Bronco with SEMA Prototype

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Yeah, but OJ was bigger than those two. 
    • Robert Hall
      Toyota News: Toyota Yaris Bids Farewell To U.S. After 2020

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Chevy really needs a good crossover coupe--I think they need to be bold and do a Corvette crossover coupe....a rugged mid-engined 2 seat SUV--that would be bold.  Something that would make the Lambo Urus look weak.
    • Robert Hall
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      'twas but a typoe.. Hadn't heard of Turkey Hill, have had Blue Bunny somewhere before. My favorite home ice cream around here is from one of my local grocery chains, Heinen's.. Their ice cream is delicious.  
    • NewsFeeder
      Cheers and Gears Automotive News Updates Newsletter

      By NewsFeeder · Posted

      Latest News 2021 Mazda3 Adds Some Turbo Also, a new base engine option for those who can't quite afford the turbo ---> Read More Pickup Trucks Are the Bright Spot In Second Quarter Sales The Trucks Are Alright, Everyone Else TBD ---> Read More Afterthoughts: A Car In Troubled Times Driving To Provide Some Space To What Is Going On In the World ---> Read More 2021 Ford F-150 Features New Tech, Hybrid Power But You'll Need To Look Inside and Under the Skin To See Them ---> Read More Toyota Yaris Bids Farewell To U.S. After 2020 We hardly knew you Yaris and Yaris Hatchback ---> Read More 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Decides To Freshen Up Subtitle Changes Outside, Major Changes Inside  ---> Read More Spying: The Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Exists! Hyundai's Upcoming Pickup Begins To Come Into Focus ---> Read More Latest Reviews Quick Drive: 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT A mixed bag in plug-in hybrid form ---> Read More Review: 2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate AWD The crossover from Planet Nine ---> Read More Review: 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Acura starts to find itself again ---> Read More Review: 2020 Volvo S60 and V60 Cross Country A Tale of Two 60s ---> Read More Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Do V6 engines still have a place in midsize sedans? ---> Read More Click here to view our privacy policy CheersandGears.com - Established 2001  P.O. Box 17974, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 You can manage your subscription settings at the following link https://www.cheersandgears.com/settings/?area=newsletters
    • ocnblu
      Toyota News: Toyota Yaris Bids Farewell To U.S. After 2020

      By ocnblu · Posted

      GUYS... even smk is capable of sarcasm.  He looked through his three-pointed gunsight and shot a bullseye!

