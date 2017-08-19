  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    The Big Fight For the Toyota-Mazda Plant

    By William Maley

      • Over a dozen states are involved

    Only a few weeks ago, Toyota and Mazda surprised everyone by announcing a new alliance. The two would collaborate on a number of projects including a $1.6 billion assembly plant, possibly bringing 4,000 new jobs. At the time, the two automakers haven't decided where the plant would go, which sent various states in a frenzy.

    A report from the Detroit Free Press has learned that the two have sent out a blind request for proposals from states in Midwest, mid-Atlantic and South. Sources tell the paper that the request was from an unidentified employer that was considering options for a new project known as 'Project Mitt'. State officials have sent preliminary proposals that include potential tax incentives, job training programs, and investments in infrastructure.

    Opportunities like this are very rare and states are pulling all of the stops out to land this plant.

    “You have to be able to punch the ticket. You have to be able to say you’ve got the workforce, you’ve got the land, you’ve got the transportation systems and rail spurs, community college and education and a place where people want to live,” said Kristin Dziczek, director of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research.

    “Once you’ve got all that, tax incentives come into play.”

    We recommend checking out the Free Press' report as it lists the states in contention from Alabama to Texas with pros and cons.

    Source: Detroit Free Press


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    What else is new?  The South has been getting nearly all the new plants since the 1980s because of cheap labor and big tax breaks.  If only states and localities stopped this economically insane race to the bottom, then maybe auto companies (and pro sports teams!) would stop expecting the corporate equivalent of an unearned free lunch.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×